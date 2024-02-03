MURYST
NIOWA
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:35
|Alden Applewhite personal foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)
|11:52
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|11:54
|Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot
|12:22
|+3
|Tytan Anderson makes three point jump shot (RJ Taylor assists)
|10-11
|12:40
|Panthers defensive rebound
|12:44
|Alden Applewhite misses three point jump shot
|13:06
|Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)
|13:06
|Panthers offensive rebound
|13:08
|Tytan Anderson misses two point jump shot
|13:39
|+1
|Alden Applewhite makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-8
|13:39
|+1
|Alden Applewhite makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-8
|13:39
|RJ Taylor shooting foul (Alden Applewhite draws the foul)
|13:50
|Michael Duax personal foul (Brian Moore Jr. draws the foul)
|13:54
|Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Alden Applewhite steals)
|14:13
|+2
|Alden Applewhite makes two point jump shot
|8-8
|14:27
|Trey Campbell turnover (lost ball)
|14:31
|Cole Henry defensive rebound
|14:33
|Nick Ellington misses two point layup
|14:44
|Michael Duax turnover (bad pass) (Rob Perry steals)
|14:56
|Michael Duax defensive rebound
|14:58
|Alden Applewhite misses two point jump shot
|15:01
|Cole Henry personal foul (Nick Ellington draws the foul)
|15:20
|Trey Campbell turnover (bad pass)
|15:36
|TV timeout
|15:36
|Quincy Anderson turnover (bad pass)
|15:45
|Quincy Anderson defensive rebound
|15:47
|Nate Heise misses three point jump shot
|16:05
|+2
|Rob Perry makes two point layup
|6-8
|16:39
|+2
|Nate Heise makes two point layup
|4-8
|16:45
|Nate Heise defensive rebound
|16:47
|Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot
|17:10
|+2
|Tytan Anderson makes two point layup
|4-6
|17:39
|+2
|Rob Perry makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|17:46
|Rob Perry defensive rebound
|17:48
|Bowen Born misses two point jump shot
|18:08
|+2
|Quincy Anderson makes two point jump shot
|2-4
|18:30
|+2
|Jacob Hutson makes two point hook shot
|0-4
|18:56
|Panthers defensive rebound
|18:58
|Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot
|19:31
|+2
|Nate Heise makes two point dunk (Bowen Born assists)
|0-2
|19:36
|Tytan Anderson defensive rebound
|19:38
|Trey Campbell blocks JaCobi Wood's two point layup
|19:44
|JaCobi Wood defensive rebound
|19:46
|Nate Heise misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Nick Ellington vs. Jacob Hutson (Nate Heise gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|10
|11
|Field Goals
|4-11 (36.4%)
|5-9 (55.6%)
|3-Pointers
|0-4 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|8
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|3
|5
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
|2
|Steals
|2
|0
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fouls
|1
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
5 PTS, 2 REB
|Team Stats
|Murray State 8-14
|70.4 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Northern Iowa 12-10
|73.8 PPG
|37.0 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Applewhite F
|5.9 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|29.1 FG%
|
00
|. Anderson G
|11.5 PPG
|6.1 RPG
|1.9 APG
|50.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Applewhite F
|4 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|T. Anderson G
|5 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.4
|FG%
|55.6
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Perry
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Q. Anderson
|2
|1
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Wood
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N. Ellington
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Anderson
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Heise
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Hutson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|B. Born
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
