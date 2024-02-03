away team background logo
home team background logo
BELMONT
MOST

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
BELM
Bruins
11
MOSU
Bears
11

Time Team Play Score
12:22   Brigham Rogers shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
12:47   Chance Moore defensive rebound  
12:47   Keishawn Davidson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:47 +1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-11
12:47   Matthew Lee shooting foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul)  
13:06 +2 Donovan Clay makes two point tip layup 10-11
13:07   Donovan Clay offensive rebound  
13:09   Chance Moore misses two point driving layup  
13:13   Chance Moore defensive rebound  
13:15   Cesare Edwards blocks Malik Dia's two point layup  
13:31 +2 Cesare Edwards makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot 10-9
13:46 +2 Ja'Kobi Gillespie makes two point driving finger roll layup 10-7
14:01   Donovan Clay turnover (offensive foul)  
14:01   Donovan Clay offensive foul (Cade Tyson draws the foul)  
14:07   Chance Moore defensive rebound  
14:09   Cade Tyson misses two point pullup jump shot  
14:24 +2 Chance Moore makes two point driving layup 8-7
14:40   Cesare Edwards defensive rebound  
14:42   Brigham Rogers misses two point driving reverse layup  
14:59   Matthew Lee turnover (lost ball) (Brigham Rogers steals)  
15:11   TV timeout  
15:11   Isaiah Walker personal foul (Matthew Lee draws the foul)  
15:24 +3 Cade Tyson makes three point pullup jump shot 8-5
15:38   Cade Tyson defensive rebound  
15:40   Donovan Clay misses two point jump shot  
16:01   Bears defensive rebound  
16:05   Jayce Willingham misses two point turnaround hook shot  
16:19 +3 Alston Mason makes three point running jump shot (Matthew Lee assists) 5-5
16:30   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
16:32   Cade Tyson misses three point jump shot  
16:42   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
16:44   Malik Dia blocks N.J. Benson's two point alley-oop layup  
16:59   Raphe Ayres defensive rebound  
17:01   Malik Dia misses three point jump shot  
17:13   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
17:15   Donovan Clay misses two point turnaround jump shot  
17:25   Isaiah Walker personal foul  
17:31   N.J. Benson defensive rebound  
17:33   Keishawn Davidson misses two point pullup jump shot  
17:52 +2 Alston Mason makes two point driving layup 5-2
17:57   Jayce Willingham personal foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul)  
18:06   Donovan Clay defensive rebound  
18:08   Jayce Willingham misses two point turnaround hook shot  
18:23   Damien Mayo Jr. turnover (traveling)  
18:32   Raphe Ayres defensive rebound  
18:34   Damien Mayo Jr. blocks Isaiah Walker's two point driving layup  
18:44   Malik Dia defensive rebound  
18:46   Alston Mason misses three point pullup jump shot  
18:52   Keishawn Davidson personal foul  
19:01 +3 Keishawn Davidson makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Walker assists) 5-0
19:03   N.J. Benson personal foul  
19:10   Raphe Ayres turnover (lost ball) (Cade Tyson steals)  
19:14   Raphe Ayres offensive rebound  
19:16   N.J. Benson misses two point layup  
19:45 +2 Jayce Willingham makes two point driving hook shot 2-0
20:00   Malik Dia vs. N.J. Benson (Bruins gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Brigham Rogers shooting foul (Donovan Clay draws the foul) 12:22
  Chance Moore defensive rebound 12:47
  Keishawn Davidson misses regular free throw 2 of 2 12:47
+ 1 Keishawn Davidson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12:47
  Matthew Lee shooting foul (Keishawn Davidson draws the foul) 12:47
+ 2 Donovan Clay makes two point tip layup 13:06
  Donovan Clay offensive rebound 13:07
  Chance Moore misses two point driving layup 13:09
  Chance Moore defensive rebound 13:13
  Cesare Edwards blocks Malik Dia's two point layup 13:15
+ 2 Cesare Edwards makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot 13:31
Team Stats
Points 11 11
Field Goals 4-13 (30.8%) 5-11 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 2-4 (50.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 12
Offensive 0 2
Defensive 4 9
Team 0 1
Assists 1 1
Steals 2 0
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 0 4
Fouls 5 3
Technicals 0 0
3
K. Davidson G
4 PTS
1
A. Mason G
5 PTS
12T
Belmont 12-10 11-11
Missouri State 13-9 11-11
Great Southern Bank Arena Springfield, MO
Great Southern Bank Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
Belmont 12-10 76.9 PPG 35.7 RPG 15.0 APG
Missouri State 13-9 71.5 PPG 42.3 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Davidson G 7.4 PPG 2.6 RPG 4.0 APG 36.4 FG%
00
. Mason G 18.1 PPG 3.2 RPG 4.0 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
K. Davidson G 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
1
A. Mason G 5 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
30.8 FG% 45.5
50.0 3PT FG% 50.0
50.0 FT% 0
Belmont
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davidson 4 0 0 1/2 1/1 1/2 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Tyson 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
J. Willingham 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
I. Walker 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
M. Dia 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 3
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davidson 4 0 0 1/2 1/1 1/2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Tyson 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
J. Willingham 2 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
I. Walker 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
M. Dia 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Gillespie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rogers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Robbins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Vanderjagt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Braccia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dykstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Orme - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Scharnowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 4 1 4/13 2/4 1/2 5 0 2 1 0 0 4
Missouri State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Mason 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
D. Clay 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 2
N. Benson 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
D. Mayo Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 1 0 0
R. Ayres 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 1 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Mason 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
D. Clay 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 1 2
N. Benson 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
D. Mayo Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0
R. Ayres 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinegar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Gipson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Kramer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Carper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 11 1 5/11 1/2 0/0 3 0 0 2 4 2 9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores
Watch Now: