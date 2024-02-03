away team background logo
LEHIGH
BU

2nd Half
LEH
Mountain Hawks
17
BU
Terriers
18

Time Team Play Score
11:51   TV timeout  
11:51   Joshua Ingram personal foul  
12:08 +2 Joshua Ingram makes two point layup 52-42
12:14   Joshua Ingram offensive rebound  
12:16   Dominic Parolin misses three point jump shot  
12:32 +1 Michael McNair makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-42
12:32 +1 Michael McNair makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-41
12:32   Joshua Ingram personal foul  
12:58 +1 Cam Gillus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 50-40
12:58 +1 Cam Gillus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-40
13:00   Ethan Okwuosa personal foul  
13:08   Cam Gillus defensive rebound  
13:10   Ben Roy misses two point layup  
13:24 +1 Cam Gillus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-40
13:24   Cam Gillus misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:31   Miles Brewster personal foul  
13:46 +2 Nico Nobili makes two point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists) 47-40
14:16 +2 Joshua Ingram makes two point layup 47-38
14:21   Michael McNair personal foul  
14:32 +3 Michael McNair makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists) 45-38
14:38   Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (Miles Brewster steals)  
14:51   Mountain Hawks defensive rebound  
14:51   Michael McNair misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:51 +1 Michael McNair makes regular free throw 1 of 2 45-35
14:51   Joshua Ingram personal foul  
14:57   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
14:59   Bube Momah misses two point layup  
15:06   Kyrone Alexander personal foul  
15:22 +2 Nico Nobili makes two point layup (Matai Baptiste assists) 45-34
15:46   Nico Nobili defensive rebound  
15:46   Bube Momah misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:46   Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout  
15:46   Matai Baptiste personal foul  
15:46 +2 Bube Momah makes two point layup 45-32
16:09 +3 Kyrone Alexander makes three point jump shot (Miles Brewster assists) 43-32
16:14   Miles Brewster offensive rebound  
16:16   Miles Brewster misses two point layup  
16:29   TV timeout  
16:29   Terriers 30 second timeout  
16:31 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup 43-29
16:37   Matai Baptiste turnover (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)  
16:48   Ben Roy defensive rebound  
16:50   Burke Chebuhar misses three point jump shot  
17:04 +3 Miles Brewster makes three point jump shot (Ben Roy assists) 41-29
17:07   Bube Momah personal foul  
17:12   Kyrone Alexander defensive rebound  
17:14   Bube Momah misses two point layup  
17:33   Otto Landrum turnover (traveling)  
17:45   Kyrone Alexander offensive rebound  
17:47   Nico Nobili misses three point jump shot  
18:13 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup 41-26
18:26   Nico Nobili turnover (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)  
18:38   Ben Roy defensive rebound  
18:40   Joshua Ingram misses three point jump shot  
18:52   Kyrone Alexander turnover (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)  
19:16 +2 Bube Momah makes two point dunk (Joshua Ingram assists) 39-26
19:20 +2 Nico Nobili makes two point layup 37-26
19:26   Nico Nobili offensive rebound  
19:28   Nico Nobili misses two point layup  
19:46 +2 Joshua Ingram makes two point layup 37-24

1st Half
LEH
Mountain Hawks
35
BU
Terriers
24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Terriers offensive rebound  
0:00   Ben Roy misses two point jump shot  
0:21   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
0:23   Nasir Whitlock misses two point jump shot  
0:41   Nasir Whitlock defensive rebound  
0:43   Miles Brewster misses two point layup  
0:57   Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (Miles Brewster steals)  
1:24   Dominic Parolin defensive rebound  
1:26   Matai Baptiste misses three point jump shot  
1:39   Mountain Hawks 30 second timeout  
1:44 +2 Burke Chebuhar makes two point layup 35-24
1:44   Burke Chebuhar offensive rebound  
1:44   Joshua Ingram misses two point layup  
1:46   Joshua Ingram offensive rebound  
1:48   Kyrone Alexander blocks Joshua Ingram's two point layup  
2:04 +2 Matai Baptiste makes two point layup (Ben Roy assists) 33-24
2:14   Miles Brewster defensive rebound  
2:16   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses two point layup  
2:23   Tyler Whitney-Sidney offensive rebound  
2:25   Miles Brewster blocks Tyler Whitney-Sidney's three point jump shot  
2:29   Mountain Hawks offensive rebound  
2:31   Matai Baptiste blocks Burke Chebuhar's two point dunk  
2:39   Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound  
2:41   Nico Nobili misses two point layup  
3:14   TV timeout  
3:14   Joshua Ingram turnover (traveling)  
3:34 +3 Miles Brewster makes three point jump shot (Nico Nobili assists) 33-22
3:48 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup 33-19
4:05   Ben Roy personal foul  
4:18 +2 Miles Brewster makes two point layup 31-19
4:44 +2 Joshua Ingram makes two point layup 31-17
5:06 +2 Ben Roy makes two point layup 29-17
5:37 +2 Dominic Parolin makes two point jump shot (Tyler Whitney-Sidney assists) 29-15
5:50   Otto Landrum turnover (offensive foul)  
5:50   Otto Landrum offensive foul  
5:56   Jayshen Saigal personal foul  
6:07 +1 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 1 of 1 27-15
6:07   Ethan Okwuosa personal foul  
6:07 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup (Ben Knostman assists) 26-15
6:11   Ben Knostman defensive rebound  
6:13   Michael McNair misses two point jump shot  
6:31   Otto Landrum defensive rebound  
6:33   Nasir Whitlock misses two point layup  
6:46   Nasir Whitlock defensive rebound  
6:48   Matai Baptiste misses three point jump shot  
7:03   Matai Baptiste defensive rebound  
7:05   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses three point jump shot  
7:25 +3 Michael McNair makes three point jump shot (Otto Landrum assists) 24-15
7:37   Ethan Okwuosa defensive rebound  
7:39   Nasir Whitlock misses three point jump shot  
7:49   Jayshen Saigal defensive rebound  
7:51   Michael McNair misses three point jump shot  
7:58   TV timeout  
7:58   Cam Gillus personal foul  
8:16 +3 Nasir Whitlock makes three point jump shot (Dominic Parolin assists) 24-12
8:32   Matai Baptiste turnover (Dominic Parolin steals)  
8:50   Nasir Whitlock turnover (Ben Roy steals)  
9:18   Ethan Okwuosa turnover (traveling)  
9:39 +2 Jayshen Saigal makes two point layup 21-12
9:58 +2 Ethan Okwuosa makes two point jump shot 19-12
10:10   Terriers 30 second timeout  
10:12 +3 Dominic Parolin makes three point jump shot (Ben Knostman assists) 19-10
10:36   Kyrone Alexander personal foul  
10:39   Matai Baptiste turnover (Ben Knostman steals)  
10:59 +3 Nasir Whitlock makes three point jump shot (Cam Gillus assists) 16-10
11:08   Nasir Whitlock defensive rebound  
11:10   Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot  
11:15   Dominic Parolin personal foul  
11:26   Miles Brewster offensive rebound  
11:28   Nico Nobili misses two point layup  
11:34   Nico Nobili offensive rebound  
11:36   Kyrone Alexander misses two point jump shot  
11:43   TV timeout  
11:43   Terriers offensive rebound  
11:43   Otto Landrum misses two point layup  
11:43   Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (Otto Landrum steals)  
11:45   Otto Landrum turnover (Tyler Whitney-Sidney steals)  
12:18 +3 Burke Chebuhar makes three point jump shot (Tyler Whitney-Sidney assists) 13-10
12:28   Joshua Ingram defensive rebound  
12:30   Miles Brewster misses three point jump shot  
12:46   Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (Nico Nobili steals)  
13:02   Dominic Parolin defensive rebound  
13:04   Spencer Joyner misses two point layup  
13:18   Tyler Whitney-Sidney personal foul  
13:28   Nasir Whitlock turnover (Otto Landrum steals)  
13:37   Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound  
13:39   Ben Roy misses two point layup  
14:07 +3 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes three point jump shot (Dominic Parolin assists) 10-10
14:16   Jump ball. (Mountain Hawks gains possession)  
14:23   Cam Gillus defensive rebound  
14:25   Ethan Okwuosa misses two point jump shot  
14:36   Michael McNair defensive rebound  
14:38   Otto Landrum blocks Bube Momah's two point layup  
14:47   Burke Chebuhar defensive rebound  
14:49   Ethan Okwuosa misses two point jump shot  
15:00   Otto Landrum defensive rebound  
15:02   Bube Momah misses two point layup  
15:26 +2 Michael McNair makes two point layup (Nico Nobili assists) 7-10
15:54   TV timeout  
15:55   Bube Momah turnover (offensive foul)  
15:55   Bube Momah offensive foul  
15:58   Joshua Ingram offensive rebound  
16:00   Cam Gillus misses three point jump shot  
16:27 +2 Kyrone Alexander makes two point layup 7-8
16:42   Tyler Whitney-Sidney turnover (Nico Nobili steals)  
17:05   Bube Momah defensive rebound  
17:07   Bube Momah blocks Miles Brewster's two point layup  
17:24   Cam Gillus personal foul  
17:35   Terriers 30 second timeout  
17:35 +2 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes two point layup 7-6
17:51 +2 Michael McNair makes two point layup (Otto Landrum assists) 5-6
18:04   Matai Baptiste defensive rebound  
18:04   Tyler Whitney-Sidney misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
18:04 +1 Tyler Whitney-Sidney makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-4
18:04   Otto Landrum personal foul  
18:13 +2 Otto Landrum makes two point layup (Miles Brewster assists) 4-4
18:22   Bube Momah turnover  
18:27   Joshua Ingram defensive rebound  
18:29   Miles Brewster misses two point layup  
18:46 +2 Burke Chebuhar makes two point layup (Joshua Ingram assists) 4-2
19:05   Kyrone Alexander personal foul  
19:28 +2 Bube Momah makes two point jump shot 2-2
19:50 +2 Matai Baptiste makes two point layup (Kyrone Alexander assists) 0-2
20:00   (Terriers gains possession)  
Lehigh 7-13
Boston U. 8-14
Case Gym Boston, MA
Lehigh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Whitney-Sidney 15 1 2 6/9 1/3 2/3 1 - 4 0 5 1 0
J. Ingram 8 5 2 4/7 0/1 0/0 3 - 0 0 1 3 2
B. Chebuhar 7 4 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 3
B. Momah 6 1 0 3/7 0/0 0/1 2 - 0 1 2 0 1
C. Gillus 3 2 1 0/1 0/1 3/4 2 - 0 0 0 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Whitlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Parolin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Saigal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Knostman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sinclair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Higgins Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Adiassa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Conniff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Reed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 20 9 21/38 5/12 5/8 10 0 6 1 10 5 15
Boston U.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Brewster 8 5 4 3/9 2/4 0/0 1 - 2 1 0 2 3
K. Alexander 5 2 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 3 - 0 1 1 1 1
M. Baptiste 4 2 1 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 1 3 0 2
O. Landrum 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 - 2 1 3 0 2
E. Okwuosa 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McNair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Nobili - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Roy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Joyner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Morales - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Patnode - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Chimezie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sutliff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palacios - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Haber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 18 12 17/39 5/11 3/4 11 0 7 4 9 5 13
NCAA BB Scores
Watch Now: