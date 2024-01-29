No. 18 Baylor scuffling ahead of meeting with UCF
No. 18 Baylor will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak and get back on track for a run at the Big 12 Conference title when it faces UCF on Wednesday night in a key league clash in Orlando, Fla.
The Bears (14-5, 3-3 Big 12) head south after a 105-102 triple-overtime loss at home to TCU on Saturday. Yves Missi led Baylor with a career-high 25 points, while RayJ Dennis added 24 points and 10 assists, Ja'Kobe Walter tallied 15 points and Langston Love racked up 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The loss, combined with previous defeats over the past two weeks at Kansas State and at Texas by a combined six points, has dropped Baylor from 15th in the latest AP poll. The Bears have lost their past three outings by a total of nine points.
The Bears have gone to overtime three times in their first six Big 12 games, with all six games decided by single digits.
Baylor led by as many as 10 points seven minutes into the second half on Saturday before TCU climbed all the way back to send the game into overtime.
After the Bears fell behind in the first extra period, Walter sank a 3-pointer with two seconds left to force a second overtime. A jumper by Dennis in the final minute of the third overtime gave Baylor a short-lived lead that it could not carry to the end.
"We just didn't close it out," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "So many close plays that lead to winning or losing. I know it takes a spark to start a fire, and we're at that point where we need to get a win and get some confidence back."
How tough is the Big 12 Conference? Eight of the league's 14 teams are ranked in the latest AP poll. And despite the fact that UCF is not among the ranked, it has already shown that it can play with the Big 12's best.
The Knights (12-7, 3-4) return home after a 68-57 loss at Cincinnati on Saturday. UCF has alternated between wins and losses over its first seven conference outings, beating then-No. 3 Kansas at home and Texas on the road earlier this month.
On Saturday, the Knights led by a dozen points at halftime before allowing Cincinnati to shoot 63.6 percent from the floor in the second half while being outscored 41-18. Marchelus Avery and Jaylin Sellers led UCF with 19 points apiece, but the Knights fell short of delivering coach Johnny Dawkins his 300th win.
"Our guys fought hard and they gave us good energy," Dawkins said afterward. "We played a really good (first) half of basketball offensively and defensively, and the second half was the exact opposite. Our offense hurt our defense, the ball got stagnant, didn't move from sideline to sideline like we normally do on our attack, and that led to some bad defensive possessions for us."
The battle with Baylor will be the fifth game for UCF against a ranked opponent this season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Walter
|19
|29.9
|15.2
|4.7
|1.6
|1.20
|0.20
|1.1
|40.7
|35.7
|85.2
|1.5
|3.2
|R. Dennis
|19
|31.7
|13.3
|3.8
|6.6
|1.20
|0.10
|3.2
|49.8
|37.0
|70.7
|0.5
|3.4
|L. Love
|19
|25.2
|11.5
|2.5
|1.2
|0.40
|0.30
|1.1
|46.8
|47.5
|81.5
|0.5
|1.9
|J. Bridges
|19
|28.9
|10.6
|4.6
|1.6
|0.70
|0.80
|0.7
|44.4
|37.1
|84.4
|1.9
|2.7
|Y. Missi
|18
|21.7
|10.3
|6.2
|0.2
|0.80
|1.60
|0.9
|64.3
|0.0
|50.7
|3.2
|3
|J. Nunn
|19
|26
|9.6
|2.4
|2.3
|1.30
|0.40
|1.5
|43.7
|41.5
|67.2
|0.3
|2.1
|J. Ojianwuna
|19
|16.4
|5.3
|3.4
|0.2
|0.40
|0.20
|0.9
|78.4
|0.0
|64.5
|1.7
|1.7
|C. Lohner
|19
|10.1
|2.8
|2.5
|0.4
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|58.3
|33.3
|75.0
|0.8
|1.7
|M. Little
|18
|7.7
|2.6
|1.2
|0.7
|0.10
|0.00
|0.6
|50.0
|44.4
|76.9
|0.2
|1
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|10
|8.2
|2.3
|2.0
|0.4
|0.10
|0.30
|0.6
|50.0
|42.9
|0.0
|0.5
|1.5
|A. Sacks
|7
|1.9
|0.9
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|Total
|19
|0.0
|85.1
|39.7
|15.8
|6.60
|3.60
|11.6
|49.4
|40.0
|72.2
|12.4
|23.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Sellers
|19
|31.8
|17.2
|4.3
|1.1
|1.30
|0.10
|1.3
|43.4
|28.3
|85.0
|1.8
|2.5
|D. Johnson
|19
|32.3
|12.6
|2.8
|3.4
|1.90
|0.10
|3.3
|38.3
|35.9
|80.0
|0.4
|2.5
|M. Avery
|17
|20.8
|9.0
|4.3
|0.8
|0.70
|0.50
|0.8
|39.4
|37.5
|67.6
|1.4
|2.9
|S. Allen
|18
|28.7
|7.2
|4.1
|2.6
|1.90
|0.70
|1.9
|37.1
|22.6
|60.0
|0.9
|3.1
|C. Walker
|8
|22
|6.9
|5.0
|0.9
|0.50
|0.60
|1.4
|33.3
|14.3
|65.2
|1.4
|3.6
|I. Diallo
|19
|18.1
|6.2
|6.5
|0.5
|0.70
|1.90
|1.1
|56.9
|0.0
|57.1
|2.4
|4.1
|T. Sylla
|18
|15.3
|5.3
|4.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.40
|0.7
|36.2
|30.4
|60.9
|1.2
|2.8
|O. Payne
|19
|15.8
|4.6
|3.9
|0.6
|0.70
|1.30
|0.8
|56.9
|37.5
|69.2
|1.4
|2.6
|A. Jones
|10
|11.7
|3.8
|1.9
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.6
|41.2
|36.4
|54.5
|0.7
|1.2
|T. Hendricks
|10
|9.4
|3.4
|1.5
|0.2
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|45.8
|38.5
|87.5
|0.5
|1
|C. Emuobor
|9
|6.1
|2.1
|1.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|35.0
|33.3
|75.0
|0.1
|0.9
|D. Langford Jr.
|14
|11.1
|1.9
|1.4
|0.7
|0.60
|0.10
|0.6
|41.7
|0.0
|42.9
|0.6
|0.8
|N. Machowski
|17
|9.2
|1.9
|0.8
|1.1
|0.40
|0.10
|0.5
|32.3
|31.6
|87.5
|0.2
|0.6
|M. Mockus
|7
|3.9
|1.0
|0.9
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|16.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|M. Kalina
|5
|2
|0.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.4
|33.3
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P. Warakulnukroh
|6
|1.8
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.2
|C. May
|6
|1.8
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|19
|0.0
|71.9
|43.3
|12.0
|9.00
|5.50
|13.1
|41.0
|31.5
|70.6
|13.2
|26.3
-
UNCG
VMI0
0151 O/U
+16
6:00pm
-
24ALA
UGA0
0166.5 O/U
+6.5
6:30pm SECN
-
NW
2PUR0
0141 O/U
-13
6:30pm BTN
-
SJU
XAV0
0157 O/U
-2
6:30pm FS1
-
AMER
LAF0
0129 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
ARMY
COLG0
0130 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
18BAYL
UCF0
0139 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHSO
RAD0
0135 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
CHAT
WCU0
0145 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CHST
DUQ0
0136.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CINCY
WV0
0143.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETSU
MER0
0135.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
FURM
CIT0
0147 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
GMU
JOES0
0142 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
L-MD
BUCK0
0132.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
LIP
UNF0
0154.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
LAS
URI0
0149.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
NAVY
LEH0
0141 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
NCAS
GWEB0
0151.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
ND
UVA0
0113.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm ESP2
-
PEAY
JU0
0137.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
RICH
FOR0
0139.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
USF
ECU0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SCUP
PRES0
0142 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
WAKE
PITT0
0144.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ACCN
-
WICH
TLSA0
0153 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
INST
BELM0
0165 O/U
+8.5
7:30pm
-
WOFF
SAM0
0158 O/U
-11.5
7:30pm
-
FLA
10UK0
0170.5 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESPN
-
UIC
EVAN0
0141 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
ULM
LA0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
MOSU
SIU0
0134.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
UNI
BRAD0
0137 O/U
-8
8:00pm CBSSN
-
RICE
MEM0
0157 O/U
-16
8:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
TXAMC0
0140.5 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
VALP
DRKE0
0144.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm
-
ARK
MIZZ0
0145.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm SECN
-
PROV
1UCONN0
0138.5 O/U
-13
8:30pm FS1
-
PSU
RUTG0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
8:30pm BTN
-
USM
ARST0
0150.5 O/U
-6
8:30pm
-
UAB
NTEX0
0131.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
VAN
16AUB0
0143 O/U
-19
9:00pm ESP2
-
BSU
19NMEX0
0149.5 O/U
-11
10:30pm FS1
-
SACL
SMC0
0136 O/U
-14
11:00pm ESPU