Giant-slaying West Virginia takes on UCF
West Virginia will be bringing a confident team to Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday night when it visits UCF for a Big 12 Conference game.
The Mountaineers (7-11, 2-3 Big 12) are coming off a 91-85 upset victory over then-No. 3 Kansas at home on Saturday.
UCF (11-6, 2-3) scored its season low for points Saturday in a 57-42 road loss to then-No. 5 Houston.
West Virginia has now played four ranked teams this January. The Mountaineers lost away games to then-No. 3 Houston on Jan. 6 and then-No. 15 Oklahoma last Wednesday but notched home wins over then-No. 25 Texas on Jan. 13 and then-No. 3 Kansas on Saturday.
"It's a great day to be a Mountaineer," West Virginia coach Josh Eilert said after the Kansas victory. "Hopefully that goes a long way in terms of moving forward and continuing to grind through the Big 12 -- because it really is a grind."
RaeQuan Battle, a 6-foot-5 swingman, scored 23 points in the upset of Kansas to lead the Mountaineers, who also got a career-best 20 points from Pat Suemnick and 15 from Kerr Kriisa.
"I'm going to savor this tonight," Eilert said, "but tomorrow, it's right back to it to figure out a game plan for Central Florida."
Battle leads West Virginia with 19.5 points per game, supported by Quinn Slazinski (13.8 ppg) and Noah Farrakhan (11.7 ppg).
In the loss to Houston, UCF was led by Marchelus Avery's 10 points off the bench, as none of the Knights' starters scored more than five points.
On the bright side, UCF held Houston to 34.5 percent shooting from the field.
"I thought we defended hard, and for stretches I feel like we defended well, too," UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. "At large, I think our guys' energy and effort was there defensively."
Jaylin Sellers (17.1 ppg) and Darius Johnson (13.5 ppg), a pair of junior guards, are the Knights' top two scorers on the season.
West Virginia leads the series between the schools 1-0. This is UCF's first season in the Big 12.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|West Virginia 7-11
|68.9 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|12.6 APG
|UCF 11-6
|72.8 PPG
|43.8 RPG
|11.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Battle
|8
|28.5
|19.5
|4.9
|1.0
|1.50
|0.30
|1.8
|42.2
|28.3
|77.6
|1.1
|3.8
|J. Edwards
|10
|31.4
|14.8
|8.7
|1.1
|0.40
|1.70
|2.3
|55.7
|0.0
|66.7
|3.4
|5.3
|Q. Slazinski
|18
|30.6
|13.8
|4.6
|2.1
|0.40
|0.20
|1.8
|39.8
|30.6
|75.9
|0.9
|3.7
|N. Farrakhan
|9
|24.6
|11.7
|3.7
|2.3
|1.00
|0.10
|1.4
|41.8
|37.5
|76.7
|0.7
|3
|K. Kriisa
|9
|32
|10.1
|2.3
|4.8
|0.20
|0.10
|3.3
|40.0
|39.3
|76.5
|0
|2.3
|K. Johnson
|17
|27.3
|7.3
|2.4
|2.4
|0.70
|0.50
|1.6
|41.4
|27.3
|85.2
|0.3
|2.1
|P. Suemnick
|18
|15.4
|5.3
|2.9
|0.2
|0.40
|0.20
|0.8
|63.8
|50.0
|63.3
|1.7
|1.3
|J. Harris
|18
|22.5
|4.8
|4.4
|0.9
|0.30
|0.40
|0.7
|30.2
|22.9
|85.2
|1.1
|3.3
|S. Wilson
|18
|19.8
|4.5
|2.1
|1.1
|0.80
|0.10
|1.1
|29.9
|40.0
|69.2
|0.3
|1.8
|A. Akok
|11
|17.4
|4.2
|3.5
|0.5
|0.00
|1.40
|0.4
|48.7
|33.3
|44.4
|0.8
|2.7
|O. Naveh
|17
|17.5
|3.5
|3.0
|1.1
|0.50
|0.20
|0.8
|32.7
|30.0
|68.8
|0.9
|2.1
|J. Bembry
|8
|3.1
|0.0
|0.5
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.1
|Total
|18
|0.0
|68.9
|38.4
|12.6
|4.50
|3.40
|12.1
|41.5
|31.8
|73.4
|9.8
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Sellers
|17
|32.1
|17.1
|4.4
|1.0
|1.40
|0.10
|1.2
|42.9
|26.0
|85.6
|1.8
|2.6
|D. Johnson
|17
|32.1
|13.5
|2.9
|3.5
|1.80
|0.10
|3.5
|40.8
|38.6
|78.7
|0.4
|2.5
|M. Avery
|15
|21.4
|8.9
|4.3
|0.8
|0.70
|0.50
|0.7
|38.7
|34.5
|66.7
|1.3
|3.1
|S. Allen
|17
|28.7
|7.5
|4.1
|2.5
|1.80
|0.60
|1.9
|38.1
|23.3
|61.5
|0.9
|3.1
|C. Walker
|7
|21.9
|7.0
|4.9
|0.6
|0.40
|0.70
|1.4
|33.3
|16.7
|65.0
|1.6
|3.3
|I. Diallo
|17
|18.6
|6.1
|6.5
|0.6
|0.70
|2.00
|1.1
|58.7
|0.0
|52.6
|2.4
|4.1
|T. Sylla
|16
|14.3
|5.0
|4.1
|0.4
|0.40
|0.40
|0.8
|36.4
|30.8
|60.0
|1.3
|2.9
|O. Payne
|17
|15.6
|4.9
|3.8
|0.6
|0.80
|1.40
|0.8
|61.5
|33.3
|69.2
|1.5
|2.3
|T. Hendricks
|9
|9
|3.8
|1.2
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|50.0
|38.5
|87.5
|0.4
|0.8
|C. Emuobor
|9
|6.1
|2.1
|1.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|35.0
|33.3
|75.0
|0.1
|0.9
|A. Jones
|8
|8.4
|2.1
|1.5
|0.9
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|31.6
|25.0
|37.5
|0.5
|1
|N. Machowski
|15
|9.8
|2.1
|0.9
|1.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|30.0
|31.6
|87.5
|0.2
|0.7
|D. Langford Jr.
|13
|11.7
|2.0
|1.5
|0.8
|0.70
|0.10
|0.7
|41.7
|0.0
|42.9
|0.7
|0.8
|M. Mockus
|7
|3.9
|1.0
|0.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|16.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|M. Kalina
|5
|2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|33.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Warakulnukroh
|6
|1.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|C. May
|6
|1.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|17
|0.0
|72.8
|43.8
|11.9
|9.00
|5.50
|13.1
|41.5
|30.9
|69.6
|13.4
|26.4
-
BUT
GTWN18
21146 O/U
+3
6:30pm FS1
-
16DAY
LAS14
10138.5 O/U
+8
6:30pm
-
BALL
BUF0
0146 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
12DUKE
LOU0
0149 O/U
+14.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
EMU
WMU0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
SYR0
0152 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
KENT
BGSU0
0148 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
LCHI
VCU0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
M-OH
CMU0
0143 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
OHIO
AKR0
0146 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
OSU
NEB0
0149 O/U
-4
7:00pm PEAC
-
PITT
GT0
0143.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESPU
-
STBN
DUQ0
0137.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
JOES
MASS0
0151 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
TEX
11OKLA0
0142.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
UAB
CHAR0
0138.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP+
-
6UK
SC0
0155 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm SECN
-
WELLS
COR0
0
7:00pm
-
13WISC
MINN0
0139.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm BTN
-
WV
UCF0
0143 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BELM
ILST0
0145 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
EVAN
UNI0
0143 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
TOL
NIU0
0159.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
XAV
17CREI0
0148.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm FS1
-
BC
VT0
0147.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm ACCN
-
4HOU
21BYU0
0136 O/U
+2
9:00pm ESP+
-
MICH
2PUR0
0151.5 O/U
-18
9:00pm PEAC
-
MIZZ
TXAM0
0143.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm SECN
-
TCU
OKST0
0146.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP2
-
USD
PORT0
0158.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
WYO
SDSU0
0144.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm CBSSN
-
BSU
FRES0
0136 O/U
+6
10:30pm FS1
-
AF
UNLV0
0130 O/U
-11
11:00pm CBSSN