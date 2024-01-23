JT Toppin, No. 25 New Mexico bid to stay hot vs. San Jose State
JT Toppin is fully unlocked as a breakout freshman, guiding New Mexico into the national rankings for the first time this season.
Toppin and the No. 25 Lobos can grab a fourth consecutive victory when they visit San Jose State on Wednesday night in Mountain West play.
New Mexico (16-3, 4-2 Mountain West) moved into the rankings after Toppin scored 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting and collected 13 rebounds in Saturday's 85-66 road win over Air Force.
Toppin has three double-doubles this month and six for the season. He is one shy of the school record for most double-doubles by a freshman, held by school legend Kenny Thomas (1995-96 season).
Toppin's stock as perhaps the top freshman in the league came into focus after a 17-point, 16-rebound performance in a victory over then-No. 19 San Diego State on Jan. 13.
The contest against Air Force represents his second-best scoring output behind the 27 he recorded against Toledo on Nov. 21.
"He's delivering. You never know with a freshman," New Mexico coach Richard Pitino said of Toppin after the Air Force game. "I mean, we really liked him. We really did. ... You never know if you can play a guy that many minutes, but he was great. He's been obviously very, very impressive.
"To do it here and to do it vs. San Diego State -- you know, everybody talks about him as one of the best freshmen in the league, he may be one of the best players in our league."
Toppin is fourth on the Lobos in scoring at 13.4 points per game and is the leader in rebounding (8.2) and blocked shots (31). He entered the week ranked third nationally in field-goal percentage at 67.7 percent.
The Lobos were solid all-around against Air Force as they made 54.7 percent of their shots, had a 36-28 rebounding edge and forced 18 turnovers.
"It is hard to beat a team in our conference on the road by 19 points, especially this team because it is a low-possession game," Pitino said.
San Jose State (8-10, 1-4) will be looking for the upset after dropping eight of its past 11 games.
The Spartans are coming off a tough 85-82 road loss at Fresno State when Isaiah Hill of the Bulldogs hit a winning 3-point shot at the buzzer.
"A heartbreaking finish, right?" San Jose State coach Tim Miles said. "Isaiah Hill made a great shot. We've been in a whole bunch of these this season and we've had some go our way but a whole bunch not go our way. It's disappointing and frustrating but you can't let that overwhelm you.
"Ultimately, we have to play better defense. You can't give up 85 points and win on the road."
San Jose State's Tibet Gorener erupted for career bests of 32 points and seven 3-pointers against Fresno State. He had scored more than 17 points just once all season before the splurge.
Gorener was 7 of 9 from 3-point range and raised his career count to 154, just seven shy of school career leader Ryan Welage (2015-18). Gorener (13.9 points per game) ranks second on the Spartans in scoring behind Myron Amey Jr. (15.2).
Trey Anderson matched his career best by hitting all five 3s he attempted. Anderson equaled his season high of 21 points.
New Mexico has won 20 of the 25 meetings between the schools.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|25 New Mexico 16-3
|83.6 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|15.7 APG
|San Jose State 8-10
|75.3 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Mashburn Jr.
|12
|30.5
|15.7
|2.1
|1.5
|0.40
|0.10
|1.6
|35.1
|27.8
|85.0
|0.2
|1.9
|J. House
|14
|27.2
|15.1
|3.1
|3.8
|2.70
|0.20
|1.7
|39.4
|36.0
|85.2
|0.5
|2.6
|D. Dent
|18
|31.9
|14.8
|2.8
|6.2
|1.60
|0.70
|2.4
|50.7
|33.3
|67.2
|0.3
|2.5
|J. Toppin
|19
|24.7
|13.4
|8.2
|0.6
|1.20
|1.60
|1.2
|67.7
|23.5
|50.9
|3.2
|5
|T. Washington
|18
|21
|9.2
|4.0
|1.4
|1.80
|0.30
|1.5
|50.8
|33.3
|72.1
|0.9
|3.1
|N. Junior Joseph
|19
|25.2
|9.1
|7.6
|1.1
|1.30
|1.50
|1.4
|54.4
|0.0
|52.1
|2.8
|4.8
|M. Amzil
|18
|17.2
|5.9
|2.8
|0.6
|0.70
|0.20
|0.6
|37.6
|22.5
|81.8
|0.6
|2.2
|J. Baker Jr.
|18
|19.8
|5.3
|1.6
|1.7
|0.50
|0.10
|0.2
|43.4
|39.7
|70.0
|0.1
|1.5
|B. Appelhans
|12
|6.9
|3.3
|0.6
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|44.8
|45.5
|100.0
|0.1
|0.5
|Q. Webb
|15
|10.1
|2.4
|1.7
|0.1
|0.70
|0.10
|0.3
|50.0
|29.4
|25.0
|0.3
|1.3
|I. Mushila
|17
|10.4
|2.2
|3.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|30.0
|30.0
|65.4
|1.3
|2.1
|S. Forsling
|14
|5.6
|1.1
|0.9
|0.6
|0.00
|0.10
|0.2
|66.7
|0.0
|42.9
|0.2
|0.6
|Total
|19
|0.0
|83.6
|43.7
|15.7
|10.10
|4.80
|10.6
|47.6
|32.8
|68.4
|12.1
|27.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Amey Jr.
|18
|31.9
|15.2
|4.7
|3.1
|1.60
|0.30
|1.4
|43.4
|36.5
|77.2
|0.4
|4.2
|T. Gorener
|18
|34.7
|13.9
|4.8
|0.6
|0.60
|0.50
|1.3
|42.5
|39.7
|70.0
|1.4
|3.4
|A. Cardenas
|18
|36
|13.5
|3.7
|5.9
|0.90
|0.20
|1.7
|44.2
|38.2
|79.5
|0.6
|3.1
|T. Anderson
|15
|31.6
|12.5
|5.1
|1.0
|0.60
|0.70
|0.5
|52.3
|42.9
|76.7
|1.6
|3.5
|A. Diongue
|17
|17.6
|5.1
|4.8
|0.7
|0.40
|1.70
|2.0
|67.3
|0.0
|38.2
|1.5
|3.2
|D. Seixas
|14
|11.7
|4.4
|1.4
|0.6
|0.40
|0.10
|0.9
|50.0
|36.8
|83.3
|0.2
|1.1
|L. Davis
|18
|11.9
|4.2
|1.9
|0.7
|0.20
|0.10
|0.6
|45.3
|22.2
|65.7
|0.5
|1.4
|W. Humer
|18
|13.3
|4.1
|2.3
|0.7
|0.30
|0.20
|0.9
|49.2
|23.1
|83.3
|0.8
|1.4
|G. Anderson
|12
|12.6
|3.5
|1.4
|0.3
|0.40
|0.10
|0.4
|39.1
|11.1
|50.0
|0.3
|1.2
|R. Mitchell Jr.
|12
|9.6
|2.8
|0.8
|0.8
|0.40
|0.10
|0.3
|48.1
|33.3
|0.0
|0.4
|0.4
|B. Blackerby
|3
|3.3
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Goodarzi
|3
|6.7
|2.0
|0.7
|0.7
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|C. Wise
|3
|3.7
|2.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.7
|R. Perry
|8
|13.8
|1.3
|2.1
|0.8
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|2.1
|Total
|18
|0.0
|75.3
|35.7
|14.0
|5.60
|3.80
|10.2
|46.5
|36.4
|69.6
|8.7
|24.2
-
ETSU
VMI0
0154 O/U
+10.5
6:00pm
-
LSU
UGA0
0156.5 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm SECN
-
PROV
HALL0
0136.5 O/U
-4
6:30pm FS1
-
RAD
NCAS0
0142 O/U
-6
6:30pm
-
ARMY
BU0
0125 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CARK
QUEEN0
0163 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WOFF0
0148.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
DAV
STL0
0146 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
FOR
URI0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
GAST
MRSH0
0157 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
GW
RICH0
0145.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
GWEB
LON0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HIPT
SCUP0
0149.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
HC
AMER0
0139.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
JMAD
ODU0
0155 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
LAF
L-MD0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
MD
IOWA0
0151.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm BTN
-
MER
CIT0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
MIA
ND0
0140 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
MURR
BRAD0
0140 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
UNA
KNSW0
0163.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
NAVY
BUCK0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
UNCG
WCU0
0132.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
NCST
UVA0
0130.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ACCN
-
SAM
FURM0
0168 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
USF
TEMP0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
TXST
TROY0
0138 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
USM
CCAR0
0148 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
WINT
CHSO0
0142.5 O/U
+6.5
7:00pm
-
8AUB
ALA0
0162 O/U
-3.5
7:30pm ESPN
-
ECU
WICH0
0145.5 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESP+
-
JVST
MTSU0
0123 O/U
PK
7:30pm ESP+
-
DRKE
MOSU0
0140.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
22FAU
RICE0
0152 O/U
+12
8:00pm
-
INST
UIC0
0151 O/U
+11
8:00pm
-
TUL
UTSA0
0169 O/U
+6
8:00pm ESP+
-
VALP
SIU0
0135 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
MSST
FLA0
0154 O/U
-4
8:30pm SECN
-
NOVA
SJU0
0145 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm FS1
-
ARK
MISS0
0150 O/U
-6
9:00pm ESPU
-
10ILL
NW0
0146 O/U
+3
9:00pm BTN
-
KSU
23IAST0
0135 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
14MARQ
DEP0
0147.5 O/U
+17.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
UTAH
WSU0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm PACN
-
24COLST
NEV0
0144 O/U
-3
10:30pm FS1
-
COLO
WASH0
0156 O/U
+3
11:00pm ESPU
-
25NMEX
SJSU0
0156.5 O/U
+8.5
11:00pm CBSSN