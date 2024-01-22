Pitt hopes to gain momentum from upset win, visits Georgia Tech
Pitt will try to build on its victory over Duke when it continues a three-game road trip on Tuesday against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
The Panthers (11-7, 2-5 ACC) are coming off an 80-76 upset win over the then-No. 7 Blue Devils on Saturday. It was Pitt's first win at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1979 and snapped a 24-game road losing streak against ranked opponents, dating back to 2013.
Pitt coach Jeff Capel tried to hide his emotions about defeating his alma mater on his old home court.
"I'm happy for my players. It doesn't mean anything to me," said Capel, a four-year starter at Duke. "This place means a lot to me. It always will. I'm just glad we got an ACC win."
Pitt's Blake Hinson put on a shooting show, going a perfect 7-for-7 on 3-pointers. Hinson tied an ACC record for the most 3-pointers made without a miss. Hinson leads the team at 18.4 points per game.
Georgia Tech (9-9, 2-5) is trying to bounce back from a 75-66 home loss to Virginia. The Yellow Jackets could not sustain an early 11-point lead and were overwhelmed by a 23-3 run by the Cavaliers.
Georgia Tech has lost six of its last seven games. Saturday was the 13th time one of its games has been decided by 10 or fewer points; eight of those have been by five or fewer.
Georgia Tech freshman point guard Naithan George has scored in double figures three straight games and is averaging 17.3 over that stretch. He had nine assists against Virginia and averages 6.7 against ACC competition.
"Every game is different," Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire said. "Just because you did well last game doesn't mean you're going to do well in this game. You've got to honor the process of becoming a successful player, play your position and know your scoring report."
Pitt has won the last three meetings, most recently 89-81 in the 2023 ACC Tournament.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 11-7
|76.5 PPG
|42.8 RPG
|14.3 APG
|Georgia Tech 9-9
|73.6 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|13.7 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Hinson
|18
|31.6
|18.4
|5.0
|0.7
|0.60
|0.10
|1.3
|43.7
|42.0
|66.7
|1.1
|3.9
|C. Carrington
|18
|32.6
|13.2
|5.1
|4.5
|0.50
|0.30
|1.9
|39.4
|29.2
|79.5
|0.6
|4.6
|I. Leggett
|17
|28.1
|11.6
|5.6
|2.4
|1.20
|0.30
|1.6
|40.8
|31.3
|84.6
|1.6
|3.9
|Z. Austin
|18
|24.3
|7.7
|4.6
|0.9
|0.90
|1.60
|0.4
|43.9
|27.3
|76.3
|1.2
|3.4
|G. Diaz Graham
|18
|19.7
|7.6
|4.8
|1.2
|1.10
|1.10
|1.3
|50.5
|34.1
|56.4
|1.9
|2.9
|J. Lowe
|18
|18.8
|6.8
|1.9
|2.6
|0.60
|0.00
|1.2
|37.0
|31.6
|77.3
|0.3
|1.6
|F. Federiko
|18
|19.6
|5.3
|4.7
|0.9
|0.60
|1.30
|0.9
|66.7
|0.0
|42.2
|2.5
|2.2
|J. Diaz Graham
|16
|10.4
|3.5
|2.5
|0.8
|0.40
|0.30
|0.7
|36.4
|29.0
|78.9
|1
|1.5
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|5
|7.8
|3.2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.0
|70.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|W. Jeffress
|18
|14.2
|2.4
|2.8
|0.4
|0.80
|0.30
|0.4
|36.6
|28.6
|64.3
|1.2
|1.6
|K. Marshall
|5
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|25.0
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|V. Stevenson
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|18
|0.0
|76.5
|42.8
|14.3
|6.70
|5.20
|10.0
|43.1
|33.7
|68.1
|12.9
|26.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Kelly
|18
|33.2
|15.1
|6.1
|2.0
|0.70
|0.30
|2.0
|35.4
|28.0
|68.8
|1.3
|4.8
|B. Ndongo
|15
|28.8
|12.9
|8.7
|1.0
|1.00
|1.30
|2.8
|61.2
|37.5
|59.1
|2.6
|6.1
|K. Reeves Jr.
|18
|32.6
|11.9
|4.2
|0.8
|0.70
|0.80
|1.4
|45.1
|41.3
|82.5
|1
|3.2
|N. George
|15
|28.1
|9.3
|1.9
|5.0
|0.50
|0.10
|1.9
|43.2
|27.8
|62.2
|0.3
|1.6
|K. Sturdivant
|18
|18.6
|7.8
|2.3
|2.9
|0.60
|0.00
|1.4
|42.3
|34.1
|86.5
|0.3
|2
|D. Coleman
|18
|22.7
|7.4
|2.7
|0.7
|0.60
|0.30
|0.4
|42.6
|37.1
|60.0
|1
|1.7
|T. Claude
|18
|17
|5.2
|5.0
|1.0
|0.40
|0.30
|0.8
|50.0
|14.3
|63.6
|2.2
|2.8
|T. Gapare
|15
|15.3
|4.5
|2.2
|0.5
|0.30
|1.10
|0.7
|37.3
|25.0
|58.8
|0.7
|1.5
|A. Abram
|7
|12.4
|4.0
|2.4
|1.4
|0.10
|0.10
|1.1
|25.7
|23.5
|66.7
|0.3
|2.1
|I. Sacko
|12
|10.3
|1.6
|2.6
|0.2
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|44.4
|25.0
|14.3
|1
|1.6
|E. Dowuona
|15
|9.5
|1.2
|1.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.9
|0.5
|C. Murphy
|5
|5
|1.2
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.0
|40.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|M. Miguel
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|E. Nichols
|2
|2
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|Total
|18
|0.0
|73.6
|42.6
|13.7
|4.80
|4.30
|12.7
|43.2
|32.0
|67.0
|12.4
|26.6
-
BUT
GTWN18
20146 O/U
+3
6:30pm FS1
-
16DAY
LAS14
10138.5 O/U
+8
6:30pm
-
BALL
BUF0
0146 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
12DUKE
LOU0
0149 O/U
+14.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
EMU
WMU0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
SYR0
0152 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
KENT
BGSU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
VCU0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
M-OH
CMU0
0143 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
OHIO
AKR0
0146 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
OSU
NEB0
0149 O/U
-4
7:00pm PEAC
-
PITT
GT0
0143.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESPU
-
STBN
DUQ0
0137.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
JOES
MASS0
0151 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
TEX
11OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
CHAR0
0138.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
6UK
SC0
0155 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WELLS
COR0
0
7:00pm
-
13WISC
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm BTN
-
WV
UCF0
0143 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BELM
ILST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
EVAN
UNI0
0143 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
TOL
NIU0
0159.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
XAV
17CREI0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
BC
VT0
0147.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ACCN
-
4HOU
21BYU0
0136 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESP+
-
MICH
2PUR0
0151.5 O/U
-18
9:00pm PEAC
-
MIZZ
TXAM0
0143.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
TCU
OKST0
0146.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP2
-
USD
PORT0
0158.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
WYO
SDSU0
0144.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm CBSSN
-
BSU
FRES0
0136 O/U
+6
10:30pm FS1
-
AF
UNLV0
0130 O/U
-11
11:00pm CBSSN