No. 23 Oklahoma looks to tighten up defense vs. Kansas State
Both No. 23 Oklahoma and Kansas State stumble into the week on two-game losing streaks, but neither squad is panicking ahead of a Tuesday matchup in Manhattan, Kan.
The Sooners (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) are looking to get right on the road after absorbing their first two home losses last week, including a frustrating defeat against No. 20 Texas Tech on Saturday.
Oklahoma seemed poised to rebound from its 75-60 clunker against Texas on Wednesday when the Sooners held a nine-point lead over the Red Raiders with just under seven minutes to go.
Oklahoma's defensive struggles in the second half proved costly. Texas Tech shot 72 percent from the floor after halftime to eke out an 85-84 win.
The Sooners had been exceeding expectations this season after finishing last in Big 12 play in 2022-23, but four losses in their last six games have them seeking to rediscover the fire that propelled them as high as No. 7 in the AP poll last month.
"I don't know if we've gotten too comfortable, or if we think we're good now, but, again, we got picked last (to finish in the) Big 12. We need to get that chip back on our shoulder," guard Rivaldo Soares said.
Despite the recent struggles, Oklahoma coach Porter Moser assured that his team has maturity and mettle moving forward.
"That's what I love about this group ... right now they are not fractured," Moser said. "They're hurting, but they're not pointing fingers at each other, and that's (how) I know we can bounce back from two tough losses."
The Wildcats (14-6, 4-3) became the latest victim of fourth-ranked Houston's vaunted defense in a 74-52 road loss to the Cougars on Saturday.
Kansas State already trailed 11-0 when it made its first basket nearly six minutes into the game, and the Wildcats finished with their second-fewest points in a game this season.
Saturday's loss came after a more contentious 78-67 setback at No. 23 Iowa State on Wednesday.
During that game, Kansas State coach Jerome Tang approached the Cyclones' bench to speak with Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger. An article by The Wichita Eagle identified the situation as Tang voicing his frustration over Cyclones fans recording the Wildcats' timeout huddles.
Otzelberger later called Tang's allegations "ludicrous."
Tang did not comment on the situation after the Houston game, although he did speak about receiving a technical foul for the second-straight contest.
"I got a tech for telling (the referee) that he was the adult and he needs to act like it because he was chirping with one of my players, and I'm always gonna defend my guys," Tang said after the Houston game. " ... What (referee) Gary Maxwell did and said to my player was not warranted. ... I think everyone in this game should have accountability for something."
With Kansas State still needing five victories to reach its goal of nine Big 12 wins this season, Tang ultimately stressed that the Wildcats simply have to flush any lingering frustration.
"It's a one-game season. I mean, we didn't lose two games today or three games," Tang said on Saturday. "... We put it in the box and we move on."
Cam Carter leads Kansas State with 16.3 points per game, while Javian McCollum paces the Sooners with 14.3 points.
