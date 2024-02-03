CHARLS
WMMARY
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:57
|+2
|Matteus Case makes two point layup
|12-19
|13:24
|+2
|Bryce Butler makes two point layup (Ante Brzovic assists)
|12-17
|13:42
|Caleb Dorsey personal foul
|13:43
|Caleb Dorsey turnover (Bryce Butler steals)
|13:51
|Caleb Dorsey offensive rebound
|13:53
|Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot
|14:05
|Evan Kilminster turnover (Miles Hicks steals)
|14:21
|+2
|Jayden Lemond makes two point layup (Trey Moss assists)
|10-17
|14:26
|Trey Moss defensive rebound
|14:28
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|14:48
|+3
|Sean Houpt makes three point jump shot (Jayden Lemond assists)
|10-15
|15:18
|+2
|Bryce Butler makes two point layup (Evan Kilminster assists)
|10-12
|15:31
|+1
|Gabe Dorsey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-12
|15:31
|Frankie Policelli shooting foul
|15:31
|+2
|Gabe Dorsey makes two point jump shot (Trey Moss assists)
|8-11
|15:49
|+2
|James Scott makes two point dunk (CJ Fulton assists)
|8-9
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:54
|Sean Houpt personal foul
|15:58
|Jayden Lemond turnover (Jordan Crawford steals)
|16:21
|Tribe defensive rebound
|16:23
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|16:42
|+2
|Chase Lowe makes two point layup
|6-9
|16:55
|Trey Moss defensive rebound
|16:57
|Ben Burnham misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|+3
|Caleb Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Trey Moss assists)
|6-7
|17:38
|+3
|CJ Fulton makes three point jump shot (Ante Brzovic assists)
|6-4
|17:50
|+2
|Matteus Case makes two point jump shot (Trey Moss assists)
|3-4
|18:24
|+3
|Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists)
|3-2
|18:30
|Ben Burnham defensive rebound
|18:32
|Matteus Case misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|Chase Lowe defensive rebound
|18:40
|Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot
|18:43
|Ante Brzovic offensive rebound
|18:45
|Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot
|19:08
|+2
|Trey Moss makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:29
|Trey Moss defensive rebound
|19:31
|Ante Brzovic misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|(Cougars gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Matteus Case makes two point layup
|12:57
|+ 2
|Bryce Butler makes two point layup (Ante Brzovic assists)
|13:24
|Caleb Dorsey personal foul
|13:42
|Caleb Dorsey turnover (Bryce Butler steals)
|13:43
|Caleb Dorsey offensive rebound
|13:51
|Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot
|13:53
|Evan Kilminster turnover (Miles Hicks steals)
|14:05
|+ 2
|Jayden Lemond makes two point layup (Trey Moss assists)
|14:21
|Trey Moss defensive rebound
|14:26
|Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot
|14:28
|+ 3
|Sean Houpt makes three point jump shot (Jayden Lemond assists)
|14:48
|Team Stats
|Points
|12
|19
|Field Goals
|5-11 (45.5%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-6 (33.3%)
|2-4 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|2
|6
|Offensive
|1
|1
|Defensive
|1
|4
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|5
|5
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fouls
|1
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Charleston 15-7
|80.9 PPG
|44.1 RPG
|14.4 APG
|William & Mary 8-14
|71.5 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|12.4 APG
|
|45.5
|FG%
|80.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fulton
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Policelli
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Burnham
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Smith
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Brzovic
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Fulton
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Policelli
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Burnham
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Smith
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Brzovic
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Butler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Kilminster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Comer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Ritter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Legg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crawford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Rodgers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|2
|5
|5/11
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Houpt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lemond
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Karasinski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Milkereit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|19
|5
|5
|8/10
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
-
DUQ
URI66
58
2nd 7:58 USA
-
BALL
WMU41
26
2nd 16:18
-
CLST
OAK42
61
2nd 12:24
-
GRAM
JAST35
35
2nd 15:46 TNT
-
LEH
BU50
40
2nd 12:58
-
RMU
DET46
39
2nd 13:52
-
SC
UGA52
51
2nd 10:46 SECN
-
WICH
MEM38
34
2nd 14:31 CBS
-
BELM
MOSU17
14
1st 11:10
-
BING
UVM10
8
1st 13:21
-
BRAD
ILST6
6
1st 15:20
-
CHAR
W&M12
19
1st 12:57
-
ECU
CHAR10
9
1st 13:49 ESPU
-
KSU
OKST14
9
1st 11:52 ESP+
-
LEM
SHU7
9
1st 14:33
-
LON
CHSO3
8
1st 14:14
-
9MARQ
GTWN13
7
1st 14:48 FS1
-
M-OH
OHIO7
10
1st 15:53
-
MONM
DEL16
16
1st 11:49
-
MURR
UNI10
8
1st 13:39 CBSSN
-
NW
MINN14
8
1st 11:05 BTN
-
SHOU
FIU12
8
1st 11:57 ESP+
-
SIU
UIC10
13
1st 13:40
-
TEX
25TCU6
16
1st 13:10 ESP2
-
UVA
CLEM14
12
1st 11:35 ESPN
-
VMI
MER15
21
1st 13:40
-
WAG
STONEH16
14
1st 10:39
-
WINT
NCAS11
17
1st 12:11
-
FOR
STL0
0
USA
-
APP
GASO0
0
-
BRY
ME0
0
-
CAL
ASU0
0
PACN
-
CCSU
MRMK0
0
-
RICE
UTSA0
0
ESP+
-
COOK
ALST0
0
-
ULM
ARST0
0
-
MIZZ
VAN0
0
SECN
-
17UTST
SDSU0
0
FOX
-
AF
BSU0
0
-
BELLAR
QUEEN0
0
-
BUCK
AMER0
0
-
CIT
ETSU0
0
-
COPP
NCCU0
0
-
CCAR
MRSH0
0
-
DSU
NORF0
0
-
ELON
NCAT0
0
CBSSN
-
EMU
NIU0
0
-
EVAN
VALP0
0
-
FLA
TXAM0
0
ESP2
-
GCU
UTVA0
0
-
4HOU
8KAN0
0
ESPN
-
HOUC
NICH0
0
-
HOW
HAMP0
0
TNT
-
IDST
NAU0
0
-
MORE
TNTC0
0
-
MORG
SCST0
0
-
ODU
JMAD0
0
-
23OKLA
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
RAD
SCUP0
0
-
RICH
VCU0
0
ESPU
-
RUTG
MICH0
0
BTN
-
SOU
ALCN0
0
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0
-
TROY
GAST0
0
-
WCU
WOFF0
0
-
UALR
EIU0
0
-
LAM
TXCC0
0
-
MCNS
SELA0
0
-
NDST
UND0
0
-
SAM
CHAT0
0
-
SNIND
TNST0
0
-
STET
CARK0
0
-
UTM
SIUE0
0
-
WIU
SEMO0
0
-
CMU
BGSU0
0
-
COLO
UTAH0
0
PACN
-
EKY
KNSW0
0
-
FAMU
AAMU0
0
-
HC
L-MD0
0
-
JU
LIP0
0
-
NH
LOW0
0
-
SFA
TRLST0
0
-
UTA
UTU0
0
-
UIW
UNO0
0
-
UNF
PEAY0
0
-
USM
TXST0
0
-
GT
NCST0
0
CW
-
MD
MIST0
0
FOX
-
16AUB
MISS0
0
SECN
-
22BYU
WV0
0
ESP+
-
CINCY
15TTU0
0
ESP+
-
CLMB
DART0
0
-
DRKE
INST0
0
ESP2
-
LAF
ARMY0
0
-
ND
PITT0
0
ACCN
-
PRIN
BRWN0
0
-
USF
NTEX0
0
ESP+
-
TOWS
HOFS0
0
CBSSN
-
TLSA
20FAU0
0
ESP+
-
UCD
CP0
0
-
7DUKE
3UNC0
0
ESPN
-
TXSO
PVAM0
0
-
NE
STON0
0
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0
-
UCSD
LBSU0
0
-
CAMP
UNCW0
0
-
COR
HARV0
0
-
ORST
USC0
0
PACN
-
PENN
YALE0
0
-
PRES
HIPT0
0
-
SAC
PRST0
0
-
SFU
LIU0
0
-
UMBC
ALB0
0
-
USD
SACL0
0
-
SYR
WAKE0
0
CW
-
DU
ORU0
0
-
FSU
LOU0
0
ACCN
-
IDHO
MTST0
0
-
12IAST
18BAYL0
0
ESP2
-
MTSU
WKY0
0
ESPU
-
PEP
PORT0
0
-
USA
LA0
0
-
SEA
CABP0
0
-
STTHMN
UMKC0
0
-
UCRV
CSN0
0
-
WEB
NCO0
0
-
WYO
UNLV0
0
CBSSN
-
FGCU
UNA0
0
-
MSST
24ALA0
0
SECN
-
5TENN
10UK0
0
ESPN
-
UTRGV
SUU0
0
-
EWU
MONT0
0
-
JVST
NMST0
0
-
LIB
UTEP0
0
ESP+
-
WSU
WASH0
0
PACN
-
XAV
DEP0
0
FS1
-
COLST
FRES0
0
CBSSN
-
HAW
UCI0
0
-
ORE
UCLA0
0
ESP2
-
UCSB
CSUB0
0
-
UOP
SF0
0
-
SMC
GONZ0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
LSU74
95
2nd 0.0 ESP2
-
GMU
MASS65
66
2nd 0.0
-
NAVY
COLG64
88
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
PSU
IND85
71
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
JOES
LAS88
82
2nd 0.0 ESPU
-
1UCONN
SJU77
64
2nd 0.0 FOX
-
VT
MIA74
82
2nd 0.0 ESPN