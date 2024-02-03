away team background logo
ECU
CHARLO

1st Half
ECU
Pirates
10
CHAR
49ers
9

Time Team Play Score
13:49 +2 Bobby Pettiford Jr. makes two point layup 10-9
14:07   Quentin Diboundje defensive rebound  
14:09   Nik Graves misses two point jump shot  
14:38   Jackson Threadgill defensive rebound  
14:40   Igor Milicic Jr. blocks Ezra Ausar's two point layup  
14:58   Igor Milicic Jr. turnover (lost ball)  
15:00 +2 RJ Felton makes two point layup 8-9
15:08   RJ Felton offensive rebound  
15:10   Brandon Johnson misses three point jump shot  
15:23   Quentin Diboundje defensive rebound  
15:25   Lu'Cye Patterson misses two point jump shot  
15:31   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
15:33   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
15:47 +1 Isaiah Folkes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 6-9
15:47   TV timeout  
15:47   Ezra Ausar shooting foul (Isaiah Folkes draws the foul)  
15:47 +2 Isaiah Folkes makes two point layup 6-8
16:19 +2 RJ Felton makes two point jump shot 6-6
16:33   Igor Milicic Jr. turnover (Cam Hayes steals)  
16:39   Brandon Johnson turnover (Isaiah Folkes steals)  
17:00 +1 Igor Milicic Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-6
17:00 +1 Igor Milicic Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-5
17:00   Jaden Walker shooting foul (Igor Milicic Jr. draws the foul)  
17:14 +2 RJ Felton makes two point dunk 4-4
17:46 +2 Lu'Cye Patterson makes two point layup 2-4
18:01   Lu'Cye Patterson defensive rebound  
18:03   RJ Felton misses three point jump shot  
18:08 +2 Dishon Jackson makes two point layup 2-2
18:17   Dishon Jackson offensive rebound  
18:19   Nik Graves misses two point jump shot  
18:52   Igor Milicic Jr. defensive rebound  
18:54   Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot  
18:57   Pirates offensive rebound  
18:59   Igor Milicic Jr. blocks Jaden Walker's two point layup  
19:20   Brandon Johnson defensive rebound  
19:22   Isaiah Folkes misses two point jump shot  
19:41 +2 Cyr Malonga makes two point dunk (Brandon Johnson assists) 2-0
20:00   (Pirates gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 10 9
Field Goals 5-11 (45.5%) 3-7 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 0-4 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 3-3 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 5 5
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 3 4
Team 1 0
Assists 1 0
Steals 1 1
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 1 2
Fouls 2 0
Technicals 0 0
3
R. Felton G
6 PTS, 1 REB
5
I. Folkes G
3 PTS
12T
East Carolina 11-11 10-10
Charlotte 13-7 9-9
Dale F. Halton Arena Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
East Carolina 11-11 69.6 PPG 39.8 RPG 11.1 APG
Charlotte 13-7 69.3 PPG 35.2 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
00
. Felton G 16.0 PPG 6.3 RPG 1.0 APG 41.3 FG%
00
. Folkes G 4.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.4 APG 48.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
R. Felton G 6 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
5
I. Folkes G 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
45.5 FG% 42.9
0.0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 100.0
East Carolina
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Felton 6 1 0 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
C. Malonga 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
B. Johnson 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
J. Walker 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
C. Hayes 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Pettiford Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Diboundje - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ausar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. LaCount - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Pinedo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bayela - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Richard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Montanari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Bourgeois - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Vungo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 4 1 5/11 0/4 0/0 2 0 1 0 1 1 3
Charlotte
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Folkes 3 0 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
I. Milicic Jr. 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 - 0 2 2 0 1
L. Patterson 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
D. Jackson 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
N. Graves 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Threadgill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fearne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Niagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Richart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bailey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Braswell IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Reiber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 9 5 0 3/7 0/0 3/3 0 0 1 2 2 1 4
