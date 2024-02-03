away team background logo
home team background logo
NAVY
COLG

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
NAVY
Midshipmen
33
COLG
Raiders
41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Donovan Draper vs. Keegan Records (Raiders gains possession)  
19:52 +3 Brady Cummins makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cox assists) 0-3
19:34 +2 Austin Benigni makes two point layup 2-3
19:12 +2 Keegan Records makes two point hook shot 2-5
18:43   Austin Benigni turnover (traveling)  
18:31   Brady Cummins misses three point jump shot  
18:29   Donovan Draper defensive rebound  
18:18   Jalen Cox personal foul (Austin Benigni draws the foul)  
18:03   Keegan Records blocks Mitch Fischer's two point layup  
18:01   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
17:49 +3 Jalen Cox makes three point jump shot (Keegan Records assists) 2-8
17:16 +2 Austin Inge makes two point layup (Donovan Draper assists) 4-8
16:58 +3 Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Brady Cummins assists) 4-11
16:25   Donovan Draper misses three point jump shot  
16:23   Brady Cummins defensive rebound  
15:56 +2 Ryan Moffatt makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists) 4-13
15:30   Mac MacDonald turnover (traveling)  
15:30   TV timeout  
15:00   Raiders turnover (shot clock violation)  
14:45 +3 Lysander Rehnstrom makes three point jump shot (Mike Woods assists) 7-13
14:18   Braeden Smith misses two point layup  
14:16   Mitch Fischer defensive rebound  
13:49   Mitch Fischer misses two point hook shot  
13:47   Keegan Records defensive rebound  
13:44   Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass)  
13:30   Austin Benigni turnover (bad pass) (Jeff Woodward steals)  
13:22 +3 Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot (Parker Jones assists) 7-16
12:56   Donovan Draper turnover (lost ball) (Jeff Woodward steals)  
12:40   Jeff Woodward turnover (bad pass) (Mike Woods steals)  
12:32   Mike Woods misses two point layup  
12:30   Sam Thomson defensive rebound  
12:23 +3 Parker Jones makes three point jump shot (Jeff Woodward assists) 7-19
12:00   Donovan Draper misses three point jump shot  
11:58   Jeff Woodward defensive rebound  
11:42 +3 Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot (Parker Jones assists) 7-22
11:39   Midshipmen 30 second timeout  
11:39   TV timeout  
11:21 +2 Mike Woods makes two point jump shot (Mac MacDonald assists) 9-22
10:59 +2 Jeff Woodward makes two point layup (Parker Jones assists) 9-24
10:44   Chandler Baker shooting foul (Austin Benigni draws the foul)  
10:44 +1 Austin Benigni makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-24
10:44 +1 Austin Benigni makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-24
10:40   Jalen Cox turnover (bad pass) (Austin Inge steals)  
10:29 +2 Austin Benigni makes two point layup (Donovan Draper assists) 13-24
10:04   Chandler Baker turnover (out of bounds)  
9:49   Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot  
9:47   Jeff Woodward defensive rebound  
9:31   Chandler Baker misses three point jump shot  
9:29   Ryan Moffatt offensive rebound  
9:25   Sam Thomson misses two point layup  
9:24   Sam Thomson offensive rebound  
9:22   Austin Inge personal foul (Sam Thomson draws the foul)  
9:18   Ryan Moffatt turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Draper steals)  
9:08   Lysander Rehnstrom misses three point jump shot  
9:06   Donovan Draper offensive rebound  
8:57   Lysander Rehnstrom turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Cox steals)  
8:51 +2 Jalen Cox makes two point dunk 13-26
8:46   Austin Benigni misses two point layup  
8:44   Donovan Draper offensive rebound  
8:39 +3 Austin Benigni makes three point jump shot (Mitch Fischer assists) 16-26
8:10 +3 Chandler Baker makes three point jump shot (Ryan Moffatt assists) 16-29
8:10   Donovan Draper shooting foul (Chandler Baker draws the foul)  
8:10 +1 Chandler Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 1 16-30
7:54   Mac MacDonald misses three point jump shot  
7:52   Nyles Howard offensive rebound  
7:44   Mike Woods misses two point layup  
7:42   Mike Woods offensive rebound  
7:42   Mike Woods misses two point layup  
7:41   Keegan Records defensive rebound  
7:41   Mike Woods personal foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)  
7:41   TV timeout  
7:26 +2 Braeden Smith makes two point layup (Sam Thomson assists) 16-32
7:26   Austin Inge shooting foul (Braeden Smith draws the foul)  
7:26   Braeden Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:26   Nyles Howard defensive rebound  
7:03   Keegan Records shooting foul (Mike Woods draws the foul)  
7:03 +1 Mike Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-32
7:03 +1 Mike Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-32
6:44   Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot  
6:42   Donovan Draper defensive rebound  
6:36   Mac MacDonald misses three point jump shot  
6:34   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
6:29 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists) 18-34
6:03   Mac MacDonald turnover (bad pass)  
5:34   Keegan Records misses two point layup  
5:32   Mike Woods defensive rebound  
5:25   Keegan Records blocks Nyles Howard's two point layup  
5:23   Mike Woods offensive rebound  
5:21   Mike Woods misses two point layup  
5:19   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
5:10   Braeden Smith misses two point jump shot  
5:08   Keegan Records offensive rebound  
5:06 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup 18-36
4:47 +3 Lysander Rehnstrom makes three point jump shot (Austin Benigni assists) 21-36
4:37 +2 Jalen Cox makes two point layup 21-38
4:10 +2 Donovan Draper makes two point jump shot 23-38
3:56   Brady Cummins misses two point layup  
3:54   Austin Benigni defensive rebound  
3:38   Keegan Records shooting foul (Austin Benigni draws the foul)  
3:38   TV timeout  
3:38 +1 Austin Benigni makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-38
3:38 +1 Austin Benigni makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-38
3:25   Braeden Smith misses three point jump shot  
3:23   Austin Inge defensive rebound  
3:17   Austin Benigni misses three point jump shot  
3:13   Jeff Woodward personal foul (Donovan Draper draws the foul)  
2:58   Jeff Woodward blocks Donovan Draper's two point jump shot  
2:56   Donovan Draper offensive rebound  
2:56   Ryan Moffatt shooting foul (Donovan Draper draws the foul)  
2:56 +1 Donovan Draper makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-38
2:56 +1 Donovan Draper makes regular free throw 2 of 2 27-38
2:47 +3 Brady Cummins makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cox assists) 27-41
2:28   Donovan Draper misses three point jump shot  
2:26   Brady Cummins defensive rebound  
2:19   Jalen Cox offensive foul (Donovan Draper draws the foul)  
2:19   Jalen Cox turnover (offensive foul)  
2:03   Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot  
2:01   Parker Jones defensive rebound  
1:56   Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass) (Austin Inge steals)  
1:54   Austin Inge misses two point jump shot  
1:52   Raiders defensive rebound  
1:42   Brady Cummins offensive foul (Austin Benigni draws the foul)  
1:42   Brady Cummins turnover (offensive foul)  
1:21   Jeff Woodward blocks Austin Benigni's two point layup  
1:20   Midshipmen offensive rebound  
1:14   Ryan Moffatt personal foul (Donovan Draper draws the foul)  
1:14 +1 Donovan Draper makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-41
1:14 +1 Donovan Draper makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-41
1:12   Donovan Draper personal foul (Brady Cummins draws the foul)  
0:54   Sam Thomson misses two point hook shot  
0:52   Mike Woods defensive rebound  
0:44 +2 Mac MacDonald makes two point jump shot 31-41
0:15   Braeden Smith turnover (bad pass) (Mike Woods steals)  
0:07   Braeden Smith personal foul (Austin Inge draws the foul)  
0:07 +1 Austin Inge makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-41
0:07 +1 Austin Inge makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-41
0:07   Raiders 30 second timeout  
0:07   Jeff Woodward turnover (bad pass) (Mitch Fischer steals)  
0:05   Jeff Woodward blocks Mitch Fischer's two point layup  
0:03   Jeff Woodward defensive rebound  
0:02   Chandler Baker misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Austin Inge defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
NAVY
Midshipmen
31
COLG
Raiders
47

Time Team Play Score
19:47 +2 Austin Benigni makes two point layup 35-41
19:24 +2 Keegan Records makes two point alley-oop layup (Braeden Smith assists) 35-43
18:52 +3 Austin Inge makes three point jump shot (Austin Benigni assists) 38-43
18:27   Ryan Moffatt misses three point jump shot  
18:25   Mac MacDonald defensive rebound  
18:19   Jalen Cox blocks Austin Benigni's two point layup  
18:17   Braeden Smith defensive rebound  
18:07   Keegan Records misses two point hook shot  
18:05   Mitch Fischer defensive rebound  
17:41   Mitch Fischer turnover (traveling)  
17:20   Mike Woods personal foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)  
17:16   Mac MacDonald personal foul (Brady Cummins draws the foul)  
17:08 +3 Ryan Moffatt makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cox assists) 38-46
16:45   Mike Woods turnover (lost ball) (Brady Cummins steals)  
16:39   Ryan Moffatt misses three point jump shot  
16:37   Keegan Records offensive rebound  
16:31 +3 Brady Cummins makes three point jump shot (Jalen Cox assists) 38-49
16:25   Midshipmen 30 second timeout  
16:25   TV timeout  
16:10 +2 Donovan Draper makes two point layup (Mac MacDonald assists) 40-49
15:52   Austin Benigni personal foul (Jalen Cox draws the foul)  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:34 +3 Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot 40-52
15:17   Austin Benigni misses two point layup  
15:15   Mike Woods offensive rebound  
15:15   Braeden Smith shooting foul (Mike Woods draws the foul)  
15:15 +1 Mike Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-52
15:15 +1 Mike Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-52
14:55 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup 42-54
14:39   Jeff Woodward blocks Austin Benigni's two point layup  
14:38   Midshipmen offensive rebound  
14:23 +2 Mike Woods makes two point layup 44-54
14:05   Mike Woods personal foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)  
13:59   Keegan Records misses two point layup  
13:57   Keegan Records offensive rebound  
13:52   Keegan Records misses two point layup  
13:50   Jeff Woodward offensive rebound  
13:41   Jeff Woodward misses two point layup  
13:39   Lysander Rehnstrom defensive rebound  
13:35   Parker Jones blocks Lysander Rehnstrom's three point jump shot  
13:33   Braeden Smith defensive rebound  
13:28 +3 Brady Cummins makes three point jump shot (Braeden Smith assists) 44-57
13:18 +2 Mike Woods makes two point jump shot (Austin Benigni assists) 46-57
13:05   Donovan Draper personal foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)  
13:00   Aidan Kehoe blocks Jeff Woodward's two point layup  
12:58   Sam Thomson offensive rebound  
12:48 +3 Parker Jones makes three point jump shot (Brady Cummins assists) 46-60
12:15   Braeden Smith shooting foul (Austin Inge draws the foul)  
12:15 +1 Austin Inge makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-60
12:15   Austin Inge misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:15   Jeff Woodward defensive rebound  
11:58   Jalen Cox misses two point jump shot  
11:56   Mike Woods defensive rebound  
11:35   TV timeout  
11:29 +2 Mike Woods makes two point layup (Austin Benigni assists) 49-60
10:55   Chandler Baker turnover (lost ball) (Austin Inge steals)  
10:50 +2 Austin Inge makes two point layup 51-60
10:40   Jordan Pennick personal foul (Jalen Cox draws the foul)  
10:30 +2 Jeff Woodward makes two point layup 51-62
10:07   Donovan Draper misses two point jump shot  
10:05   Sam Thomson defensive rebound  
9:48   Donovan Draper shooting foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)  
9:48   Jeff Woodward misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:48 +1 Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-63
9:36   Midshipmen turnover (back court violation)  
9:21 +2 Sam Thomson makes two point jump shot (Jalen Cox assists) 51-65
9:07   Jeff Woodward blocks Austin Benigni's two point layup  
9:05   Chandler Baker defensive rebound  
8:51 +2 Jeff Woodward makes two point layup (Jalen Cox assists) 51-67
8:30 +2 Austin Benigni makes two point layup 53-67
7:56   Jalen Cox misses two point jump shot  
7:54   Mac MacDonald defensive rebound  
7:48 +2 Mike Woods makes two point reverse layup (Austin Benigni assists) 55-67
7:31   Ryan Moffatt misses two point layup  
7:29   Jeff Woodward offensive rebound  
7:28 +2 Jeff Woodward makes two point layup 55-69
7:28   Mitch Fischer shooting foul (Jeff Woodward draws the foul)  
7:28   TV timeout  
7:28 +1 Jeff Woodward makes regular free throw 1 of 1 55-70
7:13   Mike Woods misses two point jump shot  
7:11   Ryan Moffatt defensive rebound  
7:04   Chandler Baker misses three point jump shot  
7:02   Donovan Draper defensive rebound  
6:55   Austin Inge misses two point jump shot  
6:52   Midshipmen offensive rebound  
6:42   Ryan Moffatt shooting foul (Mike Woods draws the foul)  
6:42 +1 Mike Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 2 56-70
6:42 +1 Mike Woods makes regular free throw 2 of 2 57-70
6:19 +2 Keegan Records makes two point reverse layup (Brady Cummins assists) 57-72
5:57   Midshipmen turnover (back court violation)  
5:38 +2 Keegan Records makes two point layup (Braeden Smith assists) 57-74
5:38   Mac MacDonald shooting foul (Keegan Records draws the foul)  
5:38   Keegan Records misses regular free throw 1 of 1 (Midshipmen lane violation)  
5:38 +1 Keegan Records makes regular free throw 1 of 1 57-75
5:23   Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot  
5:21   Keegan Records defensive rebound  
5:06   Brady Cummins misses three point jump shot  
5:04   Keegan Records offensive rebound  
4:54 +3 Braeden Smith makes three point jump shot 57-78
4:35 +2 Mac MacDonald makes two point jump shot 59-78
4:20 +2 Keegan Records makes two point dunk (Ryan Moffatt assists) 59-80
4:01   Austin Benigni misses two point jump shot  
3:59   Keegan Records defensive rebound  
3:36 +2 Ryan Moffatt makes two point layup 59-82
3:27   Midshipmen 30 second timeout  
3:27   TV timeout  
3:17   Mac MacDonald misses three point jump shot  
3:15   Jeff Woodward defensive rebound  
3:03   Brady Cummins misses three point jump shot  
3:01   Austin Inge defensive rebound  
2:53   Austin Inge misses two point layup  
2:51   Brady Cummins defensive rebound  
2:29 +2 Sam Thomson makes two point layup (Jeff Woodward assists) 59-84
2:14   Donovan Draper misses three point jump shot  
2:12   Jeff Woodward defensive rebound  
2:11   Raiders 30 second timeout  
1:54   Cooper Wright turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Pennick steals)  
1:49 +2 Jordan Pennick makes two point jump shot 61-84
1:33   Sam Wright misses two point layup  
1:31   Jordan Pennick defensive rebound  
1:25   Jordan Pennick turnover (out of bounds)  
1:15 +2 Kyle Carlesimo makes two point jump shot 61-86
0:46   Parker Jones blocks Cam Cormany's two point jump shot  
0:44   Julian Scott defensive rebound  
0:39 +2 Sam Wright makes two point layup (Julian Scott assists) 61-88
0:26   Jordan Pennick misses three point jump shot  
0:24   Cam Cole offensive rebound  
0:20   Cam Cole misses two point jump shot  
0:18   Aidan Kehoe offensive rebound  
0:06   Nyles Howard misses two point jump shot  
0:04   Aidan Kehoe offensive rebound  
0:00 +3 Cam Cole makes three point jump shot (Aidan Kehoe assists) 64-88
0:00   End of period  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Cam Cole makes three point jump shot (Aidan Kehoe assists) 0:00
  Aidan Kehoe offensive rebound 0:04
  Nyles Howard misses two point jump shot 0:06
  Aidan Kehoe offensive rebound 0:18
  Cam Cole misses two point jump shot 0:20
  Cam Cole offensive rebound 0:24
  Jordan Pennick misses three point jump shot 0:26
+ 2 Sam Wright makes two point layup (Julian Scott assists) 0:39
  Julian Scott defensive rebound 0:44
  Parker Jones blocks Cam Cormany's two point jump shot 0:46
+ 2 Kyle Carlesimo makes two point jump shot 1:15
Team Stats
Points 64 88
Field Goals 21-59 (35.6%) 35-60 (58.3%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 14-24 (58.3%)
Free Throws 17-18 (94.4%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 34
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 17 24
Team 3 1
Assists 12 24
Steals 8 4
Blocks 1 10
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
30
M. Woods F
16 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
14
K. Records F
17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
Navy 8-13 333164
Colgate 15-8 414788
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
Cotterell Court Hamilton, NY
Team Stats
Navy 8-13 67.6 PPG 38.2 RPG 12.2 APG
Colgate 15-8 70.5 PPG 39.1 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
00
. Woods F 6.9 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.2 APG 55.4 FG%
00
. Records F 9.6 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.6 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
30
M. Woods F 16 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
14
K. Records F 17 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
35.6 FG% 58.3
31.3 3PT FG% 58.3
94.4 FT% 66.7
Navy
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Benigni 15 1 5 5/16 1/2 4/4 1 35 0 0 2 0 1
A. Inge 10 3 0 3/6 1/1 3/4 2 27 3 0 0 0 3
D. Draper 8 6 2 2/8 0/4 4/4 4 27 1 0 1 3 3
M. MacDonald 4 2 2 2/5 0/3 0/0 2 28 0 0 2 0 2
M. Fischer 0 2 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 0 2
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Benigni 15 1 5 5/16 1/2 4/4 1 35 0 0 2 0 1
A. Inge 10 3 0 3/6 1/1 3/4 2 27 3 0 0 0 3
D. Draper 8 6 2 2/8 0/4 4/4 4 27 1 0 1 3 3
M. MacDonald 4 2 2 2/5 0/3 0/0 2 28 0 0 2 0 2
M. Fischer 0 2 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 0 2
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Woods 16 6 1 5/10 0/0 6/6 3 28 2 0 1 3 3
L. Rehnstrom 6 1 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 14 0 0 1 0 1
C. Cole 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
J. Pennick 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 7 1 0 1 0 1
C. Cormany 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Kehoe 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 2 0
N. Howard 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 1
T. Atkinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Summers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Krist - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Whitaker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. DeLaurier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gabbidon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Medalie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Noble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bonifay - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Schmidt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 27 12 21/59 5/16 17/18 14 200 8 1 9 10 17
Colgate
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Records 17 8 1 8/12 0/0 1/1 2 22 0 2 0 4 4
B. Smith 14 2 5 5/9 4/6 0/1 3 28 0 0 3 0 2
B. Cummins 12 3 3 4/8 4/7 0/0 1 25 1 0 1 0 3
R. Moffatt 10 5 2 4/7 2/4 0/0 3 25 0 0 1 1 4
J. Cox 7 0 6 3/5 1/1 0/0 2 29 1 1 2 0 0
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Records 17 8 1 8/12 0/0 1/1 2 22 0 2 0 4 4
B. Smith 14 2 5 5/9 4/6 0/1 3 28 0 0 3 0 2
B. Cummins 12 3 3 4/8 4/7 0/0 1 25 1 0 1 0 3
R. Moffatt 10 5 2 4/7 2/4 0/0 3 25 0 0 1 1 4
J. Cox 7 0 6 3/5 1/1 0/0 2 29 1 1 2 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Woodward 10 8 2 4/6 0/0 2/3 1 20 2 5 2 2 6
P. Jones 6 1 3 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 16 0 2 0 0 1
S. Thomson 4 4 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 2 2
C. Baker 4 1 0 1/4 1/4 1/1 1 10 0 0 2 0 1
K. Carlesimo 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Wright 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Scott 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
C. Wright 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
A. Capitano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Louis-Jacques - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 33 24 35/60 14/24 4/6 13 200 4 10 12 9 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola