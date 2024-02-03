DUQ
RI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:58
|Zek Montgomery personal foul
|8:15
|+3
|David Green makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists)
|66-58
|8:26
|+3
|Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|66-55
|8:50
|+1
|Tyson Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-55
|8:50
|+1
|Tyson Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-54
|8:50
|Tre Williams personal foul (Tyson Brown draws the foul)
|8:52
|Tyson Brown offensive rebound
|8:54
|David Green misses two point layup
|9:03
|Dae Dae Grant turnover (bad pass) (Tyson Brown steals)
|9:13
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|9:21
|+2
|Jaden House makes two point layup
|63-53
|9:27
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|9:29
|David Dixon misses two point layup
|9:47
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-51
|9:47
|+1
|Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-50
|9:47
|Dae Dae Grant shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|9:52
|Tyson Brown defensive rebound
|9:54
|David Dixon misses two point layup
|10:14
|Brandon Weston personal foul
|10:26
|Jake DiMichele defensive rebound
|10:28
|Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|David Green defensive rebound
|10:40
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|+1
|David Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-49
|10:52
|+1
|David Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-48
|10:52
|Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)
|10:55
|David Green offensive rebound
|10:57
|David Dixon blocks Jaden House's two point layup
|11:09
|Rams defensive rebound
|11:11
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|11:37
|+1
|David Green makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|63-47
|11:37
|Jimmy Clark III shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)
|11:37
|+2
|David Green makes two point layup
|63-46
|11:41
|Rams offensive rebound
|11:43
|David Dixon blocks Cam Estevez's two point layup
|12:01
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-44
|12:01
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|62-44
|12:01
|TV timeout
|12:01
|Brandon Weston shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
|12:20
|+1
|Cam Estevez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-44
|12:20
|+1
|Cam Estevez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-43
|12:20
|Jake DiMichele personal foul (Cam Estevez draws the foul)
|12:49
|+2
|David Dixon makes two point dunk (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|61-42
|13:11
|+3
|Jaden House makes three point jump shot
|59-42
|13:20
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|59-39
|13:25
|Cam Estevez personal foul
|13:43
|+2
|Cam Estevez makes two point jump shot (David Green assists)
|56-39
|14:03
|Jeremy Foumena defensive rebound
|14:03
|Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:03
|Zek Montgomery shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|14:03
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|56-37
|14:03
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|14:05
|David Green misses two point layup
|14:17
|Zek Montgomery defensive rebound
|14:19
|Jake DiMichele misses two point layup
|14:28
|Jeremy Foumena turnover (lost ball) (Fousseyni Drame steals)
|14:38
|Jeremy Foumena offensive rebound
|14:40
|Luis Kortright misses two point layup
|14:56
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)
|15:00
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|15:02
|David Dixon blocks David Green's two point layup
|15:07
|Jimmy Clark III personal foul
|15:17
|Kareem Rozier personal foul
|15:24
|+2
|David Dixon makes two point dunk (Kareem Rozier assists)
|54-37
|15:37
|+2
|Jeremy Foumena makes two point layup (Luis Kortright assists)
|52-37
|15:47
|TV timeout
|15:47
|David Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Foumena steals)
|15:49
|David Dixon offensive rebound
|15:51
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point layup
|16:09
|+1
|David Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-35
|16:09
|David Green misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:09
|Jake DiMichele shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)
|16:20
|Rams offensive rebound
|16:22
|Jaden House misses three point jump shot
|16:36
|+1
|Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-34
|16:36
|Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:36
|David Green shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)
|16:54
|David Green turnover (Kareem Rozier steals)
|16:59
|Kareem Rozier personal foul
|16:59
|David Green offensive rebound
|16:59
|David Fuchs misses two point layup
|17:04
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk
|51-34
|17:14
|David Fuchs turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)
|17:33
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Dusan Mahorcic assists)
|49-34
|17:48
|+1
|Luis Kortright makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-34
|17:48
|Luis Kortright misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:48
|Kareem Rozier shooting foul (Luis Kortright draws the foul)
|17:57
|+2
|Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Tre Williams assists)
|46-33
|18:07
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|18:09
|Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot
|18:39
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|18:41
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|18:48
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|18:50
|Jaden House misses two point layup
|19:04
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass)
|19:21
|TV timeout
|19:21
|Rams 30 second timeout
|19:23
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point layup (David Green assists)
|44-33
|19:34
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Tre Williams assists)
|44-31
|19:43
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|19:45
|David Green misses two point layup
|19:52
|Tre Williams personal foul
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Rams defensive rebound
|0:00
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Dukes offensive rebound
|0:01
|Jeremy Foumena blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point layup
|0:05
|Dukes defensive rebound
|0:07
|Jeremy Foumena misses three point jump shot
|0:19
|Rams 30 second timeout
|0:22
|Zek Montgomery defensive rebound
|0:24
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|0:48
|Dukes 30 second timeout
|1:00
|+2
|Luis Kortright makes two point jump shot (David Fuchs assists)
|41-31
|1:11
|Fousseyni Drame personal foul
|1:28
|+2
|Halil Barre makes two point dunk (Kareem Rozier assists)
|41-29
|1:41
|Zek Montgomery turnover (offensive foul)
|1:41
|Zek Montgomery offensive foul
|1:46
|Fousseyni Drame turnover (bad pass) (Zek Montgomery steals)
|2:00
|Halil Barre offensive rebound
|2:02
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup
|2:21
|+1
|Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-29
|2:21
|Brandon Weston misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:21
|Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (Brandon Weston draws the foul)
|2:36
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|39-28
|2:36
|Brandon Weston shooting foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)
|2:37
|+2
|Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot
|38-28
|3:02
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point layup (Jeremy Foumena assists)
|36-28
|3:15
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|36-26
|3:15
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|35-26
|3:15
|+1
|Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|34-26
|3:15
|TV timeout
|3:15
|Jaden House shooting foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)
|3:21
|Jimmy Clark III offensive rebound
|3:23
|Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|Halil Barre defensive rebound
|3:33
|Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot
|3:56
|+2
|Halil Barre makes two point dunk (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|33-26
|4:13
|+2
|David Green makes two point layup (Zek Montgomery assists)
|31-26
|4:23
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-24
|4:23
|+1
|Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-24
|4:23
|David Green shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)
|4:44
|Jaden House turnover (lost ball) (Halil Barre steals)
|5:01
|Rams defensive rebound
|5:03
|Jake DiMichele misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|5:13
|Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot
|5:28
|Jimmy Clark III personal foul
|5:47
|+3
|Tre Williams makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists)
|29-24
|6:13
|+2
|Zek Montgomery makes two point layup
|26-24
|6:27
|+3
|Jake DiMichele makes three point jump shot (Tre Williams assists)
|26-22
|6:52
|Cam Estevez turnover (offensive foul)
|6:52
|Cam Estevez offensive foul
|6:52
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|6:54
|Tre Williams misses two point layup
|7:03
|TV timeout
|7:03
|Cam Estevez personal foul
|7:17
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|7:19
|Jaden House misses two point jump shot
|7:33
|+3
|Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|23-22
|7:40
|Kareem Rozier defensive rebound
|7:42
|David Green misses three point jump shot
|8:02
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-22
|8:02
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-22
|8:02
|Tyson Brown shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
|8:14
|+2
|Cam Estevez makes two point layup (Brandon Weston assists)
|18-22
|8:19
|Brandon Weston defensive rebound
|8:21
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|8:50
|David Green misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Brandon Weston defensive rebound
|9:09
|Kareem Rozier misses three point jump shot
|9:25
|Dukes defensive rebound
|9:27
|Brandon Weston misses two point jump shot
|9:40
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Kareem Rozier assists)
|18-20
|9:46
|Kareem Rozier defensive rebound
|9:48
|Luis Kortright misses two point layup
|9:55
|Brandon Weston defensive rebound
|9:57
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|+2
|Zek Montgomery makes two point layup
|15-20
|10:40
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Fousseyni Drame assists)
|15-18
|11:07
|+2
|Tyson Brown makes two point layup (Brandon Weston assists)
|12-18
|11:30
|Zek Montgomery offensive rebound
|11:32
|Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot
|11:53
|TV timeout
|11:53
|David Dixon turnover (traveling)
|12:05
|Matus Hronsky defensive rebound
|12:07
|Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot
|12:26
|+3
|Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Kareem Rozier assists)
|12-16
|12:33
|David Dixon defensive rebound
|12:34
|Jeremy Foumena misses two point jump shot
|12:41
|+2
|Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup
|9-16
|12:47
|Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound
|12:49
|Brandon Weston blocks Matus Hronsky's two point layup
|12:59
|Matus Hronsky defensive rebound
|13:01
|David Dixon blocks Zek Montgomery's two point layup
|13:19
|David Dixon personal foul
|13:26
|Matus Hronsky defensive rebound
|13:28
|Fousseyni Drame blocks Jaden House's two point layup
|13:48
|Jake DiMichele turnover (bad pass)
|14:09
|+3
|Jaden House makes three point jump shot
|7-16
|14:21
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (lost ball)
|14:22
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|14:24
|David Green misses two point hook shot
|14:45
|David Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Jaden House steals)
|14:57
|Jeremy Foumena turnover (offensive foul)
|14:57
|Jeremy Foumena offensive foul
|15:14
|Jaden House defensive rebound
|15:16
|Jake DiMichele misses two point jump shot
|15:19
|Luis Kortright personal foul
|15:38
|+2
|Jaden House makes two point layup
|7-13
|15:49
|TV timeout
|15:58
|David Green defensive rebound
|16:00
|David Dixon misses two point layup
|16:11
|+3
|David Green makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists)
|7-11
|16:19
|David Fuchs defensive rebound
|16:21
|Kareem Rozier misses three point jump shot
|16:43
|David Dixon defensive rebound
|16:43
|David Fuchs misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|16:43
|David Dixon shooting foul (David Fuchs draws the foul)
|16:43
|+2
|David Fuchs makes two point layup
|7-8
|17:08
|+3
|Jake DiMichele makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists)
|7-6
|17:14
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|17:16
|Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point hook shot
|4-6
|17:44
|Jaden House turnover (traveling)
|17:57
|David Fuchs offensive rebound
|17:57
|Jaden House misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:57
|Jaden House misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:57
|Jake DiMichele shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)
|18:10
|Dusan Mahorcic turnover (bad pass)
|18:33
|+2
|Jaden House makes two point layup
|2-6
|18:43
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (lost ball) (Luis Kortright steals)
|19:01
|+2
|Cam Estevez makes two point layup (Luis Kortright assists)
|2-4
|19:08
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup
|2-2
|19:26
|+2
|David Green makes two point layup
|0-2
|19:42
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass)
|20:00
|Dusan Mahorcic vs. David Fuchs (Dukes gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|58
|Field Goals
|22-43 (51.2%)
|21-48 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-21 (52.4%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|25
|Offensive
|4
|6
|Defensive
|19
|14
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|17
|11
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Duquesne 12-8
|72.0 PPG
|40.1 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Rhode Island 10-11
|73.4 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|13.2 APG
|51.2
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|52.4
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Grant
|24
|2
|4
|7/13
|6/11
|4/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Clark III
|8
|5
|4
|2/7
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|-
|1
|0
|5
|1
|4
|J. DiMichele
|6
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Williams
|6
|0
|3
|2/3
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Mahorcic
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Rozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Drame
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Barre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hronsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Barba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Necas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Perusek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. McDermott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Anish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nicholls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Savrasov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Drame
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|23
|17
|22/43
|11/21
|11/13
|17
|0
|4
|5
|12
|4
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green
|16
|4
|2
|5/12
|2/4
|4/5
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. House
|14
|4
|0
|5/10
|2/3
|2/4
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Estevez
|8
|0
|0
|3/8
|0/4
|2/2
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Fuchs
|6
|2
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|L. Kortright
|3
|0
|4
|1/5
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Montgomery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Foumena
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Weston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Stewart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Dubsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Allen III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bilau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|20
|11
|21/48
|4/15
|12/18
|15
|0
|5
|2
|8
|6
|14
