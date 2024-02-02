Penn State bids to clamp down defensively vs. Indiana
Penn State and Indiana are both looking to build on strong defensive efforts when the Big Ten foes convene Saturday afternoon in Bloomington, Ind.
The Nittany Lions (10-11, 4-6 Big Ten) had not held an opponent below 50 points since their season-opening game before limiting Rutgers to 46 in Wednesday's victory. Penn State won by 15 points despite shooting 38.5 percent from the field and making just 5 of 23 attempts from 3-point range with 16 turnovers.
How is that possible? When you hold your opponent to 34 percent shooting overall and 1 of 17 from beyond the arc with 20 turnovers.
"For us to get where we want to take the program, where I want to put our mark on the program and Penn State basketball moving forward is, you got to go on the road in the Big Ten and beat people on their court," Penn State coach Mike Rhoades said. "This was a first step for us today. And to do it here, hopefully, gives our guys confidence to do it in other places."
Even more impressive is that the Nittany Lions notched the victory without leading scorer Kanye Clary (undisclosed injury). Ace Baldwin Jr. (15 points) and D'Marco Dunn (14) picked up the offensive slack in his place.
Meanwhile, the Hoosiers (13-8, 5-5) held Iowa to 35.4 percent shooting and 6 of 22 from 3-point range in a 74-68 victory over the Hawkeyes on Tuesday. It was a much-needed win for Indiana, which had lost three straight games while allowing 82.7 points during that stretch.
"It's going to be our defense that carries us the rest of the way -- and rebounding the ball," Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. "And I thought tonight it was a beautiful carry-over from the Illinois game, because we were pretty good defensively."
Kel'el Ware registered 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Anthony Leal chipped in a career-high 13 points in the win.
The Nittany Lions captured both matchups between the teams last season, including a four-point win in the semifinals of the Big Ten tournament.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Qudus Wahab vs. Kel'el Ware (Hoosiers gains possession)
|19:55
|Kel'el Ware turnover (lost ball) (Qudus Wahab steals)
|19:34
|Nick Kern Jr. misses two point driving layup
|19:32
|Malik Reneau defensive rebound
|19:08
|Malik Reneau turnover (lost ball) (Zach Hicks steals)
|19:03
|D'Marco Dunn misses two point driving layup
|19:01
|Kel'el Ware defensive rebound
|18:55
|Mackenzie Mgbako misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:53
|D'Marco Dunn defensive rebound
|18:29
|D'Marco Dunn misses two point pullup jump shot
|18:27
|Kel'el Ware defensive rebound
|18:04
|+2
|Kel'el Ware makes two point layup (Mackenzie Mgbako assists)
|0-2
|17:47
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|17:31
|Mackenzie Mgbako misses three point jump shot
|17:29
|Kel'el Ware offensive rebound
|17:27
|Ace Baldwin Jr. shooting foul (Kel'el Ware draws the foul)
|17:27
|+1
|Kel'el Ware makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-3
|17:27
|+1
|Kel'el Ware makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-4
|17:09
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|17:01
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (D'Marco Dunn assists)
|3-4
|16:32
|Malik Reneau misses two point driving layup
|16:30
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|16:16
|Qudus Wahab turnover (traveling)
|15:51
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point driving layup
|3-6
|15:22
|D'Marco Dunn misses three point jump shot
|15:20
|Gabe Cupps defensive rebound
|15:09
|Mackenzie Mgbako misses two point turnaround jump shot
|15:07
|Malik Reneau offensive rebound
|14:59
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point putback layup
|3-8
|14:53
|+3
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes three point pullup jump shot
|6-8
|14:38
|+2
|Kel'el Ware makes two point layup (Trey Galloway assists)
|6-10
|14:38
|Nick Kern Jr. shooting foul (Kel'el Ware draws the foul)
|14:38
|TV timeout
|14:38
|+1
|Kel'el Ware makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|6-11
|14:13
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass)
|13:45
|+3
|Trey Galloway makes three point jump shot (Mackenzie Mgbako assists)
|6-14
|13:20
|Jameel Brown misses three point jump shot
|13:18
|Gabe Cupps defensive rebound
|13:14
|Jameel Brown personal foul
|13:08
|+2
|Kel'el Ware makes two point layup (Trey Galloway assists)
|6-16
|12:51
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:49
|Zach Hicks offensive rebound
|12:44
|+3
|Jameel Brown makes three point jump shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|9-16
|12:32
|Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|12:27
|Gabe Cupps turnover (bad pass) (Zach Hicks steals)
|12:24
|+2
|D'Marco Dunn makes two point layup
|11-16
|12:01
|+3
|Mackenzie Mgbako makes three point jump shot (Trey Galloway assists)
|11-19
|11:49
|Kel'el Ware personal foul
|11:49
|TV timeout
|11:40
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (D'Marco Dunn assists)
|14-19
|11:04
|Malik Reneau misses two point driving layup
|11:02
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|10:51
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point reverse layup
|16-19
|10:24
|Zach Hicks shooting foul (Mackenzie Mgbako draws the foul)
|10:24
|Mackenzie Mgbako misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:24
|+1
|Mackenzie Mgbako makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-20
|10:14
|Zach Hicks turnover (bad pass) (Trey Galloway steals)
|10:06
|+2
|Trey Galloway makes two point driving dunk
|16-22
|9:46
|Qudus Wahab turnover (lost ball)
|9:28
|+2
|Mackenzie Mgbako makes two point driving layup
|16-24
|9:11
|Mackenzie Mgbako blocks D'Marco Dunn's two point driving layup
|9:09
|Mackenzie Mgbako defensive rebound
|9:02
|Anthony Walker misses two point layup
|9:00
|Kel'el Ware offensive rebound
|9:00
|+2
|Kel'el Ware makes two point putback dunk
|16-26
|8:42
|Leo O'Boyle misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|D'Marco Dunn offensive rebound
|8:38
|Anthony Walker shooting foul (D'Marco Dunn draws the foul)
|8:38
|+1
|D'Marco Dunn makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-26
|8:38
|D'Marco Dunn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:38
|CJ Gunn defensive rebound
|8:14
|Anthony Leal turnover (bad pass)
|7:53
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (Leo O'Boyle assists)
|19-26
|7:24
|+2
|Gabe Cupps makes two point driving layup
|19-28
|7:11
|+2
|Nick Kern Jr. makes two point dunk (Jameel Brown assists)
|21-28
|6:36
|Anthony Leal misses three point jump shot
|6:34
|Hoosiers offensive rebound
|6:33
|Hoosiers turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:33
|TV timeout
|6:09
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (Demetrius Lilley assists)
|23-28
|5:44
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point hook shot (Anthony Leal assists)
|23-30
|5:44
|Nick Kern Jr. shooting foul (Malik Reneau draws the foul)
|5:44
|+1
|Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-31
|5:31
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:29
|Malik Reneau defensive rebound
|5:15
|+2
|Kel'el Ware makes two point layup (Malik Reneau assists)
|23-33
|5:15
|Demetrius Lilley shooting foul (Kel'el Ware draws the foul)
|5:15
|+1
|Kel'el Ware makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|23-34
|4:55
|+3
|Jameel Brown makes three point pullup jump shot
|26-34
|4:38
|Anthony Leal turnover (bad pass) (Qudus Wahab steals)
|4:29
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|4:27
|Kel'el Ware defensive rebound
|4:18
|Malik Reneau turnover (traveling)
|4:02
|+3
|Jameel Brown makes three point pullup jump shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|29-34
|3:27
|Anthony Leal misses three point jump shot
|3:25
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|3:17
|+2
|Puff Johnson makes two point driving layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|31-34
|3:06
|+3
|Kel'el Ware makes three point jump shot (Malik Reneau assists)
|31-37
|2:44
|Puff Johnson misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:42
|Kel'el Ware defensive rebound
|2:33
|Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|2:31
|Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|2:30
|TV timeout
|2:16
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point driving finger roll layup (Jameel Brown assists)
|33-37
|1:57
|Malik Reneau misses two point turnaround hook shot
|1:55
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|1:38
|Kel'el Ware blocks Ace Baldwin Jr.'s two point reverse layup
|1:36
|Kel'el Ware defensive rebound
|1:21
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point layup (Trey Galloway assists)
|33-39
|1:02
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point hook shot
|35-39
|0:47
|Mackenzie Mgbako misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Malik Reneau offensive rebound
|0:42
|Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|0:40
|Mackenzie Mgbako offensive rebound
|0:39
|+2
|Mackenzie Mgbako makes two point layup
|35-41
|0:22
|Gabe Cupps personal foul
|0:10
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses two point jump shot
|0:08
|Puff Johnson offensive rebound
|0:06
|+2
|Puff Johnson makes two point putback layup
|37-41
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:30
|Zach Hicks misses three point pullup jump shot
|19:28
|Ace Baldwin Jr. offensive rebound
|19:16
|Malik Reneau personal foul
|19:05
|Nick Kern Jr. misses two point driving layup
|19:03
|Mackenzie Mgbako defensive rebound
|18:57
|Mackenzie Mgbako turnover (lost ball)
|18:33
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point floating jump shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|39-41
|18:13
|Hoosiers turnover (10-second violation)
|17:55
|Ace Baldwin Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Trey Galloway steals)
|17:50
|+2
|Trey Galloway makes two point layup
|39-43
|17:31
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (D'Marco Dunn assists)
|42-43
|17:13
|Trey Galloway turnover (bad pass)
|17:04
|Gabe Cupps personal foul
|16:52
|+3
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes three point pullup jump shot
|45-43
|16:22
|Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|16:20
|Zach Hicks defensive rebound
|15:53
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|47-43
|15:20
|Kel'el Ware misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|15:19
|Hoosiers offensive rebound
|15:19
|D'Marco Dunn personal foul
|15:19
|TV timeout
|15:19
|Nick Kern Jr. personal foul
|15:12
|Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|15:10
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|15:02
|Zach Hicks misses three point jump shot
|15:00
|Hoosiers defensive rebound
|15:00
|Puff Johnson personal foul
|14:52
|Kel'el Ware misses two point jump shot
|14:50
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|14:23
|Malik Reneau shooting foul (Jameel Brown draws the foul)
|14:23
|Jameel Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|14:23
|+1
|Jameel Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|48-43
|14:23
|+1
|Jameel Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|49-43
|14:12
|Leo O'Boyle personal foul
|13:59
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point turnaround bank jump shot (Trey Galloway assists)
|49-45
|13:46
|+2
|D'Marco Dunn makes two point layup (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|51-45
|13:26
|+2
|Malik Reneau makes two point jump shot
|51-47
|13:26
|Leo O'Boyle shooting foul (Malik Reneau draws the foul)
|13:26
|+1
|Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-48
|13:15
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point hook shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|53-48
|12:57
|Jameel Brown personal foul
|12:47
|Malik Reneau misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|Puff Johnson defensive rebound
|12:33
|+3
|D'Marco Dunn makes three point jump shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|56-48
|12:19
|Puff Johnson personal foul
|12:19
|Malik Reneau misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:19
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|12:05
|+3
|Jameel Brown makes three point pullup jump shot
|59-48
|11:34
|Gabe Cupps misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:32
|D'Marco Dunn defensive rebound
|11:32
|Trey Galloway personal foul
|11:32
|TV timeout
|11:08
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point floating jump shot (D'Marco Dunn assists)
|61-48
|10:51
|+3
|Mackenzie Mgbako makes three point jump shot (Malik Reneau assists)
|61-51
|10:24
|Mackenzie Mgbako shooting foul (Ace Baldwin Jr. draws the foul)
|10:24
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:24
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|62-51
|10:06
|Malik Reneau turnover (lost ball) (Jameel Brown steals)
|9:51
|Malik Reneau personal foul
|9:39
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:37
|Anthony Leal defensive rebound
|9:29
|Mackenzie Mgbako misses three point jump shot
|9:27
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|9:15
|D'Marco Dunn misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|Zach Hicks offensive rebound
|8:56
|+2
|Zach Hicks makes two point pullup jump shot (Ace Baldwin Jr. assists)
|64-51
|8:47
|Hoosiers 30 second timeout
|8:47
|TV timeout
|8:32
|Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Kel'el Ware draws the foul)
|8:32
|+1
|Kel'el Ware makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-52
|8:32
|+1
|Kel'el Ware makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|64-53
|8:04
|Zach Hicks misses two point turnaround jump shot
|8:02
|Qudus Wahab offensive rebound
|8:02
|+2
|Qudus Wahab makes two point tip layup
|66-53
|7:31
|Kel'el Ware misses two point turnaround jump shot
|7:29
|Trey Galloway offensive rebound
|7:28
|Trey Galloway misses two point layup
|7:27
|Kel'el Ware offensive rebound
|7:21
|+2
|Kel'el Ware makes two point putback dunk
|66-55
|7:04
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point driving layup
|68-55
|6:52
|+2
|Trey Galloway makes two point driving layup
|68-57
|6:23
|+3
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes three point pullup jump shot
|71-57
|6:13
|Qudus Wahab personal foul
|6:13
|TV timeout
|6:13
|Gabe Cupps misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:13
|Nittany Lions defensive rebound
|6:12
|Mackenzie Mgbako personal foul
|6:12
|+1
|Zach Hicks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-57
|6:12
|+1
|Zach Hicks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-57
|6:04
|Trey Galloway misses two point driving layup
|6:02
|Kel'el Ware offensive rebound
|6:02
|+2
|Kel'el Ware makes two point putback dunk
|73-59
|5:49
|CJ Gunn personal foul
|5:49
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-59
|5:49
|+1
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-59
|5:27
|Qudus Wahab shooting foul (Kel'el Ware draws the foul)
|5:27
|+1
|Kel'el Ware makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-60
|5:27
|+1
|Kel'el Ware makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-61
|5:01
|Ace Baldwin Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:59
|Kel'el Ware defensive rebound
|4:53
|CJ Gunn misses two point driving reverse layup
|4:52
|Malik Reneau offensive rebound
|4:52
|Qudus Wahab personal foul (Malik Reneau draws the foul)
|4:52
|+1
|Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-62
|4:52
|+1
|Malik Reneau makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-63
|4:30
|+3
|Zach Hicks makes three point jump shot (Nick Kern Jr. assists)
|78-63
|4:16
|Zach Hicks shooting foul (Mackenzie Mgbako draws the foul)
|4:16
|+1
|Mackenzie Mgbako makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|78-64
|4:16
|+1
|Mackenzie Mgbako makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|78-65
|3:48
|+2
|D'Marco Dunn makes two point jump shot
|80-65
|3:36
|Kel'el Ware turnover (lost ball) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|3:22
|Nittany Lions 30 second timeout
|3:22
|TV timeout
|3:08
|Malik Reneau shooting foul (Zach Hicks draws the foul)
|3:08
|+1
|Zach Hicks makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|81-65
|3:08
|+1
|Zach Hicks makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|82-65
|3:08
|+1
|Zach Hicks makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|83-65
|2:59
|CJ Gunn misses three point jump shot
|2:57
|Qudus Wahab defensive rebound
|2:29
|Malik Reneau shooting foul (Puff Johnson draws the foul)
|2:29
|Puff Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:29
|Puff Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:29
|Mackenzie Mgbako defensive rebound
|2:13
|+2
|CJ Gunn makes two point cutting layup (Trey Galloway assists)
|83-67
|2:13
|Nick Kern Jr. shooting foul (CJ Gunn draws the foul)
|2:13
|+1
|CJ Gunn makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|83-68
|1:45
|Qudus Wahab misses two point floating jump shot
|1:43
|Mackenzie Mgbako defensive rebound
|1:37
|+3
|Trey Galloway makes three point jump shot (CJ Gunn assists)
|83-71
|1:08
|+2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point driving finger roll layup
|85-71
|0:57
|Mackenzie Mgbako misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|CJ Gunn offensive rebound
|0:49
|Kel'el Ware misses three point jump shot
|0:47
|Hoosiers offensive rebound
|0:47
|Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Ace Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|0:26
|Nick Kern Jr. misses two point driving layup
|0:24
|Kel'el Ware defensive rebound
|0:21
|Kel'el Ware turnover (bad pass) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Kel'el Ware turnover (bad pass) (Ace Baldwin Jr. steals)
|0:21
|Kel'el Ware defensive rebound
|0:24
|Nick Kern Jr. misses two point driving layup
|0:26
|Ace Baldwin Jr. defensive rebound
|0:45
|Trey Galloway misses three point jump shot
|0:47
|Hoosiers offensive rebound
|0:47
|Kel'el Ware misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|CJ Gunn offensive rebound
|0:55
|Mackenzie Mgbako misses three point jump shot
|0:57
|+ 2
|Ace Baldwin Jr. makes two point driving finger roll layup
|1:08
|+ 3
|Trey Galloway makes three point jump shot (CJ Gunn assists)
|1:37
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|71
|Field Goals
|31-54 (57.4%)
|25-52 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|12-22 (54.5%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-16 (68.8%)
|16-19 (84.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|28
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|14
|17
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|17
|13
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fouls
|19
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Penn State 11-11
|75.5 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Indiana 13-9
|73.6 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Baldwin Jr. G
|13.2 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|5.0 APG
|38.4 FG%
|
00
|. Ware C
|14.7 PPG
|9.4 RPG
|1.8 APG
|55.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Baldwin Jr. G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|8 AST
|K. Ware C
|25 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|
|57.4
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|54.5
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|68.8
|FT%
|84.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|22
|2
|8
|8/14
|3/5
|3/4
|1
|40
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Z. Hicks
|19
|5
|0
|5/10
|4/8
|5/5
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Q. Wahab
|14
|7
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|31
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|D. Dunn
|10
|3
|4
|4/9
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Kern Jr.
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Baldwin Jr.
|22
|2
|8
|8/14
|3/5
|3/4
|1
|40
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Z. Hicks
|19
|5
|0
|5/10
|4/8
|5/5
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Q. Wahab
|14
|7
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|31
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|D. Dunn
|10
|3
|4
|4/9
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|N. Kern Jr.
|2
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brown
|14
|0
|2
|4/5
|4/5
|2/3
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Johnson
|4
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|D. Lilley
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. O'Boyle
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Christos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Conlan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Aire
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Gudmundsson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|21
|17
|31/54
|12/22
|11/16
|19
|200
|7
|0
|6
|7
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Ware
|25
|11
|0
|8/12
|1/2
|8/8
|1
|38
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|M. Reneau
|16
|5
|3
|6/10
|0/1
|4/5
|5
|32
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|M. Mgbako
|13
|5
|2
|4/10
|2/6
|3/4
|2
|32
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|T. Galloway
|12
|1
|6
|5/12
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|G. Cupps
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Ware
|25
|11
|0
|8/12
|1/2
|8/8
|1
|38
|0
|1
|3
|4
|7
|M. Reneau
|16
|5
|3
|6/10
|0/1
|4/5
|5
|32
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2
|M. Mgbako
|13
|5
|2
|4/10
|2/6
|3/4
|2
|32
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|T. Galloway
|12
|1
|6
|5/12
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|G. Cupps
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Gunn
|3
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Leal
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|S. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Sparks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Banks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rayford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Goodis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Creel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Stephens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|27
|13
|25/52
|5/19
|16/19
|13
|200
|2
|2
|11
|10
|17
-
DUQ
URI71
58
USA
-
BALL
WMU45
26
-
CLST
OAK43
61
-
GRAM
JAST41
40
TNT
-
LEH
BU52
44
-
RMU
DET48
48
-
SC
UGA55
51
SECN
-
WICH
MEM41
37
CBS
-
BELM
MOSU22
14
-
BING
UVM12
14
-
BRAD
ILST14
8
-
CHAR
W&M12
21
-
ECU
CHAR10
11
ESPU
-
KSU
OKST15
9
ESP+
-
LEM
SHU8
12
-
LON
CHSO8
15
-
9MARQ
GTWN16
10
FS1
-
M-OH
OHIO19
13
-
MONM
DEL16
19
-
MURR
UNI10
11
CBSSN
-
NW
MINN14
15
BTN
-
SHOU
FIU17
13
ESP+
-
SIU
UIC12
17
-
TEX
25TCU10
16
ESP2
-
UVA
CLEM16
14
ESPN
-
VMI
MER19
26
-
WAG
STONEH21
19
-
WINT
NCAS14
20
-
FOR
STL0
0
USA
-
APP
GASO0
0
-
BRY
ME0
0
-
CAL
ASU0
0
PACN
-
CCSU
MRMK0
0
-
RICE
UTSA0
0
ESP+
-
COOK
ALST0
0
-
ULM
ARST0
0
-
MIZZ
VAN0
0
SECN
-
17UTST
SDSU0
0
FOX
-
AF
BSU0
0
-
BELLAR
QUEEN0
0
-
BUCK
AMER0
0
-
CIT
ETSU0
0
-
COPP
NCCU0
0
-
CCAR
MRSH0
0
-
DSU
NORF0
0
-
ELON
NCAT0
0
CBSSN
-
EMU
NIU0
0
-
EVAN
VALP0
0
-
FLA
TXAM0
0
ESP2
-
GCU
UTVA0
0
-
4HOU
8KAN0
0
ESPN
-
HOUC
NICH0
0
-
HOW
HAMP0
0
TNT
-
IDST
NAU0
0
-
MORE
TNTC0
0
-
MORG
SCST0
0
-
ODU
JMAD0
0
-
23OKLA
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
RAD
SCUP0
0
-
RICH
VCU0
0
ESPU
-
RUTG
MICH0
0
BTN
-
SOU
ALCN0
0
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0
-
TROY
GAST0
0
-
WCU
WOFF0
0
-
UALR
EIU0
0
-
LAM
TXCC0
0
-
MCNS
SELA0
0
-
NDST
UND0
0
-
SAM
CHAT0
0
-
SNIND
TNST0
0
-
STET
CARK0
0
-
UTM
SIUE0
0
-
WIU
SEMO0
0
-
CMU
BGSU0
0
-
COLO
UTAH0
0
PACN
-
EKY
KNSW0
0
-
FAMU
AAMU0
0
-
HC
L-MD0
0
-
JU
LIP0
0
-
NH
LOW0
0
-
SFA
TRLST0
0
-
UTA
UTU0
0
-
UIW
UNO0
0
-
UNF
PEAY0
0
-
USM
TXST0
0
-
GT
NCST0
0
CW
-
MD
MIST0
0
FOX
-
16AUB
MISS0
0
SECN
-
22BYU
WV0
0
ESP+
-
CINCY
15TTU0
0
ESP+
-
CLMB
DART0
0
-
DRKE
INST0
0
ESP2
-
LAF
ARMY0
0
-
ND
PITT0
0
ACCN
-
PRIN
BRWN0
0
-
USF
NTEX0
0
ESP+
-
TOWS
HOFS0
0
CBSSN
-
TLSA
20FAU0
0
ESP+
-
UCD
CP0
0
-
7DUKE
3UNC0
0
ESPN
-
TXSO
PVAM0
0
-
NE
STON0
0
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0
-
UCSD
LBSU0
0
-