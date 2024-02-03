NAVY
COLG
1st Half
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Donovan Draper vs. Keegan Records (Raiders gains possession)
|19:52
|+3
|Brady Cummins makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cox assists)
|0-3
|19:34
|+2
|Austin Benigni makes two point layup
|2-3
|19:12
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point hook shot
|2-5
|18:43
|Austin Benigni turnover (traveling)
|18:31
|Brady Cummins misses three point jump shot
|18:29
|Donovan Draper defensive rebound
|18:18
|Jalen Cox personal foul (Austin Benigni draws the foul)
|18:03
|Keegan Records blocks Mitch Fischer's two point layup
|18:01
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|17:49
|+3
|Jalen Cox makes three point jump shot (Keegan Records assists)
|2-8
|17:16
|+2
|Austin Inge makes two point layup (Donovan Draper assists)
|4-8
|16:58
|+3
|Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Brady Cummins assists)
|4-11
|16:25
|Donovan Draper misses three point jump shot
|16:23
|Brady Cummins defensive rebound
|15:56
|+2
|Ryan Moffatt makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists)
|4-13
|15:30
|Mac MacDonald turnover (traveling)
|15:30
|TV timeout
|15:00
|Raiders turnover (shot clock violation)
|14:45
|+3
|Lysander Rehnstrom makes three point jump shot (Mike Woods assists)
|7-13
|14:18
|Braeden Smith misses two point layup
|14:16
|Mitch Fischer defensive rebound
|13:49
|Mitch Fischer misses two point hook shot
|13:47
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|13:44
|Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass)
|13:30
|Austin Benigni turnover (bad pass) (Jeff Woodward steals)
|13:22
|+3
|Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot (Parker Jones assists)
|7-16
|12:56
|Donovan Draper turnover (lost ball) (Jeff Woodward steals)
|12:40
|Jeff Woodward turnover (bad pass) (Mike Woods steals)
|12:32
|Mike Woods misses two point layup
|12:30
|Sam Thomson defensive rebound
|12:23
|+3
|Parker Jones makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists)
|7-19
|12:00
|Donovan Draper misses three point jump shot
|11:58
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|11:42
|+3
|Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot (Parker Jones assists)
|7-22
|11:39
|Midshipmen 30 second timeout
|11:39
|TV timeout
|11:21
|+2
|Mike Woods makes two point jump shot (Mac MacDonald assists)
|9-22
|10:59
|+2
|Jeff Woodward makes two point layup (Parker Jones assists)
|9-24
|10:44
|Chandler Baker shooting foul (Austin Benigni draws the foul)
|10:44
|+1
|Austin Benigni makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-24
|10:44
|+1
|Austin Benigni makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-24
|10:40
|Jalen Cox turnover (bad pass) (Austin Inge steals)
|10:29
|+2
|Austin Benigni makes two point layup (Donovan Draper assists)
|13-24
|10:04
|Chandler Baker turnover (out of bounds)
|9:49
|Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot
|9:47
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|9:31
|Chandler Baker misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|Ryan Moffatt offensive rebound
|9:25
|Sam Thomson misses two point layup
|9:24
|Sam Thomson offensive rebound
|9:22
|Austin Inge personal foul (Sam Thomson draws the foul)
|9:18
|Ryan Moffatt turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Draper steals)
|9:08
|Lysander Rehnstrom misses three point jump shot
|9:06
|Donovan Draper offensive rebound
|8:57
|Lysander Rehnstrom turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cox steals)
|8:51
|+2
|Jalen Cox makes two point dunk
|13-26
|8:46
|Austin Benigni misses two point layup
|8:44
|Donovan Draper offensive rebound
|8:39
|+3
|Austin Benigni makes three point jump shot (Mitch Fischer assists)
|16-26
|8:10
|+3
|Chandler Baker makes three point jump shot (Ryan Moffatt assists)
|16-29
|8:10
|Donovan Draper shooting foul (Chandler Baker draws the foul)
|8:10
|+1
|Chandler Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-30
|7:54
|Mac MacDonald misses three point jump shot
|7:52
|Nyles Howard offensive rebound
|7:44
|Mike Woods misses two point layup
|7:42
|Mike Woods offensive rebound
|7:42
|Mike Woods misses two point layup
|7:41
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|7:41
|Mike Woods personal foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)
|7:41
|TV timeout
|7:26
|+2
|Braeden Smith makes two point layup (Sam Thomson assists)
|16-32
|7:26
|Austin Inge shooting foul (Braeden Smith draws the foul)
|7:26
|Braeden Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:26
|Nyles Howard defensive rebound
|7:03
|Keegan Records shooting foul (Mike Woods draws the foul)
|7:03
|+1
|Mike Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-32
|7:03
|+1
|Mike Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-32
|6:44
|Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot
|6:42
|Donovan Draper defensive rebound
|6:36
|Mac MacDonald misses three point jump shot
|6:34
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|6:29
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists)
|18-34
|6:03
|Mac MacDonald turnover (bad pass)
|5:34
|Keegan Records misses two point layup
|5:32
|Mike Woods defensive rebound
|5:25
|Keegan Records blocks Nyles Howard's two point layup
|5:23
|Mike Woods offensive rebound
|5:21
|Mike Woods misses two point layup
|5:19
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|5:10
|Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot
|5:08
|Keegan Records offensive rebound
|5:06
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup
|18-36
|4:47
|+3
|Lysander Rehnstrom makes three point jump shot (Austin Benigni assists)
|21-36
|4:37
|+2
|Jalen Cox makes two point layup
|21-38
|4:10
|+2
|Donovan Draper makes two point jump shot
|23-38
|3:56
|Brady Cummins misses two point layup
|3:54
|Austin Benigni defensive rebound
|3:38
|Keegan Records shooting foul (Austin Benigni draws the foul)
|3:38
|TV timeout
|3:38
|+1
|Austin Benigni makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-38
|3:38
|+1
|Austin Benigni makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-38
|3:25
|Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot
|3:23
|Austin Inge defensive rebound
|3:17
|Austin Benigni misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|Jeff Woodward personal foul (Donovan Draper draws the foul)
|2:58
|Jeff Woodward blocks Donovan Draper's two point jump shot
|2:56
|Donovan Draper offensive rebound
|2:56
|Ryan Moffatt shooting foul (Donovan Draper draws the foul)
|2:56
|+1
|Donovan Draper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-38
|2:56
|+1
|Donovan Draper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-38
|2:47
|+3
|Brady Cummins makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cox assists)
|27-41
|2:28
|Donovan Draper misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|Brady Cummins defensive rebound
|2:19
|Jalen Cox offensive foul (Donovan Draper draws the foul)
|2:19
|Jalen Cox turnover (offensive foul)
|2:03
|Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot
|2:01
|Parker Jones defensive rebound
|1:56
|Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass) (Austin Inge steals)
|1:54
|Austin Inge misses two point jump shot
|1:52
|Raiders defensive rebound
|1:42
|Brady Cummins offensive foul (Austin Benigni draws the foul)
|1:42
|Brady Cummins turnover (offensive foul)
|1:21
|Jeff Woodward blocks Austin Benigni's two point layup
|1:20
|Midshipmen offensive rebound
|1:14
|Ryan Moffatt personal foul (Donovan Draper draws the foul)
|1:14
|+1
|Donovan Draper makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-41
|1:14
|+1
|Donovan Draper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-41
|1:12
|Donovan Draper personal foul (Brady Cummins draws the foul)
|0:54
|Sam Thomson misses two point hook shot
|0:52
|Mike Woods defensive rebound
|0:44
|+2
|Mac MacDonald makes two point jump shot
|31-41
|0:15
|Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass) (Mike Woods steals)
|0:07
|Braeden Smith personal foul (Austin Inge draws the foul)
|0:07
|+1
|Austin Inge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-41
|0:07
|+1
|Austin Inge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-41
|0:07
|Raiders 30 second timeout
|0:07
|Jeff Woodward turnover (bad pass) (Mitch Fischer steals)
|0:05
|Jeff Woodward blocks Mitch Fischer's two point layup
|0:03
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|0:02
|Chandler Baker misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Austin Inge defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:47
|+2
|Austin Benigni makes two point layup
|35-41
|19:24
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point alley-oop layup (Braeden Smith assists)
|35-43
|18:52
|+3
|Austin Inge makes three point jump shot (Austin Benigni assists)
|38-43
|18:27
|Ryan Moffatt misses three point jump shot
|18:25
|Mac MacDonald defensive rebound
|18:19
|Jalen Cox blocks Austin Benigni's two point layup
|18:17
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|18:07
|Keegan Records misses two point hook shot
|18:05
|Mitch Fischer defensive rebound
|17:41
|Mitch Fischer turnover (traveling)
|17:20
|Mike Woods personal foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)
|17:16
|Mac MacDonald personal foul (Brady Cummins draws the foul)
|17:08
|+3
|Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cox assists)
|38-46
|16:45
|Mike Woods turnover (lost ball) (Brady Cummins steals)
|16:39
|Ryan Moffatt misses three point jump shot
|16:37
|Keegan Records offensive rebound
|16:31
|+3
|Brady Cummins makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cox assists)
|38-49
|16:25
|Midshipmen 30 second timeout
|16:25
|TV timeout
|16:10
|+2
|Donovan Draper makes two point layup (Mac MacDonald assists)
|40-49
|15:52
|Austin Benigni personal foul (Jalen Cox draws the foul)
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:34
|+3
|Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot
|40-52
|15:17
|Austin Benigni misses two point layup
|15:15
|Mike Woods offensive rebound
|15:15
|Braeden Smith shooting foul (Mike Woods draws the foul)
|15:15
|+1
|Mike Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-52
|15:15
|+1
|Mike Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-52
|14:55
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup
|42-54
|14:39
|Jeff Woodward blocks Austin Benigni's two point layup
|14:38
|Midshipmen offensive rebound
|14:23
|+2
|Mike Woods makes two point layup
|44-54
|14:05
|Mike Woods personal foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)
|13:59
|Keegan Records misses two point layup
|13:57
|Keegan Records offensive rebound
|13:52
|Keegan Records misses two point layup
|13:50
|Jeff Woodward offensive rebound
|13:41
|Jeff Woodward misses two point layup
|13:39
|Lysander Rehnstrom defensive rebound
|13:35
|Parker Jones blocks Lysander Rehnstrom's three point jump shot
|13:33
|Braeden Smith defensive rebound
|13:28
|+3
|Brady Cummins makes three point jump shot (Braeden Smith assists)
|44-57
|13:18
|+2
|Mike Woods makes two point jump shot (Austin Benigni assists)
|46-57
|13:05
|Donovan Draper personal foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)
|13:00
|Aidan Kehoe blocks Jeff Woodward's two point layup
|12:58
|Sam Thomson offensive rebound
|12:48
|+3
|Parker Jones makes three point jump shot (Brady Cummins assists)
|46-60
|12:15
|Braeden Smith shooting foul (Austin Inge draws the foul)
|12:15
|+1
|Austin Inge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-60
|12:15
|Austin Inge misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:15
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|11:58
|Jalen Cox misses two point jump shot
|11:56
|Mike Woods defensive rebound
|11:35
|TV timeout
|11:29
|+2
|Mike Woods makes two point layup (Austin Benigni assists)
|49-60
|10:55
|Chandler Baker turnover (lost ball) (Austin Inge steals)
|10:50
|+2
|Austin Inge makes two point layup
|51-60
|10:40
|Jordan Pennick personal foul (Jalen Cox draws the foul)
|10:30
|+2
|Jeff Woodward makes two point layup
|51-62
|10:07
|Donovan Draper misses two point jump shot
|10:05
|Sam Thomson defensive rebound
|9:48
|Donovan Draper shooting foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)
|9:48
|Jeff Woodward misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:48
|+1
|Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-63
|9:36
|Midshipmen turnover (back court violation)
|9:21
|+2
|Sam Thomson makes two point jump shot (Jalen Cox assists)
|51-65
|9:07
|Jeff Woodward blocks Austin Benigni's two point layup
|9:05
|Chandler Baker defensive rebound
|8:51
|+2
|Jeff Woodward makes two point layup (Jalen Cox assists)
|51-67
|8:30
|+2
|Austin Benigni makes two point layup
|53-67
|7:56
|Jalen Cox misses two point jump shot
|7:54
|Mac MacDonald defensive rebound
|7:48
|+2
|Mike Woods makes two point reverse layup (Austin Benigni assists)
|55-67
|7:31
|Ryan Moffatt misses two point layup
|7:29
|Jeff Woodward offensive rebound
|7:28
|+2
|Jeff Woodward makes two point layup
|55-69
|7:28
|Mitch Fischer shooting foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)
|7:28
|TV timeout
|7:28
|+1
|Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|55-70
|7:13
|Mike Woods misses two point jump shot
|7:11
|Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound
|7:04
|Chandler Baker misses three point jump shot
|7:02
|Donovan Draper defensive rebound
|6:55
|Austin Inge misses two point jump shot
|6:52
|Midshipmen offensive rebound
|6:42
|Ryan Moffatt shooting foul (Mike Woods draws the foul)
|6:42
|+1
|Mike Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|56-70
|6:42
|+1
|Mike Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-70
|6:19
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point reverse layup (Brady Cummins assists)
|57-72
|5:57
|Midshipmen turnover (back court violation)
|5:38
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists)
|57-74
|5:38
|Mac MacDonald shooting foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)
|5:38
|Keegan Records misses regular free throw 1 of 1 (Midshipmen lane violation)
|5:38
|+1
|Keegan Records makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|57-75
|5:23
|Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot
|5:21
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|5:06
|Brady Cummins misses three point jump shot
|5:04
|Keegan Records offensive rebound
|4:54
|+3
|Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot
|57-78
|4:35
|+2
|Mac MacDonald makes two point jump shot
|59-78
|4:20
|+2
|Keegan Records makes two point dunk (Ryan Moffatt assists)
|59-80
|4:01
|Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot
|3:59
|Keegan Records defensive rebound
|3:36
|+2
|Ryan Moffatt makes two point layup
|59-82
|3:27
|Midshipmen 30 second timeout
|3:27
|TV timeout
|3:17
|Mac MacDonald misses three point jump shot
|3:15
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|3:03
|Brady Cummins misses three point jump shot
|3:01
|Austin Inge defensive rebound
|2:53
|Austin Inge misses two point layup
|2:51
|Brady Cummins defensive rebound
|2:29
|+2
|Sam Thomson makes two point layup (Jeff Woodward assists)
|59-84
|2:14
|Donovan Draper misses three point jump shot
|2:12
|Jeff Woodward defensive rebound
|2:11
|Raiders 30 second timeout
|1:54
|Cooper Wright turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Pennick steals)
|1:49
|+2
|Jordan Pennick makes two point jump shot
|61-84
|1:33
|Sam Wright misses two point layup
|1:31
|Jordan Pennick defensive rebound
|1:25
|Jordan Pennick turnover (out of bounds)
|1:15
|+2
|Kyle Carlesimo makes two point jump shot
|61-86
|0:46
|Parker Jones blocks Cam Cormany's two point jump shot
|0:44
|Julian Scott defensive rebound
|0:39
|+2
|Sam Wright makes two point layup (Julian Scott assists)
|61-88
|0:26
|Jordan Pennick misses three point jump shot
|0:24
|Cam Cole offensive rebound
|0:20
|Cam Cole misses two point jump shot
|0:18
|Aidan Kehoe offensive rebound
|0:06
|Nyles Howard misses two point jump shot
|0:04
|Aidan Kehoe offensive rebound
|0:00
|+3
|Cam Cole makes three point jump shot (Aidan Kehoe assists)
|64-88
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|88
|Field Goals
|21-59 (35.6%)
|35-60 (58.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-16 (31.3%)
|14-24 (58.3%)
|Free Throws
|17-18 (94.4%)
|4-6 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|34
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|17
|24
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|12
|24
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|1
|10
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
|Top Scorers
|M. Woods F
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|K. Records F
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.6
|FG%
|58.3
|
|
|31.3
|3PT FG%
|58.3
|
|
|94.4
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Benigni
|15
|1
|5
|5/16
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|A. Inge
|10
|3
|0
|3/6
|1/1
|3/4
|2
|27
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Draper
|8
|6
|2
|2/8
|0/4
|4/4
|4
|27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|M. MacDonald
|4
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Fischer
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Woods
|16
|6
|1
|5/10
|0/0
|6/6
|3
|28
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|L. Rehnstrom
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Cole
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Pennick
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|C. Cormany
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Kehoe
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|N. Howard
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|T. Atkinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Summers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Krist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Whitaker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. DeLaurier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gabbidon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Medalie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Noble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bonifay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kim
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Schmidt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|27
|12
|21/59
|5/16
|17/18
|14
|200
|8
|1
|9
|10
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Records
|17
|8
|1
|8/12
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|22
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|B. Smith
|14
|2
|5
|5/9
|4/6
|0/1
|3
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|B. Cummins
|12
|3
|3
|4/8
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Moffatt
|10
|5
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Cox
|7
|0
|6
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Woodward
|10
|8
|2
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|20
|2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|P. Jones
|6
|1
|3
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|S. Thomson
|4
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|C. Baker
|4
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|1/1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|K. Carlesimo
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Wright
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Scott
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Wright
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Capitano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Louis-Jacques
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|33
|24
|35/60
|14/24
|4/6
|13
|200
|4
|10
|12
|9
|24
