South Carolina keeps adding to its accomplishments and brushing up on its credentials.

The Gamecocks are bound to move into the Top 25 next week, especially if they can conquer Georgia on Saturday afternoon at Athens, Ga.

"It's a passionate group," South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said of his players. "They want to win badly. They're a confident group."

South Carolina (18-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) has knocked off then-No. 6 Kentucky and No. 5 Tennessee during its four-game winning streak. The 63-59 victory on Tuesday served as a season-low point total for the Volunteers.

The Gamecocks, who have matched their best eight-game SEC mark in five years, have won their last three road games.

"What it says the most is their commitment to try to look at a really big challenge like winning on the road," Paris said. "They know how to manage the situation."

Georgia (14-7, 4-4) is going for a season sweep of the Gamecocks after winning 74-69 on Jan. 16. Silas Demary Jr. poured in 15 points and its defense held South Carolina to 39.7 percent shooting from the field.

That meeting was a foul-fest with the teams combining to shoot 64 free throws, with South Carolina crippled by going 17-for-32 from the foul line and the Bulldogs checking in at 25-for-32.

Since the South Carolina game, Georgia has gone 1-3 and carries a two-game skid into the rematch. That includes an 85-76 home loss Wednesday to No. 24 Alabama when the Bulldogs surrendered 58 second-half points.

"We got to get healthy," Georgia coach Mike White said. "Four or five of these guys have got to get rest. We're going to need every ounce of energy we can get to guard those guys and generate some offense."

South Carolina guard Ta'Lon Cooper has been a strong perimeter threat, shooting 11-for-15 on 3-pointers across the past four games.

Georgia has received boosts from RJ Melendez, who posted his second double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Alabama game.

Georgia is 11-2 at home.

--Field Level Media