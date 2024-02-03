away team background logo
1st Half
CHAR
Cougars
12
W&M
Tribe
19

Time Team Play Score
12:57 +2 Matteus Case makes two point layup 12-19
13:24 +2 Bryce Butler makes two point layup (Ante Brzovic assists) 12-17
13:42   Caleb Dorsey personal foul  
13:43   Caleb Dorsey turnover (Bryce Butler steals)  
13:51   Caleb Dorsey offensive rebound  
13:53   Sean Houpt misses three point jump shot  
14:05   Evan Kilminster turnover (Miles Hicks steals)  
14:21 +2 Jayden Lemond makes two point layup (Trey Moss assists) 10-17
14:26   Trey Moss defensive rebound  
14:28   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
14:48 +3 Sean Houpt makes three point jump shot (Jayden Lemond assists) 10-15
15:18 +2 Bryce Butler makes two point layup (Evan Kilminster assists) 10-12
15:31 +1 Gabe Dorsey makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-12
15:31   Frankie Policelli shooting foul  
15:31 +2 Gabe Dorsey makes two point jump shot (Trey Moss assists) 8-11
15:49 +2 James Scott makes two point dunk (CJ Fulton assists) 8-9
15:54   TV timeout  
15:54   Sean Houpt personal foul  
15:58   Jayden Lemond turnover (Jordan Crawford steals)  
16:21   Tribe defensive rebound  
16:23   Frankie Policelli misses three point jump shot  
16:42 +2 Chase Lowe makes two point layup 6-9
16:55   Trey Moss defensive rebound  
16:57   Ben Burnham misses three point jump shot  
17:11 +3 Caleb Dorsey makes three point jump shot (Trey Moss assists) 6-7
17:38 +3 CJ Fulton makes three point jump shot (Ante Brzovic assists) 6-4
17:50 +2 Matteus Case makes two point jump shot (Trey Moss assists) 3-4
18:24 +3 Frankie Policelli makes three point jump shot (Reyne Smith assists) 3-2
18:30   Ben Burnham defensive rebound  
18:32   Matteus Case misses three point jump shot  
18:38   Chase Lowe defensive rebound  
18:40   Reyne Smith misses three point jump shot  
18:43   Ante Brzovic offensive rebound  
18:45   Frankie Policelli misses two point jump shot  
19:08 +2 Trey Moss makes two point layup 0-2
19:29   Trey Moss defensive rebound  
19:31   Ante Brzovic misses two point jump shot  
20:00   (Cougars gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 12 19
Field Goals 5-11 (45.5%) 8-10 (80.0%)
3-Pointers 2-6 (33.3%) 2-4 (50.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 1-1 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 2 6
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 1 4
Team 0 1
Assists 5 5
Steals 2 1
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fouls 1 2
Technicals 0 0
B. Butler G
4 PTS
M. Case G
4 PTS
Charleston 15-7 12-12
William & Mary 8-14 19-19
Kaplan Arena Williamsburg, VA
Team Stats
Charleston 15-7 80.9 PPG 44.1 RPG 14.4 APG
William & Mary 8-14 71.5 PPG 38.1 RPG 12.4 APG
. Butler G 8.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.4 APG 53.0 FG%
. Case G 7.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.3 APG 43.5 FG%
B. Butler G 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
M. Case G 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
Charleston
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Fulton 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
F. Policelli 3 0 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
B. Burnham 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
R. Smith 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
A. Brzovic 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Kilminster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Comer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ritter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Legg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crawford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Rodgers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 2 5 5/11 2/6 0/0 1 0 2 0 1 1 1
William & Mary
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Case 4 0 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
G. Dorsey 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Dorsey 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 1 0
T. Moss 2 3 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 3
C. Lowe 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Houpt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lemond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Karasinski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Milkereit - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 19 5 5 8/10 2/4 1/1 2 0 1 0 2 1 4
