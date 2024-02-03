LEHIGH
BU
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:51
|TV timeout
|11:51
|Joshua Ingram personal foul
|12:08
|+2
|Joshua Ingram makes two point layup
|52-42
|12:14
|Joshua Ingram offensive rebound
|12:16
|Dominic Parolin misses three point jump shot
|12:32
|+1
|Michael McNair makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-42
|12:32
|+1
|Michael McNair makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-41
|12:32
|Joshua Ingram personal foul
|12:58
|+1
|Cam Gillus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-40
|12:58
|+1
|Cam Gillus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-40
|13:00
|Ethan Okwuosa personal foul
|13:08
|Cam Gillus defensive rebound
|13:10
|Ben Roy misses two point layup
|13:24
|+1
|Cam Gillus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-40
|13:24
|Cam Gillus misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:31
|Miles Brewster personal foul
|13:46
|+2
|Nico Nobili makes two point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists)
|47-40
|14:16
|+2
|Joshua Ingram makes two point layup
|47-38
|14:21
|Michael McNair personal foul
|14:32
|+3
|Michael McNair makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists)
|45-38
|14:38
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (Miles Brewster steals)
|14:51
|Mountain Hawks defensive rebound
|14:51
|Michael McNair misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|14:51
|+1
|Michael McNair makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-35
|14:51
|Joshua Ingram personal foul
|14:57
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|14:59
|Bube Momah misses two point layup
|15:06
|Kyrone Alexander personal foul
|15:22
|+2
|Nico Nobili makes two point layup (Matai Baptiste assists)
|45-34
|15:46
|Nico Nobili defensive rebound
|15:46
|Bube Momah misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|15:46
|Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout
|15:46
|Matai Baptiste personal foul
|15:46
|+2
|Bube Momah makes two point layup
|45-32
|16:09
|+3
|Kyrone Alexander makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists)
|43-32
|16:14
|Miles Brewster offensive rebound
|16:16
|Miles Brewster misses two point layup
|16:29
|TV timeout
|16:29
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|16:31
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup
|43-29
|16:37
|Matai Baptiste turnover (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)
|16:48
|Ben Roy defensive rebound
|16:50
|Burke Chebuhar misses three point jump shot
|17:04
|+3
|Miles Brewster makes three point jump shot (Ben Roy assists)
|41-29
|17:07
|Bube Momah personal foul
|17:12
|Kyrone Alexander defensive rebound
|17:14
|Bube Momah misses two point layup
|17:33
|Otto Landrum turnover (traveling)
|17:45
|Kyrone Alexander offensive rebound
|17:47
|Nico Nobili misses three point jump shot
|18:13
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup
|41-26
|18:26
|Nico Nobili turnover (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)
|18:38
|Ben Roy defensive rebound
|18:40
|Joshua Ingram misses three point jump shot
|18:52
|Kyrone Alexander turnover (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)
|19:16
|+2
|Bube Momah makes two point dunk (Joshua Ingram assists)
|39-26
|19:20
|+2
|Nico Nobili makes two point layup
|37-26
|19:26
|Nico Nobili offensive rebound
|19:28
|Nico Nobili misses two point layup
|19:46
|+2
|Joshua Ingram makes two point layup
|37-24
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Terriers offensive rebound
|0:00
|Ben Roy misses two point jump shot
|0:21
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|0:23
|Nasir Whitlock misses two point jump shot
|0:41
|Nasir Whitlock defensive rebound
|0:43
|Miles Brewster misses two point layup
|0:57
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (Miles Brewster steals)
|1:24
|Dominic Parolin defensive rebound
|1:26
|Matai Baptiste misses three point jump shot
|1:39
|Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout
|1:44
|+2
|Burke Chebuhar makes two point layup
|35-24
|1:44
|Burke Chebuhar offensive rebound
|1:44
|Joshua Ingram misses two point layup
|1:46
|Joshua Ingram offensive rebound
|1:48
|Kyrone Alexander blocks Joshua Ingram's two point layup
|2:04
|+2
|Matai Baptiste makes two point layup (Ben Roy assists)
|33-24
|2:14
|Miles Brewster defensive rebound
|2:16
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point layup
|2:23
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney offensive rebound
|2:25
|Miles Brewster blocks Tyler Whitney-Sidney's three point jump shot
|2:29
|Mountain Hawks offensive rebound
|2:31
|Matai Baptiste blocks Burke Chebuhar's two point dunk
|2:39
|Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound
|2:41
|Nico Nobili misses two point layup
|3:14
|TV timeout
|3:14
|Joshua Ingram turnover (traveling)
|3:34
|+3
|Miles Brewster makes three point jump shot (Nico Nobili assists)
|33-22
|3:48
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup
|33-19
|4:05
|Ben Roy personal foul
|4:18
|+2
|Miles Brewster makes two point layup
|31-19
|4:44
|+2
|Joshua Ingram makes two point layup
|31-17
|5:06
|+2
|Ben Roy makes two point layup
|29-17
|5:37
|+2
|Dominic Parolin makes two point jump shot (Tyler Whitney-Sidney assists)
|29-15
|5:50
|Otto Landrum turnover (offensive foul)
|5:50
|Otto Landrum offensive foul
|5:56
|Jayshen Saigal personal foul
|6:07
|+1
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|27-15
|6:07
|Ethan Okwuosa personal foul
|6:07
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup (Ben Knostman assists)
|26-15
|6:11
|Ben Knostman defensive rebound
|6:13
|Michael McNair misses two point jump shot
|6:31
|Otto Landrum defensive rebound
|6:33
|Nasir Whitlock misses two point layup
|6:46
|Nasir Whitlock defensive rebound
|6:48
|Matai Baptiste misses three point jump shot
|7:03
|Matai Baptiste defensive rebound
|7:05
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|+3
|Michael McNair makes three point jump shot (Otto Landrum assists)
|24-15
|7:37
|Ethan Okwuosa defensive rebound
|7:39
|Nasir Whitlock misses three point jump shot
|7:49
|Jayshen Saigal defensive rebound
|7:51
|Michael McNair misses three point jump shot
|7:58
|TV timeout
|7:58
|Cam Gillus personal foul
|8:16
|+3
|Nasir Whitlock makes three point jump shot (Dominic Parolin assists)
|24-12
|8:32
|Matai Baptiste turnover (Dominic Parolin steals)
|8:50
|Nasir Whitlock turnover (Ben Roy steals)
|9:18
|Ethan Okwuosa turnover (traveling)
|9:39
|+2
|Jayshen Saigal makes two point layup
|21-12
|9:58
|+2
|Ethan Okwuosa makes two point jump shot
|19-12
|10:10
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|10:12
|+3
|Dominic Parolin makes three point jump shot (Ben Knostman assists)
|19-10
|10:36
|Kyrone Alexander personal foul
|10:39
|Matai Baptiste turnover (Ben Knostman steals)
|10:59
|+3
|Nasir Whitlock makes three point jump shot (Cam Gillus assists)
|16-10
|11:08
|Nasir Whitlock defensive rebound
|11:10
|Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot
|11:15
|Dominic Parolin personal foul
|11:26
|Miles Brewster offensive rebound
|11:28
|Nico Nobili misses two point layup
|11:34
|Nico Nobili offensive rebound
|11:36
|Kyrone Alexander misses two point jump shot
|11:43
|TV timeout
|11:43
|Terriers offensive rebound
|11:43
|Otto Landrum misses two point layup
|11:43
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (Otto Landrum steals)
|11:45
|Otto Landrum turnover (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)
|12:18
|+3
|Burke Chebuhar makes three point jump shot (Tyler Whitney-Sidney assists)
|13-10
|12:28
|Joshua Ingram defensive rebound
|12:30
|Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot
|12:46
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (Nico Nobili steals)
|13:02
|Dominic Parolin defensive rebound
|13:04
|Spencer Joyner misses two point layup
|13:18
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney personal foul
|13:28
|Nasir Whitlock turnover (Otto Landrum steals)
|13:37
|Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound
|13:39
|Ben Roy misses two point layup
|14:07
|+3
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes three point jump shot (Dominic Parolin assists)
|10-10
|14:16
|Jump ball. (Mountain Hawks gains possession)
|14:23
|Cam Gillus defensive rebound
|14:25
|Ethan Okwuosa misses two point jump shot
|14:36
|Michael McNair defensive rebound
|14:38
|Otto Landrum blocks Bube Momah's two point layup
|14:47
|Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound
|14:49
|Ethan Okwuosa misses two point jump shot
|15:00
|Otto Landrum defensive rebound
|15:02
|Bube Momah misses two point layup
|15:26
|+2
|Michael McNair makes two point layup (Nico Nobili assists)
|7-10
|15:54
|TV timeout
|15:55
|Bube Momah turnover (offensive foul)
|15:55
|Bube Momah offensive foul
|15:58
|Joshua Ingram offensive rebound
|16:00
|Cam Gillus misses three point jump shot
|16:27
|+2
|Kyrone Alexander makes two point layup
|7-8
|16:42
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (Nico Nobili steals)
|17:05
|Bube Momah defensive rebound
|17:07
|Bube Momah blocks Miles Brewster's two point layup
|17:24
|Cam Gillus personal foul
|17:35
|Terriers 30 second timeout
|17:35
|+2
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup
|7-6
|17:51
|+2
|Michael McNair makes two point layup (Otto Landrum assists)
|5-6
|18:04
|Matai Baptiste defensive rebound
|18:04
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|18:04
|+1
|Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-4
|18:04
|Otto Landrum personal foul
|18:13
|+2
|Otto Landrum makes two point layup (Miles Brewster assists)
|4-4
|18:22
|Bube Momah turnover
|18:27
|Joshua Ingram defensive rebound
|18:29
|Miles Brewster misses two point layup
|18:46
|+2
|Burke Chebuhar makes two point layup (Joshua Ingram assists)
|4-2
|19:05
|Kyrone Alexander personal foul
|19:28
|+2
|Bube Momah makes two point jump shot
|2-2
|19:50
|+2
|Matai Baptiste makes two point layup (Kyrone Alexander assists)
|0-2
|20:00
|(Terriers gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|42
|Field Goals
|21-38 (55.3%)
|17-39 (43.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-12 (41.7%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|20
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|15
|13
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|10
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Whitney-Sidney
|15
|1
|2
|6/9
|1/3
|2/3
|1
|-
|4
|0
|5
|1
|0
|J. Ingram
|8
|5
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|-
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|B. Chebuhar
|7
|4
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Momah
|6
|1
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|C. Gillus
|3
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Whitlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Parolin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Saigal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Knostman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sinclair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Higgins Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Adiassa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Conniff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|20
|9
|21/38
|5/12
|5/8
|10
|0
|6
|1
|10
|5
|15
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Brewster
|8
|5
|4
|3/9
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|K. Alexander
|5
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|M. Baptiste
|4
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|O. Landrum
|2
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|E. Okwuosa
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McNair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Nobili
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Roy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Joyner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Morales
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Patnode
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Chimezie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sutliff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palacios
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Haber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|42
|18
|12
|17/39
|5/11
|3/4
|11
|0
|7
|4
|9
|5
|13
