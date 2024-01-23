Both sets of Owls carry momentum into Wednesday's American Athletic Conference clash between No. 22 Florida Atlantic and host Rice in Houston.

Florida Atlantic (15-4, 5-1 AAC) has won four straight games, including a 112-103 overtime victory at UTSA on Sunday.

Johnell Davis made three free throws in the closing seconds, Alijah Martin scored six points in 36 seconds in the extra session, and 16-point favorite FAU escaped San Antonio with a win.

Davis finished with 34 points and Martin added 26 as the star guards accounted for more than half of the team's points. The duo totaled 39 in the second half and OT as the Owls tied their second-most productive scoring day in school history.

It was FAU's second time eclipsing the century mark this season and the Owls drilled a season-high 17 3-pointers.

"We have guys that made big, big plays, whether it was a hustle play off of a rebound, a big shot, a great pass, whatever the case, they believe in each other and have a really high level of trust that the next guy is going to make a play," FAU coach Dusty May said.

"Obviously, (Davis) makes a lot of plays down the stretch, but the attention he and Alijah received late were the reasons I thought (Brandon) Weatherspoon, Nick (Boyd), and Vlad (Goldin) got a couple of baskets. Just a great team effort."

FAU sizzled from the floor and needed it, having to overcome a fast 9-0 start by the host Roadrunners and a 16-point deficit.

The Owls shot 52.1 percent overall but really stood out from long range, where they connected on 17 of 35 shots (48.6 percent).

"For the spot we are trying to get to, we know we have to win these types of games, we just have to keep playing and closing stuff out," said Davis, who was good on 11 of 19 shots with seven rebounds and three assists.

A Conference USA member last season, Rice (7-11, 1-4) was in the throes of a dreadful start in its inaugural AAC campaign before snapping a five-game losing streak with a 69-66 win against Temple -- yet another Owls team -- in Philadelphia.

Mekhi Mason scored 20 points and had seven rebounds, while Travis Evee added 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Max Fiedler totaled eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists for coach Scott Pera.

The win was Rice's first in its new conference and gave Pera the 350th victory of his career.

His squad held a 41-31 advantage on the boards against Temple.

After seeing his team snap its second five-game skid this season, the coach said the win was a special one.

"We've been through the grinder the last four games now," Pera said.

"Today, the team knew how to close it out. ... Our defense was outstanding down the stretch when we needed it to be. They handled the end of the game very well. They were poised and composed.

"I'm just really happy for them to get our first AAC win."

--Field Level Media