Indiana still 'soul-searching' ahead of trip to Iowa
Before his Indiana team visited Illinois Saturday, Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson described the players' state of mind.
"We're soul-searching as a team," Woodson said.
The search continues after a 70-62 loss that dropped the Hoosiers to 1-4 in their last five games.
Indiana (12-8, 4-5 Big Ten) will try to figure things out Tuesday night in Bloomington, Ind., where it will host another team searching for some wins in Iowa.
Woodson was displeased with the Hoosiers' defense in a Jan. 19 loss at Wisconsin, which shot 59.6 percent from the field and made 10 of 21 3-pointers in a 91-79 decision. He got better defense at Illinois -- the Fighting Illini hit only 23 of 62 shots - but the Hoosiers couldn't come up with enough offense.
"We played a great defensive game," Woodson said, "but when you're on the road, you've got to do almost everything right to come out with the win."
Malik Reneau leads Indiana with 16.7 points per game, while Kel'el Ware (14.2 points) has missed the last two games with a foot injury. His status for Tuesday night isn't known.
Meanwhile, Iowa (12-8, 4-5) aims for a second straight road win after toppling Michigan 88-78 on Saturday behind big games from Payton Sandfort and Tony Perkins. Sandfort went 6 of 8 on 3-pointers to score 26 points, while Perkins added 24 on just 12 shots and also dished out five assists.
Sandfort struggled in his previous game, going 3 of 9 from the floor in a 69-67 defeat to Maryland last Wednesday.
"He knows I'm going to let him keep firing," Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery said. "He couldn't make a shot in practice (Friday). I just said, 'Look, man, we know what you can do. We are going to keep going to you. You just keep firing.'"
Sandfort is one of four double-figure scorers on the team at 14.5 points per game. Ben Krikke paces the attack at 15.7, Perkins adds 15.2 and freshman Owen Freeman scores 11.2.
Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Krikke
|20
|29.2
|15.7
|5.1
|1.7
|0.90
|0.20
|1.4
|56.0
|35.7
|73.6
|1.7
|3.4
|T. Perkins
|20
|29.3
|15.2
|4.0
|4.2
|1.80
|0.50
|1.5
|46.7
|33.3
|80.6
|1.4
|2.6
|P. Sandfort
|20
|27.7
|14.5
|6.9
|2.7
|0.70
|0.20
|1.4
|46.5
|39.3
|88.9
|1.3
|5.6
|O. Freeman
|20
|20.6
|11.2
|6.2
|0.8
|1.00
|1.70
|1.1
|64.3
|0.0
|67.8
|2.4
|3.8
|P. McCaffery
|17
|24.3
|9.2
|3.2
|1.5
|0.60
|0.30
|1.0
|42.0
|26.5
|76.7
|0.2
|3.1
|J. Dix
|20
|19.3
|6.8
|2.3
|2.0
|0.70
|0.30
|0.7
|55.1
|47.4
|90.9
|0.4
|1.9
|D. Bowen
|20
|15.4
|5.4
|1.6
|2.4
|0.60
|0.10
|0.7
|40.7
|25.0
|86.8
|0.7
|0.9
|B. Harding
|20
|12.7
|3.4
|0.7
|3.0
|1.00
|0.10
|1.0
|31.6
|31.0
|75.0
|0.1
|0.6
|P. Sandfort
|18
|9.6
|2.8
|1.2
|0.6
|0.20
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|32.4
|66.7
|0.1
|1.1
|L. Dembele
|18
|11.6
|2.1
|2.2
|0.4
|0.60
|0.30
|0.8
|35.7
|27.8
|33.3
|0.5
|1.7
|C. Kingsbury
|5
|3.4
|1.0
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|40.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.2
|1.2
|L. Laketa
|4
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|100.0
|100.0
|25.0
|0
|0
|E. Brauns
|15
|3.8
|0.7
|1.1
|0.1
|0.10
|0.30
|0.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|J. Cater
|4
|3
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|S. Hutchison
|3
|3
|0.0
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.7
|Total
|20
|0.0
|85.3
|40.6
|19.0
|7.80
|3.80
|10.2
|48.0
|34.8
|76.8
|10.5
|26.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Reneau
|20
|30.2
|16.7
|6.2
|2.9
|0.50
|0.70
|2.8
|57.8
|40.6
|62.4
|1.6
|4.6
|K. Ware
|17
|30.8
|14.2
|9.4
|1.8
|0.80
|1.60
|1.4
|54.5
|41.7
|67.6
|1.9
|7.5
|M. Mgbako
|20
|24
|10.9
|4.3
|1.4
|0.50
|0.20
|1.3
|40.6
|32.9
|85.5
|1.3
|3
|T. Galloway
|20
|32.9
|10.5
|2.3
|3.8
|1.10
|0.30
|1.8
|46.7
|28.4
|50.0
|0.8
|1.6
|X. Johnson
|13
|24
|8.2
|2.2
|2.1
|0.90
|0.30
|1.9
|41.1
|35.0
|71.4
|0.6
|1.6
|A. Walker
|20
|15.8
|6.4
|3.1
|0.8
|0.30
|0.40
|0.9
|50.0
|15.4
|75.0
|0.7
|2.4
|C. Gunn
|19
|13.2
|3.5
|0.8
|0.4
|1.10
|0.20
|0.6
|33.3
|33.3
|64.3
|0.1
|0.8
|P. Sparks
|15
|9.2
|2.9
|2.4
|0.3
|0.30
|0.50
|0.4
|51.6
|0.0
|40.0
|0.8
|1.6
|G. Cupps
|20
|21.8
|2.8
|2.1
|1.4
|0.80
|0.00
|1.1
|38.5
|38.1
|66.7
|0.1
|2
|K. Banks
|19
|11.3
|2.7
|1.9
|0.8
|0.20
|0.30
|0.5
|38.8
|26.3
|47.4
|0.7
|1.2
|A. Leal
|8
|9.1
|1.8
|0.9
|0.6
|0.00
|0.30
|0.5
|83.3
|66.7
|66.7
|0
|0.9
|Total
|20
|0.0
|73.6
|38.2
|14.7
|5.80
|3.90
|12.0
|47.8
|33.1
|65.9
|8.9
|26.3
-
SC
5TENN0
0135.5 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm SECN
-
AKR
EMU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
BGSU
BALL0
0149 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BUF
OHIO0
0149.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
SYR
BC0
0149 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
GW
21DAY0
0146 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
14ILL
OSU0
0146.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
IOWA
IND0
0161 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm BTN
-
9MARQ
NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm FS1
-
M-OH
KENT0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NIU
CMU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
15TTU
25TCU0
0145 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP2
-
3UNC
GT0
0152 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
VCU
STBN0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
WMU
TOL0
0156 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
MURR0
0134 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
23OKLA
KSU0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
STL
LCHI0
0146 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
MSST
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm SECN
-
SEMO
LIND0
0138.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
LOU
CLEM0
0149.5 O/U
-16
9:00pm ACCN
-
MIA
NCST0
0155 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MICH
MIST0
0143.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm PEAC
-
OKST
8KAN0
0143 O/U
-16
9:00pm ESPN
-
SDSU
COLST0
0142 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
HALL
DEP0
0137.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm FS1
-
SJSU
17UTST0
0149.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
WYO
AF0
0136.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
FRES
UNLV0
0140 O/U
-8
11:00pm FS1
-
LMU
GONZ0
0152.5 O/U
-15.5
11:00pm ESPN