No. 1 UConn applying 'Newton's law' with Xavier in crosshairs
Top-ranked UConn remains unbeaten at home and can stretch its winning streak to eight games when the Huskies return from an extended breather eyeing a season sweep of Xavier in Storrs, Conn., on Saturday.
The Huskies (17-2, 7-1 Big East) are 10-0 at home and 2-0 since they moved into the No. 1 spot in the Top 25 poll.
They already have a win over Xavier this season with the rematch here only 17 days later.
UConn's most recent win was last week in it's latest application of their own version of Newton's Law.
When shots go up for Tristen Newton lately, they're almost certainly going down.
He is coming off of his fourth 20-point game this season. He tallied 25 points in the 66-65 win at Villanova, his second-highest output of the season (31 vs. Kansas).
Newton and Cam Spencer are each averaging a team-high 15.4 points per game.
"Tristen was awesome," UConn coach Danny Hurley said. "He played like one of the better guards in the country. It was a gut-check win. I think you saw a program that had confidence down the stretch, a championship level of confidence that we now have and our ability to win games in clutch moments."
The Huskies are trying to become the first program to win back-to-back national titles since Florida in 2006-07.
Xavier (10-9, 4-4 Big East) had its three-game winning streak end when it dropped an 85-78 decision at Creighton on Tuesday. Desmond Claude and Dayvion McKnight each scored 20 points for the Musketeers in the loss.
Claude tossed in 18 points in the first half, but missed each of his eight shots from the field after halftime. McKnight, who made a career-high four 3-pointers, is averaging 19.3 points over the last three games and has scored in double figures in eight of the last 11 games.
"There were a flurry of plays in the second half where they got second and maybe third shots, and it happened in bunches, maybe three or four minutes," Xavier coach Sean Miller said. "That's where they got confidence and broke the game open.
"Our guys played with great energy, played hard. I thought we came with great focus and had some really good moments in the game. We didn't have enough great moments to win."
The Musketeers are 1-4 on the road and have lost six consecutive games against ranked opponents since beating then-No. 24 Creighton 82-60 in the Big East Tournament last season.
UConn has been bolstered by the return of 7-foot-2-inch center Donovan Clingan, who has appeared in two games since missing five straight contests with a tendon injury in his right foot. Clingan had six points and seven rebounds against Villanova. He's averaging 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
"Now that Donovan is back, we'll have some practice time where we can offensively do some things where he could become a much bigger factor for us offensively," Hurley said. "With the way he's come back to the lineup, we had no practice time to integrate him into what we're doing."
Clingan didn't play in the first meeting between these teams this season. Spencer scored 19 points and Newton had 16 to help UConn win that matchup 80-75 at Xavier on Jan. 10.
Quincy Olivari (24) and Claude (15) were Xavier's leading scorers in the loss. Olivari ranks third among Big East players in scoring (17.9) and Claude is 10th (16.2).
UConn hasn't allowed more than 67 points in a home game this season, and is allowing an average of 59 points per game at home in its eight Big East contests.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:13
|Hassan Diarra personal foul (Gytis Nemeiksa draws the foul)
|4:13
|Gytis Nemeiksa offensive rebound
|4:14
|Gytis Nemeiksa misses two point layup
|4:21
|Gytis Nemeiksa defensive rebound
|4:23
|Hassan Diarra misses two point driving layup
|4:33
|Trey Green turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|4:50
|Samson Johnson personal foul
|4:51
|Musketeers defensive rebound
|4:53
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|5:22
|+1
|Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-38
|5:22
|+1
|Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-38
|5:22
|Stephon Castle shooting foul (Dayvion McKnight draws the foul)
|5:48
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point layup
|7-38
|6:10
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|6:12
|Desmond Claude misses two point jump shot
|6:43
|+1
|Donovan Clingan makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|7-36
|6:43
|Abou Ousmane shooting foul (Donovan Clingan draws the foul)
|6:43
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point layup (Tristen Newton assists)
|7-35
|6:54
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|6:56
|Dailyn Swain misses three point jump shot
|7:09
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point alley-oop layup (Cam Spencer assists)
|7-33
|7:24
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|7:26
|Desmond Claude misses two point jump shot
|7:38
|Musketeers offensive rebound
|7:40
|Donovan Clingan blocks Quincy Olivari's two point layup
|7:51
|TV timeout
|7:51
|Tristen Newton turnover (bad pass)
|7:58
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|8:00
|Desmond Claude misses two point jump shot
|8:08
|Stephon Castle personal foul (Abou Ousmane draws the foul)
|8:24
|+2
|Stephon Castle makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|7-31
|8:29
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|8:31
|Quincy Olivari misses two point jump shot
|8:52
|+3
|Tristen Newton makes three point pullup jump shot
|7-29
|8:56
|Tristen Newton defensive rebound
|8:58
|Desmond Claude misses three point jump shot
|9:09
|Cam Spencer personal foul (Gytis Nemeiksa draws the foul)
|9:31
|Musketeers 30 second timeout
|9:33
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point cutting layup (Stephon Castle assists)
|7-26
|9:40
|Desmond Claude turnover (lost ball) (Stephon Castle steals)
|9:57
|+2
|Jaylin Stewart makes two point layup (Stephon Castle assists)
|7-24
|10:04
|Desmond Claude turnover (lost ball) (Cam Spencer steals)
|10:22
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-22
|10:22
|Stephon Castle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:22
|Sasa Ciani shooting foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|10:25
|Hassan Diarra defensive rebound
|10:27
|Quincy Olivari misses two point driving layup
|10:33
|Hassan Diarra turnover (bad pass) (Desmond Claude steals)
|10:54
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|10:56
|Quincy Olivari misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:03
|TV timeout
|11:03
|Alex Karaban personal foul (Gytis Nemeiksa draws the foul)
|11:10
|Desmond Claude defensive rebound
|11:12
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|11:19
|Gytis Nemeiksa misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:30
|Sasa Ciani defensive rebound
|11:32
|Hassan Diarra misses two point driving layup
|11:38
|Trey Green turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|11:54
|+3
|Solomon Ball makes three point stepback bank jump shot (Alex Karaban assists)
|7-21
|12:28
|+2
|Desmond Claude makes two point jump shot
|7-18
|12:52
|+3
|Tristen Newton makes three point jump shot (Alex Karaban assists)
|5-18
|12:58
|Dayvion McKnight turnover (lost ball) (Alex Karaban steals)
|13:08
|Sasa Ciani defensive rebound
|13:10
|Alex Karaban misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|Desmond Claude turnover (offensive foul)
|13:24
|Desmond Claude offensive foul (Tristen Newton draws the foul)
|13:32
|Solomon Ball turnover (out of bounds)
|13:43
|+2
|Dayvion McKnight makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|5-15
|13:59
|+3
|Alex Karaban makes three point jump shot (Tristen Newton assists)
|3-15
|14:08
|Gytis Nemeiksa personal foul (Alex Karaban draws the foul)
|14:08
|Huskies defensive rebound
|14:10
|Quincy Olivari misses two point jump shot
|14:12
|Samson Johnson personal foul (Abou Ousmane draws the foul)
|14:30
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point driving layup
|3-12
|14:39
|Alex Karaban offensive rebound
|14:41
|Cam Spencer misses three point jump shot
|15:00
|TV timeout
|15:06
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|15:08
|Dayvion McKnight misses three point pullup jump shot
|15:17
|Abou Ousmane defensive rebound
|15:19
|Alex Karaban misses two point driving layup
|15:26
|Stephon Castle defensive rebound
|15:28
|Dayvion McKnight misses two point pullup jump shot
|15:34
|Gytis Nemeiksa defensive rebound
|15:36
|Tristen Newton misses two point driving layup
|15:59
|+3
|Dayvion McKnight makes three point jump shot
|3-10
|16:19
|+3
|Stephon Castle makes three point jump shot (Cam Spencer assists)
|0-10
|16:41
|Alex Karaban defensive rebound
|16:43
|Desmond Claude misses two point layup
|16:50
|Abou Ousmane defensive rebound
|16:52
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|Cam Spencer defensive rebound
|17:00
|Gytis Nemeiksa misses two point jump shot
|17:05
|Abou Ousmane offensive rebound
|17:07
|Quincy Olivari misses two point driving layup
|17:22
|+1
|Stephon Castle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-7
|17:22
|Stephon Castle misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:22
|Abou Ousmane shooting foul (Stephon Castle draws the foul)
|17:36
|Dailyn Swain turnover (bad pass)
|18:00
|+2
|Donovan Clingan makes two point alley-oop dunk (Tristen Newton assists)
|0-6
|18:18
|Quincy Olivari turnover (lost ball) (Cam Spencer steals)
|18:35
|+2
|Tristen Newton makes two point jump shot
|0-4
|18:46
|Donovan Clingan defensive rebound
|18:47
|Abou Ousmane misses two point layup
|18:48
|Abou Ousmane offensive rebound
|18:50
|Donovan Clingan blocks Desmond Claude's two point layup
|19:00
|Abou Ousmane defensive rebound
|19:02
|Donovan Clingan misses two point hook shot
|19:09
|Cam Spencer offensive rebound
|19:11
|Stephon Castle misses two point layup
|19:21
|Stephon Castle defensive rebound
|19:23
|Abou Ousmane misses two point jump shot
|19:35
|+2
|Alex Karaban makes two point layup (Stephon Castle assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|Abou Ousmane vs. Donovan Clingan (Alex Karaban gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Hassan Diarra personal foul (Gytis Nemeiksa draws the foul)
|4:13
|Gytis Nemeiksa offensive rebound
|4:13
|Gytis Nemeiksa misses two point layup
|4:14
|Gytis Nemeiksa defensive rebound
|4:21
|Hassan Diarra misses two point driving layup
|4:23
|Trey Green turnover (bad pass) (Hassan Diarra steals)
|4:33
|Samson Johnson personal foul
|4:50
|Musketeers defensive rebound
|4:51
|Tristen Newton misses three point jump shot
|4:53
|+ 1
|Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:22
|+ 1
|Dayvion McKnight makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|9
|38
|Field Goals
|3-23 (13.0%)
|15-26 (57.7%)
|3-Pointers
|1-4 (25.0%)
|5-10 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|3-5 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|18
|Offensive
|3
|2
|Defensive
|8
|15
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|0
|11
|Steals
|1
|6
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|3
|Fouls
|5
|7
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Xavier 10-9
|76.8 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|16.8 APG
|1 Connecticut 17-2
|81.1 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|17.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. McKnight G
|11.1 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|4.8 APG
|44.6 FG%
|
00
|. Newton G
|15.4 PPG
|6.5 RPG
|5.9 APG
|40.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. McKnight G
|7 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|T. Newton G
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|
|13.0
|FG%
|57.7
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McKnight
|7
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Claude
|2
|1
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Nemeiksa
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Ciani
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. McKnight
|7
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Claude
|2
|1
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Green
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|G. Nemeiksa
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Ciani
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Craft
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sabourin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ducharme
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nzeh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Djokovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Freemantle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|11
|0
|3/23
|1/4
|2/2
|5
|52
|1
|0
|8
|3
|8
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Newton
|12
|3
|4
|5/8
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Ball
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Stewart
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Diarra
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Newton
|12
|3
|4
|5/8
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Ball
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Stewart
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Diarra
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Roumoglou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Singare
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hurley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|38
|17
|11
|15/26
|5/10
|3/5
|7
|35
|6
|2
|3
|2
|15