GMASON
UMASS
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Jump ball. Josh Cohen vs. Amari Kelly (Keon Thompson gains possession)
|19:36
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|0-2
|19:20
|Keyshawn Hall turnover (lost ball) (Josh Cohen steals)
|19:13
|Amari Kelly shooting foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)
|19:13
|+1
|Jayden Ndjigue makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-3
|19:13
|+1
|Jayden Ndjigue makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-4
|18:52
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point jump shot
|18:50
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|18:42
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup
|0-6
|18:17
|Darius Maddox misses two point jump shot
|18:15
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|18:03
|Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite III steals)
|17:57
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup
|17:55
|Darius Maddox offensive rebound
|17:50
|+2
|Darius Maddox makes two point layup
|2-6
|17:35
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|2-8
|17:13
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|17:11
|Patriots offensive rebound
|16:56
|+2
|Darius Maddox makes two point jump shot (Keyshawn Hall assists)
|4-8
|16:27
|Josh Cohen turnover (bad pass) (Keyshawn Hall steals)
|16:22
|Rahsool Diggins blocks Darius Maddox's two point layup
|16:07
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|16:07
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|16:05
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|16:02
|Josh Cohen misses two point layup
|16:00
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|15:55
|Josh Cohen misses two point layup
|15:53
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|15:53
|Jump ball. Josh Cohen vs. Amari Kelly (Amari Kelly gains possession)
|15:53
|Josh Cohen turnover (lost ball) (Amari Kelly steals)
|15:53
|TV timeout
|15:36
|Jared Billups turnover (lost ball) (Rahsool Diggins steals)
|15:21
|Matt Cross misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|15:02
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point jump shot
|6-8
|14:33
|Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot
|14:31
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|14:20
|Josh Cohen turnover (lost ball) (Baraka Okojie steals)
|14:19
|+2
|Woody Newton makes two point layup (Baraka Okojie assists)
|8-8
|14:19
|Rahsool Diggins shooting foul (Woody Newton draws the foul)
|14:19
|Woody Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:19
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound
|13:50
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot
|13:48
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound
|13:39
|Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot
|13:37
|Ronald Polite III defensive rebound
|13:23
|Ronald Polite III misses three point jump shot
|13:21
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound
|13:01
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses three point jump shot
|12:59
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|12:50
|Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot
|12:48
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|12:47
|Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul (Keyshawn Hall draws the foul)
|12:47
|+1
|Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-8
|12:47
|+1
|Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-8
|12:25
|Woody Newton personal foul (Daniel Hankins-Sanford draws the foul)
|12:09
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot
|12:07
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|11:52
|Keyshawn Hall personal foul
|11:52
|TV timeout
|11:46
|Josh Cohen misses two point jump shot
|11:44
|Patriots defensive rebound
|11:43
|Robert Davis Jr. personal foul
|11:34
|Robert Davis Jr. blocks Baraka Okojie's two point layup
|11:32
|Marqui Worthy defensive rebound
|11:26
|Marqui Worthy misses two point jump shot
|11:24
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound
|11:18
|+2
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes two point layup
|10-10
|11:06
|Marqui Worthy shooting foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)
|11:06
|+1
|Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-10
|11:06
|+1
|Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-10
|10:52
|Robert Davis Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|10:41
|+3
|Amari Kelly makes three point jump shot (Darius Maddox assists)
|15-10
|10:16
|Jaylen Curry misses three point jump shot
|10:14
|Patriots defensive rebound
|10:13
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul
|10:01
|Austin Ball misses three point jump shot
|9:59
|Jared Billups offensive rebound
|9:56
|Jared Billups turnover (lost ball) (Keon Thompson steals)
|9:43
|Matt Cross misses two point layup
|9:41
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|9:30
|Amari Kelly personal foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|9:29
|Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot
|9:27
|Austin Ball defensive rebound
|9:00
|+3
|Keyshawn Hall makes three point jump shot (Baraka Okojie assists)
|18-10
|8:51
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup
|18-12
|8:33
|Austin Ball offensive foul
|8:33
|Austin Ball turnover (offensive foul)
|8:22
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|18-14
|8:02
|Keon Thompson personal foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)
|7:48
|Baraka Okojie misses two point jump shot
|7:46
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|7:37
|+3
|Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Matt Cross assists)
|18-17
|7:21
|Baraka Okojie turnover (traveling)
|7:21
|TV timeout
|7:12
|Rahsool Diggins offensive foul
|7:12
|Rahsool Diggins turnover (offensive foul)
|6:59
|+2
|Keyshawn Hall makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists)
|20-17
|6:33
|Rahsool Diggins turnover (traveling)
|6:24
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup
|6:22
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|6:14
|Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Ronald Polite III steals)
|6:08
|Jaylen Curry shooting foul (Keyshawn Hall draws the foul)
|6:08
|+1
|Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-17
|6:08
|+1
|Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-17
|5:52
|Josh Cohen turnover (lost ball) (Keyshawn Hall steals)
|5:44
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup
|5:42
|Jaylen Curry defensive rebound
|5:34
|+2
|Jaylen Curry makes two point jump shot
|22-19
|5:11
|Keyshawn Hall turnover (bad pass) (Matt Cross steals)
|5:06
|Matt Cross turnover (bad pass) (Darius Maddox steals)
|5:01
|+2
|Keyshawn Hall makes two point layup (Darius Maddox assists)
|24-19
|4:35
|Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot
|4:33
|Darius Maddox defensive rebound
|4:08
|Keyshawn Hall turnover (bad pass) (Jayden Ndjigue steals)
|4:00
|Jaylen Curry misses two point layup
|3:58
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|3:51
|+3
|Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Woody Newton assists)
|27-19
|3:49
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|3:49
|TV timeout
|3:22
|Ronald Polite III personal foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)
|3:18
|Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot
|3:16
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound
|3:12
|Ronald Polite III shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|3:12
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-20
|3:12
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-21
|2:46
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|Robert Davis Jr. defensive rebound
|2:30
|Woody Newton blocks Keon Thompson's two point jump shot
|2:28
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|2:23
|Darius Maddox misses two point layup
|2:21
|Baraka Okojie offensive rebound
|2:21
|Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)
|2:21
|Baraka Okojie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:21
|+1
|Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-21
|1:57
|+3
|Keon Thompson makes three point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|28-24
|1:32
|+2
|Darius Maddox makes two point jump shot
|30-24
|1:14
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists)
|30-26
|0:55
|Woody Newton misses two point layup
|0:53
|Minutemen defensive rebound
|0:23
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses three point jump shot
|0:22
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|0:22
|Minutemen turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:20
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|0:02
|Baraka Okojie misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Patriots offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point layup
|32-26
|19:19
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|19:17
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|19:05
|Amari Kelly shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|19:05
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-27
|19:05
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-28
|18:50
|Darius Maddox turnover (lost ball) (Jayden Ndjigue steals)
|18:43
|Jayden Ndjigue misses two point layup
|18:41
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|18:37
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup
|32-30
|18:06
|Ronald Polite III misses two point jump shot
|18:04
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|17:50
|Darius Maddox personal foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)
|17:48
|+3
|Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|32-33
|17:33
|Josh Cohen technical foul
|17:33
|Official timeout
|17:33
|+1
|Ronald Polite III makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|33-33
|17:33
|+1
|Ronald Polite III makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|34-33
|17:18
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup
|17:16
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|17:01
|Keon Thompson misses three point jump shot
|16:59
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|16:54
|+3
|Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Matt Cross assists)
|34-36
|16:26
|+3
|Keyshawn Hall makes three point jump shot (Austin Ball assists)
|37-36
|16:08
|Josh Cohen misses two point jump shot
|16:06
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|16:04
|Ronald Polite III shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|16:04
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-37
|16:04
|Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:04
|Patriots defensive rebound
|15:56
|TV timeout
|15:45
|Josh Cohen personal foul
|15:43
|Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|15:41
|Keyshawn Hall offensive rebound
|15:38
|+2
|Keyshawn Hall makes two point layup
|39-37
|15:38
|Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul (Keyshawn Hall draws the foul)
|15:38
|Keyshawn Hall misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:38
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|15:19
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup
|39-39
|15:04
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|Jaylen Curry defensive rebound
|14:53
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|14:51
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|14:42
|Keyshawn Hall turnover (lost ball) (Rahsool Diggins steals)
|14:36
|Amari Kelly personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|14:29
|Josh Cohen misses two point jump shot
|14:27
|Josh Cohen offensive rebound
|14:27
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point jump shot
|39-41
|14:27
|Baraka Okojie shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|14:27
|Josh Cohen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|14:27
|Patriots defensive rebound
|14:07
|Jaylen Curry personal foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)
|13:52
|Woody Newton misses two point layup
|13:50
|Keyshawn Hall offensive rebound
|13:46
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup
|13:45
|Darius Maddox offensive rebound
|13:45
|Darius Maddox misses two point jump shot
|13:43
|Robert Davis Jr. defensive rebound
|13:19
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot
|13:17
|Baraka Okojie defensive rebound
|12:58
|Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|12:56
|Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound
|12:51
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|39-43
|12:28
|Jared Billups turnover (lost ball) (Robert Davis Jr. steals)
|12:23
|Baraka Okojie personal foul (Matt Cross draws the foul)
|12:12
|Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Baraka Okojie steals)
|11:47
|+2
|Woody Newton makes two point layup (Jared Billups assists)
|41-43
|11:23
|+2
|Josh Cohen makes two point layup
|41-45
|11:03
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul
|11:02
|TV timeout
|10:54
|Woody Newton turnover (traveling)
|10:38
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:36
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound
|10:33
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point jump shot
|10:31
|Baraka Okojie defensive rebound
|10:20
|Rahsool Diggins shooting foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)
|10:20
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-45
|10:20
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-45
|9:58
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|9:56
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound
|9:55
|Jared Billups personal foul (Daniel Hankins-Sanford draws the foul)
|9:55
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:55
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|9:37
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup
|9:35
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|9:16
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive foul
|9:16
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford turnover (offensive foul)
|9:02
|Rahsool Diggins personal foul
|9:02
|+1
|Ronald Polite III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-45
|9:02
|Ronald Polite III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:02
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|8:40
|+3
|Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Curry assists)
|44-48
|8:18
|+3
|Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Baraka Okojie assists)
|47-48
|8:03
|Matt Cross turnover (bad pass)
|7:49
|Amari Kelly offensive foul
|7:49
|Amari Kelly turnover (offensive foul)
|7:48
|TV timeout
|7:36
|Matt Cross misses two point jump shot
|7:34
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|7:08
|+2
|Keyshawn Hall makes two point jump shot
|49-48
|6:54
|Jaylen Curry misses two point jump shot
|6:52
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|6:52
|Darius Maddox personal foul
|6:52
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-49
|6:52
|+1
|Matt Cross makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-50
|6:30
|+3
|Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Baraka Okojie assists)
|52-50
|6:11
|Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Woody Newton steals)
|6:04
|Keon Thompson blocks Woody Newton's two point layup
|6:02
|Ronald Polite III offensive rebound
|5:53
|+3
|Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|55-50
|5:52
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|5:52
|TV timeout
|5:30
|Jared Billups shooting foul (Josh Cohen draws the foul)
|5:30
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-51
|5:30
|+1
|Josh Cohen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-52
|5:08
|Darius Maddox misses two point layup
|5:06
|Rahsool Diggins defensive rebound
|4:55
|Jump ball. Matt Cross vs. Baraka Okojie (Baraka Okojie gains possession)
|4:43
|Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Baraka Okojie steals)
|4:43
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|4:41
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|4:38
|Darius Maddox shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)
|4:38
|Keon Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:38
|+1
|Keon Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-53
|4:30
|Baraka Okojie turnover (bad pass) (Matt Cross steals)
|4:23
|+2
|Jayden Ndjigue makes two point layup (Keon Thompson assists)
|55-55
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:56
|Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul (Woody Newton draws the foul)
|3:56
|Woody Newton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:56
|+1
|Woody Newton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-55
|3:43
|+3
|Jayden Ndjigue makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|56-58
|3:19
|Keyshawn Hall misses two point layup
|3:17
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|3:02
|+3
|Rahsool Diggins makes three point jump shot (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|56-61
|2:58
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|2:35
|Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|2:33
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|2:11
|Baraka Okojie shooting foul (Rahsool Diggins draws the foul)
|2:11
|Rahsool Diggins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:11
|+1
|Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-62
|1:59
|Jayden Ndjigue blocks Darius Maddox's two point jump shot
|1:57
|Ronald Polite III offensive rebound
|1:55
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point layup
|58-62
|1:55
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|1:47
|Woody Newton personal foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)
|1:47
|+1
|Jayden Ndjigue makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-63
|1:47
|+1
|Jayden Ndjigue makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-64
|1:35
|+2
|Keyshawn Hall makes two point layup
|60-64
|1:35
|Keon Thompson shooting foul (Keyshawn Hall draws the foul)
|1:35
|+1
|Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|61-64
|1:07
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|1:05
|Matt Cross offensive rebound
|0:46
|Keon Thompson turnover (traveling)
|0:29
|+2
|Keyshawn Hall makes two point layup (Darius Maddox assists)
|63-64
|0:21
|Baraka Okojie personal foul (Jayden Ndjigue draws the foul)
|0:21
|+1
|Jayden Ndjigue makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-65
|0:21
|Jayden Ndjigue misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:21
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|0:17
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|0:12
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|0:10
|Ronald Polite III offensive rebound
|0:02
|+2
|Baraka Okojie makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists)
|65-65
|0:01
|Keyshawn Hall personal foul (Rahsool Diggins draws the foul)
|0:01
|+1
|Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-66
|0:01
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|0:01
|Rahsool Diggins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:01
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|0:01
|Rahsool Diggins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:01
|Minutemen 30 second timeout
|0:01
|+ 1
|Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:01
|Keyshawn Hall personal foul (Rahsool Diggins draws the foul)
|0:01
|+ 2
|Baraka Okojie makes two point layup (Ronald Polite III assists)
|0:02
|Ronald Polite III offensive rebound
|0:10
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|0:12
|Patriots 30 second timeout
|0:17
|Woody Newton defensive rebound
|0:21
|Jayden Ndjigue misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|66
|Field Goals
|22-53 (41.5%)
|21-54 (38.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-19 (73.7%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|43
|Offensive
|9
|16
|Defensive
|14
|21
|Team
|6
|6
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|10
|9
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|13
|16
|Fouls
|22
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|George Mason 15-7
|73.9 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Massachusetts 14-7
|81.4 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|16.6 APG
|
|41.5
|FG%
|38.9
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|73.7
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hall
|23
|4
|1
|8/16
|2/2
|5/6
|2
|36
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|D. Maddox
|14
|3
|3
|5/14
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|R. Polite III
|9
|4
|3
|3/6
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|23
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|A. Kelly
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Billups
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hall
|23
|4
|1
|8/16
|2/2
|5/6
|2
|36
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|D. Maddox
|14
|3
|3
|5/14
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|34
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|R. Polite III
|9
|4
|3
|3/6
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|23
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|A. Kelly
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|5
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Billups
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Newton
|11
|6
|1
|4/11
|2/6
|1/3
|2
|28
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|B. Okojie
|5
|3
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|29
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Ball
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Haynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dinkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Arslan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|23
|14
|22/53
|7/18
|14/19
|22
|200
|10
|1
|13
|9
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cohen
|17
|6
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|7/9
|2
|35
|1
|0
|4
|5
|1
|R. Diggins
|14
|2
|2
|4/12
|4/9
|2/4
|4
|29
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|K. Thompson
|12
|2
|3
|5/8
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|34
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Ndjigue
|10
|6
|5
|2/6
|1/4
|5/6
|4
|31
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|M. Cross
|9
|9
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|32
|2
|0
|7
|4
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cohen
|17
|6
|0
|5/10
|0/0
|7/9
|2
|35
|1
|0
|4
|5
|1
|R. Diggins
|14
|2
|2
|4/12
|4/9
|2/4
|4
|29
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|K. Thompson
|12
|2
|3
|5/8
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|34
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Ndjigue
|10
|6
|5
|2/6
|1/4
|5/6
|4
|31
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|M. Cross
|9
|9
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|32
|2
|0
|7
|4
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|2
|7
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/1
|3
|14
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2
|J. Curry
|2
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Worthy
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Davis Jr.
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|R. Marcus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cronin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Majok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Castineyra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|37
|13
|21/54
|7/22
|17/24
|19
|200
|9
|4
|16
|16
|21
-
DUQ
URI66
58
USA
-
BALL
WMU41
26
-
CLST
OAK42
61
-
GRAM
JAST37
38
TNT
-
LEH
BU52
42
-
RMU
DET46
41
-
SC
UGA53
51
SECN
-
WICH
MEM38
34
CBS
-
BELM
MOSU17
14
-
BING
UVM12
12
-
BRAD
ILST6
6
-
CHAR
W&M12
21
-
ECU
CHAR10
9
ESPU
-
KSU
OKST14
9
ESP+
-
LEM
SHU8
12
-
LON
CHSO8
11
-
9MARQ
GTWN16
7
FS1
-
M-OH
OHIO14
10
-
MONM
DEL16
16
-
MURR
UNI10
11
CBSSN
-
NW
MINN14
11
BTN
-
SHOU
FIU12
8
ESP+
-
SIU
UIC12
17
-
TEX
25TCU8
16
ESP2
-
UVA
CLEM14
12
ESPN
-
VMI
MER19
26
-
WAG
STONEH16
14
-
WINT
NCAS11
17
-
FOR
STL0
0
USA
-
APP
GASO0
0
-
BRY
ME0
0
-
CAL
ASU0
0
PACN
-
CCSU
MRMK0
0
-
RICE
UTSA0
0
ESP+
-
COOK
ALST0
0
-
ULM
ARST0
0
-
MIZZ
VAN0
0
SECN
-
17UTST
SDSU0
0
FOX
-
AF
BSU0
0
-
BELLAR
QUEEN0
0
-
BUCK
AMER0
0
-
CIT
ETSU0
0
-