Rested LSU looks to end skid in encounter vs. Arkansas
LSU hopes to be rejuvenated in its return to the court.
Arkansas already feels rejuvenated after getting a road victory.
The Tigers and the Razorbacks will meet Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU (11-9, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) lost in the final seconds against both Texas A&M and Georgia before surrendering the most points in coach Matt McMahon's two seasons in a 109-88 setback at Alabama on Jan. 27.
But McMahon and the Tigers have had a full week to try to get back on track after losing four of the last five games.
"Before we went to Alabama, you really were three possessions away from being 5-1 (in the conference), so there's disappointment there," McMahon said. "Then, we faced an Alabama team that played incredibly well."
McMahon said LSU is focused on reducing unforced turnovers and improving its one-on-one defense, "but always, the first thing to me is mindset."
"Arkansas as a team, we all know their talent," he said. "I'm sure they'll be ready and hungry for a win, but we've got to focus on LSU."
The Razorbacks (11-10, 2-6) are coming off a 91-84 road victory Wednesday against Missouri, one of two teams that are winless in SEC play. Their first road win in conference play ended a three-game losing streak.
Coach Eric Musselman said he was pleased that the team continued the competitive effort it showed against then-No. 6 Kentucky four days earlier, even though Arkansas dropped a 63-57 decision.
Center Makhi Mitchell collected 12 points and 13 rebounds versus the Wildcats. He finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds against the Tigers.
He said the way the team competed against Kentucky "definitely gave us a boost."
"We definitely figured out a lot that game (against Kentucky)," Mitchell said. "We can play hard. We can play at the level that anybody in the country plays at. If we continue to play for 40 minutes, we can win a game."
Before the Kentucky game, Arkansas had five double-digit losses in its first six SEC games.
--Field Level Media
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jump ball. (Razorbacks gains possession)
|19:56
|Jalen Reed blocks Khalif Battle's two point layup
|19:54
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|19:44
|Mike Williams III turnover (bad pass) (Khalif Battle steals)
|19:36
|+2
|Jalen Graham makes two point layup
|2-0
|19:15
|Tramon Mark personal foul
|18:56
|Mike Williams III misses three point jump shot
|18:54
|Tigers offensive rebound
|18:54
|Tigers turnover (shot clock violation)
|18:38
|Jalen Reed blocks Jalen Graham's two point layup
|18:36
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|18:30
|Jalen Reed personal foul (Layden Blocker draws the foul)
|18:19
|Jalen Graham misses two point jump shot
|18:17
|Tigers defensive rebound
|17:57
|+2
|Jalen Reed makes two point layup
|2-2
|17:25
|Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|17:23
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|17:23
|Razorbacks turnover (shot clock violation)
|17:08
|+2
|Trae Hannibal makes two point layup
|2-4
|16:46
|Mike Williams III personal foul (Jalen Graham draws the foul)
|16:32
|Jalen Graham turnover (lost ball)
|16:11
|+3
|Mike Williams III makes three point jump shot (Trae Hannibal assists)
|2-7
|15:50
|Layden Blocker turnover (bad pass)
|15:50
|TV timeout
|15:25
|+3
|Will Baker makes three point jump shot (Trae Hannibal assists)
|2-10
|15:05
|+2
|Keyon Menifield makes two point layup (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|4-10
|15:05
|Trae Hannibal shooting foul (Keyon Menifield draws the foul)
|15:05
|+1
|Keyon Menifield makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|5-10
|14:43
|+3
|Will Baker makes three point jump shot (Trae Hannibal assists)
|5-13
|14:23
|Derek Fountain personal foul (Khalif Battle draws the foul)
|14:07
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|7-13
|13:44
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point jump shot (Jordan Wright assists)
|7-15
|13:22
|Khalif Battle misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|Will Baker defensive rebound
|13:03
|Keyon Menifield shooting foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|13:03
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-16
|13:03
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-17
|12:43
|Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|12:41
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|12:23
|+3
|Will Baker makes three point jump shot (Tyrell Ward assists)
|7-20
|12:00
|+2
|Tramon Mark makes two point layup
|9-20
|12:00
|Derek Fountain shooting foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|12:00
|TV timeout
|12:00
|+1
|Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-20
|11:45
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point jump shot
|10-22
|11:31
|Keyon Menifield misses two point jump shot
|11:29
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|11:29
|Jalen Graham personal foul (Jalen Reed draws the foul)
|11:14
|Jeremiah Davenport shooting foul (Tyrell Ward draws the foul)
|11:14
|+1
|Tyrell Ward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-23
|11:14
|Tyrell Ward misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:14
|Joseph Pinion defensive rebound
|10:51
|Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|10:49
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|10:34
|Jalen Reed misses two point layup
|10:32
|Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|10:31
|Jalen Cook shooting foul (Joseph Pinion draws the foul)
|10:31
|+1
|Joseph Pinion makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-23
|10:31
|+1
|Joseph Pinion makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-23
|10:17
|Hunter Dean misses two point layup
|10:15
|Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|10:09
|Tramon Mark misses two point layup
|10:07
|Hunter Dean defensive rebound
|9:43
|Tramon Mark shooting foul (Mike Williams III draws the foul)
|9:43
|+1
|Mike Williams III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-24
|9:43
|Mike Williams III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:43
|Khalif Battle defensive rebound
|9:26
|Chandler Lawson misses two point jump shot
|9:24
|Tigers defensive rebound
|9:24
|Jalen Graham personal foul
|9:10
|+3
|Mike Williams III makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists)
|12-27
|8:45
|+2
|Chandler Lawson makes two point dunk (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|14-27
|8:24
|+3
|Mike Williams III makes three point jump shot (Tyrell Ward assists)
|14-30
|7:55
|Keyon Menifield turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cook steals)
|7:51
|+2
|Tyrell Ward makes two point jump shot (Jalen Cook assists)
|14-32
|7:50
|Razorbacks 30 second timeout
|7:50
|TV timeout
|7:39
|Mike Williams III blocks Joseph Pinion's three point jump shot
|7:37
|Jalen Cook defensive rebound
|7:21
|Hunter Dean turnover (traveling)
|7:08
|+2
|Tramon Mark makes two point layup (Layden Blocker assists)
|16-32
|6:46
|Tramon Mark blocks Mike Williams III's two point layup
|6:44
|Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|6:37
|Chandler Lawson turnover (bad pass)
|6:17
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|6:00
|Jalen Cook personal foul (Layden Blocker draws the foul)
|6:00
|+1
|Layden Blocker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-32
|6:00
|+1
|Layden Blocker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-32
|5:40
|Tyrell Ward turnover (lost ball) (Tramon Mark steals)
|5:35
|Layden Blocker misses two point jump shot
|5:33
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|5:29
|Denijay Harris personal foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|5:29
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-33
|5:29
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-34
|5:02
|Jalen Graham turnover (traveling)
|4:46
|Jordan Wright misses two point layup
|4:44
|Jordan Wright offensive rebound
|4:44
|Jordan Wright turnover (bad pass) (Layden Blocker steals)
|4:43
|Trae Hannibal personal foul (Layden Blocker draws the foul)
|4:43
|Layden Blocker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:43
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|4:26
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point layup (Jordan Wright assists)
|18-36
|4:03
|+2
|Jalen Graham makes two point layup (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|20-36
|3:51
|Will Baker misses three point jump shot
|3:49
|Keyon Menifield defensive rebound
|3:43
|Keyon Menifield misses two point layup
|3:41
|Jalen Graham offensive rebound
|3:41
|+2
|Jalen Graham makes two point layup
|22-36
|3:27
|Tyrell Ward turnover (bad pass) (Makhi Mitchell steals)
|3:23
|Makhi Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Trae Hannibal steals)
|3:10
|Tyrell Ward misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|3:00
|+2
|Tramon Mark makes two point layup
|24-36
|2:59
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|2:41
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point jump shot
|24-38
|2:25
|Tramon Mark misses two point layup
|2:23
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|2:17
|Jump ball. (Tigers gains possession)
|2:12
|Layden Blocker shooting foul (Jalen Cook draws the foul)
|2:12
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-39
|2:12
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-40
|2:00
|Keyon Menifield misses three point jump shot
|1:58
|Jalen Cook defensive rebound
|1:51
|+3
|Jalen Cook makes three point jump shot
|24-43
|1:37
|Jordan Wright blocks Tramon Mark's two point layup
|1:35
|Mike Williams III defensive rebound
|1:31
|+2
|Jalen Reed makes two point layup
|24-45
|1:18
|+3
|Chandler Lawson makes three point jump shot (Layden Blocker assists)
|27-45
|1:03
|Tyrell Ward misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:42
|+2
|Layden Blocker makes two point layup
|29-45
|0:12
|Makhi Mitchell personal foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|0:12
|Jordan Wright misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|0:12
|Layden Blocker defensive rebound
|0:03
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Chandler Lawson offensive rebound
|0:01
|Jordan Wright shooting foul (Chandler Lawson draws the foul)
|0:01
|Chandler Lawson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:01
|+1
|Chandler Lawson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-45
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:35
|Jalen Graham misses two point jump shot
|19:33
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|19:24
|+2
|Will Baker makes two point layup
|30-47
|19:24
|Jalen Graham shooting foul (Will Baker draws the foul)
|19:24
|+1
|Will Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-48
|19:09
|Keyon Menifield turnover (bad pass) (Trae Hannibal steals)
|19:05
|Jordan Wright misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|Layden Blocker defensive rebound
|18:50
|Jalen Reed shooting foul (Chandler Lawson draws the foul)
|18:50
|Chandler Lawson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:50
|Chandler Lawson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:50
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|18:38
|+2
|Jalen Reed makes two point layup (Jordan Wright assists)
|30-50
|18:38
|Joseph Pinion shooting foul (Jalen Reed draws the foul)
|18:38
|+1
|Jalen Reed makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-51
|18:14
|Jalen Graham misses three point jump shot
|18:12
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|17:58
|Mike Williams III misses three point jump shot
|17:56
|Jalen Reed offensive rebound
|17:56
|Makhi Mitchell personal foul
|17:48
|Jalen Reed turnover (out of bounds)
|17:34
|Makhi Mitchell offensive foul
|17:34
|Makhi Mitchell turnover (offensive foul)
|17:20
|+3
|Mike Williams III makes three point jump shot (Jordan Wright assists)
|30-54
|16:58
|+2
|Jalen Graham makes two point layup (Layden Blocker assists)
|32-54
|16:52
|Jordan Wright turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Graham steals)
|16:37
|Mike Williams III personal foul (Jalen Graham draws the foul)
|16:29
|+2
|Jalen Graham makes two point jump shot
|34-54
|16:03
|+3
|Will Baker makes three point jump shot (Trae Hannibal assists)
|34-57
|15:44
|Mike Williams III shooting foul (Jeremiah Davenport draws the foul)
|15:44
|TV timeout
|15:44
|+1
|Jeremiah Davenport makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-57
|15:44
|+1
|Jeremiah Davenport makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-57
|15:24
|Jordan Wright misses two point layup
|15:22
|Jordan Wright offensive rebound
|15:22
|Jordan Wright misses two point layup
|15:20
|Jalen Graham defensive rebound
|15:13
|+2
|Jalen Graham makes two point layup
|38-57
|14:46
|Jalen Cook misses two point jump shot
|14:44
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|14:23
|Will Baker blocks Jalen Graham's two point layup
|14:21
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|14:16
|+2
|Trae Hannibal makes two point dunk (Jordan Wright assists)
|38-59
|14:08
|+3
|Jeremiah Davenport makes three point jump shot
|41-59
|13:57
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point layup
|41-61
|13:57
|Chandler Lawson shooting foul (Jalen Cook draws the foul)
|13:57
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|41-62
|13:50
|Tyrell Ward personal foul
|13:42
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup (Keyon Menifield assists)
|43-62
|13:24
|+2
|Jalen Cook makes two point jump shot
|43-64
|13:05
|Chandler Lawson misses two point layup
|13:03
|Jalen Cook defensive rebound
|12:50
|+2
|Hunter Dean makes two point dunk (Jalen Cook assists)
|43-66
|12:40
|+3
|Tramon Mark makes three point jump shot
|46-66
|12:25
|+3
|Jalen Cook makes three point jump shot
|46-69
|12:12
|Mike Williams III shooting foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|12:12
|+1
|Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-69
|12:12
|+1
|Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-69
|11:55
|Jeremiah Davenport shooting foul (Trae Hannibal draws the foul)
|11:55
|TV timeout
|11:55
|+1
|Trae Hannibal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-70
|11:55
|+1
|Trae Hannibal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-71
|11:44
|Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|11:42
|Tyrell Ward defensive rebound
|11:20
|Tyrell Ward misses two point jump shot
|11:18
|Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|11:14
|Jeremiah Davenport misses three point jump shot
|11:12
|Tramon Mark offensive rebound
|11:05
|Hunter Dean personal foul
|10:56
|Jeremiah Davenport turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Cook steals)
|10:51
|Tyrell Ward misses two point layup
|10:49
|Hunter Dean offensive rebound
|10:48
|+2
|Hunter Dean makes two point dunk
|48-73
|10:34
|Tyrell Ward shooting foul (Layden Blocker draws the foul)
|10:34
|+1
|Layden Blocker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-73
|10:34
|+1
|Layden Blocker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-73
|10:28
|Jalen Cook turnover (bad pass) (Layden Blocker steals)
|10:28
|Jalen Cook personal foul (Layden Blocker draws the foul)
|10:28
|Layden Blocker misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|10:28
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|10:14
|Layden Blocker personal foul (Jalen Cook draws the foul)
|10:14
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-74
|10:14
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-75
|9:56
|+2
|Jalen Graham makes two point dunk (Makhi Mitchell assists)
|52-75
|9:56
|Trae Hannibal shooting foul (Jalen Graham draws the foul)
|9:56
|Jalen Graham misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:56
|Jeremiah Davenport offensive rebound
|9:53
|Jeremiah Davenport misses two point layup
|9:51
|Tramon Mark offensive rebound
|9:51
|+2
|Tramon Mark makes two point layup
|54-75
|9:37
|Jeremiah Davenport shooting foul (Will Baker draws the foul)
|9:37
|+1
|Will Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-76
|9:37
|+1
|Will Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-77
|9:21
|Jalen Reed shooting foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|9:21
|+1
|Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-77
|9:21
|+1
|Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-77
|9:02
|Will Baker misses two point jump shot
|9:00
|Tigers offensive rebound
|8:54
|Jalen Reed misses two point layup
|8:52
|Jeremiah Davenport defensive rebound
|8:49
|+2
|Layden Blocker makes two point layup (Jeremiah Davenport assists)
|58-77
|8:33
|Jeremiah Davenport personal foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|8:33
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-78
|8:33
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-79
|8:21
|Tyrell Ward blocks Joseph Pinion's two point jump shot
|8:19
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|8:19
|Jalen Graham blocks Jalen Reed's two point layup
|8:05
|Denijay Harris defensive rebound
|7:58
|Layden Blocker misses two point layup
|7:56
|Jalen Reed defensive rebound
|7:38
|Jordan Wright misses two point jump shot
|7:36
|Jalen Graham defensive rebound
|7:32
|+2
|Makhi Mitchell makes two point layup (Jalen Graham assists)
|60-79
|7:05
|Jalen Reed misses three point jump shot
|7:03
|Joseph Pinion defensive rebound
|6:54
|Jalen Reed personal foul (Layden Blocker draws the foul)
|6:54
|TV timeout
|6:54
|Eric Musselman technical foul
|6:54
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|60-80
|6:54
|+1
|Jalen Cook makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|60-81
|6:54
|Layden Blocker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:54
|Layden Blocker misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:54
|Layden Blocker offensive rebound
|6:40
|+2
|Jalen Graham makes two point layup
|62-81
|6:10
|Jalen Cook misses three point jump shot
|6:08
|Jalen Graham defensive rebound
|5:53
|Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup
|5:51
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|5:34
|Layden Blocker misses two point layup
|5:32
|Razorbacks offensive rebound
|5:24
|Mike Williams III personal foul (Layden Blocker draws the foul)
|5:24
|Layden Blocker misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:24
|+1
|Layden Blocker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-81
|5:05
|+3
|Jalen Cook makes three point jump shot (Jordan Wright assists)
|63-84
|4:44
|Layden Blocker misses two point layup
|4:42
|Will Baker defensive rebound
|4:22
|+2
|Derek Fountain makes two point layup (Will Baker assists)
|63-86
|3:50
|+2
|Tramon Mark makes two point jump shot
|65-86
|3:38
|Denijay Harris shooting foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|3:38
|TV timeout
|3:38
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-87
|3:38
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-88
|3:19
|Jalen Graham misses two point jump shot
|3:17
|Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|2:52
|Denijay Harris shooting foul (Jordan Wright draws the foul)
|2:52
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-89
|2:52
|+1
|Jordan Wright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-90
|2:27
|Keyon Menifield misses three point jump shot
|2:25
|Jordan Wright defensive rebound
|2:01
|+3
|Jordan Wright makes three point jump shot
|65-93
|1:36
|Jordan Wright shooting foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|1:36
|+1
|Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-93
|1:36
|+1
|Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-93
|1:18
|Derek Fountain misses three point jump shot
|1:16
|Razorbacks defensive rebound
|1:04
|Tramon Mark turnover (bad pass) (Mwani Wilkinson steals)
|0:58
|+2
|Hunter Dean makes two point dunk (Mwani Wilkinson assists)
|67-95
|0:43
|Mwani Wilkinson personal foul (Keyon Menifield draws the foul)
|0:43
|Keyon Menifield misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:43
|+1
|Keyon Menifield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-95
|0:29
|Adam Benhayoune misses three point jump shot
|0:27
|Tramon Mark defensive rebound
|0:22
|Trace Young personal foul (Tramon Mark draws the foul)
|0:22
|+1
|Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-95
|0:22
|+1
|Tramon Mark makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-95
|0:12
|Trace Young turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Graham steals)
|0:09
|Derek Fountain shooting foul (Jalen Graham draws the foul)
|0:09
|+1
|Jalen Graham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-95
|0:09
|+1
|Jalen Graham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|72-95
|0:02
|Derek Fountain turnover (lost ball) (Tramon Mark steals)
|0:02
|+2
|Tramon Mark makes two point dunk
|74-95
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|95
|Field Goals
|24-55 (43.6%)
|29-53 (54.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-13 (23.1%)
|12-23 (52.2%)
|Free Throws
|23-33 (69.7%)
|25-28 (89.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|32
|Offensive
|6
|4
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|10
|17
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|10
|10
|Fouls
|21
|25
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|43.6
|FG%
|54.7
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|52.2
|
|
|69.7
|FT%
|89.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mark
|20
|6
|0
|7/13
|1/3
|5/5
|2
|34
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|J. Graham
|18
|4
|1
|8/14
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|31
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|L. Blocker
|9
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|5/10
|2
|25
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Lawson
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|1/4
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Battle
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mark
|20
|6
|0
|7/13
|1/3
|5/5
|2
|34
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|J. Graham
|18
|4
|1
|8/14
|0/1
|2/3
|3
|31
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|L. Blocker
|9
|3
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|5/10
|2
|25
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Lawson
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|1/4
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Battle
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mitchell
|10
|3
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Davenport
|5
|3
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|4
|11
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Menifield Jr.
|4
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|2/3
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Pinion
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Harris
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Brazile
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arbogast
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Blake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Fall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|26
|10
|24/55
|3/13
|23/33
|21
|200
|8
|2
|10
|6
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Baker
|25
|2
|1
|9/11
|4/5
|3/3
|0
|32
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. Williams III
|13
|1
|0
|4/7
|4/6
|1/2
|5
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Wright
|13
|6
|6
|1/6
|1/2
|10/11
|2
|28
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|J. Reed
|7
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|1/1
|4
|22
|0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|T. Hannibal
|6
|6
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|29
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Baker
|25
|2
|1
|9/11
|4/5
|3/3
|0
|32
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|M. Williams III
|13
|1
|0
|4/7
|4/6
|1/2
|5
|20
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|J. Wright
|13
|6
|6
|1/6
|1/2
|10/11
|2
|28
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|J. Reed
|7
|7
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|1/1
|4
|22
|0
|2
|1
|1
|6
|T. Hannibal
|6
|6
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|29
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cook
|20
|3
|3
|5/8
|3/5
|7/7
|3
|21
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|H. Dean
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Ward
|3
|1
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|17
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|D. Fountain
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Benhayoune
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Wilkinson
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Chest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|95
|28
|17
|29/53
|12/23
|25/28
|25
|200
|5
|6
|10
|4
|24
