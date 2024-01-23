Florida hopes its physicality will help as Mississippi State visits
Becoming more physical is something Florida hopes will boost the Gators to a better place in the Southeastern Conference.
Mississippi State meets Florida on Wednesday night in Gainesville, Fla., where one of them will win for the second straight game.
There were signs of improved physicality for the Gators in Saturday night's 79-67 victory at Missouri.
"It was a really big growth moment for our group," Florida coach Todd Golden said.
Florida (12-6, 2-3 SEC) has lost three of five games this month since closing December with a six-game winning streak. Only a two-point home loss to Kentucky has had a single-digit margin among the Gators' last seven games.
"It puts us in better position with two home games (coming up)," Golden said of winning away from home. "This team needed a road win to really get some confidence."
Mississippi State (13-5, 2-3) snapped a two-game slide by defeating Vanderbilt 68-55 at home Saturday. Now it's time to take another step.
"We haven't been able to get a true road win," Bulldogs coach Chris Jans said. "But I believe in this team and we talk a lot about what's required to win on the road."
The Bulldogs have such balance offensively that guard Josh Hubbard at 14.2 points per game is the only team member who has played all season with a double-figure scoring average. Center Tolu Smith III has checked in with 19.7 points per game in six games since he finally made it on the court after an offseason injury.
Florida's emphasis on excelling on physical play might be evident with better interior scoring.
"A big thing we talked about is go finish at the rim," Golden said.
That's apparent to Jans from his scouting.
"Just the quality of depth they have at the rim," Jans said.
But it's a team-wide effort for the Gators to reduce turnovers. That was pretty much achieved in the Missouri game.
"We did a great job of taking care of the ball, only eight turnovers," Golden said. "All four of our frontcourt players are real good decision-makers and good passers."
That might be necessary against a Mississippi State team that's collecting 8.7 steals per game -- third-most in the league.
The Gators' Zyon Pullin is second in the SEC with 4.7 assists per game. Teammates Tyrese Samuel (8.3) and Micah Handlogten (7.7) rate third and fourth in rebounding average.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Smith
|6
|25.7
|19.7
|7.7
|1.3
|0.50
|0.50
|2.7
|65.1
|0.0
|65.5
|2.7
|5
|J. Hubbard
|18
|23.3
|14.2
|2.1
|1.6
|0.60
|0.20
|1.0
|39.7
|36.9
|80.3
|0.3
|1.8
|C. Matthews
|18
|27.8
|9.1
|6.3
|3.0
|2.30
|0.70
|1.7
|59.8
|6.3
|64.2
|2.1
|4.2
|J. Bell Jr.
|18
|20.9
|7.8
|7.4
|0.8
|0.50
|0.90
|1.8
|50.5
|0.0
|69.2
|2.5
|4.9
|S. Moore
|16
|21.9
|7.7
|2.6
|2.0
|1.00
|0.30
|1.1
|47.9
|34.4
|64.7
|0.4
|2.2
|D. Davis
|18
|23.8
|7.0
|1.8
|3.2
|1.80
|0.10
|1.7
|34.7
|33.3
|73.5
|0.2
|1.7
|D. Jeffries
|18
|28.7
|6.9
|5.8
|1.9
|1.20
|0.60
|1.7
|37.4
|26.2
|62.2
|1.1
|4.7
|T. Fort
|15
|13.7
|6.1
|2.3
|0.6
|0.20
|0.30
|0.6
|37.3
|35.0
|64.3
|0.6
|1.7
|K. Murphy
|8
|11.6
|5.4
|2.1
|0.8
|0.00
|0.40
|0.9
|58.6
|12.5
|72.7
|0.6
|1.5
|S. Jones Jr.
|18
|16.8
|4.8
|1.8
|0.9
|0.70
|0.30
|0.7
|42.7
|30.8
|84.6
|0.8
|1.1
|A. Taylor
|7
|11
|3.9
|1.4
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0.4
|1
|G. Chol
|11
|8.4
|2.9
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|61.1
|0.0
|100.0
|1
|1
|J. Scott
|9
|5.7
|1.3
|1.6
|0.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.7
|46.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.6
|1
|A. Myers
|6
|4.5
|0.8
|0.7
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.2
|25.0
|14.3
|0.0
|0.2
|0.5
|I. Stansbury
|6
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|18
|0.0
|74.9
|41.8
|15.2
|8.70
|3.70
|12.9
|45.1
|31.9
|69.8
|11.7
|27.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Clayton Jr.
|18
|29.8
|15.8
|3.8
|2.9
|1.20
|0.70
|2.5
|43.9
|33.9
|77.4
|0.7
|3.1
|Z. Pullin
|15
|30.7
|14.6
|3.3
|4.7
|0.90
|0.00
|1.1
|41.6
|38.9
|82.8
|0.8
|2.5
|T. Samuel
|18
|27.3
|13.6
|8.3
|1.8
|1.40
|0.80
|2.1
|61.0
|23.5
|54.2
|3.2
|5.1
|R. Kugel
|17
|26.4
|11.4
|4.1
|1.6
|1.50
|0.30
|2.5
|39.0
|30.1
|69.0
|1.2
|2.9
|W. Richard
|18
|28.5
|10.8
|3.6
|1.2
|0.70
|0.50
|1.3
|39.7
|35.1
|76.6
|1.4
|2.2
|A. Condon
|18
|20.1
|8.0
|7.1
|1.2
|0.40
|1.30
|1.7
|44.0
|27.3
|64.6
|2.3
|4.7
|M. Handlogten
|16
|18.8
|6.5
|7.7
|0.8
|0.40
|0.90
|0.8
|65.8
|66.7
|23.5
|3.8
|3.9
|T. Haugh
|18
|14.2
|3.8
|3.8
|0.6
|0.30
|0.60
|0.6
|46.4
|31.6
|43.5
|1.3
|2.5
|D. Aberdeen
|16
|11.1
|3.4
|1.1
|1.0
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|36.8
|26.3
|63.6
|0.3
|0.8
|B. Andersen
|1
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Rishwain
|8
|7.6
|1.6
|1.6
|0.8
|0.30
|0.00
|0.0
|36.4
|40.0
|50.0
|0.3
|1.4
|K. Kublickas
|7
|4.6
|1.0
|0.4
|0.6
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|83.3
|0.1
|0.3
|C. Josefsberg
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Klatsky
|5
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. May
|3
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|84.8
|47.4
|15.3
|6.90
|5.00
|12.8
|45.5
|33.1
|67.0
|16.3
|28.3
-
ETSU
VMI0
0154 O/U
+10.5
6:00pm
-
LSU
UGA0
0156.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm SECN
-
PROV
HALL0
0136.5 O/U
-4
6:30pm FS1
-
RAD
NCAS0
0142 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
ARMY
BU0
0125 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
QUEEN0
0163 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WOFF0
0148.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
DAV
STL0
0146 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
FOR
URI0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GAST
MRSH0
0157 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GW
RICH0
0145.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
GWEB
LON0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HIPT
SCUP0
0149.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
HC
AMER0
0139.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU0
0155 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
LAF
L-MD0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
MD
IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MER
CIT0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
MIA
ND0
0140 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
MURR
BRAD0
0140 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UNA
KNSW0
0163.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
BUCK0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
WCU0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NCST
UVA0
0130.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
SAM
FURM0
0168 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
USF
TEMP0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TXST
TROY0
0138 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
USM
CCAR0
0148 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
CHSO0
0142.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
8AUB
ALA0
0162 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
WICH0
0145.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESP+
-
JVST
MTSU0
0123 O/U
PK
7:30pm ESP+
-
DRKE
MOSU0
0140.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
22FAU
RICE0
0152 O/U
+12
8:00pm
-
INST
UIC0
0151 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
TUL
UTSA0
0169 O/U
+6
8:00pm ESP+
-
VALP
SIU0
0135 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
MSST
FLA0
0154 O/U
-4
8:30pm SECN
-
NOVA
SJU0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm FS1
-
ARK
MISS0
0150 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
10ILL
NW0
0146 O/U
+3
9:00pm BTN
-
KSU
23IAST0
0135 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
14MARQ
DEP0
0147.5 O/U
+17.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UTAH
WSU0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm PACN
-
24COLST
NEV0
0144 O/U
-3
10:30pm FS1
-
COLO
WASH0
0156 O/U
+3
11:00pm ESPU
-
25NMEX
SJSU0
0156.5 O/U
+8.5
11:00pm CBSSN