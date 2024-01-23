New DePaul boss Matt Brady set for debut vs. No. 14 Marquette
The matchup between Marquette and DePaul in Chicago on Wednesday could hardly look more lopsided.
The Golden Eagles (13-5, 4-3 Big East) are ranked 14th in the nation, own four victories over ranked opponents and have won two straight.
Meanwhile, the last-place Blue Demons (3-15, 0-7) have lost six straight, and coach Tony Stubblefield was fired on Monday.
Marquette comes to town fresh off a 73-72 win over St. John's in New York, and the Golden Eagles did it the hard way. After missing all 11 of their 3-point attempts in the first half, they flipped the script in the second half, shooting 75 percent from the floor, including 6 of 9 from deep.
Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart said, "One of the things we talked about (at halftime) is we really actually liked the position we were in, being a six-point game given the fact that we were 0-for-11 from three and missed a bunch of other, you know, easy shots around the basket."
The Golden Eagles posted their first conference road win this season after going 7-3 away from Milwaukee in the Big East last season.
"The way our guys, like, came together and fought in battle to start the second half, that felt familiar," Smart said postgame Sunday. "That's what we've done in the past on the road to go take games. It's not easy, and even then it comes down to the last second."
DePaul wasn't close at the end of any of its past four games leading up to the coaching change. Stubblefield was just over halfway through year three of his five-year contract, adding to the disappointing recent history of the Blue Demons program.
DePaul, which has not made it to the NCAA Tournament since 2004, went 28-54 under Stubblefield, including a brutal 3-24 mark in the Big East dating back to the beginning of last season.
"We want to thank Coach Stubblefield for his hard work and determination over the last two-plus seasons to move our basketball program forward through a new era for DePaul Athletics," vice president and director of athletics DeWayne Peevy said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we did not meet our goals."
Taking over on an interim basis is Matt Brady, who was hired as special assistant to the head coach last June. Brady's resume includes a 212-177 record in 12 years as a head coach at Marist (2004-05 to 2007-08) and James Madison (2008-09 to 2015-16).
Brady inherits a team that is 0-6 in January. The only close game was a three-point loss to Georgetown, the Hoyas' only conference win of the season.
Another hurdle for Brady: The Blue Demons were awaiting word on the status of Chico Carter Jr., who is averaging a team-high 11.8 points per game, slightly better than Da'Sean Nelson (11.4).
Carter missed DePaul's 74-60 loss to Butler in Indianapolis on Saturday due to an undisclosed injury.
Marquette gets the bulk of its 77.2 points per game from the trio of Kam Jones (15.1 ppg), Tyler Kolek (14.3) and Oso Ighodaro (13.9). Kolek averages 6.9 assists and 1.7 steals, and Ighodaro grabs 6.8 rebounds per game.
In another sign of the Golden Eagles' scoring balance, Kolek has led the team in scoring six times, and Jones and Ighodaro have done so five times each.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Jones
|18
|28.8
|15.1
|2.9
|2.4
|1.20
|0.10
|1.3
|45.4
|34.2
|71.4
|0.4
|2.5
|T. Kolek
|18
|32.5
|14.3
|5.2
|6.9
|1.70
|0.10
|2.8
|48.2
|34.8
|88.9
|0.7
|4.5
|O. Ighodaro
|18
|32
|13.9
|6.8
|2.4
|1.10
|1.00
|1.8
|63.0
|0.0
|64.0
|2.9
|3.9
|D. Joplin
|18
|25
|9.5
|3.6
|0.3
|0.90
|0.60
|0.8
|40.3
|38.5
|70.0
|0.6
|3
|S. Mitchell
|14
|23.1
|7.1
|3.3
|0.6
|1.90
|0.00
|0.5
|46.5
|20.6
|66.7
|1.2
|2.1
|C. Ross
|15
|20.8
|6.5
|3.3
|0.7
|1.30
|0.30
|0.8
|40.3
|26.5
|79.4
|0.7
|2.6
|S. Jones
|16
|16.4
|5.8
|1.5
|2.0
|0.90
|0.00
|1.1
|41.8
|25.7
|75.0
|0.3
|1.3
|B. Gold
|18
|14.4
|4.4
|3.1
|0.6
|0.40
|0.50
|0.5
|42.9
|29.6
|57.1
|0.9
|2.2
|Z. Lowery
|14
|8.9
|2.1
|1.4
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.3
|36.4
|38.5
|80.0
|0.4
|1
|A. Amadou
|7
|4.1
|2.0
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.40
|0.4
|87.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.4
|T. Norman
|17
|7.9
|1.4
|1.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.2
|33.3
|15.4
|50.0
|0.2
|0.9
|C. Brown
|5
|1.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Lucas
|5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. O'Malley
|5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|J. Riley
|5
|1.4
|0.0
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|Total
|18
|0.0
|77.2
|36.0
|16.1
|9.20
|2.70
|10.2
|46.5
|31.5
|72.5
|9.3
|24.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Carter Jr.
|17
|34.4
|11.8
|2.9
|3.7
|0.60
|0.40
|1.9
|43.6
|37.5
|75.0
|0.4
|2.5
|D. Nelson
|18
|23.9
|11.4
|4.1
|2.0
|0.50
|0.40
|1.8
|47.9
|31.0
|64.4
|1.6
|2.6
|E. Fisher
|18
|30.7
|9.9
|4.1
|1.4
|0.80
|0.30
|1.7
|54.0
|26.1
|67.9
|0.4
|3.6
|J. Oden
|18
|33.1
|9.4
|4.1
|0.8
|0.40
|0.50
|1.3
|36.3
|35.7
|81.1
|0.5
|3.6
|J. Henley
|18
|20.9
|6.8
|2.3
|1.6
|0.40
|0.30
|1.6
|39.8
|26.9
|72.5
|0.7
|1.7
|K. Raimey
|18
|17.9
|6.7
|2.4
|1.1
|0.60
|0.40
|1.3
|36.4
|36.1
|85.2
|0.2
|2.2
|J. Terry
|10
|21
|5.7
|2.5
|2.3
|0.90
|0.30
|1.6
|42.0
|46.2
|75.0
|0.4
|2.1
|C. Murphy
|8
|20.8
|5.6
|2.4
|1.8
|0.80
|0.30
|1.8
|53.3
|0.0
|76.5
|0.4
|2
|C. Abass
|16
|12.1
|2.1
|2.6
|0.3
|0.20
|0.90
|0.9
|44.8
|0.0
|53.3
|0.6
|2
|K. Young
|9
|6.7
|2.1
|1.4
|0.2
|0.20
|0.10
|0.3
|25.0
|14.3
|83.3
|0.2
|1.2
|M. Etienne
|12
|7.6
|1.6
|2.0
|0.3
|0.20
|0.60
|0.8
|52.9
|0.0
|100.0
|0.9
|1.1
|D. Camara
|4
|1.3
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0
|M. Sall
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|65.2
|33.7
|13.1
|4.60
|3.80
|13.6
|43.2
|34.1
|71.8
|7.3
|22.8
-
ETSU
VMI0
0154 O/U
+10.5
6:00pm
-
LSU
UGA0
0156.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm SECN
-
PROV
HALL0
0136.5 O/U
-4
6:30pm FS1
-
RAD
NCAS0
0142 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
ARMY
BU0
0125 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
QUEEN0
0163 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WOFF0
0148.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
DAV
STL0
0146 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
FOR
URI0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GAST
MRSH0
0157 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GW
RICH0
0145.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
GWEB
LON0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HIPT
SCUP0
0149.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
HC
AMER0
0139.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU0
0155 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
LAF
L-MD0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
MD
IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MER
CIT0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
MIA
ND0
0140 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
MURR
BRAD0
0140 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UNA
KNSW0
0163.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
BUCK0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
WCU0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NCST
UVA0
0130.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
SAM
FURM0
0168 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
USF
TEMP0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TXST
TROY0
0138 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
USM
CCAR0
0148 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
CHSO0
0142.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
8AUB
ALA0
0162 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
WICH0
0145.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESP+
-
JVST
MTSU0
0123 O/U
PK
7:30pm ESP+
-
DRKE
MOSU0
0140.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
22FAU
RICE0
0152 O/U
+12
8:00pm
-
INST
UIC0
0151 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
TUL
UTSA0
0169 O/U
+6
8:00pm ESP+
-
VALP
SIU0
0135 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
MSST
FLA0
0154 O/U
-4
8:30pm SECN
-
NOVA
SJU0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm FS1
-
ARK
MISS0
0150 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
10ILL
NW0
0146 O/U
+3
9:00pm BTN
-
KSU
23IAST0
0135 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
14MARQ
DEP0
0147.5 O/U
+17.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UTAH
WSU0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm PACN
-
24COLST
NEV0
0144 O/U
-3
10:30pm FS1
-
COLO
WASH0
0156 O/U
+3
11:00pm ESPU
-
25NMEX
SJSU0
0156.5 O/U
+8.5
11:00pm CBSSN