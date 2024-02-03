away team background logo
1st Half
MONM
Hawks
16
DEL
Fightin' Blue Hens
16

Time Team Play Score
11:27   TV timeout  
11:49 +3 Abdi Bashir Jr. makes three point jump shot (Xander Rice assists) 16-16
12:01 +3 Cavan Reilly makes three point jump shot (Gerald Drumgoole Jr. assists) 13-16
12:07   Abdi Bashir Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Cavan Reilly steals)  
12:21   Jack Collins defensive rebound  
12:23   Tyler Houser misses three point jump shot  
12:40   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. defensive rebound  
12:42   Abdi Bashir Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:55   Jalun Trent turnover (out of bounds)  
13:02   Jalun Trent defensive rebound  
13:04   Abdi Bashir Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:06   Hawks offensive rebound  
13:08   Jyare Davis blocks Jack Collins's two point layup  
13:15   Klemen Vuga defensive rebound  
13:17   Jalun Trent misses two point layup  
13:23   Jyare Davis defensive rebound  
13:25   Tyler Houser blocks Klemen Vuga's two point layup  
13:42 +1 Jalun Trent makes regular free throw 1 of 1 13-13
13:42   Jack Collins shooting foul (Jalun Trent draws the foul)  
13:42 +2 Jalun Trent makes two point layup (Tyler Houser assists) 13-12
14:07 +2 Jack Collins makes two point layup 13-10
14:16   Jack Collins defensive rebound  
14:18   Tyler Houser misses three point jump shot  
14:32   Christian Ray defensive rebound  
14:34   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
14:53 +1 Jalun Trent makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-10
14:53   Nikita Konstantynovskyi shooting foul (Jalun Trent draws the foul)  
14:53 +2 Jalun Trent makes two point layup 11-9
14:53   Jalun Trent offensive rebound  
14:55   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
15:07 +1 Jakari Spence makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-7
15:07 +1 Jakari Spence makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-7
15:07   Niels Lane shooting foul (Jakari Spence draws the foul)  
15:12   Jalun Trent turnover (bad pass) (Jakari Spence steals)  
15:12   Jakari Spence personal foul  
15:26 +2 Nikita Konstantynovskyi makes two point layup (Jack Collins assists) 9-7
15:42   TV timeout  
15:42   Niels Lane turnover (traveling)  
15:58 +3 Xander Rice makes three point jump shot (Jack Collins assists) 7-7
16:03   Jack Collins offensive rebound  
16:05   Jack Collins misses three point jump shot  
16:22 +2 Jyare Davis makes two point layup 4-7
16:39 +2 Nikita Konstantynovskyi makes two point layup (Jack Collins assists) 4-5
16:53 +2 Niels Lane makes two point layup (Jyare Davis assists) 2-5
17:11   Blue Hens defensive rebound  
17:13   Jaret Valencia misses two point layup  
17:18   Jack Collins defensive rebound  
17:20   Jaret Valencia blocks Cavan Reilly's two point jump shot  
17:28   Jyare Davis defensive rebound  
17:30   Jyare Davis blocks Nikita Konstantynovskyi's two point layup  
17:35   Nikita Konstantynovskyi offensive rebound  
17:37   Nikita Konstantynovskyi misses two point layup  
17:49 +3 Gerald Drumgoole Jr. makes three point jump shot (Niels Lane assists) 2-3
18:06 +2 Nikita Konstantynovskyi makes two point layup 2-0
18:11   Nikita Konstantynovskyi offensive rebound  
18:13   Jaret Valencia misses two point jump shot  
18:25   Niels Lane personal foul (Jack Collins draws the foul)  
18:25   Jack Collins defensive rebound  
18:27   Jyare Davis misses two point jump shot  
18:30   Blue Hens offensive rebound  
18:32   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:40   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. defensive rebound  
18:42   Cavan Reilly blocks Xander Rice's two point layup  
18:50   Jack Collins defensive rebound  
18:52   Christian Ray misses two point layup  
18:59   Gerald Drumgoole Jr. offensive rebound  
19:01   Cavan Reilly misses three point jump shot  
19:15   Nikita Konstantynovskyi turnover (traveling)  
19:35   Nikita Konstantynovskyi defensive rebound  
19:37   Niels Lane misses three point jump shot  
20:00   (Blue Hens gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Monmouth
Delaware
