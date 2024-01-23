Virginia aims to prolong NC State's turnover troubles
Virginia aims to prolong NC State's turnover troubles
Virginia will attempt to build on its first road win of the season Wednesday when turnover-prone North Carolina State visits Charlottesville, Va.
The Cavaliers (13-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) were punchless away from John Paul Jones Arena entering last week, losing each of their first four true road games by at least 16 points.
That stretch included a 76-60 setback against the Wolfpack (13-5, 5-2) on Jan. 6 in Raleigh.
It appeared Virginia's road misery would continue after the Cavaliers quickly fell behind Georgia Tech by double digits on Saturday in Atlanta until guard Isaac McKneely heated up from distance.
McKneely drilled six 3-pointers and tallied 20 points to propel Virginia past the Yellow Jackets 75-66, giving the Cavaliers their first road win since Feb. 15, 2023.
"You can get weary when you're getting kicked around on the road or you're not playing quality basketball in practice," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said, "but as a staff ... we've tried to work, keep joy in the practices and handle the losses with perspective and handle the wins with perspective."
Bennett emphasized continuing to stack solid practices and performances, a formula that's produced 20 straight home wins for the Cavaliers, who will host a sloppier NC State team than they saw earlier this season.
The Wolfpack committed six turnovers against Virginia, tied for their second-fewest in a game this season, in the teams' previous meeting.
In each of its four games since, NC State has scattered at least 10 giveaways, including a season-high 18 during Saturday's 84-78 home loss to Virginia Tech.
"It's weird because we've been good the entire season of just taking care of the basketball, and then the last couple of games, we haven't, and we've got to get back to doing that," Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts said postgame. "It's funny because we're still winning the turnover battle, but we were winning it by such a large margin."
NC State has forced 15 turnovers per game over its last four contests, going 2-2 in that span, but pressuring the Cavaliers into that many miscues will be challenging.
Virginia commits 8.2 turnovers per game and has tallied double-digit giveaways in just three contests this season.
Wolfpack guard DJ Horne complements his team-leading 1.6 steals per game with his team-best 15.1 scoring average.
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Horne
|18
|31.1
|15.1
|3.3
|2.8
|1.70
|0.10
|1.1
|42.4
|42.1
|77.8
|0.6
|2.7
|D. Burns Jr.
|18
|25.9
|12.2
|4.3
|2.8
|0.80
|0.70
|1.9
|52.7
|0.0
|62.2
|1.3
|3
|J. Taylor
|18
|28.4
|12.2
|3.8
|1.3
|1.40
|0.30
|1.6
|39.1
|31.6
|78.0
|0.7
|3.2
|C. Morsell
|18
|31.4
|11.7
|2.9
|1.6
|0.80
|0.30
|1.1
|42.0
|30.4
|80.0
|1.2
|1.8
|D. Parker Jr.
|18
|19.3
|6.6
|4.2
|0.5
|0.90
|0.40
|0.6
|48.4
|34.4
|54.5
|1.6
|2.6
|B. Middlebrooks
|18
|14.3
|5.7
|4.0
|0.4
|0.90
|0.60
|0.9
|54.0
|9.1
|76.7
|1.4
|2.6
|M. O'Connell
|18
|20.1
|4.7
|2.7
|3.1
|0.80
|0.10
|0.9
|45.6
|30.3
|86.7
|0.9
|1.8
|M. Diarra
|17
|14
|4.5
|5.9
|0.1
|0.40
|0.50
|0.5
|45.0
|22.2
|67.9
|1.5
|4.4
|M. Rice
|9
|8.8
|4.1
|1.9
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|48.4
|23.1
|44.4
|0.7
|1.2
|L. Thomas
|8
|8.5
|3.0
|1.1
|1.0
|0.40
|0.00
|0.1
|38.9
|60.0
|63.6
|0.1
|1
|K. Woods
|7
|9.7
|1.9
|1.3
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.7
|33.3
|50.0
|75.0
|0.3
|1
|B. Pass
|10
|5.2
|1.1
|0.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|50.0
|33.3
|66.7
|0.1
|0.4
|E. Ross
|8
|3.1
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|11.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|K. Keatts
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Nunnally
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Snell
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|18
|0.0
|77.3
|38.7
|13.3
|8.20
|2.90
|9.8
|44.8
|32.9
|72.5
|10.9
|25.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Beekman
|18
|30.8
|13.2
|3.3
|6.1
|2.20
|0.60
|1.9
|46.2
|31.5
|77.4
|0.3
|3
|I. McKneely
|17
|30.4
|11.9
|3.1
|1.6
|0.70
|0.20
|1.2
|42.5
|48.9
|88.0
|0.1
|3.1
|R. Dunn
|18
|26.7
|9.5
|6.8
|0.9
|1.90
|2.10
|0.8
|56.8
|25.0
|57.4
|2.3
|4.5
|J. Groves
|18
|19.5
|7.1
|2.6
|0.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.3
|46.5
|42.9
|82.4
|0.8
|1.8
|A. Rohde
|18
|29.2
|5.4
|2.4
|3.1
|0.60
|0.10
|1.1
|32.5
|26.2
|30.0
|0.1
|2.3
|L. Bond III
|18
|14.5
|5.1
|3.3
|0.8
|0.60
|0.30
|0.3
|48.2
|50.0
|64.3
|1.4
|1.9
|J. Minor
|16
|10.2
|3.9
|2.2
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|51.1
|0.0
|66.7
|1.1
|1.1
|B. Buchanan
|18
|14.7
|3.8
|3.1
|0.5
|0.50
|0.80
|0.6
|41.1
|0.0
|56.4
|1.3
|1.8
|E. Gertrude
|10
|11.1
|3.8
|1.3
|0.5
|0.80
|0.60
|0.9
|39.5
|9.1
|70.0
|0.1
|1.2
|D. Harris
|8
|18.1
|3.8
|2.3
|1.6
|0.90
|0.40
|0.9
|32.3
|22.2
|53.3
|0.1
|2.1
|T. Murray
|17
|11.7
|2.6
|1.2
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|50.0
|44.4
|50.0
|0.2
|1
|B. Walker
|5
|2.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|T. How
|6
|2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|Total
|18
|0.0
|65.5
|35.0
|15.7
|8.30
|4.70
|8.2
|44.7
|36.3
|65.3
|8.3
|23.8
