MNMTH
DEL
Preview not available
Preview not available
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:27
|TV timeout
|11:49
|+3
|Abdi Bashir Jr. makes three point jump shot (Xander Rice assists)
|16-16
|12:01
|+3
|Cavan Reilly makes three point jump shot (Gerald Drumgoole Jr. assists)
|13-16
|12:07
|Abdi Bashir Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Cavan Reilly steals)
|12:21
|Jack Collins defensive rebound
|12:23
|Tyler Houser misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. defensive rebound
|12:42
|Abdi Bashir Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:55
|Jalun Trent turnover (out of bounds)
|13:02
|Jalun Trent defensive rebound
|13:04
|Abdi Bashir Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|Hawks offensive rebound
|13:08
|Jyare Davis blocks Jack Collins's two point layup
|13:15
|Klemen Vuga defensive rebound
|13:17
|Jalun Trent misses two point layup
|13:23
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|13:25
|Tyler Houser blocks Klemen Vuga's two point layup
|13:42
|+1
|Jalun Trent makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13-13
|13:42
|Jack Collins shooting foul (Jalun Trent draws the foul)
|13:42
|+2
|Jalun Trent makes two point layup (Tyler Houser assists)
|13-12
|14:07
|+2
|Jack Collins makes two point layup
|13-10
|14:16
|Jack Collins defensive rebound
|14:18
|Tyler Houser misses three point jump shot
|14:32
|Christian Ray defensive rebound
|14:34
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|14:53
|+1
|Jalun Trent makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|11-10
|14:53
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi shooting foul (Jalun Trent draws the foul)
|14:53
|+2
|Jalun Trent makes two point layup
|11-9
|14:53
|Jalun Trent offensive rebound
|14:55
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|15:07
|+1
|Jakari Spence makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-7
|15:07
|+1
|Jakari Spence makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-7
|15:07
|Niels Lane shooting foul (Jakari Spence draws the foul)
|15:12
|Jalun Trent turnover (bad pass) (Jakari Spence steals)
|15:12
|Jakari Spence personal foul
|15:26
|+2
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi makes two point layup (Jack Collins assists)
|9-7
|15:42
|TV timeout
|15:42
|Niels Lane turnover (traveling)
|15:58
|+3
|Xander Rice makes three point jump shot (Jack Collins assists)
|7-7
|16:03
|Jack Collins offensive rebound
|16:05
|Jack Collins misses three point jump shot
|16:22
|+2
|Jyare Davis makes two point layup
|4-7
|16:39
|+2
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi makes two point layup (Jack Collins assists)
|4-5
|16:53
|+2
|Niels Lane makes two point layup (Jyare Davis assists)
|2-5
|17:11
|Blue Hens defensive rebound
|17:13
|Jaret Valencia misses two point layup
|17:18
|Jack Collins defensive rebound
|17:20
|Jaret Valencia blocks Cavan Reilly's two point jump shot
|17:28
|Jyare Davis defensive rebound
|17:30
|Jyare Davis blocks Nikita Konstantynovskyi's two point layup
|17:35
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi offensive rebound
|17:37
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi misses two point layup
|17:49
|+3
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes three point jump shot (Niels Lane assists)
|2-3
|18:06
|+2
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi makes two point layup
|2-0
|18:11
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi offensive rebound
|18:13
|Jaret Valencia misses two point jump shot
|18:25
|Niels Lane personal foul (Jack Collins draws the foul)
|18:25
|Jack Collins defensive rebound
|18:27
|Jyare Davis misses two point jump shot
|18:30
|Blue Hens offensive rebound
|18:32
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:40
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. defensive rebound
|18:42
|Cavan Reilly blocks Xander Rice's two point layup
|18:50
|Jack Collins defensive rebound
|18:52
|Christian Ray misses two point layup
|18:59
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. offensive rebound
|19:01
|Cavan Reilly misses three point jump shot
|19:15
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi turnover (traveling)
|19:35
|Nikita Konstantynovskyi defensive rebound
|19:37
|Niels Lane misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|(Blue Hens gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Abdi Bashir Jr. makes three point jump shot (Xander Rice assists)
|11:49
|+ 3
|Cavan Reilly makes three point jump shot (Gerald Drumgoole Jr. assists)
|12:01
|Abdi Bashir Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Cavan Reilly steals)
|12:07
|Jack Collins defensive rebound
|12:21
|Tyler Houser misses three point jump shot
|12:23
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr. defensive rebound
|12:40
|Abdi Bashir Jr. misses two point jump shot
|12:42
|Jalun Trent turnover (out of bounds)
|12:55
|Jalun Trent defensive rebound
|13:02
|Abdi Bashir Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:04
|Hawks offensive rebound
|13:06
|Team Stats
|Points
|16
|16
|Field Goals
|6-17 (35.3%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-5 (40.0%)
|2-7 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|10
|Offensive
|3
|2
|Defensive
|7
|6
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|4
|4
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
6 PTS, 3 REB
|Key Players
|
00
|. Konstantynovskyi F
|9.1 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|0.9 APG
|51.8 FG%
|
00
|. Trent G
|8.8 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.6 APG
|50.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Konstantynovskyi F
|6 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|J. Trent G
|6 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.3
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Konstantynovskyi
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|X. Rice
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Spence
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Collins
|2
|6
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Valencia
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Konstantynovskyi
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|X. Rice
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Spence
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Collins
|2
|6
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Valencia
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Bashir Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Vuga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Fagan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Crowley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Doyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Sandhu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Spinelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Peters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leahy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Robinson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Holmstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|10
|4
|6/17
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Reilly
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|3
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Lane
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Davis
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|C. Ray
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Reilly
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|3
|3
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Lane
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Davis
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|C. Ray
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Trent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Houser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Ogunbo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Peterson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jerome
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Emory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Baffone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Bethea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|8
|4
|6/16
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|6
-
DUQ
URI66
58
2nd 7:58 USA
-
BALL
WMU41
26
2nd 16:18
-
CLST
OAK42
61
2nd 12:24
-
GRAM
JAST37
38
2nd 14:39 TNT
-
LEH
BU52
42
2nd 11:51
-
RMU
DET46
41
2nd 13:20
-
SC
UGA53
51
2nd 9:49 SECN
-
WICH
MEM38
34
2nd 14:11 CBS
-
BELM
MOSU17
14
1st 10:56
-
BING
UVM12
12
1st 11:06
-
BRAD
ILST6
6
1st 15:20
-
CHAR
W&M12
21
1st 11:58
-
ECU
CHAR10
11
1st 12:09 ESPU
-
KSU
OKST14
9
1st 11:52 ESP+
-
LEM
SHU8
12
1st 12:35
-
LON
CHSO8
11
1st 12:46
-
9MARQ
GTWN16
8
1st 13:34 FS1
-
M-OH
OHIO14
10
1st 13:05
-
MONM
DEL16
16
1st 11:27
-
MURR
UNI10
11
1st 11:35 CBSSN
-
NW
MINN14
13
1st 9:43 BTN
-
SHOU
FIU12
11
1st 10:07 ESP+
-
SIU
UIC12
17
1st 11:55
-
TEX
25TCU8
16
1st 12:16 ESP2
-
UVA
CLEM14
12
1st 11:35 ESPN
-
VMI
MER19
26
1st 11:54
-
WAG
STONEH21
19
1st 7:36
-
WINT
NCAS11
17
1st 12:11
-
FOR
STL0
0
USA
-
APP
GASO0
0
-
BRY
ME0
0
-
CAL
ASU0
0
PACN
-
CCSU
MRMK0
0
-
RICE
UTSA0
0
ESP+
-
COOK
ALST0
0
-
ULM
ARST0
0
-
MIZZ
VAN0
0
SECN
-
17UTST
SDSU0
0
FOX
-
AF
BSU0
0
-
BELLAR
QUEEN0
0
-
BUCK
AMER0
0
-
CIT
ETSU0
0
-
COPP
NCCU0
0
-
CCAR
MRSH0
0
-
DSU
NORF0
0
-
ELON
NCAT0
0
CBSSN
-
EMU
NIU0
0
-
EVAN
VALP0
0
-
FLA
TXAM0
0
ESP2
-
GCU
UTVA0
0
-
4HOU
8KAN0
0
ESPN
-
HOUC
NICH0
0
-
HOW
HAMP0
0
TNT
-
IDST
NAU0
0
-
MORE
TNTC0
0
-
MORG
SCST0
0
-
ODU
JMAD0
0
-
23OKLA
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
RAD
SCUP0
0
-
RICH
VCU0
0
ESPU
-
RUTG
MICH0
0
BTN
-
SOU
ALCN0
0
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0
-
TROY
GAST0
0
-
WCU
WOFF0
0
-
UALR
EIU0
0
-
LAM
TXCC0
0
-
MCNS
SELA0
0
-
NDST
UND0
0
-
SAM
CHAT0
0
-
SNIND
TNST0
0
-
STET
CARK0
0
-
UTM
SIUE0
0
-
WIU
SEMO0
0
-
CMU
BGSU0
0
-
COLO
UTAH0
0
PACN
-
EKY
KNSW0
0
-
FAMU
AAMU0
0
-
HC
L-MD0
0
-
JU
LIP0
0
-
NH
LOW0
0
-
SFA
TRLST0
0
-
UTA
UTU0
0
-
UIW
UNO0
0
-
UNF
PEAY0
0
-
USM
TXST0
0
-
GT
NCST0
0
CW
-
MD
MIST0
0
FOX
-
16AUB
MISS0
0
SECN
-
22BYU
WV0
0
ESP+
-
CINCY
15TTU0
0
ESP+
-
CLMB
DART0
0
-
DRKE
INST0
0
ESP2
-
LAF
ARMY0
0
-
ND
PITT0
0
ACCN
-
PRIN
BRWN0
0
-
USF
NTEX0
0
ESP+
-
TOWS
HOFS0
0
CBSSN
-
TLSA
20FAU0
0
ESP+
-
UCD
CP0
0
-
7DUKE
3UNC0
0
ESPN
-
TXSO
PVAM0
0
-
NE
STON0
0
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0
-
UCSD
LBSU0
0
-
CAMP
UNCW0
0
-
COR
HARV0
0
-
ORST
USC0
0
PACN
-
PENN
YALE0
0
-
PRES
HIPT0
0
-
SAC
PRST0
0
-
SFU
LIU0
0
-
UMBC
ALB0
0
-
USD
SACL0
0
-
SYR
WAKE0
0
CW
-
DU
ORU0
0
-
FSU
LOU0
0
ACCN
-
IDHO
MTST0
0
-
12IAST
18BAYL0
0
ESP2
-
MTSU
WKY0
0
ESPU
-
PEP
PORT0
0
-
USA
LA0
0
-
SEA
CABP0
0
-
STTHMN
UMKC0
0
-
UCRV
CSN0
0
-
WEB
NCO0
0
-
WYO
UNLV0
0
CBSSN
-
FGCU
UNA0
0
-
MSST
24ALA0
0
SECN
-
5TENN
10UK0
0
ESPN
-
UTRGV
SUU0
0
-
EWU
MONT0
0
-
JVST
NMST0
0
-
LIB
UTEP0
0
ESP+
-
WSU
WASH0
0
PACN
-
XAV
DEP0
0
FS1
-
COLST
FRES0
0
CBSSN
-
HAW
UCI0
0
-
ORE
UCLA0
0
ESP2
-
UCSB
CSUB0
0
-
UOP
SF0
0
-
SMC
GONZ0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
LSU74
95
2nd 0.0 ESP2
-
GMU
MASS65
66
2nd 0.0
-
NAVY
COLG64
88
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
PSU
IND85
71
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
JOES
LAS88
82
2nd 0.0 ESPU
-
1UCONN
SJU77
64
2nd 0.0 FOX
-
VT
MIA74
82
2nd 0.0 ESPN