Back in Top 25, No. 24 Alabama tries to stay hot vs. Georgia
Back in Top 25, No. 24 Alabama tries to stay hot vs. Georgia
No. 24 Alabama will go for its third win in a row when it tips off against Georgia in a Southeastern Conference matchup on Wednesday evening in Athens, Ga.
The Crimson Tide (14-6, 6-1 SEC) are coming off a 109-88 victory against LSU on Saturday, which followed a 79-75 win against then-No. 8 Auburn earlier in the week. Alabama has won eight of its past nine games and jumped back into the AP Top 25 poll for the first time since landing 23rd in the Nov. 27 poll.
Georgia (14-6, 4-3) would love to halt Alabama's momentum. The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from a 102-98 overtime loss against Florida on Saturday, which marked their second loss in the past three games.
Despite the rut, Georgia has won 12 of its past 15 contests.
Bulldogs coach Mike White said he was not concerned about his team's ability to move past the overtime loss against the Gators.
"These guys aren't very delicate mentally," White said. "Collectively, this group will come back to work Monday, they'll be ready to work and we'll learn from the film. I'm not worried about that. But I was proud of the fight, and the connection down the stretch."
Georgia will go up against an Alabama team led by Mark Sears, who is averaging 20.0 points per game on 52 percent shooting overall and 43.7 percent from 3-point range. Three other players for the Crimson Tide have scoring averages in double figures: Aaron Estrada (12.9 points per game), Grant Nelson (12.2) and Rylan Griffen (10.7).
Alabama coach Nate Oats believes a conference title is possible, but he wants his players to focus on improving from game to game.
"We're going to be in the mix," Oats said. "Obviously, anybody can make a run. We're not that far into the season. ... I do think this is a team that can win it, and we're going after it as hard as we can.
"But if we don't fix our defense and get the main guys in the rotation that are playing heavy minutes to be as concerned with the defense as the offense, it's going to be really hard to win."
This is the only matchup between Alabama and Georgia during the regular season. The teams last met on Feb. 18, 2023, when the Crimson Tide coasted to a 108-59 win over the Bulldogs.
Now, Alabama will try to build upon another 100-point performance.
Oats said he is happy with the team's scoring, provided that he sees more from the defensive end.
"We can score the ball at a high clip," Oats said. "Obviously, we play fast, efficient and fast. That adds up to 100-point games. It says we've got really talented players that are unselfish and move the ball."
Georgia's top scorer is Jabri Abdur-Rahim, who is averaging 13.4 points per game. Teammates Noah Thomasson (11.9 ppg) and RJ Melendez (11.1) also have double-digit averages.
Georgia is 11-1 at home this season. Alabama is 2-2 in true road games.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Sears
|20
|30.6
|20.0
|3.9
|3.9
|1.60
|0.20
|2.5
|52.0
|43.7
|84.0
|1
|3
|A. Estrada
|20
|27.9
|12.8
|5.1
|4.0
|1.50
|0.20
|2.4
|44.2
|36.0
|86.8
|1.6
|3.6
|G. Nelson
|20
|26
|12.2
|6.0
|2.0
|0.70
|1.50
|1.3
|44.7
|25.7
|86.9
|1.5
|4.6
|R. Griffen
|20
|25.5
|10.7
|3.9
|1.9
|0.50
|0.20
|1.7
|48.6
|40.2
|80.0
|1
|3
|L. Wrightsell Jr.
|20
|23
|8.3
|2.9
|1.2
|1.00
|0.10
|0.7
|42.5
|45.7
|100.0
|0.6
|2.3
|S. Walters
|20
|12.5
|6.1
|2.4
|0.5
|0.40
|0.20
|0.6
|49.3
|46.2
|82.8
|0.4
|2.1
|J. Stevenson
|20
|16.1
|5.5
|2.7
|0.4
|0.20
|0.30
|1.3
|45.2
|30.8
|78.3
|0.6
|2.1
|N. Pringle
|19
|15.9
|5.2
|4.1
|0.3
|0.40
|0.60
|0.7
|70.2
|0.0
|48.6
|1.6
|2.5
|M. Wague
|19
|11.2
|4.6
|3.2
|0.7
|0.80
|0.60
|1.1
|68.1
|100.0
|78.6
|1.7
|1.4
|D. Cosby Jr.
|13
|8.7
|4.1
|1.2
|0.5
|0.50
|0.10
|0.3
|41.5
|40.0
|71.4
|0.2
|1.1
|M. Dioubate
|16
|6.9
|2.1
|1.8
|0.6
|0.30
|0.40
|0.2
|42.3
|33.3
|40.7
|0.7
|1.1
|K. Spears
|7
|1.7
|0.9
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.1
|0.1
|M. Scharnowski
|8
|1.8
|0.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0
|Total
|20
|0.0
|89.7
|43.4
|15.5
|7.40
|4.10
|12.6
|48.6
|38.9
|79.1
|12.0
|27.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|20
|27.2
|13.4
|3.9
|0.4
|0.80
|0.30
|1.1
|38.2
|40.0
|87.1
|0.9
|3
|N. Thomasson
|20
|26.9
|11.9
|3.0
|1.7
|0.60
|0.00
|0.8
|42.2
|34.7
|56.8
|0.6
|2.4
|R. Melendez
|20
|22.5
|11.1
|4.4
|1.1
|1.30
|0.20
|1.7
|44.1
|27.8
|85.2
|1.2
|3.2
|S. Demary Jr.
|20
|26.8
|9.9
|4.3
|2.6
|1.50
|0.50
|1.9
|44.3
|34.3
|72.2
|0.4
|3.9
|J. Hill
|20
|23.9
|9.2
|1.9
|3.7
|0.70
|0.00
|1.5
|37.7
|33.9
|57.7
|0.2
|1.7
|R. Tchewa
|20
|23.6
|7.2
|6.9
|1.1
|0.50
|0.70
|1.7
|54.2
|0.0
|70.9
|2
|4.9
|B. Cain
|20
|19.3
|7.0
|1.9
|1.0
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|43.5
|35.6
|54.5
|0.3
|1.6
|J. DeLoach
|17
|12.4
|3.5
|3.6
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|0.6
|48.9
|0.0
|63.6
|1.4
|2.3
|F. Anselem-Ibe
|15
|8.5
|2.9
|1.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.80
|0.1
|59.1
|0.0
|70.8
|0.9
|0.9
|D. James
|6
|8.7
|2.5
|1.7
|0.8
|0.20
|0.50
|0.5
|66.7
|66.7
|25.0
|0.8
|0.8
|R. Sunahara
|11
|10.5
|1.9
|1.6
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|62.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.3
|M. Moncrieffe
|10
|10
|1.2
|2.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.80
|0.9
|23.1
|0.0
|54.5
|0.7
|1.4
|J. Newell
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|B. Klatsky
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|20
|0.0
|77.3
|40.8
|12.7
|6.70
|3.60
|11.4
|43.4
|35.1
|71.6
|10.1
|26.8
-
UNCG
VMI0
0151 O/U
+16
6:00pm
-
24ALA
UGA0
0166.5 O/U
+6.5
6:30pm SECN
-
NW
2PUR0
0141 O/U
-13
6:30pm BTN
-
SJU
XAV0
0157 O/U
-2
6:30pm FS1
-
AMER
LAF0
0129 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
ARMY
COLG0
0130 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
18BAYL
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHSO
RAD0
0135 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WCU0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
DUQ0
0136.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CINCY
WV0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
MER0
0135.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
FURM
CIT0
0147 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
GMU
JOES0
0142 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LIP
UNF0
0154.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
LAS
URI0
0149.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LEH0
0141 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
NCAS
GWEB0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
ND
UVA0
0113.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP2
-
PEAY
JU0
0137.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
RICH
FOR0
0139.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
USF
ECU0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
PRES0
0142 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WAKE
PITT0
0144.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ACCN
-
WICH
TLSA0
0153 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
INST
BELM0
0165 O/U
+8.5
7:30pm
-
WOFF
SAM0
0158 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm
-
FLA
10UK0
0170.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESPN
-
UIC
EVAN0
0141 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
ULM
LA0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
MOSU
SIU0
0134.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
UNI
BRAD0
0137 O/U
-8
8:00pm CBSSN
-
RICE
MEM0
0157 O/U
-16
8:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
TXAMC0
0140.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
VALP
DRKE0
0144.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
ARK
MIZZ0
0145.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm SECN
-
PROV
1UCONN0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm FS1
-
PSU
RUTG0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm BTN
-
USM
ARST0
0150.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm
-
UAB
NTEX0
0131.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
VAN
16AUB0
0143 O/U
-19
9:00pm ESP2
-
BSU
19NMEX0
0149.5 O/U
-11
10:30pm FS1
-
SACL
SMC0
0136 O/U
-14
11:00pm ESPU