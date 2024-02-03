away team background logo
home team background logo
GMASON
UMASS

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
GMU
Patriots
30
MASS
Minutemen
26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jump ball. Josh Cohen vs. Amari Kelly (Keon Thompson gains possession)  
19:36 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists) 0-2
19:20   Keyshawn Hall turnover (lost ball) (Josh Cohen steals)  
19:13   Amari Kelly shooting foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)  
19:13 +1 Jayden Ndjigue makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-3
19:13 +1 Jayden Ndjigue makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-4
18:52   Keyshawn Hall misses two point jump shot  
18:50   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
18:42 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point layup 0-6
18:17   Darius Maddox misses two point jump shot  
18:15   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
18:03   Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite III steals)  
17:57   Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup  
17:55   Darius Maddox offensive rebound  
17:50 +2 Darius Maddox makes two point layup 2-6
17:35 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists) 2-8
17:13   Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot  
17:11   Patriots offensive rebound  
16:56 +2 Darius Maddox makes two point jump shot (Keyshawn Hall assists) 4-8
16:27   Josh Cohen turnover (bad pass) (Keyshawn Hall steals)  
16:22   Rahsool Diggins blocks Darius Maddox's two point layup  
16:07   Minutemen defensive rebound  
16:07   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
16:05   Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound  
16:02   Josh Cohen misses two point layup  
16:00   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
15:55   Josh Cohen misses two point layup  
15:53   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
15:53   Jump ball. Josh Cohen vs. Amari Kelly (Amari Kelly gains possession)  
15:53   Josh Cohen turnover (lost ball) (Amari Kelly steals)  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:36   Jared Billups turnover (lost ball) (Rahsool Diggins steals)  
15:21   Matt Cross misses three point jump shot  
15:19   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
15:02 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point jump shot 6-8
14:33   Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot  
14:31   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
14:20   Josh Cohen turnover (lost ball) (Baraka Okojie steals)  
14:19 +2 Woody Newton makes two point layup (Baraka Okojie assists) 8-8
14:19   Rahsool Diggins shooting foul (Woody Newton draws the foul)  
14:19   Woody Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:19   Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound  
13:50   Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot  
13:48   Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound  
13:39   Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot  
13:37   Ronald Polite III defensive rebound  
13:23   Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot  
13:21   Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound  
13:01   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses three point jump shot  
12:59   Matt Cross offensive rebound  
12:50   Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot  
12:48   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
12:47   Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul (Keyshawn Hall draws the foul)  
12:47 +1 Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-8
12:47 +1 Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-8
12:25   Woody Newton personal foul (Daniel Hankins-Sanford draws the foul)  
12:09   Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot  
12:07   Minutemen offensive rebound  
11:52   Keyshawn Hall personal foul  
11:52   TV timeout  
11:46   Josh Cohen misses two point jump shot  
11:44   Patriots defensive rebound  
11:43   Robert Davis Jr. personal foul  
11:34   Robert Davis Jr. blocks Baraka Okojie's two point layup  
11:32   Marqui Worthy defensive rebound  
11:26   Marqui Worthy misses two point jump shot  
11:24   Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound  
11:18 +2 Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point layup 10-10
11:06   Marqui Worthy shooting foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)  
11:06 +1 Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-10
11:06 +1 Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-10
10:52   Robert Davis Jr. turnover (bad pass)  
10:41 +3 Amari Kelly makes three point jump shot (Darius Maddox assists) 15-10
10:16   Jaylen Curry misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Patriots defensive rebound  
10:13   Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul  
10:01   Austin Ball misses three point jump shot  
9:59   Jared Billups offensive rebound  
9:56   Jared Billups turnover (lost ball) (Keon Thompson steals)  
9:43   Matt Cross misses two point layup  
9:41   Minutemen offensive rebound  
9:30   Amari Kelly personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
9:29   Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot  
9:27   Austin Ball defensive rebound  
9:00 +3 Keyshawn Hall makes three point jump shot (Baraka Okojie assists) 18-10
8:51 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point layup 18-12
8:33   Austin Ball offensive foul  
8:33   Austin Ball turnover (offensive foul)  
8:22 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Rahsool Diggins assists) 18-14
8:02   Keon Thompson personal foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)  
7:48   Baraka Okojie misses two point jump shot  
7:46   Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound  
7:37 +3 Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Matt Cross assists) 18-17
7:21   Baraka Okojie turnover (traveling)  
7:21   TV timeout  
7:12   Rahsool Diggins offensive foul  
7:12   Rahsool Diggins turnover (offensive foul)  
6:59 +2 Keyshawn Hall makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists) 20-17
6:33   Rahsool Diggins turnover (traveling)  
6:24   Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup  
6:22   Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound  
6:14   Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite III steals)  
6:08   Jaylen Curry shooting foul (Keyshawn Hall draws the foul)  
6:08 +1 Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-17
6:08 +1 Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-17
5:52   Josh Cohen turnover (lost ball) (Keyshawn Hall steals)  
5:44   Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup  
5:42   Jaylen Curry defensive rebound  
5:34 +2 Jaylen Curry makes two point jump shot 22-19
5:11   Keyshawn Hall turnover (bad pass) (Matt Cross steals)  
5:06   Matt Cross turnover (bad pass) (Darius Maddox steals)  
5:01 +2 Keyshawn Hall makes two point layup (Darius Maddox assists) 24-19
4:35   Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot  
4:33   Darius Maddox defensive rebound  
4:08   Keyshawn Hall turnover (bad pass) (Jayden Ndjigue steals)  
4:00   Jaylen Curry misses two point layup  
3:58   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
3:51 +3 Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Woody Newton assists) 27-19
3:49   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
3:49   TV timeout  
3:22   Ronald Polite III personal foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)  
3:18   Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot  
3:16   Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound  
3:12   Ronald Polite III shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
3:12 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-20
3:12 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-21
2:46   Woody Newton misses three point jump shot  
2:44   Robert Davis Jr. defensive rebound  
2:30   Woody Newton blocks Keon Thompson's two point jump shot  
2:28   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
2:23   Darius Maddox misses two point layup  
2:21   Baraka Okojie offensive rebound  
2:21   Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)  
2:21   Baraka Okojie misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:21 +1 Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-21
1:57 +3 Keon Thompson makes three point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists) 28-24
1:32 +2 Darius Maddox makes two point jump shot 30-24
1:14 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists) 30-26
0:55   Woody Newton misses two point layup  
0:53   Minutemen defensive rebound  
0:23   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses three point jump shot  
0:22   Minutemen offensive rebound  
0:22   Minutemen turnover (shot clock violation)  
0:20   Patriots 30 second timeout  
0:02   Baraka Okojie misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Patriots offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
GMU
Patriots
35
MASS
Minutemen
40

Time Team Play Score
19:45 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point layup 32-26
19:19   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
19:17   Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound  
19:05   Amari Kelly shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
19:05 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-27
19:05 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-28
18:50   Darius Maddox turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Ndjigue steals)  
18:43   Jayden Ndjigue misses two point layup  
18:41   Matt Cross offensive rebound  
18:37 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup 32-30
18:06   Ronald Polite III misses two point jump shot  
18:04   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
17:50   Darius Maddox personal foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)  
17:48 +3 Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists) 32-33
17:33   Josh Cohen technical foul  
17:33   Official timeout  
17:33 +1 Ronald Polite III makes technical free throw 1 of 2 33-33
17:33 +1 Ronald Polite III makes technical free throw 2 of 2 34-33
17:18   Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup  
17:16   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
17:01   Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot  
16:59   Matt Cross offensive rebound  
16:54 +3 Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Matt Cross assists) 34-36
16:26 +3 Keyshawn Hall makes three point jump shot (Austin Ball assists) 37-36
16:08   Josh Cohen misses two point jump shot  
16:06   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
16:04   Ronald Polite III shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
16:04 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-37
16:04   Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:04   Patriots defensive rebound  
15:56   TV timeout  
15:45   Josh Cohen personal foul  
15:43   Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot  
15:41   Keyshawn Hall offensive rebound  
15:38 +2 Keyshawn Hall makes two point layup 39-37
15:38   Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul (Keyshawn Hall draws the foul)  
15:38   Keyshawn Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:38   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
15:19 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup 39-39
15:04   Woody Newton misses three point jump shot  
15:02   Jaylen Curry defensive rebound  
14:53   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
14:51   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
14:42   Keyshawn Hall turnover (lost ball) (Rahsool Diggins steals)  
14:36   Amari Kelly personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
14:29   Josh Cohen misses two point jump shot  
14:27   Josh Cohen offensive rebound  
14:27 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point jump shot 39-41
14:27   Baraka Okojie shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
14:27   Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
14:27   Patriots defensive rebound  
14:07   Jaylen Curry personal foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)  
13:52   Woody Newton misses two point layup  
13:50   Keyshawn Hall offensive rebound  
13:46   Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup  
13:45   Darius Maddox offensive rebound  
13:45   Darius Maddox misses two point jump shot  
13:43   Robert Davis Jr. defensive rebound  
13:19   Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot  
13:17   Baraka Okojie defensive rebound  
12:58   Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot  
12:56   Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound  
12:51 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point layup (Rahsool Diggins assists) 39-43
12:28   Jared Billups turnover (lost ball) (Robert Davis Jr. steals)  
12:23   Baraka Okojie personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)  
12:12   Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Baraka Okojie steals)  
11:47 +2 Woody Newton makes two point layup (Jared Billups assists) 41-43
11:23 +2 Josh Cohen makes two point layup 41-45
11:03   Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul  
11:02   TV timeout  
10:54   Woody Newton turnover (traveling)  
10:38   Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:36   Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound  
10:33   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point jump shot  
10:31   Baraka Okojie defensive rebound  
10:20   Rahsool Diggins shooting foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)  
10:20 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-45
10:20 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-45
9:58   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
9:56   Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound  
9:55   Jared Billups personal foul (Daniel Hankins-Sanford draws the foul)  
9:55   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:55   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
9:37   Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup  
9:35   Josh Cohen defensive rebound  
9:16   Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive foul  
9:16   Daniel Hankins-Sanford turnover (offensive foul)  
9:02   Rahsool Diggins personal foul  
9:02 +1 Ronald Polite III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-45
9:02   Ronald Polite III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:02   Keon Thompson defensive rebound  
8:40 +3 Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Curry assists) 44-48
8:18 +3 Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Baraka Okojie assists) 47-48
8:03   Matt Cross turnover (bad pass)  
7:49   Amari Kelly offensive foul  
7:49   Amari Kelly turnover (offensive foul)  
7:48   TV timeout  
7:36   Matt Cross misses two point jump shot  
7:34   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
7:08 +2 Keyshawn Hall makes two point jump shot 49-48
6:54   Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot  
6:52   Minutemen offensive rebound  
6:52   Darius Maddox personal foul  
6:52 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-49
6:52 +1 Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-50
6:30 +3 Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Baraka Okojie assists) 52-50
6:11   Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Woody Newton steals)  
6:04   Keon Thompson blocks Woody Newton's two point layup  
6:02   Ronald Polite III offensive rebound  
5:53 +3 Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists) 55-50
5:52   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
5:52   TV timeout  
5:30   Jared Billups shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)  
5:30 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-51
5:30 +1 Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-52
5:08   Darius Maddox misses two point layup  
5:06   Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound  
4:55   Jump ball. Matt Cross vs. Baraka Okojie (Baraka Okojie gains possession)  
4:43   Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Baraka Okojie steals)  
4:43   Woody Newton misses three point jump shot  
4:41   Keon Thompson defensive rebound  
4:38   Darius Maddox shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)  
4:38   Keon Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:38 +1 Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 55-53
4:30   Baraka Okojie turnover (bad pass) (Matt Cross steals)  
4:23 +2 Jayden Ndjigue makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists) 55-55
3:59   TV timeout  
3:56   Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul (Woody Newton draws the foul)  
3:56   Woody Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:56 +1 Woody Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-55
3:43 +3 Jayden Ndjigue makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 56-58
3:19   Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup  
3:17   Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound  
3:02 +3 Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists) 56-61
2:58   Patriots 30 second timeout  
2:35   Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot  
2:33   Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound  
2:11   Baraka Okojie shooting foul (Rahsool Diggins draws the foul)  
2:11   Rahsool Diggins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:11 +1 Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-62
1:59   Jayden Ndjigue blocks Darius Maddox's two point jump shot  
1:57   Ronald Polite III offensive rebound  
1:55 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point layup 58-62
1:55   Patriots 30 second timeout  
1:47   Woody Newton personal foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)  
1:47 +1 Jayden Ndjigue makes regular free throw 1 of 2 58-63
1:47 +1 Jayden Ndjigue makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-64
1:35 +2 Keyshawn Hall makes two point layup 60-64
1:35   Keon Thompson shooting foul (Keyshawn Hall draws the foul)  
1:35 +1 Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 1 61-64
1:07   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
1:05   Matt Cross offensive rebound  
0:46   Keon Thompson turnover (traveling)  
0:29 +2 Keyshawn Hall makes two point layup (Darius Maddox assists) 63-64
0:21   Baraka Okojie personal foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)  
0:21 +1 Jayden Ndjigue makes regular free throw 1 of 2 63-65
0:21   Jayden Ndjigue misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:21   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
0:17   Patriots 30 second timeout  
0:12   Woody Newton misses three point jump shot  
0:10   Ronald Polite III offensive rebound  
0:02 +2 Baraka Okojie makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists) 65-65
0:01   Keyshawn Hall personal foul (Rahsool Diggins draws the foul)  
0:01 +1 Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 65-66
0:01   Minutemen 30 second timeout  
0:01   Rahsool Diggins misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:01   Woody Newton defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Woody Newton defensive rebound 0:01
  Rahsool Diggins misses regular free throw 2 of 2 0:01
  Minutemen 30 second timeout 0:01
+ 1 Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:01
  Keyshawn Hall personal foul (Rahsool Diggins draws the foul) 0:01
+ 2 Baraka Okojie makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists) 0:02
  Ronald Polite III offensive rebound 0:10
  Woody Newton misses three point jump shot 0:12
  Patriots 30 second timeout 0:17
  Woody Newton defensive rebound 0:21
  Jayden Ndjigue misses regular free throw 2 of 2 0:21
Team Stats
Points 65 66
Field Goals 22-53 (41.5%) 21-54 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 43
Offensive 9 16
Defensive 14 21
Team 6 6
Assists 14 13
Steals 10 9
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 1
4
K. Hall G
23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
23
J. Cohen F
17 PTS, 6 REB
12T
George Mason 15-7 303565
Massachusetts 14-7 264066
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
William D. Mullins Center Amherst, MA
Team Stats
George Mason 15-7 73.9 PPG 41.0 RPG 11.8 APG
Massachusetts 14-7 81.4 PPG 42.3 RPG 16.6 APG
Key Players
00
. Hall G 16.9 PPG 8.9 RPG 1.7 APG 48.1 FG%
00
. Cohen F 16.9 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.7 APG 56.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
K. Hall G 23 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
23
J. Cohen F 17 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
41.5 FG% 38.9
38.9 3PT FG% 31.8
73.7 FT% 70.8
George Mason
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hall 23 4 1 8/16 2/2 5/6 2 36 2 0 4 2 2
D. Maddox 14 3 3 5/14 2/5 2/2 3 34 1 0 1 2 1
R. Polite III 9 4 3 3/6 0/2 3/4 3 23 2 0 0 3 1
A. Kelly 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 5 16 1 0 1 0 1
J. Billups 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 27 0 0 3 1 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hall 23 4 1 8/16 2/2 5/6 2 36 2 0 4 2 2
D. Maddox 14 3 3 5/14 2/5 2/2 3 34 1 0 1 2 1
R. Polite III 9 4 3 3/6 0/2 3/4 3 23 2 0 0 3 1
A. Kelly 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 5 16 1 0 1 0 1
J. Billups 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 27 0 0 3 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Newton 11 6 1 4/11 2/6 1/3 2 28 1 1 1 0 6
B. Okojie 5 3 4 1/4 0/1 3/4 4 29 3 0 2 1 2
A. Ball 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 1
M. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Haynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dinkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Arslan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 23 14 22/53 7/18 14/19 22 200 10 1 13 9 14
Massachusetts
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cohen 17 6 0 5/10 0/0 7/9 2 35 1 0 4 5 1
R. Diggins 14 2 2 4/12 4/9 2/4 4 29 2 1 2 0 2
K. Thompson 12 2 3 5/8 1/3 1/2 2 34 1 1 1 0 2
J. Ndjigue 10 6 5 2/6 1/4 5/6 4 31 2 1 0 2 4
M. Cross 9 9 2 3/6 1/2 2/2 0 32 2 0 7 4 5
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cohen 17 6 0 5/10 0/0 7/9 2 35 1 0 4 5 1
R. Diggins 14 2 2 4/12 4/9 2/4 4 29 2 1 2 0 2
K. Thompson 12 2 3 5/8 1/3 1/2 2 34 1 1 1 0 2
J. Ndjigue 10 6 5 2/6 1/4 5/6 4 31 2 1 0 2 4
M. Cross 9 9 2 3/6 1/2 2/2 0 32 2 0 7 4 5
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hankins-Sanford 2 7 0 1/4 0/2 0/1 3 14 0 0 1 5 2
J. Curry 2 2 1 1/6 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 2
M. Worthy 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
R. Davis Jr. 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 9 1 1 1 0 2
R. Marcus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cronin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Majok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Castineyra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 37 13 21/54 7/22 17/24 19 200 9 4 16 16 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola