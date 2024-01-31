Oregon tries to turn back USC, injury troubles
Oregon can maintain at least a share of first place in the Pac-12 with a win at last-place Southern California on Thursday night in Los Angeles.
The Ducks, however, go into the game having lost three of their past four. Oregon needs to start stacking wins to keep a hold on a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament in March, as well as make a case for an NCAA Tournament spot.
Oregon (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) has already defeated the Trojans this season, an 82-74 win Dec. 28 in Eugene, Ore.
USC (8-12, 2-7) is mired in a five-game losing streak.
At that time, USC had potential NBA lottery pick Isaiah Collier in the lineup. Collier has since missed the past four games with a hand injury, and if his 4-to-6 week prognosis for a return remains, he doesn't seem likely to suit up against the Ducks.
USC's leading scorer is guard Boogie Ellis, who averages 18.1 points per game.
"Sometimes, we gotta have some more pride at the end of the day," Ellis told the Orange County Register. "We had a lot of guys on last year's team who really knew how much it meant to us. I feel like we just gotta establish a culture. We got a lot of young guys now, we got to want it more."
The Ducks also have a couple of injuries, just when it seemed they might finally be close to full strength.
After getting back big men N'Faly Dante and Nate Bittle from long-term injuries, Oregon is now facing season-ending injuries for key rotation player Keeshawn Barthelemy (leg) and promising freshman Mookie Cook (foot).
"Injuries are the one thing that really takes away from the fun," Oregon head coach Dana Altman told the school's athletics website after the Ducks' loss to No. 11 Arizona last Saturday, during which Barthelemy was carried off the court.
"Seeing him like that ... he really was playing good, really had a flow going there. Just really sad to see."
Since his return five games ago, Dante is averaging almost 15 points a game for the Ducks. Guard Jermaine Couisnard is scoring 17.1 points per contest in conference games.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Couisnard
|20
|31.9
|14.9
|4.6
|2.8
|1.80
|0.20
|1.7
|44.2
|38.6
|70.9
|0.9
|3.8
|N. Dante
|6
|26
|14.8
|8.2
|1.8
|1.50
|1.50
|2.3
|60.0
|0.0
|54.8
|2.7
|5.5
|J. Shelstad
|16
|29.9
|12.4
|2.8
|2.6
|0.70
|0.20
|2.1
|47.5
|39.4
|80.0
|0.5
|2.3
|J. Zarzuela
|5
|27.8
|10.0
|2.4
|2.2
|0.40
|0.00
|1.2
|38.1
|26.3
|86.7
|0.2
|2.2
|K. Oquendo
|20
|17.5
|9.7
|2.4
|0.9
|0.20
|0.50
|0.6
|52.9
|43.9
|60.8
|0.7
|1.7
|N. Bittle
|6
|14.5
|8.3
|3.7
|0.7
|0.50
|0.80
|0.5
|48.7
|33.3
|72.7
|1.2
|2.5
|K. Evans Jr.
|20
|22.1
|8.1
|5.3
|1.5
|1.50
|1.30
|1.1
|45.9
|29.2
|81.8
|1.6
|3.7
|K. Barthelemy
|18
|23.1
|7.9
|2.2
|2.3
|0.90
|0.10
|1.1
|46.2
|38.5
|66.7
|0.2
|2
|B. Rigsby
|20
|24
|7.8
|2.9
|1.3
|0.50
|0.20
|0.9
|48.4
|44.3
|64.7
|0.4
|2.5
|J. Tracey
|20
|23.5
|7.2
|3.4
|1.7
|1.00
|0.10
|1.0
|40.2
|34.6
|77.4
|0.7
|2.7
|M. Diawara
|20
|14.7
|3.5
|3.9
|0.7
|0.40
|0.60
|1.0
|52.5
|0.0
|69.2
|1.6
|2.3
|M. Cook
|5
|6.2
|1.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.6
|J. Cooper
|7
|3.3
|0.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|G. Reichle
|7
|2
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|K. McCloud
|2
|0.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|A. Warren
|1
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|20
|0.0
|78.3
|37.8
|14.2
|7.50
|3.70
|10.7
|47.1
|37.6
|69.9
|9.4
|25.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Ellis
|16
|33.4
|18.1
|4.1
|3.4
|1.40
|0.10
|1.8
|45.4
|45.3
|74.1
|0.4
|3.6
|I. Collier
|16
|28.8
|15.4
|2.6
|4.1
|1.30
|0.20
|3.6
|50.6
|31.3
|66.3
|0.6
|2
|K. Johnson
|18
|31.1
|11.4
|4.6
|3.5
|2.10
|0.90
|2.3
|37.9
|28.6
|75.0
|0.3
|4.2
|D. Rodman
|19
|25.3
|7.2
|4.6
|1.1
|0.60
|0.40
|1.4
|37.3
|38.1
|75.0
|1.9
|2.7
|O. Sellers
|20
|16.4
|6.3
|1.1
|0.7
|0.40
|0.10
|0.6
|46.5
|43.9
|83.3
|0.3
|0.9
|V. Iwuchukwu
|18
|16
|6.0
|4.7
|0.6
|0.30
|0.40
|0.9
|51.4
|0.0
|74.4
|1.9
|2.7
|J. Morgan
|18
|21.4
|6.0
|4.3
|1.3
|0.30
|2.30
|1.0
|61.8
|0.0
|55.8
|1.6
|2.7
|B. James
|12
|19
|5.6
|2.8
|2.0
|0.80
|0.30
|1.4
|36.4
|24.2
|68.8
|0.2
|2.6
|K. Wright
|19
|11.7
|3.9
|2.7
|0.5
|0.10
|0.20
|0.7
|59.2
|0.0
|80.0
|1.3
|1.4
|H. Hornery
|19
|16.6
|3.6
|3.5
|0.7
|0.40
|0.40
|0.7
|27.9
|29.2
|80.0
|0.7
|2.7
|A. Page
|19
|11.1
|3.2
|2.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.20
|0.8
|43.8
|35.7
|56.0
|0.7
|1.7
|B. Gardner
|1
|4
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Z. Brooker
|4
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Plough
|3
|0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|20
|0.0
|74.5
|39.6
|15.3
|6.80
|4.80
|13.7
|44.5
|35.9
|70.3
|11.0
|25.3
-
NJIT
BING0
0142 O/U
-5.5
6:07pm
-
ME
LOW0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm
-
ALB
UVM0
0148 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
APP
GAST0
0144.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
CAMP
ELON0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
CLST
DET0
0145 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
JMAD0
0155.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
DEL
W&M0
0144 O/U
+5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DREX
MONM0
0136.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
HAMP
NCAT0
0156.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
LT
FIU0
0143.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm ESP+
-
LEM
WAG0
0131.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LIU
FDU0
0
7:00pm
-
LON
HIPT0
0148 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MIL
PFW0
0165.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNCW
CHAR0
0155 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
NE
TOWS0
0128 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
ODU
MRSH0
0155 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
RMU
OAK0
0145 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
SFU
CCSU0
0139.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
STON
HOFS0
0141 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
STONEH
SHU0
0142 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
TROY
GASO0
0150 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
TUL
SMU0
0159.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP2
-
UMBC
BRY0
0167 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
BELLAR
KNSW0
0153 O/U
-9
7:30pm
-
UTVA
SFA0
0140 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
DU
UMKC0
0153.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
EKY
QUEEN0
0163 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
IDST
NCO0
0147 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MORE
TNST0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
UND
SDAK0
0149 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
NDST
SDST0
0149.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
USA
TXST0
0144 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
TRLST
ABIL0
0141.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
WEB
NAU0
0142 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NEOM0
0141 O/U
+2
8:05pm
-
UALR
SIUE0
0148 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
CAL
11ARIZ0
0160.5 O/U
-19
8:30pm PACN
-
FGCU
CARK0
0148 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm
-
SNIND
TNTC0
0136 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm
-
UTM
EIU0
0147.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm
-
UTA
SUU0
0157.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm
-
WIU
LIND0
0127.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
6WISC
NEB0
0144.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm BTN
-
STET
UNA0
0152 O/U
-1.5
8:45pm
-
EWU
MTST0
0150 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
IDHO
MONT0
0141.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
JVST
UTEP0
0130 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
NMST0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
SHOU
WKY0
0158 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
SEA
GCU0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
STAN
ASU0
0153 O/U
PK
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTRGV
UTU0
0152.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
YSU
WRST0
0164.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPU
-
CSN
UCSD0
0151 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSUF0
0128.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUB0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
UCI
CP0
0132 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm
-
ORE
USC0
0148 O/U
+3
10:30pm ESPN
-
ORST
UCLA0
0124 O/U
-10
10:30pm PACN
-
UCD
UCSB0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
USD
SF0
0148.5 O/U
-18.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
IUPU
GB56
79135 O/U
-12
12:00pm