Ole Miss rides momentum into rematch vs. No. 16 Auburn
It was just two weeks ago that Ole Miss dropped an 82-59 decision at Auburn.
It was the Rebels' second straight loss and came by the second-largest margin among their three defeats this season.
Ole Miss (18-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) has rebounded by winning three games in a row heading into Saturday evening's rematch against the No. 16 Tigers (17-4, 6-2) in Oxford, Miss.
"It's starting to feel like there's a little bit more of a relationship between what we want to do and what we get done," Rebels coach Chris Beard said. "We're becoming more consistent. We're not where we need to be. We need to have a great February and March, but I think we're definitely trending in the right direction."
Since the first game against Auburn, Ole Miss routed visiting Arkansas by 26, got its first SEC road victory with a win over Texas A&M, and defeated Mississippi State in front of a record crowd in Oxford on Tuesday.
The Rebels are 13-0 at home in their first season under Beard. The record crowd and electric atmosphere are two signs of the progress the program already has made.
"If you're going to win the fight, you've got to get in the fight, and I think we're definitely doing that," Beard said. "It started back in November when we sold out several games in the non-conference schedule.
"We're fighting for two objectives. You want every seat filled, and then once those seats are filled, you want to have those people in the seats impact the game, and we're just continuing to grow it."
The atmosphere figures to be similar on Saturday as the Rebels try to be much more competitive with the Tigers than they were in the first meeting.
Auburn led by as many as 35 points and held Ole Miss to one double-digit scorer (Allen Flanigan, 10) as its bench outscored the Ole Miss bench 40-18.
The Tigers followed the first meeting with consecutive road losses against teams that were unranked at the time (Alabama and Mississippi State) before bouncing back with an 81-54 home victory against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.
"We did what we needed to do," coach Bruce Pearl said after Auburn completed a two-game sweep of a Commodores team that is winless in the SEC.
Johni Broome continued his recent strong play, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.
Pearl described Broome's play as "dominant" over the last three games, a stretch in which he has averaged 18.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks.
"I've been getting in the flow lately," Broome said. "That's a good thing. Hopefully, I can keep it going."
Denver Jones, who made three 3-pointers as the Tigers raced to an 11-2 lead, said the return home provided an energy boost that "carried us through the whole game."
Now Auburn will try to carry that performance onto the road.
"It gets real coming up Saturday," Pearl said. "It's going to take (something) special. We have to continue to be able to step up if we're going to be able to keep winning."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Broome
|21
|24
|15.7
|8.8
|1.8
|1.10
|2.20
|1.6
|56.4
|34.2
|63.6
|2.6
|6.2
|J. Williams
|21
|23.9
|12.5
|5.2
|2.1
|0.80
|0.50
|1.1
|60.0
|41.5
|80.3
|1.4
|3.8
|C. Baker-Mazara
|21
|20.4
|9.1
|3.0
|2.0
|1.10
|0.40
|0.9
|43.3
|37.5
|87.1
|0.9
|2.2
|A. Holloway
|21
|21.5
|9.0
|1.6
|3.1
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|31.7
|31.8
|77.5
|0.2
|1.3
|D. Jones
|21
|20.6
|7.7
|2.0
|1.5
|0.70
|0.00
|0.8
|38.7
|36.6
|90.7
|0.5
|1.4
|K. Johnson
|21
|17.7
|7.1
|1.9
|1.3
|1.30
|0.20
|0.8
|37.1
|25.9
|80.8
|0.3
|1.6
|T. Donaldson
|21
|18.8
|7.0
|2.7
|3.4
|0.80
|0.00
|1.5
|50.0
|38.6
|87.0
|0.5
|2.2
|D. Cardwell
|21
|14.9
|5.3
|4.1
|1.0
|0.70
|1.40
|0.8
|68.2
|0.0
|64.7
|2
|2.2
|C. Johnson
|21
|14.9
|3.8
|3.3
|0.6
|0.60
|0.40
|0.9
|44.6
|21.1
|66.7
|1
|2.3
|C. Moore
|21
|14.7
|2.5
|1.4
|0.8
|0.20
|0.40
|0.6
|39.1
|12.5
|78.9
|0.7
|0.8
|L. Berman
|20
|6.4
|1.6
|1.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.10
|0.1
|36.0
|33.3
|66.7
|0.5
|0.8
|B. Muschalek
|9
|1.4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|63.6
|0
|0
|A. Scott
|11
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|0.1
|0.00
|0.30
|0.2
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.3
|H. Alexander
|1
|2
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. Harper
|8
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Sobera
|10
|1.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|Total
|21
|0.0
|82.0
|42.4
|18.0
|7.70
|5.90
|10.6
|46.3
|33.0
|76.5
|11.8
|27.2
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Murrell
|21
|33.7
|16.7
|3.3
|2.5
|1.90
|0.30
|1.8
|47.5
|38.4
|75.7
|0.3
|3
|A. Flanigan
|21
|31.5
|15.0
|6.9
|3.1
|1.80
|0.90
|2.1
|41.6
|27.0
|82.5
|1.5
|5.4
|J. Murray
|21
|32.1
|15.0
|2.6
|4.1
|1.30
|0.50
|1.7
|45.5
|44.5
|71.4
|0.3
|2.3
|J. Brakefield
|21
|28.3
|11.9
|5.2
|2.3
|1.00
|0.50
|1.2
|47.2
|35.8
|85.3
|1.6
|3.6
|T. Caldwell
|21
|19.4
|6.3
|2.7
|1.0
|0.60
|0.00
|0.9
|40.0
|40.0
|74.2
|0.7
|2
|B. Murray
|12
|20.3
|5.7
|2.7
|1.2
|0.70
|0.40
|0.9
|43.6
|37.5
|82.4
|0.9
|1.8
|M. Cisse
|15
|16.4
|4.0
|4.7
|0.3
|0.70
|1.20
|1.1
|56.5
|0.0
|36.4
|2.1
|2.7
|J. Sharp
|21
|16.8
|3.7
|4.3
|0.7
|0.80
|2.60
|0.5
|62.3
|0.0
|50.0
|1.7
|2.6
|R. Marshall
|17
|5.3
|1.5
|0.9
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|62.5
|0.0
|66.7
|0.4
|0.6
|R. Cowherd
|10
|8.8
|1.0
|0.5
|0.2
|0.50
|0.20
|0.3
|36.4
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|A. Nunez
|19
|6.1
|0.5
|0.4
|0.8
|0.40
|0.10
|0.2
|23.1
|40.0
|50.0
|0.1
|0.3
|C. Brent
|5
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. McGrath
|6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|76.9
|38.2
|15.7
|8.80
|6.10
|10.3
|45.8
|38.5
|74.9
|10.3
|24.4
-
DUQ
URI66
58146 O/U
+5.5
12:30pm USA
-
BALL
WMU39
25147 O/U
-1
1:00pm
-
CLST
OAK40
59147.5 O/U
-4
1:00pm
-
GRAM
JAST35
35136 O/U
-2
1:00pm TNT
-
LEH
BU48
40136.5 O/U
+1
1:00pm
-
RMU
DET46
39144.5 O/U
+5
1:00pm
-
SC
UGA52
51138.5 O/U
-1
1:00pm SECN
-
WICH
MEM36
34155.5 O/U
-10
1:00pm CBS
-
BELM
MOSU11
12149 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
BING
UVM10
8136 O/U
-15.5
2:00pm
-
BRAD
ILST4
1133.5 O/U
+6.5
2:00pm
-
CHAR
W&M10
17151 O/U
+13
2:00pm
-
ECU
CHAR8
9130 O/U
-7
2:00pm ESPU
-
KSU
OKST14
9135.5 O/U
+2
2:00pm ESP+
-
LEM
SHU7
9149.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
LON
CHSO3
8136 O/U
+6
2:00pm
-
9MARQ
GTWN11
4152.5 O/U
+12
2:00pm FS1
-
M-OH
OHIO7
10147.5 O/U
-7.5
2:00pm
-
MONM
DEL13
13147 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
MURR
UNI8
8139.5 O/U
-6
2:00pm CBSSN
-
NW
MINN14
8138.5 O/U
+1.5
2:00pm BTN
-
SHOU
FIU12
8148.5 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP+
-
SIU
UIC10
10132 O/U
+2.5
2:00pm
-
TEX
25TCU6
16147 O/U
-4
2:00pm ESP2
-
UVA
CLEM14
12127 O/U
-4.5
2:00pm ESPN
-
VMI
MER15
21150.5 O/U
-12
2:00pm
-
WAG
STONEH14
14125 O/U
+3
2:00pm
-
WINT
NCAS2
12149.5 O/U
-2.5
2:00pm
-
FOR
STL0
0150 O/U
-1
2:30pm USA
-
APP
GASO0
0146 O/U
+12
3:00pm
-
BRY
ME0
0144 O/U
+4
3:00pm
-
CAL
ASU0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm PACN
-
CCSU
MRMK0
0132.5 O/U
-4
3:00pm
-
RICE
UTSA0
0155 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
COOK
ALST0
0142 O/U
-5
3:30pm
-
ULM
ARST0
0148 O/U
-9.5
3:30pm
-
MIZZ
VAN0
0140.5 O/U
+1.5
3:30pm SECN
-
17UTST
SDSU0
0147 O/U
-6
3:30pm FOX
-
AF
BSU0
0132 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm
-
BELLAR
QUEEN0
0154.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
BUCK
AMER0
0135.5 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
CIT
ETSU0
0135 O/U
-7
4:00pm
-
COPP
NCCU0
0132.5 O/U
-11.5
4:00pm
-
CCAR
MRSH0
0156 O/U
-10.5
4:00pm
-
DSU
NORF0
0135.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
ELON
NCAT0
0144.5 O/U
+2.5
4:00pm CBSSN
-
EMU
NIU0
0144.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
EVAN
VALP0
0145.5 O/U
-1
4:00pm
-
FLA
TXAM0
0151 O/U
-3.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
GCU
UTVA0
0142 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
4HOU
8KAN0
0135 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESPN
-
HOUC
NICH0
0147 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
HOW
HAMP0
0151.5 O/U
+7
4:00pm TNT
-
IDST
NAU0
0136 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
MORE
TNTC0
0132 O/U
+10.5
4:00pm
-
MORG
SCST0
0151.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
ODU
JMAD0
0156.5 O/U
-16.5
4:00pm
-
23OKLA
UCF0
0132.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESP+
-
RAD
SCUP0
0134 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
RICH
VCU0
0135.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm ESPU
-
RUTG
MICH0
0139.5 O/U
-4
4:00pm BTN
-
SOU
ALCN0
0145 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0138 O/U
-2
4:00pm
-
TROY
GAST0
0151 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
WCU
WOFF0
0144 O/U
+2
4:00pm
-
UALR
EIU0
0142.5 O/U
+2.5
4:30pm
-
LAM
TXCC0
0148.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
MCNS
SELA0
0135.5 O/U
+10.5
4:30pm
-
NDST
UND0
0147.5 O/U
-4
4:30pm
-
SAM
CHAT0
0160 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
SNIND
TNST0
0141 O/U
-5
4:30pm
-
STET
CARK0
0154.5 O/U
+5
4:30pm
-
UTM
SIUE0
0151 O/U
-1.5
4:30pm
-
WIU
SEMO0
0131.5 O/U
+4
4:45pm
-
CMU
BGSU0
0141 O/U
-7.5
5:00pm
-
COLO
UTAH0
0152 O/U
-3
5:00pm PACN
-
EKY
KNSW0
0167.5 O/U
+1
5:00pm
-
FAMU
AAMU0
0145.5 O/U
-2
5:00pm
-
HC
L-MD0
0133.5 O/U
-2.5
5:00pm
-
JU
LIP0
0147 O/U
-11.5
5:00pm
-
NH
LOW0
0154 O/U
-10
5:00pm
-
SFA
TRLST0
0140.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
UTA
UTU0
0149 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
UIW
UNO0
0155.5 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm
-
UNF
PEAY0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
5:15pm
-
USM
TXST0
0132.5 O/U
-2
5:15pm
-
GT
NCST0
0146 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm CW
-
MD
MIST0
0130 O/U
-7
5:30pm FOX
-
16AUB
MISS0
0147.5 O/U
+3
6:00pm SECN
-
22BYU
WV0
0152 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
CINCY
15TTU0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
CLMB
DART0
0137 O/U
+2
6:00pm
-
DRKE
INST0
0155.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
LAF
ARMY0
0123 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
ND
PITT0
0126.5 O/U
-9
6:00pm ACCN
-
PRIN
BRWN0
0140.5 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm
-
USF
NTEX0
0128 O/U
-6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
TOWS
HOFS0
0133 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
TLSA
20FAU0
0154.5 O/U
-17
6:00pm ESP+
-
UCD
CP0
0134 O/U
+9.5
6:00pm
-
7DUKE
3UNC0
0152 O/U
-4.5
6:30pm ESPN
-
TXSO
PVAM0
0141.5 O/U
-1
6:30pm
-
NE
STON0
0138 O/U
-3.5
6:31pm
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0148 O/U
+10.5
7:00pm
-
UCSD
LBSU0
0152.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm
-
CAMP
UNCW0
0137 O/U
-14
7:00pm
-
COR
HARV0
0156.5 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
ORST
USC0
0140 O/U
-10
7:00pm PACN
-
PENN
YALE0
0138 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
PRES
HIPT0
0153.5 O/U
-17
7:00pm
-
SAC
PRST0
0137.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
SFU
LIU0
0141 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm
-
UMBC
ALB0
0170.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
USD
SACL0
0157 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
SYR
WAKE0
0153 O/U
-8.5
7:45pm CW
-
DU
ORU0
0161 O/U
-4
8:00pm
-
FSU
LOU0
0150 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ACCN
-
IDHO
MTST0
0142 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
12IAST
18BAYL0
0142.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
MTSU
WKY0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
PEP
PORT0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm
-
USA
LA0
0150.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
SEA
CABP0
0134.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
STTHMN
UMKC0
0134.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
UCRV
CSN0
0145.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
WEB
NCO0
0151 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
WYO
UNLV0
0146 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
FGCU
UNA0
0144.5 O/U
-1.5
8:15pm
-
MSST
24ALA0
0156.5 O/U
-8.5
8:30pm SECN
-
5TENN
10UK0
0159 O/U
-1
8:30pm ESPN
-
UTRGV
SUU0
0156 O/U
-9.5
8:30pm
-
EWU
MONT0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
JVST
NMST0
0131.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
LIB
UTEP0
0136 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm ESP+
-
WSU
WASH0
0148.5 O/U
PK
9:00pm PACN
-
XAV
DEP0
0150 O/U
+13.5
9:30pm FS1
-
COLST
FRES0
0139 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
HAW
UCI0
0134 O/U
-8
10:00pm
-
ORE
UCLA0
0133.5 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
UCSB
CSUB0
0137 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
UOP
SF0
0142 O/U
-22.5
10:00pm
-
SMC
GONZ0
0139 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm ESPN
-
ARK
LSU74
95154 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
GMU
MASS65
66145.5 O/U
-5
12:00pm
-
NAVY
COLG64
88134.5 O/U
-12
12:00pm CBSSN
-
PSU
IND85
71149 O/U
-7
12:00pm FS1
-
JOES
LAS88
82147 O/U
+4.5
12:00pm ESPU
-
1UCONN
SJU77
64145.5 O/U
+4
12:00pm FOX
-
VT
MIA74
82153 O/U
-3.5
12:00pm ESPN