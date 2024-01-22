Now that Ohio State and Nebraska have regained that winning feeling, the confidence for each will be high when they play Tuesday in Lincoln, Neb.

The Buckeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) ended a three-game losing streak with a 79-67 victory at home against Penn State on Saturday.

"We've got a quick turnaround to play a really good team in Nebraska," Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. "We have to get ready to play a different style defensively. They are so good there. When you look at their metrics, they shape out as one of the top three or four teams in the Big Ten right now."

The Cornhuskers (14-5, 4-4) defeated visiting Northwestern 75-69 on Saturday after having lost two straight and three of four. That lone win was 88-72 over then-No. 1 Purdue on Jan. 9, so the Cornhuskers have shown their potential despite some adversity.

"It's part of the ebbs and flows of the season," Nebraska forward Josiah Allick said. "Obviously, we're a new team that's pretty transfer dominant, and so you are still getting that familiarness with other guys with understanding their energy. Part of that can only be experienced when you're struggling."

Nebraska has been tough at home with a 12-1 overall mark, 4-0 in conference play. It's relevant because Ohio State has not won a road game since Jan. 1, 2023, at Northwestern -- a span of 12 games.

Not that Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg will allow his players to get overconfident.

"Now the challenge for our guys is to get over this one quickly and get ready to have a business-like approach to our practice (Sunday) for a team that had an unbelievable performance," Hoiberg said. "Ohio State puts you in a lot of really tough positions, but I'm happy our guys took care of business (against Northwestern) against a really good basketball team and found a way to get it done."

Ohio State freshman guard Scotty Middleton will return after being suspended for one game due to a violation of team rules. He averages 4.7 points in 16.8 minutes.

"He practiced with us yesterday," Holtmann said Monday. "Good to have him back."

Bruce Thornton (16.0 points, 4.4 assists per game), Jamison Battle (14.4 ppg, 5.4 rebounds) and Roddy Gayle Jr. (14.2 points, 5.1 rebounds) power Ohio State's attack. Nebraska relies on Keisei Tominaga (14.5 ppg), Brice Williams (13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds) and Rienk Mast (12.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists).

