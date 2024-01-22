No. 13 Wisconsin eyes 7th straight win over Minnesota
No. 13 Wisconsin will look to continue its recent success against its border rival when it visits Minnesota for a Big Ten Conference matchup Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
Wisconsin (14-4, 6-1), which has won six straight meetings against Minnesota, rallied to win on its home court against Indiana on Friday. The Badgers have won seven of their past eight and sit in first place in the conference standings.
Meanwhile, Minnesota (12-6, 3-4) hopes to bounce back from three straight losses -- against Indiana on the road, Iowa at home, and Michigan State on the road. The Golden Gophers have not won since Jan. 7, when they posted a home-court win over Maryland.
A resurgent offense has helped propel Wisconsin this season.
Known for years as a low-scoring, defensive-minded program, Wisconsin's playing style has undergone a transformation with coach Greg Gard at the helm. The Badgers have 70-plus points in 12 straight games, their longest such streak since the 1970-71 season.
Wisconsin is averaging 76.5 points per game. If it holds, that would be the highest scoring output since the 1993-94 Badgers, who averaged 77.9 points.
Max Klesmit is the latest example of the Badgers' new identity. He scored a career-high 26 points vs. Indiana and shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.
In his last four games, Klesmit is shooting 14-for-20 from 3-point range.
"I'm just doing whatever is asked of me, each and every night," Klesmit said. "Whether that is running around and chasing a shooter, best player, or helping out a little bit offensively, I'm just trying to play my role and do whatever is asked of me."
Gard said he knew Klesmit was a tough defensive player and a hard worker when the guard transferred to Wisconsin from Wofford in 2022. But the coach acknowledged that even he has been surprised by Klesmit's breakout season.
"He's obviously extremely confident," Gard said. "He's worked on his game though, too. He's gotten better. He's better physically, he's quicker. He's changed his body in a positive way. And the confidence, I think for him, that started late last year and blossomed into the offseason, and obviously it's showing now, too."
Minnesota is trying to maintain its confidence despite its recent skid.
Top scorer Dawson Garcia pointed to positives after the loss at Michigan State. The score was 62-62 with four minutes to go before the Spartans pulled away for a 10-point win.
"I thought we were going to win the game the whole time," Garcia said. "And I know everybody else did. Just kind of disappointed right now, but you can't knock the fight we had."
Minnesota played without Elijah Hawkins, who sat out because of an ankle injury. His status for Tuesday's game is uncertain.
Hawkins leads the nation this season with an average of 7.8 assists per game.
"He's really important for our team," Minnesota guard Mike Mitchell Jr. said.
Minnesota is 11-2 at home this season, while Wisconsin is 2-3 on the road.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Storr
|18
|26.3
|15.3
|3.1
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|1.5
|44.5
|31.8
|84.1
|0.7
|2.4
|S. Crowl
|18
|29.1
|12.0
|7.8
|2.6
|0.30
|0.60
|1.7
|59.0
|52.2
|72.7
|2.8
|4.9
|T. Wahl
|18
|27.3
|11.5
|5.6
|1.4
|0.70
|0.60
|1.7
|54.5
|20.0
|69.8
|2.3
|3.3
|M. Klesmit
|18
|26.6
|9.9
|1.6
|1.3
|0.90
|0.00
|1.1
|49.6
|42.3
|89.2
|0.1
|1.5
|J. Blackwell
|18
|18.6
|9.1
|3.6
|0.6
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|46.5
|51.5
|83.9
|0.8
|2.8
|C. Hepburn
|18
|31.4
|7.9
|2.9
|3.9
|2.00
|0.10
|1.3
|38.9
|27.6
|72.7
|0.6
|2.4
|C. Essegian
|18
|7.4
|3.3
|0.9
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|38.2
|31.6
|83.3
|0.1
|0.8
|N. Winter
|18
|9.4
|2.8
|1.9
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.1
|47.6
|23.8
|62.5
|0.6
|1.4
|C. Gilmore
|17
|10.5
|2.1
|1.5
|0.4
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|63.2
|20.0
|83.3
|0.6
|0.9
|K. McGee
|18
|6.8
|1.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|47.1
|33.3
|72.7
|0.1
|0.7
|M. Ilver
|14
|4.9
|1.2
|1.5
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|42.9
|45.5
|0.0
|0.4
|1.1
|I. Lindsey
|11
|3.7
|0.7
|0.2
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|27.3
|16.7
|100.0
|0.1
|0.1
|I. Gard
|5
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Haertle
|7
|0.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Hodges
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|18
|0.0
|76.5
|36.5
|12.6
|6.10
|1.60
|9.9
|47.8
|35.9
|77.7
|9.9
|23.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Garcia
|15
|30.7
|17.7
|7.5
|2.0
|0.90
|0.80
|1.9
|45.0
|21.4
|82.9
|2.3
|5.1
|J. Ola-Joseph
|18
|20.9
|10.6
|2.8
|0.7
|0.30
|0.30
|1.1
|63.6
|46.4
|71.8
|0.9
|1.9
|C. Christie
|17
|26
|10.4
|3.4
|2.1
|0.40
|0.40
|0.9
|43.2
|39.3
|70.8
|0.2
|3.2
|M. Mitchell Jr.
|18
|27.1
|10.4
|2.6
|2.8
|1.30
|0.20
|1.8
|43.5
|38.0
|71.4
|0.4
|2.2
|P. Payne
|17
|20.5
|9.6
|5.9
|1.0
|0.40
|1.70
|1.4
|64.2
|0.0
|39.0
|2
|3.9
|E. Hawkins
|17
|31.2
|8.1
|3.6
|7.8
|2.10
|0.20
|2.6
|35.4
|32.8
|76.0
|0.5
|3.1
|B. Carrington
|15
|23.4
|5.7
|4.1
|1.5
|0.80
|0.40
|1.3
|39.2
|18.6
|74.1
|1.1
|2.9
|I. Ihnen
|18
|15.7
|4.9
|2.7
|0.6
|0.60
|0.40
|0.7
|45.7
|37.5
|50.0
|1
|1.7
|P. Fox
|18
|11.2
|3.3
|2.6
|1.1
|0.40
|0.50
|0.6
|66.7
|0.0
|48.0
|0.6
|2
|J. Wilson
|4
|5.8
|2.3
|1.3
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|80.0
|0.0
|25.0
|0.8
|0.5
|E. Reader
|2
|3.5
|2.0
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.5
|1
|K. Betts
|7
|7.7
|1.4
|0.3
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|26.7
|12.5
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|K. Keinys
|5
|4
|1.4
|1.0
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|60.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|W. Ramberg
|2
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Purcell
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|18
|0.0
|77.2
|41.8
|18.8
|6.80
|4.70
|12.7
|48.0
|33.7
|67.4
|11.1
|26.6
-
BUT
GTWN18
21146 O/U
+3
6:30pm FS1
-
16DAY
LAS14
10138.5 O/U
+8
6:30pm
-
BALL
BUF0
0146 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
12DUKE
LOU0
0149 O/U
+14.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
EMU
WMU0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
SYR0
0152 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
KENT
BGSU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
VCU0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
M-OH
CMU0
0143 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
OHIO
AKR0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
OSU
NEB0
0149 O/U
-4
7:00pm PEAC
-
PITT
GT0
0143.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESPU
-
STBN
DUQ0
0137.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
JOES
MASS0
0151 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
TEX
11OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
CHAR0
0138.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
6UK
SC0
0155 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WELLS
COR0
0
7:00pm
-
13WISC
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm BTN
-
WV
UCF0
0143 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BELM
ILST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
EVAN
UNI0
0143 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
TOL
NIU0
0159.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
XAV
17CREI0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
BC
VT0
0147.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ACCN
-
4HOU
21BYU0
0136 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESP+
-
MICH
2PUR0
0151.5 O/U
-18
9:00pm PEAC
-
MIZZ
TXAM0
0143.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
TCU
OKST0
0146.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP2
-
USD
PORT0
0158.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
WYO
SDSU0
0144.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm CBSSN
-
BSU
FRES0
0136 O/U
+6
10:30pm FS1
-
AF
UNLV0
0130 O/U
-11
11:00pm CBSSN