Caleb Love, No. 11 Arizona aim to stay hot vs. California
Caleb Love is on a hot streak as No. 11 Arizona looks to complete a season sweep of California when the teams play Thursday night in Tucson, Ariz.
The Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) had an easy time against the Bears (8-12, 4-5) in each team's conference opener on Dec. 29 in Berkeley, Calif. Arizona never trailed and delivered an early knockout, leading by as many as 31 points in the first half en route to a 100-81 victory.
Love scored 22 points that night and hasn't cooled down. The senior transfer from North Carolina is coming off a career-high 36-point effort in an 87-78 win at Oregon on Saturday.
"I just try to play within the offense, let my teammates create for me," Love said. "I give my credit to them."
While the Wildcats relied on balanced scoring early in the season, spending two weeks at No. 1 in the polls in December, they have come to depend on Love for their big shots.
He was 12 of 18, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range, on Saturday as Arizona won a key game that allowed it to move into a first-place tie with the Ducks in the Pac-12.
Love is averaging 19.3 points for the season. Pelle Larsson is next at 12.8 points. Love has taken 292 shots -- 111 more than any of his teammates.
Coach Tommy Lloyd praised his team's complete effort against Oregon, which came two days after an 83-80 loss at last-place Oregon State.
"Our attention to detail and effort and energy was high-level," Lloyd said. "I feel like it was maybe the best all-around game we played all year."
Cal enters the week on a two-game winning streak, against Washington State (81-75 in overtime on Jan. 20) and Stanford (73-71 on Friday), both at home. The Bears were able to win that latter game by committing no turnovers in the final 13:18 of the game and overcoming an injury to star Jaylon Tyson.
"Early in the season, we would turn the ball over too much," coach Mark Madsen said.
"It wasn't giving us a chance on offense, and it was creating a few too many live-ball turnovers when teams were going down scoring an uncontested basket. So, our guys have really locked in on that, where they're policing each other. A player-led team is the best team you can have."
Tyson, who is averaging a Pac-12-best 20.6 points for all games, had to leave the Stanford game with about six minutes remaining due to a leg injury. There was no update on his status as of Monday night.
The Bears saw six players score in double-figure points against the Cardinal. Fardaws Aimaq is second on the team in scoring at 15.3, followed by Jalen Cone at 14.2.
Tyson had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the first meeting against Arizona, which has won 14 consecutive games in the series, including 11 in a row by double digits.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|California 8-12
|75.5 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|12.1 APG
|11 Arizona 15-5
|89.3 PPG
|46.2 RPG
|18.8 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Tyson
|19
|34.3
|20.6
|7.2
|3.2
|1.50
|0.50
|3.3
|48.8
|36.7
|78.6
|1.9
|5.3
|F. Aimaq
|20
|32.3
|15.3
|10.8
|2.3
|0.90
|0.90
|2.3
|50.0
|35.5
|60.2
|3.6
|7.2
|J. Cone
|20
|36.2
|14.2
|2.1
|2.3
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|32.4
|31.9
|82.4
|0.3
|1.8
|K. Kennedy
|13
|32.6
|9.8
|5.2
|2.1
|1.50
|0.40
|0.7
|41.2
|27.9
|59.5
|1.2
|3.9
|J. Celestine
|15
|24.1
|7.6
|3.0
|0.7
|0.50
|0.30
|0.5
|47.5
|46.7
|77.3
|0.3
|2.7
|D. Askew
|6
|24.3
|6.2
|4.2
|2.5
|0.70
|0.00
|1.8
|31.3
|14.3
|78.9
|0.7
|3.5
|G. Newell
|20
|22.3
|5.9
|3.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.20
|1.3
|41.8
|31.1
|61.1
|1.2
|2.4
|R. Brown Jr.
|20
|14.5
|3.7
|1.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|45.5
|50.0
|80.0
|0.3
|0.8
|N. Okafor
|9
|7.7
|1.9
|1.7
|0.6
|0.20
|0.40
|0.2
|38.9
|0.0
|100.0
|0.7
|1
|G. Larson
|17
|7.8
|1.8
|1.3
|0.1
|0.20
|0.50
|0.2
|40.0
|37.5
|66.7
|0.6
|0.6
|V. Pavlovic
|7
|6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|M. Bowser
|6
|16.8
|0.5
|2.7
|0.2
|0.50
|0.00
|0.3
|12.5
|16.7
|0.0
|0.2
|2.5
|D. Curtis
|9
|5.8
|0.2
|0.9
|0.7
|0.20
|0.00
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.8
|J. McCloskey
|2
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|W. Robinson
|5
|3
|0.0
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0
|Total
|20
|0.0
|75.5
|40.7
|12.1
|5.80
|2.80
|11.6
|43.0
|33.9
|71.7
|11.1
|26.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Love
|20
|31.2
|19.3
|4.7
|3.1
|1.10
|0.30
|2.1
|44.9
|34.7
|86.0
|0.8
|3.9
|P. Larsson
|20
|28.4
|12.8
|4.1
|3.5
|1.10
|0.30
|1.7
|54.0
|45.7
|82.4
|1.2
|2.9
|O. Ballo
|20
|24.5
|12.3
|9.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.70
|1.3
|58.7
|0.0
|47.1
|3.4
|5.7
|K. Johnson
|20
|26.2
|11.8
|6.3
|1.8
|1.10
|0.80
|1.9
|55.4
|37.3
|77.8
|2.2
|4.1
|K. Boswell
|20
|27.9
|9.8
|2.3
|3.7
|1.50
|0.10
|1.8
|39.2
|39.0
|82.4
|0.4
|2
|M. Krivas
|20
|13.1
|7.1
|4.7
|0.5
|0.50
|0.70
|1.0
|58.9
|0.0
|76.6
|2
|2.8
|K. Lewis
|20
|19.5
|6.1
|3.4
|2.1
|1.30
|0.40
|0.8
|46.5
|28.0
|75.6
|1
|2.5
|J. Bradley
|20
|19.3
|4.9
|2.1
|1.9
|1.10
|0.10
|1.1
|42.7
|41.7
|72.7
|0.3
|1.8
|F. Borovicanin
|11
|8
|3.7
|2.5
|1.3
|0.30
|0.10
|0.6
|45.2
|0.0
|86.7
|0.8
|1.6
|P. Murauskas
|12
|7.4
|3.7
|1.9
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.7
|41.7
|57.9
|50.0
|0.9
|1
|C. Martinez
|9
|4.6
|1.2
|0.2
|0.9
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|45.5
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|G. Weitman
|9
|2
|0.8
|0.7
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.0
|40.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.4
|L. Champion
|5
|1.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.0
|0.20
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|20.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0
|W. Menaugh
|5
|1.6
|0.4
|0.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|Total
|20
|0.0
|89.3
|46.2
|18.8
|9.10
|3.30
|12.4
|48.9
|37.1
|72.9
|13.9
|29.1
-
NJIT
BING0
0142 O/U
-5.5
6:07pm
-
ME
LOW0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm
-
ALB
UVM0
0148 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
APP
GAST0
0144.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
CAMP
ELON0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
CLST
DET0
0145 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
JMAD0
0155.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
DEL
W&M0
0144 O/U
+5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DREX
MONM0
0136.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
HAMP
NCAT0
0156.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
LT
FIU0
0143.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm ESP+
-
LEM
WAG0
0131.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LIU
FDU0
0
7:00pm
-
LON
HIPT0
0148 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MIL
PFW0
0165.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNCW
CHAR0
0155 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
NE
TOWS0
0128 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
ODU
MRSH0
0155 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
RMU
OAK0
0145 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
SFU
CCSU0
0139.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
STON
HOFS0
0141 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
STONEH
SHU0
0142 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
TROY
GASO0
0150 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
TUL
SMU0
0159.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP2
-
UMBC
BRY0
0167 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
BELLAR
KNSW0
0153 O/U
-9
7:30pm
-
UTVA
SFA0
0140 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
DU
UMKC0
0153.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
EKY
QUEEN0
0163 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
IDST
NCO0
0147 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MORE
TNST0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
UND
SDAK0
0149 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
NDST
SDST0
0149.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
USA
TXST0
0144 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
TRLST
ABIL0
0141.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
WEB
NAU0
0142 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NEOM0
0141 O/U
+2
8:05pm
-
UALR
SIUE0
0148 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
CAL
11ARIZ0
0160.5 O/U
-19
8:30pm PACN
-
FGCU
CARK0
0148 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm
-
SNIND
TNTC0
0136 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm
-
UTM
EIU0
0147.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm
-
UTA
SUU0
0157.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm
-
WIU
LIND0
0127.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
6WISC
NEB0
0144.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm BTN
-
STET
UNA0
0152 O/U
-1.5
8:45pm
-
EWU
MTST0
0150 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
IDHO
MONT0
0141.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
JVST
UTEP0
0130 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
NMST0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
SHOU
WKY0
0158 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
SEA
GCU0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
STAN
ASU0
0153 O/U
PK
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTRGV
UTU0
0152.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
YSU
WRST0
0164.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPU
-
CSN
UCSD0
0151 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSUF0
0128.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUB0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
UCI
CP0
0132 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm
-
ORE
USC0
0148 O/U
+3
10:30pm ESPN
-
ORST
UCLA0
0124 O/U
-10
10:30pm PACN
-
UCD
UCSB0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
USD
SF0
0148.5 O/U
-18.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
IUPU
GB56
79135 O/U
-12
12:00pm