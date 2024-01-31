No. 6 Wisconsin brings efficient offense to Nebraska
If one wants to know why No. 6 Wisconsin has gone from playing in the NIT last year to leading the Big Ten Conference this season, just take a look at its offense.
As they prepare for Thursday's conference clash with dangerous Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., the Badgers have fashioned a much more efficient, potent offense than last season's version.
The crisp execution and shot-making were on display for Wisconsin (16-4, 8-1 Big Ten) on Sunday during an 81-66 drilling of Michigan State in Madison. The Badgers canned 50.9 percent of their shots from the field, including a solid 9 of 25 from 3-point range, and committed just six turnovers.
"That is as close to a complete 40 minutes as we've had in a while," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. "That is one of the best games we've played all year. We were pretty good from start to finish."
St. John's transfer AJ Storr has been a revelation. He's gone from scoring 8.8 points per game last season to 15.9 with his new team. Storr hit Michigan State for 28 points on 17 shot attempts, connecting on three 3-pointers, to polish off a season sweep.
The Badgers also get 11.9 points from Steven Crowl and 11.5 from Tyler Wahl. And their improvements on offense haven't come at the expense of defense. They're still top 50 in efficiency at that end of the floor, holding Michigan State to 41.7 percent shooting on Sunday.
"They understand that you can't let success change you in terms of how you approach every day, and how you work," Gard said.
"Their goals are big and our jobs are challenging them and pointing out the things they need to get better at, and hold them accountable to it."
Meanwhile, Nebraska (15-6, 5-5) is one win from matching last season's total, an indication of how much better it is. The Cornhuskers have a chance to make strides toward earning an NCAA Tournament at-large berth with this game, plus upcoming trips to Illinois (Sunday) and Northwestern (Wednesday).
But to do that, they'll have to play much better than they did Saturday in a 73-51 defeat at Maryland. Nebraska coughed up 18 turnovers that the Terrapins cashed in for 25 points and also got clobbered on the glass 43-25. That's why the Cornhuskers took 21 fewer shots.
"They exposed us with turning us over and just crushing us on the glass," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "And that's becoming a very discouraging issue and a theme for our team on the road on the glass."
None of the Cornhuskers' four double-figure scorers got there at Maryland, with C.J. Wilcher coming off the bench to hit for 14 points. Keisei Tominaga leads the balanced attack at 13.6 points per game, with Bradley transfer Rienk Mast contributing 13.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.
This is the second meeting of the teams this season. Wahl scored 17 points and Wisconsin sank 13 3-pointers on Jan. 6 in an 88-72 victory in Madison.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Storr
|20
|27
|15.9
|3.5
|1.0
|0.50
|0.10
|1.5
|44.4
|31.6
|84.3
|0.8
|2.7
|S. Crowl
|20
|29
|11.9
|7.5
|2.6
|0.30
|0.60
|1.7
|58.3
|51.9
|73.7
|2.7
|4.9
|T. Wahl
|20
|27.8
|11.5
|5.5
|1.5
|0.70
|0.70
|1.7
|55.8
|28.6
|69.2
|2.2
|3.3
|M. Klesmit
|20
|27.2
|9.8
|1.8
|1.3
|0.90
|0.10
|1.1
|48.1
|41.3
|87.5
|0.2
|1.6
|J. Blackwell
|20
|17.9
|8.5
|3.4
|0.7
|0.40
|0.10
|0.8
|45.9
|48.6
|84.1
|0.8
|2.6
|C. Hepburn
|20
|31.6
|7.5
|3.0
|3.8
|2.10
|0.10
|1.3
|37.1
|27.7
|71.4
|0.6
|2.4
|C. Essegian
|20
|7.3
|3.5
|0.9
|0.3
|0.20
|0.00
|0.4
|41.0
|33.3
|83.3
|0.1
|0.8
|N. Winter
|20
|9.5
|3.0
|2.0
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|32.0
|62.5
|0.6
|1.4
|C. Gilmore
|19
|10.4
|2.1
|1.5
|0.5
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|63.6
|20.0
|78.6
|0.6
|0.9
|K. McGee
|18
|6.8
|1.4
|0.8
|0.4
|0.70
|0.00
|0.3
|47.1
|33.3
|72.7
|0.1
|0.7
|M. Ilver
|15
|4.7
|1.1
|1.4
|0.1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|42.9
|45.5
|0.0
|0.4
|1
|I. Lindsey
|13
|3.7
|0.6
|0.3
|0.2
|0.10
|0.10
|0.1
|27.3
|16.7
|100.0
|0.1
|0.2
|I. Gard
|6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Haertle
|8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|C. Hodges
|6
|1.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.00
|0.30
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|20
|0.0
|76.0
|37.0
|12.6
|6.00
|1.70
|9.8
|47.7
|36.1
|77.6
|10.0
|24.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Tominaga
|19
|25.4
|13.6
|1.9
|1.1
|1.10
|0.00
|0.9
|45.1
|37.2
|87.2
|0.2
|1.7
|R. Mast
|19
|30.4
|13.2
|8.4
|3.1
|0.40
|0.40
|1.7
|46.2
|35.8
|81.4
|2.3
|6.1
|B. Williams
|21
|28
|13.1
|5.4
|2.7
|1.00
|0.70
|1.8
|43.6
|38.6
|84.8
|1
|4.4
|J. Gary
|15
|24.7
|11.7
|5.8
|1.2
|1.20
|0.90
|0.6
|51.9
|33.3
|66.7
|2.7
|3.1
|C. Wilcher
|21
|18.2
|9.1
|1.8
|1.0
|0.60
|0.30
|0.9
|51.2
|46.3
|92.6
|0.5
|1.2
|J. Allick
|20
|23.1
|7.0
|4.9
|1.3
|0.60
|0.40
|1.2
|51.2
|33.3
|67.6
|1.8
|3.1
|J. Lawrence
|21
|24.7
|6.0
|3.7
|2.7
|0.70
|0.00
|2.2
|35.5
|28.6
|75.0
|0.4
|3.3
|E. Rice
|17
|9.9
|4.2
|1.6
|0.4
|0.20
|0.20
|0.2
|41.3
|37.0
|71.9
|0.2
|1.4
|S. Hoiberg
|21
|19.3
|4.0
|2.9
|1.7
|1.00
|0.10
|0.9
|41.8
|38.2
|63.6
|0.5
|2.4
|J. Coleman
|11
|12.7
|2.5
|1.8
|2.4
|0.30
|0.10
|1.5
|23.5
|19.0
|63.6
|0.1
|1.7
|J. Grace III
|7
|2.1
|0.9
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|66.7
|0.3
|0
|M. Diop
|12
|4.6
|0.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.20
|0.20
|0.4
|42.9
|0.0
|33.3
|0.2
|0.8
|C. Jacobsen
|12
|3.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.3
|0.10
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.3
|H. Burt
|4
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|Total
|21
|0.0
|77.2
|41.8
|15.9
|6.40
|2.90
|11.4
|45.0
|36.3
|75.2
|10.2
|28.1
-
NJIT
BING0
0142 O/U
-5.5
6:07pm
-
ME
LOW0
0138.5 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm
-
ALB
UVM0
0148 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
APP
GAST0
0144.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
CAMP
ELON0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
CLST
DET0
0145 O/U
+7.5
7:00pm
-
CCAR
JMAD0
0155.5 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
DEL
W&M0
0144 O/U
+5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
DREX
MONM0
0136.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
HAMP
NCAT0
0156.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
LT
FIU0
0143.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm ESP+
-
LEM
WAG0
0131.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LIU
FDU0
0
7:00pm
-
LON
HIPT0
0148 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
MIL
PFW0
0165.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
UNCW
CHAR0
0155 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
NE
TOWS0
0128 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
ODU
MRSH0
0155 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
RMU
OAK0
0145 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm
-
SFU
CCSU0
0139.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
STON
HOFS0
0141 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
STONEH
SHU0
0142 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
TROY
GASO0
0150 O/U
+5
7:00pm
-
TUL
SMU0
0159.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP2
-
UMBC
BRY0
0167 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
BELLAR
KNSW0
0153 O/U
-9
7:30pm
-
UTVA
SFA0
0140 O/U
-7
7:30pm
-
DU
UMKC0
0153.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
EKY
QUEEN0
0163 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
IDST
NCO0
0147 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
MORE
TNST0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
UND
SDAK0
0149 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
NDST
SDST0
0149.5 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
USA
TXST0
0144 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
TRLST
ABIL0
0141.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm
-
WEB
NAU0
0142 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
NEOM0
0141 O/U
+2
8:05pm
-
UALR
SIUE0
0148 O/U
-3
8:30pm
-
CAL
11ARIZ0
0160.5 O/U
-19
8:30pm PACN
-
FGCU
CARK0
0148 O/U
+3.5
8:30pm
-
SNIND
TNTC0
0136 O/U
-1.5
8:30pm
-
UTM
EIU0
0147.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm
-
UTA
SUU0
0157.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm
-
WIU
LIND0
0127.5 O/U
+4.5
8:30pm
-
6WISC
NEB0
0144.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm BTN
-
STET
UNA0
0152 O/U
-1.5
8:45pm
-
EWU
MTST0
0150 O/U
+4
9:00pm
-
IDHO
MONT0
0141.5 O/U
-15
9:00pm
-
JVST
UTEP0
0130 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
NMST0
0136 O/U
+5
9:00pm
-
SHOU
WKY0
0158 O/U
-5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
SEA
GCU0
0141.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
STAN
ASU0
0153 O/U
PK
9:00pm ESP2
-
UTRGV
UTU0
0152.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
YSU
WRST0
0164.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm ESPU
-
CSN
UCSD0
0151 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
HAW
CSUF0
0128.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
LBSU
CSUB0
0144.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
PORT
UOP0
0151.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
UCI
CP0
0132 O/U
+13.5
10:00pm
-
ORE
USC0
0148 O/U
+3
10:30pm ESPN
-
ORST
UCLA0
0124 O/U
-10
10:30pm PACN
-
UCD
UCSB0
0143.5 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
USD
SF0
0148.5 O/U
-18.5
11:00pm CBSSN
-
IUPU
GB56
79135 O/U
-12
12:00pm