Arkansas facing distractions ahead of clash with Missouri

Arkansas basketball has no shortage of storylines -- just not the kind the Razorbacks' fans enjoy.

Arkansas is 10-10 heading into Wednesday night's Southeastern Conference matchup vs. Missouri in Columbia, Mo., but a 1-6 start in league play doesn't bode well for a team trying to avoid its first overall losing season since 2009-10.

Amid the struggles for the Razorbacks, who have lost three straight games and six of seven, is a seemingly annual swirl of rumors that coach Eric Musselman is looking to leave.

By one account, the well-traveled Musselman is "working overtime on his exit strategy." Or maybe he is looking to build leverage to extend his contract, which runs through the 2025-26 season.

Regardless, there is no hiding his team's issues, even with some positive signs in a 63-57 loss to then-No. 6 Kentucky on Saturday.

"We're not a good offensive team. All you have to do is watch the game. We struggle taking care of the ball," Musselman said. "Because of effort and defense (Saturday), we were in the game, (but) there's been a lot of games we haven't had a lead at all."

In SEC contests, the Razorbacks are scoring 62.1 points per game, 13.1 below their overall average. They are averaging 11.9 turnovers per game overall and had 13 against Kentucky.

Adding to the turbulence, the school mysteriously announced before Saturday's game that senior guard Davonte Davis had stepped away from the program.

Davis is averaging 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds this season.

The status of forward Trevon Brazile (knee soreness) for Wednesday is unclear. The team's leading rebounder at 6.5 boards per game, he played only 12 minutes against Ole Miss last Wednesday and was out on Saturday.

While Missouri hasn't had the drama, it hasn't had any conference wins, either.

The Tigers (8-12, 0-7) have lost seven straight and 10 of their past 11. In the seven losses, which date back to the start of SEC play, their average margin of defeat is 9.4 points.

"I don't look at it as defeats. I look at it as lessons, and we're in the infant stages of growth," second-year Missouri coach Dennis Gates said last week.

"You look at different games that we've played, or games that we've lost, we were right there. It could have gone either way."

Missouri most recently lost to South Carolina on Saturday, 72-64. Sean East II leads the Tigers with 16.2 points per game.

