Northwestern recovering from narrow loss, faces test at Minnesota
Northwestern will try to snap a three-game road skid when it visits Minnesota on Saturday afternoon in a Big Ten Conference showdown in Minneapolis.
The Wildcats (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten) are coming off a 105-96 overtime loss against No. 2 Purdue on Wednesday night. The overtime defeat followed previous road losses against Nebraska on Jan. 20 and against then-No. 15 Wisconsin on Jan. 13.
Northwestern coach Chris Collins praised his players for taking the Boilermakers to overtime. The Wildcats beat Purdue at home earlier this season when the Boilermakers were ranked No. 1, and they forced overtime on the road despite Purdue having a 46-8 advantage in free-throws attempts.
The discrepancy was part of why Collins erupted at officials and was ejected late in Wednesday's game.
"That's why I was so proud of my guys," Collins said. "If you're down (38) at the free-throw line and you have a shot (to force overtime) at the buzzer, you almost have to play perfect. Our guys showed a lot of poise."
Their next test will come against Minnesota (13-7, 4-5), which is looking for back-to-back wins after rallying for an 83-74 victory over Penn State on the road on Jan. 27.
Dawson Garcia scored 22 points to lead Minnesota, which rallied from a 45-31 deficit at the half. Cam Christie added 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
For Christie, the upcoming game against Northwestern carries special meaning. His mother, Katrina (Hannaford) Christie, was a star player for Northwestern from 1993-97. His older brother Max Christie Jr., a former Michigan State standout now with the Los Angeles Lakers, served as a ball boy for the Wildcats as the children grew up in the Chicago suburb of Arlington Heights.
Christie is averaging 10.5 points as a true freshman for the Golden Gophers.
"Obviously, as the Big Ten season has started, every game gets tougher and tougher as it goes," Christie said. "There are scouting reports. You have to learn to adapt to that."
Collins said Northwestern also is adapting to a tough conference schedule.
"We're figuring ourselves out," he said. "We're halfway through the league. ... We lost a tough game in overtime, but a lot to be proud of with our group as we head into the second half."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|9:09
|+2
|Dawson Garcia makes two point layup (Mike Mitchell Jr. assists)
|14-15
|9:17
|Mike Mitchell Jr. defensive rebound
|9:19
|Brooks Barnhizer misses two point jump shot
|9:43
|+2
|Parker Fox makes two point layup (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|14-13
|9:56
|Matthew Nicholson turnover (bad pass)
|10:17
|+2
|Elijah Hawkins makes two point jump shot
|14-11
|10:38
|Boo Buie turnover (bad pass)
|11:00
|+1
|Joshua Ola-Joseph makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-9
|11:00
|Joshua Ola-Joseph misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:00
|Ryan Langborg shooting foul (Joshua Ola-Joseph draws the foul)
|11:05
|Matthew Nicholson turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Hawkins steals)
|11:17
|Matthew Nicholson defensive rebound
|11:19
|Mike Mitchell Jr. misses two point layup
|11:43
|+2
|Matthew Nicholson makes two point dunk (Ryan Langborg assists)
|14-8
|11:48
|TV timeout
|11:48
|Joshua Ola-Joseph personal foul (Nick Martinelli draws the foul)
|11:48
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|11:49
|Ty Berry misses three point jump shot
|12:04
|Elijah Hawkins turnover (bad pass)
|12:23
|+2
|Boo Buie makes two point layup
|12-8
|12:37
|Nick Martinelli defensive rebound
|12:39
|Joshua Ola-Joseph misses three point jump shot
|13:08
|+3
|Brooks Barnhizer makes three point jump shot (Boo Buie assists)
|10-8
|13:22
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|13:24
|Joshua Ola-Joseph misses three point jump shot
|13:43
|Golden Gophers defensive rebound
|13:45
|Nick Martinelli misses two point jump shot
|14:03
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|14:05
|Matthew Nicholson blocks Joshua Ola-Joseph's two point jump shot
|14:17
|TV timeout
|14:17
|Luke Hunger turnover (offensive foul)
|14:17
|Luke Hunger offensive foul (Elijah Hawkins draws the foul)
|14:31
|+2
|Mike Mitchell Jr. makes two point layup
|7-8
|14:37
|Pharrel Payne defensive rebound
|14:39
|Ryan Langborg misses two point jump shot
|15:06
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|15:08
|Dawson Garcia misses three point jump shot
|15:13
|Elijah Hawkins defensive rebound
|15:15
|Brooks Barnhizer misses three point jump shot
|15:39
|+2
|Pharrel Payne makes two point dunk (Dawson Garcia assists)
|7-6
|16:03
|Cam Christie defensive rebound
|16:05
|Boo Buie misses two point jump shot
|16:22
|Ty Berry defensive rebound
|16:24
|Elijah Hawkins misses two point jump shot
|16:35
|Matthew Nicholson personal foul (Elijah Hawkins draws the foul)
|16:55
|+3
|Ty Berry makes three point jump shot (Brooks Barnhizer assists)
|7-4
|17:02
|Elijah Hawkins turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Langborg steals)
|17:35
|+2
|Brooks Barnhizer makes two point jump shot
|4-4
|17:56
|+2
|Pharrel Payne makes two point layup (Cam Christie assists)
|2-4
|18:24
|+2
|Brooks Barnhizer makes two point layup (Boo Buie assists)
|2-2
|18:47
|+2
|Cam Christie makes two point dunk
|0-2
|18:54
|Ryan Langborg turnover (lost ball) (Cam Christie steals)
|19:17
|Brooks Barnhizer defensive rebound
|19:19
|Dawson Garcia misses two point jump shot
|19:47
|Ty Berry turnover (bad pass) (Mike Mitchell Jr. steals)
|20:00
|Matthew Nicholson vs. Pharrel Payne (Wildcats gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Dawson Garcia makes two point layup (Mike Mitchell Jr. assists)
|9:09
|Mike Mitchell Jr. defensive rebound
|9:17
|Brooks Barnhizer misses two point jump shot
|9:19
|+ 2
|Parker Fox makes two point layup (Elijah Hawkins assists)
|9:43
|Matthew Nicholson turnover (bad pass)
|9:56
|+ 2
|Elijah Hawkins makes two point jump shot
|10:17
|Boo Buie turnover (bad pass)
|10:38
|+ 1
|Joshua Ola-Joseph makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:00
|Joshua Ola-Joseph misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:00
|Ryan Langborg shooting foul (Joshua Ola-Joseph draws the foul)
|11:00
|Matthew Nicholson turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Hawkins steals)
|11:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|14
|15
|Field Goals
|6-12 (50.0%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-4 (50.0%)
|0-3 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|5
|Offensive
|0
|0
|Defensive
|7
|4
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|4
|4
|Steals
|1
|3
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|2
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Northwestern 15-6
|75.4 PPG
|31.7 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Minnesota 13-7
|76.6 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|18.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Barnhizer G
|14.7 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|2.9 APG
|46.3 FG%
|
00
|. Payne F
|9.6 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|0.9 APG
|61.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Barnhizer G
|7 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|P. Payne F
|4 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Barnhizer
|7
|4
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Berry
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Nicholson
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|B. Buie
|2
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Langborg
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Barnhizer
|7
|4
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|T. Berry
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Nicholson
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|B. Buie
|2
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Langborg
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Martinelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Hunger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mullins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hurlburt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Strauss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Barkley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Preston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|7
|4
|6/12
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Payne
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Mitchell Jr.
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Hawkins
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Christie
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Garcia
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Payne
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Mitchell Jr.
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Hawkins
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Christie
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Garcia
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ola-Joseph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Purcell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Ramberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Betts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Carrington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Reader
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Keinys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ihnen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|15
|4
|4
|7/14
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
