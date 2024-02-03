away team background logo
home team background logo
MURYST
NIOWA

1st Half
MURR
Racers
10
UNI
Panthers
11

Time Team Play Score
11:35   Alden Applewhite personal foul (Tytan Anderson draws the foul)  
11:52   Tytan Anderson defensive rebound  
11:54   Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot  
12:22 +3 Tytan Anderson makes three point jump shot (RJ Taylor assists) 10-11
12:40   Panthers defensive rebound  
12:44   Alden Applewhite misses three point jump shot  
13:06   Panthers turnover (shot clock violation)  
13:06   Panthers offensive rebound  
13:08   Tytan Anderson misses two point jump shot  
13:39 +1 Alden Applewhite makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-8
13:39 +1 Alden Applewhite makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-8
13:39   RJ Taylor shooting foul (Alden Applewhite draws the foul)  
13:50   Michael Duax personal foul (Brian Moore Jr. draws the foul)  
13:54   Nate Heise turnover (bad pass) (Alden Applewhite steals)  
14:13 +2 Alden Applewhite makes two point jump shot 8-8
14:27   Trey Campbell turnover (lost ball)  
14:31   Cole Henry defensive rebound  
14:33   Nick Ellington misses two point layup  
14:44   Michael Duax turnover (bad pass) (Rob Perry steals)  
14:56   Michael Duax defensive rebound  
14:58   Alden Applewhite misses two point jump shot  
15:01   Cole Henry personal foul (Nick Ellington draws the foul)  
15:20   Trey Campbell turnover (bad pass)  
15:36   TV timeout  
15:36   Quincy Anderson turnover (bad pass)  
15:45   Quincy Anderson defensive rebound  
15:47   Nate Heise misses three point jump shot  
16:05 +2 Rob Perry makes two point layup 6-8
16:39 +2 Nate Heise makes two point layup 4-8
16:45   Nate Heise defensive rebound  
16:47   Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot  
17:10 +2 Tytan Anderson makes two point layup 4-6
17:39 +2 Rob Perry makes two point jump shot 4-4
17:46   Rob Perry defensive rebound  
17:48   Bowen Born misses two point jump shot  
18:08 +2 Quincy Anderson makes two point jump shot 2-4
18:30 +2 Jacob Hutson makes two point hook shot 0-4
18:56   Panthers defensive rebound  
18:58   Quincy Anderson misses three point jump shot  
19:31 +2 Nate Heise makes two point dunk (Bowen Born assists) 0-2
19:36   Tytan Anderson defensive rebound  
19:38   Trey Campbell blocks JaCobi Wood's two point layup  
19:44   JaCobi Wood defensive rebound  
19:46   Nate Heise misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Nick Ellington vs. Jacob Hutson (Nate Heise gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 10 11
Field Goals 4-11 (36.4%) 5-9 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 0-4 (0.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 8
Offensive 0 0
Defensive 3 5
Team 0 3
Assists 0 2
Steals 2 0
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 1 4
Fouls 1 3
Technicals 0 0
R. Perry G
4 PTS, 1 REB
T. Anderson G
Murray State 8-14 10-10
Northern Iowa 12-10 11-11
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
McLeod Center Cedar Falls, IA
Murray State 8-14 70.4 PPG 36.1 RPG 12.4 APG
Northern Iowa 12-10 73.8 PPG 37.0 RPG 12.4 APG
. Applewhite F 5.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.3 APG 29.1 FG%
. Anderson G 11.5 PPG 6.1 RPG 1.9 APG 50.6 FG%
A. Applewhite F 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
T. Anderson G 5 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
36.4 FG% 55.6
0.0 3PT FG% 50.0
100.0 FT% 0
Murray State
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Perry 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 1
Q. Anderson 2 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
J. Wood 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
N. Ellington 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Applewhite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Murray II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Chew - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Boatright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Abdelgowad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McCrear - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Walker Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 10 3 0 4/11 0/4 2/2 1 0 2 0 1 0 3
Northern Iowa
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Anderson 5 2 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 2
N. Heise 4 1 0 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
J. Hutson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
T. Campbell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 2 0 0
B. Born 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Duax - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Courbat - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Jacobson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Peksari - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Pock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Rubin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Daniel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 11 5 2 5/9 1/2 0/0 3 0 0 1 4 0 5
