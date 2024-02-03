away team background logo
2nd Half
DUQ
Dukes
25
URI
Rams
27

Time Team Play Score
7:58   TV timeout  
7:58   Zek Montgomery personal foul  
8:15 +3 David Green makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists) 66-58
8:26 +3 Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists) 66-55
8:50 +1 Tyson Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-55
8:50 +1 Tyson Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-54
8:50   Tre Williams personal foul (Tyson Brown draws the foul)  
8:52   Tyson Brown offensive rebound  
8:54   David Green misses two point layup  
9:03   Dae Dae Grant turnover (bad pass) (Tyson Brown steals)  
9:13   Dukes 30 second timeout  
9:21 +2 Jaden House makes two point layup 63-53
9:27   Jaden House defensive rebound  
9:29   David Dixon misses two point layup  
9:47 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-51
9:47 +1 Jaden House makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-50
9:47   Dae Dae Grant shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
9:52   Tyson Brown defensive rebound  
9:54   David Dixon misses two point layup  
10:14   Brandon Weston personal foul  
10:26   Jake DiMichele defensive rebound  
10:28   Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot  
10:38   David Green defensive rebound  
10:40   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
10:52 +1 David Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-49
10:52 +1 David Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-48
10:52   Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)  
10:55   David Green offensive rebound  
10:57   David Dixon blocks Jaden House's two point layup  
11:09   Rams defensive rebound  
11:11   Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup  
11:37 +1 David Green makes regular free throw 1 of 1 63-47
11:37   Jimmy Clark III shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)  
11:37 +2 David Green makes two point layup 63-46
11:41   Rams offensive rebound  
11:43   David Dixon blocks Cam Estevez's two point layup  
12:01 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-44
12:01 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-44
12:01   TV timeout  
12:01   Brandon Weston shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
12:20 +1 Cam Estevez makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-44
12:20 +1 Cam Estevez makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-43
12:20   Jake DiMichele personal foul (Cam Estevez draws the foul)  
12:49 +2 David Dixon makes two point dunk (Jimmy Clark III assists) 61-42
13:11 +3 Jaden House makes three point jump shot 59-42
13:20 +3 Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists) 59-39
13:25   Cam Estevez personal foul  
13:43 +2 Cam Estevez makes two point jump shot (David Green assists) 56-39
14:03   Jeremy Foumena defensive rebound  
14:03   Fousseyni Drame misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:03   Zek Montgomery shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)  
14:03 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup (Jimmy Clark III assists) 56-37
14:03   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
14:05   David Green misses two point layup  
14:17   Zek Montgomery defensive rebound  
14:19   Jake DiMichele misses two point layup  
14:28   Jeremy Foumena turnover (lost ball) (Fousseyni Drame steals)  
14:38   Jeremy Foumena offensive rebound  
14:40   Luis Kortright misses two point layup  
14:56   Jimmy Clark III turnover (traveling)  
15:00   Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound  
15:02   David Dixon blocks David Green's two point layup  
15:07   Jimmy Clark III personal foul  
15:17   Kareem Rozier personal foul  
15:24 +2 David Dixon makes two point dunk (Kareem Rozier assists) 54-37
15:37 +2 Jeremy Foumena makes two point layup (Luis Kortright assists) 52-37
15:47   TV timeout  
15:47   David Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Foumena steals)  
15:49   David Dixon offensive rebound  
15:51   Dae Dae Grant misses two point layup  
16:09 +1 David Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-35
16:09   David Green misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:09   Jake DiMichele shooting foul (David Green draws the foul)  
16:20   Rams offensive rebound  
16:22   Jaden House misses three point jump shot  
16:36 +1 Tre Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2 52-34
16:36   Tre Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:36   David Green shooting foul (Tre Williams draws the foul)  
16:54   David Green turnover (Kareem Rozier steals)  
16:59   Kareem Rozier personal foul  
16:59   David Green offensive rebound  
16:59   David Fuchs misses two point layup  
17:04 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point dunk 51-34
17:14   David Fuchs turnover (lost ball) (Jimmy Clark III steals)  
17:33 +3 Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Dusan Mahorcic assists) 49-34
17:48 +1 Luis Kortright makes regular free throw 2 of 2 46-34
17:48   Luis Kortright misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:48   Kareem Rozier shooting foul (Luis Kortright draws the foul)  
17:57 +2 Dusan Mahorcic makes two point layup (Tre Williams assists) 46-33
18:07   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
18:09   Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot  
18:39   Jaden House defensive rebound  
18:41   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
18:48   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
18:50   Jaden House misses two point layup  
19:04   Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass)  
19:21   TV timeout  
19:21   Rams 30 second timeout  
19:23 +2 David Fuchs makes two point layup (David Green assists) 44-33
19:34 +3 Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Tre Williams assists) 44-31
19:43   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
19:45   David Green misses two point layup  
19:52   Tre Williams personal foul  

1st Half
DUQ
Dukes
41
URI
Rams
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Rams defensive rebound  
0:00   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Dukes offensive rebound  
0:01   Jeremy Foumena blocks Jimmy Clark III's two point layup  
0:05   Dukes defensive rebound  
0:07   Jeremy Foumena misses three point jump shot  
0:19   Rams 30 second timeout  
0:22   Zek Montgomery defensive rebound  
0:24   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
0:48   Dukes 30 second timeout  
1:00 +2 Luis Kortright makes two point jump shot (David Fuchs assists) 41-31
1:11   Fousseyni Drame personal foul  
1:28 +2 Halil Barre makes two point dunk (Kareem Rozier assists) 41-29
1:41   Zek Montgomery turnover (offensive foul)  
1:41   Zek Montgomery offensive foul  
1:46   Fousseyni Drame turnover (bad pass) (Zek Montgomery steals)  
2:00   Halil Barre offensive rebound  
2:02   Jimmy Clark III misses two point layup  
2:21 +1 Brandon Weston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-29
2:21   Brandon Weston misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:21   Fousseyni Drame shooting foul (Brandon Weston draws the foul)  
2:36 +1 Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 1 39-28
2:36   Brandon Weston shooting foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)  
2:37 +2 Dae Dae Grant makes two point jump shot 38-28
3:02 +2 David Fuchs makes two point layup (Jeremy Foumena assists) 36-28
3:15 +1 Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 3 of 3 36-26
3:15 +1 Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 2 of 3 35-26
3:15 +1 Dae Dae Grant makes regular free throw 1 of 3 34-26
3:15   TV timeout  
3:15   Jaden House shooting foul (Dae Dae Grant draws the foul)  
3:21   Jimmy Clark III offensive rebound  
3:23   Jimmy Clark III misses three point jump shot  
3:31   Halil Barre defensive rebound  
3:33   Zek Montgomery misses three point jump shot  
3:56 +2 Halil Barre makes two point dunk (Dae Dae Grant assists) 33-26
4:13 +2 David Green makes two point layup (Zek Montgomery assists) 31-26
4:23 +1 Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-24
4:23 +1 Fousseyni Drame makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-24
4:23   David Green shooting foul (Fousseyni Drame draws the foul)  
4:44   Jaden House turnover (lost ball) (Halil Barre steals)  
5:01   Rams defensive rebound  
5:03   Jake DiMichele misses three point jump shot  
5:11   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
5:13   Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot  
5:28   Jimmy Clark III personal foul  
5:47 +3 Tre Williams makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Clark III assists) 29-24
6:13 +2 Zek Montgomery makes two point layup 26-24
6:27 +3 Jake DiMichele makes three point jump shot (Tre Williams assists) 26-22
6:52   Cam Estevez turnover (offensive foul)  
6:52   Cam Estevez offensive foul  
6:52   Jaden House defensive rebound  
6:54   Tre Williams misses two point layup  
7:03   TV timeout  
7:03   Cam Estevez personal foul  
7:17   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
7:19   Jaden House misses two point jump shot  
7:33 +3 Kareem Rozier makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists) 23-22
7:40   Kareem Rozier defensive rebound  
7:42   David Green misses three point jump shot  
8:02 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 20-22
8:02 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-22
8:02   Tyson Brown shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
8:14 +2 Cam Estevez makes two point layup (Brandon Weston assists) 18-22
8:19   Brandon Weston defensive rebound  
8:21   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
8:48   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
8:50   David Green misses three point jump shot  
9:07   Brandon Weston defensive rebound  
9:09   Kareem Rozier misses three point jump shot  
9:25   Dukes defensive rebound  
9:27   Brandon Weston misses two point jump shot  
9:40 +3 Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Kareem Rozier assists) 18-20
9:46   Kareem Rozier defensive rebound  
9:48   Luis Kortright misses two point layup  
9:55   Brandon Weston defensive rebound  
9:57   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
10:18 +2 Zek Montgomery makes two point layup 15-20
10:40 +3 Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Fousseyni Drame assists) 15-18
11:07 +2 Tyson Brown makes two point layup (Brandon Weston assists) 12-18
11:30   Zek Montgomery offensive rebound  
11:32   Luis Kortright misses three point jump shot  
11:53   TV timeout  
11:53   David Dixon turnover (traveling)  
12:05   Matus Hronsky defensive rebound  
12:07   Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot  
12:26 +3 Dae Dae Grant makes three point jump shot (Kareem Rozier assists) 12-16
12:33   David Dixon defensive rebound  
12:34   Jeremy Foumena misses two point jump shot  
12:41 +2 Fousseyni Drame makes two point layup 9-16
12:47   Fousseyni Drame offensive rebound  
12:49   Brandon Weston blocks Matus Hronsky's two point layup  
12:59   Matus Hronsky defensive rebound  
13:01   David Dixon blocks Zek Montgomery's two point layup  
13:19   David Dixon personal foul  
13:26   Matus Hronsky defensive rebound  
13:28   Fousseyni Drame blocks Jaden House's two point layup  
13:48   Jake DiMichele turnover (bad pass)  
14:09 +3 Jaden House makes three point jump shot 7-16
14:21   Jimmy Clark III turnover (lost ball)  
14:22   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
14:24   David Green misses two point hook shot  
14:45   David Dixon turnover (lost ball) (Jaden House steals)  
14:57   Jeremy Foumena turnover (offensive foul)  
14:57   Jeremy Foumena offensive foul  
15:14   Jaden House defensive rebound  
15:16   Jake DiMichele misses two point jump shot  
15:19   Luis Kortright personal foul  
15:38 +2 Jaden House makes two point layup 7-13
15:49   TV timeout  
15:58   David Green defensive rebound  
16:00   David Dixon misses two point layup  
16:11 +3 David Green makes three point jump shot (Luis Kortright assists) 7-11
16:19   David Fuchs defensive rebound  
16:21   Kareem Rozier misses three point jump shot  
16:43   David Dixon defensive rebound  
16:43   David Fuchs misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
16:43   David Dixon shooting foul (David Fuchs draws the foul)  
16:43 +2 David Fuchs makes two point layup 7-8
17:08 +3 Jake DiMichele makes three point jump shot (Dae Dae Grant assists) 7-6
17:14   Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound  
17:16   Cam Estevez misses three point jump shot  
17:28 +2 Tre Williams makes two point hook shot 4-6
17:44   Jaden House turnover (traveling)  
17:57   David Fuchs offensive rebound  
17:57   Jaden House misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:57   Jaden House misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:57   Jake DiMichele shooting foul (Jaden House draws the foul)  
18:10   Dusan Mahorcic turnover (bad pass)  
18:33 +2 Jaden House makes two point layup 2-6
18:43   Jimmy Clark III turnover (lost ball) (Luis Kortright steals)  
19:01 +2 Cam Estevez makes two point layup (Luis Kortright assists) 2-4
19:08 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup 2-2
19:26 +2 David Green makes two point layup 0-2
19:42   Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass)  
20:00   Dusan Mahorcic vs. David Fuchs (Dukes gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 66 58
Field Goals 22-43 (51.2%) 21-48 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 11-21 (52.4%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 26 25
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 19 14
Team 3 5
Assists 17 11
Steals 4 5
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 17 15
Technicals 0 0
3
D. Grant G
24 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
23
D. Green F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
Key Players
00
. Grant G 17.5 PPG 3.8 RPG 2.1 APG 36.7 FG%
00
. Green F 15.1 PPG 5.1 RPG 0.9 APG 50.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
D. Grant G 24 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
23
D. Green F 16 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
51.2 FG% 43.8
52.4 3PT FG% 26.7
84.6 FT% 66.7
Duquesne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Grant 24 2 4 7/13 6/11 4/4 1 - 0 0 1 0 2
J. Clark III 8 5 4 2/7 0/2 4/4 3 - 1 0 5 1 4
J. DiMichele 6 1 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 3 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Williams 6 0 3 2/3 1/1 1/2 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
D. Mahorcic 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
Total 66 23 17 22/43 11/21 11/13 17 0 4 5 12 4 19
Rhode Island
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Green 16 4 2 5/12 2/4 4/5 2 - 0 0 1 2 2
J. House 14 4 0 5/10 2/3 2/4 1 - 1 0 2 0 4
C. Estevez 8 0 0 3/8 0/4 2/2 3 - 0 0 1 0 0
D. Fuchs 6 2 1 3/4 0/0 0/1 0 - 0 0 1 1 1
L. Kortright 3 0 4 1/5 0/2 1/2 1 - 1 0 0 0 0
Total 58 20 11 21/48 4/15 12/18 15 0 5 2 8 6 14
