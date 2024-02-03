BELMONT
MOST
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:22
|Brigham Rogers shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
|12:47
|Chance Moore defensive rebound
|12:47
|Keishawn Davidson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:47
|+1
|Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-11
|12:47
|Matthew Lee shooting foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)
|13:06
|+2
|Donovan Clay makes two point tip layup
|10-11
|13:07
|Donovan Clay offensive rebound
|13:09
|Chance Moore misses two point driving layup
|13:13
|Chance Moore defensive rebound
|13:15
|Cesare Edwards blocks Malik Dia's two point layup
|13:31
|+2
|Cesare Edwards makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|10-9
|13:46
|+2
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point driving finger roll layup
|10-7
|14:01
|Donovan Clay turnover (offensive foul)
|14:01
|Donovan Clay offensive foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)
|14:07
|Chance Moore defensive rebound
|14:09
|Cade Tyson misses two point pullup jump shot
|14:24
|+2
|Chance Moore makes two point driving layup
|8-7
|14:40
|Cesare Edwards defensive rebound
|14:42
|Brigham Rogers misses two point driving reverse layup
|14:59
|Matthew Lee turnover (lost ball) (Brigham Rogers steals)
|15:11
|TV timeout
|15:11
|Isaiah Walker personal foul (Matthew Lee draws the foul)
|15:24
|+3
|Cade Tyson makes three point pullup jump shot
|8-5
|15:38
|Cade Tyson defensive rebound
|15:40
|Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot
|16:01
|Bears defensive rebound
|16:05
|Jayce Willingham misses two point turnaround hook shot
|16:19
|+3
|Alston Mason makes three point running jump shot (Matthew Lee assists)
|5-5
|16:30
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|16:32
|Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|16:44
|Malik Dia blocks N.J. Benson's two point alley-oop layup
|16:59
|Raphe Ayres defensive rebound
|17:01
|Malik Dia misses three point jump shot
|17:13
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|17:15
|Donovan Clay misses two point turnaround jump shot
|17:25
|Isaiah Walker personal foul
|17:31
|N.J. Benson defensive rebound
|17:33
|Keishawn Davidson misses two point pullup jump shot
|17:52
|+2
|Alston Mason makes two point driving layup
|5-2
|17:57
|Jayce Willingham personal foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)
|18:06
|Donovan Clay defensive rebound
|18:08
|Jayce Willingham misses two point turnaround hook shot
|18:23
|Damien Mayo Jr. turnover (traveling)
|18:32
|Raphe Ayres defensive rebound
|18:34
|Damien Mayo Jr. blocks Isaiah Walker's two point driving layup
|18:44
|Malik Dia defensive rebound
|18:46
|Alston Mason misses three point pullup jump shot
|18:52
|Keishawn Davidson personal foul
|19:01
|+3
|Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Walker assists)
|5-0
|19:03
|N.J. Benson personal foul
|19:10
|Raphe Ayres turnover (lost ball) (Cade Tyson steals)
|19:14
|Raphe Ayres offensive rebound
|19:16
|N.J. Benson misses two point layup
|19:45
|+2
|Jayce Willingham makes two point driving hook shot
|2-0
|20:00
|Malik Dia vs. N.J. Benson (Bruins gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|11
|11
|Field Goals
|4-13 (30.8%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-4 (50.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|4
|12
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|4
|9
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|1
|1
|Steals
|2
|0
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fouls
|5
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Belmont 12-10
|76.9 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Missouri State 13-9
|71.5 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Davidson G
|7.4 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|4.0 APG
|36.4 FG%
|
00
|. Mason G
|18.1 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|4.0 APG
|42.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Davidson G
|4 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|A. Mason G
|5 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|30.8
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Davidson
|4
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Tyson
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Willingham
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Walker
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Dia
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gillespie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rogers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Robbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Vanderjagt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Braccia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dykstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Orme
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Scharnowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|4
|1
|4/13
|2/4
|1/2
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mason
|5
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Clay
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|N. Benson
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Mayo Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R. Ayres
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pinegar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gipson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Kramer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Carper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|11
|1
|5/11
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|9
