With balanced attack, Miami out to extend NC State's skid
Two teams in the middle of the Atlantic Coast Conference standings will meet Tuesday night when Miami visits North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C., as both try to improve their postseason chances.
NC State (13-7, 5-4 ACC) is looking to stop a three-game skid. After a 77-65 loss at Syracuse on Saturday, NC State coach Kevin Keatts was searching for answers.
"I thought this was our worst game we have played the entire year," Keatts said. "Typically, you would lose a game like this by 30."
The Wolfpack were down 38-22 to Syracuse at the half and made the score respectable. Sharpshooting guard DJ Horne led NC State with 15 points but struggled with 3-of-10 shooting on 3-point attempts.
"We've got to fix our mistakes, for sure, and just come together as a team, as one," Horne said. "The sooner we can do that, I think the quicker we can get out of this slump, these slow starts, and get back into the win column."
Horne is the Wolfpack's leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, supported by forward DJ Burns (12.0) and guard Casey Morsell (11.9).
Miami (14-6, 5-4) survived a scare to beat Pitt 72-68 at home Saturday. The Hurricanes saw a 19-point lead shrink to two with 10 seconds left.
"We only had eight turnovers, that's really a key for us," Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga said after the game. "We defended well. And we outrebounded them 41-37; those numbers indicate winning. When you defend, when you rebound, when you don't turn the ball over, you're going to have a good chance for success."
Norchad Omier leads Miami with 18.1 ppg, but the Hurricanes also attack with a trio of guards: Wooga Poplar (14.8 ppg, 46.4 percent on 3-point attempts), Matthew Cleveland (14.8 ppg) and Nijel Pack (14.2 ppg, 3.8 assists per game).
NC State leads the series 15-14, but Miami has won three of the past four matchups.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Miami (Fla.) 14-6
|81.4 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|15.3 APG
|NC State 13-7
|75.5 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|13.1 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Omier
|19
|29.7
|18.1
|9.7
|1.1
|1.60
|0.80
|2.4
|64.0
|38.7
|77.3
|3
|6.7
|M. Cleveland
|19
|32.3
|14.8
|5.8
|1.9
|1.30
|0.50
|2.1
|53.1
|37.7
|77.6
|1.6
|4.2
|W. Poplar
|18
|29.9
|14.8
|4.8
|2.3
|0.80
|0.40
|2.3
|48.5
|46.4
|85.0
|0.5
|4.3
|N. Pack
|18
|34
|14.2
|2.9
|3.8
|1.10
|0.30
|1.9
|43.0
|39.0
|78.1
|0.4
|2.5
|B. Joseph
|20
|30.1
|8.4
|3.3
|3.5
|1.90
|0.70
|1.8
|40.6
|34.7
|87.1
|0.3
|3
|K. George
|20
|21.7
|7.7
|3.2
|2.0
|0.70
|0.40
|1.6
|44.0
|42.4
|83.3
|0.3
|3
|C. Watson
|17
|13.8
|3.4
|1.8
|0.9
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|41.9
|33.3
|66.7
|0.2
|1.5
|A. Casey
|18
|11.1
|2.4
|2.5
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|0.2
|40.9
|0.0
|53.3
|0.8
|1.7
|P. Djobet
|6
|6.5
|2.3
|0.8
|0.2
|0.30
|0.00
|0.2
|46.2
|25.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|M. Nwoko
|17
|9.1
|2.2
|1.9
|0.1
|0.30
|0.20
|0.4
|48.4
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|1.2
|J. Robinson
|8
|4.5
|0.8
|0.8
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|33.3
|0
|0.8
|N. Cassano
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Mastin
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|20
|0.0
|81.4
|40.2
|15.3
|7.70
|3.50
|12.7
|48.9
|38.7
|76.6
|9.3
|27.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Horne
|20
|31.4
|14.8
|3.3
|2.8
|1.60
|0.10
|1.2
|41.2
|41.2
|78.9
|0.6
|2.7
|D. Burns Jr.
|20
|26.1
|12.0
|4.2
|2.7
|0.80
|0.80
|1.9
|50.9
|0.0
|60.0
|1.4
|2.9
|C. Morsell
|20
|31.8
|11.9
|3.0
|1.5
|1.00
|0.40
|1.2
|40.8
|28.6
|82.5
|1.2
|1.8
|J. Taylor
|20
|28.6
|11.5
|3.8
|1.4
|1.30
|0.40
|1.6
|39.1
|32.5
|78.0
|0.7
|3.1
|D. Parker Jr.
|20
|19.2
|6.2
|4.3
|0.6
|0.90
|0.40
|0.9
|46.5
|33.3
|54.5
|1.6
|2.8
|B. Middlebrooks
|20
|14.4
|5.4
|4.0
|0.5
|0.80
|0.50
|0.8
|51.4
|8.3
|75.6
|1.5
|2.5
|M. O'Connell
|20
|20.4
|4.8
|2.8
|2.9
|0.80
|0.10
|1.0
|46.1
|29.4
|88.2
|0.9
|1.9
|M. Diarra
|19
|14.3
|4.4
|5.9
|0.2
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|44.1
|26.3
|67.9
|1.4
|4.6
|M. Rice
|9
|8.8
|4.1
|1.9
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|48.4
|23.1
|44.4
|0.7
|1.2
|L. Thomas
|10
|8.2
|3.1
|1.3
|0.8
|0.50
|0.00
|0.1
|41.7
|57.1
|63.6
|0.2
|1.1
|K. Woods
|8
|9.1
|1.6
|1.1
|0.3
|0.40
|0.00
|0.6
|30.8
|50.0
|75.0
|0.3
|0.9
|B. Pass
|12
|5
|1.1
|0.5
|0.2
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|45.5
|25.0
|66.7
|0.1
|0.4
|E. Ross
|8
|3.1
|0.3
|0.5
|0.0
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|11.1
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|K. Keatts
|5
|1.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|A. Nunnally
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Snell
|5
|1.2
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|20
|0.0
|75.5
|38.7
|13.1
|8.10
|3.10
|10.0
|43.8
|32.7
|72.9
|10.9
|25.3
-
SC
5TENN0
0135.5 O/U
-13.5
6:30pm SECN
-
AKR
EMU0
0137 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
BGSU
BALL0
0149 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
BUF
OHIO0
0149.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
SYR
BC0
0149 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
GW
21DAY0
0146 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP+
-
14ILL
OSU0
0146.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm PEAC
-
IOWA
IND0
0161 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm BTN
-
9MARQ
NOVA0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm FS1
-
M-OH
KENT0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NIU
CMU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
15TTU
25TCU0
0145 O/U
-5
7:00pm ESP2
-
3UNC
GT0
0152 O/U
+8.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
VCU
STBN0
0137.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
WMU
TOL0
0156 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
ILST
MURR0
0134 O/U
-7
8:00pm
-
23OKLA
KSU0
0140.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
STL
LCHI0
0146 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
MSST
MISS0
0139.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm SECN
-
SEMO
LIND0
0138.5 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
LOU
CLEM0
0149.5 O/U
-16
9:00pm ACCN
-
MIA
NCST0
0155 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
MICH
MIST0
0143.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm PEAC
-
OKST
8KAN0
0143 O/U
-16
9:00pm ESPN
-
SDSU
COLST0
0142 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
HALL
DEP0
0137.5 O/U
+10
9:00pm FS1
-
SJSU
17UTST0
0149.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
WYO
AF0
0136.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm
-
FRES
UNLV0
0140 O/U
-8
11:00pm FS1
-
LMU
GONZ0
0152.5 O/U
-15.5
11:00pm ESPN