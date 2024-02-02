Surging South Carolina hopes to avenge loss to Georgia
South Carolina keeps adding to its accomplishments and brushing up on its credentials.
The Gamecocks are bound to move into the Top 25 next week, especially if they can conquer Georgia on Saturday afternoon at Athens, Ga.
"It's a passionate group," South Carolina coach Lamont Paris said of his players. "They want to win badly. They're a confident group."
South Carolina (18-3, 6-2 Southeastern Conference) has knocked off then-No. 6 Kentucky and No. 5 Tennessee during its four-game winning streak. The 63-59 victory on Tuesday served as a season-low point total for the Volunteers.
The Gamecocks, who have matched their best eight-game SEC mark in five years, have won their last three road games.
"What it says the most is their commitment to try to look at a really big challenge like winning on the road," Paris said. "They know how to manage the situation."
Georgia (14-7, 4-4) is going for a season sweep of the Gamecocks after winning 74-69 on Jan. 16. Silas Demary Jr. poured in 15 points and its defense held South Carolina to 39.7 percent shooting from the field.
That meeting was a foul-fest with the teams combining to shoot 64 free throws, with South Carolina crippled by going 17-for-32 from the foul line and the Bulldogs checking in at 25-for-32.
Since the South Carolina game, Georgia has gone 1-3 and carries a two-game skid into the rematch. That includes an 85-76 home loss Wednesday to No. 24 Alabama when the Bulldogs surrendered 58 second-half points.
"We got to get healthy," Georgia coach Mike White said. "Four or five of these guys have got to get rest. We're going to need every ounce of energy we can get to guard those guys and generate some offense."
South Carolina guard Ta'Lon Cooper has been a strong perimeter threat, shooting 11-for-15 on 3-pointers across the past four games.
Georgia has received boosts from RJ Melendez, who posted his second double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Alabama game.
Georgia is 11-2 at home.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|9:13
|Blue Cain personal foul (Collin Murray-Boyles draws the foul)
|9:28
|Silas Demary Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Collin Murray-Boyles steals)
|9:49
|Myles Stute personal foul (Frank Anselem-Ibe draws the foul)
|9:49
|Frank Anselem-Ibe defensive rebound
|9:51
|Frank Anselem-Ibe blocks B.J. Mack's two point layup
|10:10
|RJ Melendez turnover (lost ball) (Ta'Lon Cooper steals)
|10:23
|+1
|B.J. Mack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-51
|10:23
|B.J. Mack misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:23
|Jalen DeLoach shooting foul (B.J. Mack draws the foul)
|10:46
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:17
|+1
|B.J. Mack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-51
|11:17
|B.J. Mack misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:17
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim shooting foul (B.J. Mack draws the foul)
|11:18
|TV timeout
|11:18
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|11:20
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim blocks Myles Stute's two point layup
|11:41
|B.J. Mack defensive rebound
|11:43
|Jalen DeLoach misses two point layup
|12:08
|+2
|Jacobi Wright makes two point driving finger roll layup (Myles Stute assists)
|51-51
|12:22
|+2
|Noah Thomasson makes two point jump shot
|49-51
|12:38
|Noah Thomasson defensive rebound
|12:40
|B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
|12:59
|+2
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes two point cutting layup (Jalen DeLoach assists)
|49-49
|13:11
|Zachary Davis personal foul (Silas Demary Jr. draws the foul)
|13:31
|+2
|Zachary Davis makes two point layup (Meechie Johnson assists)
|49-47
|13:38
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|13:40
|Blue Cain misses two point layup
|14:04
|+2
|Josh Gray makes two point layup
|47-47
|14:10
|Josh Gray offensive rebound
|14:12
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim blocks Myles Stute's three point jump shot
|14:24
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|14:26
|Justin Hill misses three point jump shot
|14:42
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|14:44
|Josh Gray misses two point layup
|14:48
|Josh Gray offensive rebound
|14:50
|Russel Tchewa blocks Meechie Johnson's two point layup
|15:15
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|15:17
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|15:19
|TV timeout
|15:21
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|15:23
|Noah Thomasson misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|15:37
|+2
|Zachary Davis makes two point layup (Collin Murray-Boyles assists)
|45-47
|15:52
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|15:54
|Russel Tchewa misses two point layup
|15:58
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|16:00
|Blue Cain misses two point jump shot
|16:21
|Ta'Lon Cooper turnover (out of bounds)
|16:33
|Blue Cain personal foul (Collin Murray-Boyles draws the foul)
|16:49
|Silas Demary Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|16:49
|Silas Demary Jr. offensive foul
|17:02
|B.J. Mack turnover (traveling)
|17:22
|+2
|Noah Thomasson makes two point layup
|43-47
|17:35
|Collin Murray-Boyles turnover (bad pass) (Russel Tchewa steals)
|17:45
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|17:47
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|18:00
|+3
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes three point jump shot (B.J. Mack assists)
|43-45
|18:25
|+1
|Silas Demary Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-45
|18:25
|+1
|Silas Demary Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-44
|18:25
|B.J. Mack shooting foul (Silas Demary Jr. draws the foul)
|18:39
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point layup
|40-43
|19:07
|+1
|Russel Tchewa makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|38-43
|19:07
|Ta'Lon Cooper shooting foul (Russel Tchewa draws the foul)
|19:07
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point layup
|38-42
|19:18
|Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound
|19:20
|Meechie Johnson misses two point jump shot
|19:45
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|19:47
|Noah Thomasson misses two point floating jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|0:01
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|0:26
|Frank Anselem-Ibe defensive rebound
|0:28
|RJ Melendez blocks Meechie Johnson's three point jump shot
|0:42
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim personal foul
|0:42
|Gamecocks offensive rebound
|0:43
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|0:50
|Russel Tchewa shooting foul (Ta'Lon Cooper draws the foul)
|0:59
|Josh Gray defensive rebound
|1:01
|Noah Thomasson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|1:16
|TV timeout
|1:16
|Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|1:23
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point layup (Zachary Davis assists)
|38-40
|1:44
|+2
|Silas Demary Jr. makes two point jump shot
|36-40
|2:04
|+3
|Meechie Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wright assists)
|36-38
|2:20
|Meechie Johnson defensive rebound
|2:22
|Justin Hill misses two point jump shot
|2:36
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point layup (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|33-38
|3:07
|+2
|Silas Demary Jr. makes two point layup
|31-38
|3:22
|Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound
|3:24
|Zachary Davis misses three point jump shot
|3:44
|+2
|Justin Hill makes two point stepback jump shot
|31-36
|4:04
|B.J. Mack turnover (traveling)
|4:11
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|4:13
|Silas Demary Jr. misses two point jump shot
|4:23
|+3
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wright assists)
|31-34
|4:32
|Jacobi Wright offensive rebound
|4:34
|Jalen DeLoach blocks B.J. Mack's two point layup
|5:01
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot
|28-34
|5:17
|Zachary Davis personal foul (Noah Thomasson draws the foul)
|5:18
|Noah Thomasson defensive rebound
|5:20
|Jacobi Wright misses three point jump shot
|5:45
|+2
|Russel Tchewa makes two point layup (Silas Demary Jr. assists)
|28-31
|6:14
|+3
|Morris Ugusuk makes three point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|28-29
|6:30
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|6:32
|Blue Cain misses two point driving layup
|6:44
|TV timeout
|6:59
|+3
|Meechie Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jacobi Wright assists)
|25-29
|7:04
|Jacobi Wright defensive rebound
|7:06
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses two point jump shot
|7:37
|+3
|Ta'Lon Cooper makes three point jump shot (Josh Gray assists)
|22-29
|8:06
|+2
|RJ Melendez makes two point dunk (Silas Demary Jr. assists)
|19-29
|8:09
|Silas Demary Jr. defensive rebound
|8:11
|Morris Ugusuk misses three point jump shot
|8:28
|Jacobi Wright defensive rebound
|8:30
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|8:42
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|8:42
|Josh Gray misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:42
|+1
|Josh Gray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-27
|8:42
|Russel Tchewa shooting foul (Josh Gray draws the foul)
|9:05
|+2
|RJ Melendez makes two point layup
|18-27
|9:09
|RJ Melendez offensive rebound
|9:11
|Silas Demary Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:20
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|9:22
|Meechie Johnson misses three point jump shot
|9:32
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|9:34
|RJ Melendez misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|+2
|Josh Gray makes two point dunk (Collin Murray-Boyles assists)
|18-25
|10:07
|RJ Melendez personal foul (Meechie Johnson draws the foul)
|10:11
|+1
|RJ Melendez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-25
|10:11
|+1
|RJ Melendez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-24
|10:11
|Meechie Johnson shooting foul (RJ Melendez draws the foul)
|10:14
|Collin Murray-Boyles turnover (lost ball) (Silas Demary Jr. steals)
|10:35
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|10:37
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|TV timeout
|10:41
|Bulldogs offensive rebound
|10:43
|Blue Cain misses three point jump shot
|10:52
|Noah Thomasson defensive rebound
|10:54
|Jacobi Wright misses two point layup
|11:09
|RJ Melendez turnover (lost ball) (Myles Stute steals)
|11:21
|Jalen DeLoach offensive rebound
|11:23
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|11:39
|Jalen DeLoach defensive rebound
|11:41
|Myles Stute misses three point jump shot
|11:55
|+3
|Blue Cain makes three point pullup jump shot
|16-23
|12:08
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point jump shot (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|16-20
|12:31
|+3
|Blue Cain makes three point stepback jump shot
|14-20
|12:58
|RJ Melendez defensive rebound
|13:00
|B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
|13:25
|+3
|Blue Cain makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|14-17
|13:39
|+2
|B.J. Mack makes two point floating jump shot (Collin Murray-Boyles assists)
|14-14
|14:08
|Gamecocks defensive rebound
|14:10
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim misses three point jump shot
|14:23
|+2
|Josh Gray makes two point layup (Jacobi Wright assists)
|12-14
|14:40
|Blue Cain turnover (out of bounds)
|14:44
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim offensive rebound
|14:46
|Noah Thomasson misses three point jump shot
|14:57
|Josh Gray personal foul (Jabri Abdur-Rahim draws the foul)
|14:57
|Ta'Lon Cooper turnover (Jabri Abdur-Rahim steals)
|15:02
|Blue Cain personal foul
|15:03
|Josh Gray offensive rebound
|15:05
|Josh Gray misses two point hook shot
|15:22
|+3
|Noah Thomasson makes three point jump shot (Justin Hill assists)
|10-14
|15:35
|TV timeout
|15:35
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point layup (Zachary Davis assists)
|10-11
|15:54
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Noah Thomasson assists)
|8-11
|16:08
|+2
|Josh Gray makes two point dunk (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|8-8
|16:25
|Zachary Davis defensive rebound
|16:27
|RJ Melendez misses three point jump shot
|16:47
|+2
|Zachary Davis makes two point cutting dunk (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|6-8
|17:02
|+3
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes three point jump shot (Noah Thomasson assists)
|4-8
|17:19
|Noah Thomasson defensive rebound
|17:21
|Collin Murray-Boyles misses two point layup
|17:25
|Collin Murray-Boyles offensive rebound
|17:27
|B.J. Mack misses two point layup
|17:41
|Silas Demary Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Collin Murray-Boyles steals)
|17:50
|Russel Tchewa defensive rebound
|17:52
|B.J. Mack misses three point jump shot
|18:01
|Ta'Lon Cooper defensive rebound
|18:03
|Russel Tchewa misses two point layup
|18:07
|Russel Tchewa offensive rebound
|18:09
|Noah Thomasson misses two point jump shot
|18:31
|+2
|B.J. Mack makes two point layup (Collin Murray-Boyles assists)
|4-5
|18:50
|+3
|Noah Thomasson makes three point jump shot (RJ Melendez assists)
|2-5
|18:57
|B.J. Mack turnover (lost ball) (RJ Melendez steals)
|19:16
|+2
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim makes two point driving layup
|2-2
|19:41
|+2
|Collin Murray-Boyles makes two point dunk (Ta'Lon Cooper assists)
|2-0
|20:00
|Collin Murray-Boyles vs. Russel Tchewa (Gamecocks gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Blue Cain personal foul (Collin Murray-Boyles draws the foul)
|9:13
|Silas Demary Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Collin Murray-Boyles steals)
|9:28
|Myles Stute personal foul (Frank Anselem-Ibe draws the foul)
|9:49
|Frank Anselem-Ibe defensive rebound
|9:49
|Frank Anselem-Ibe blocks B.J. Mack's two point layup
|9:51
|RJ Melendez turnover (lost ball) (Ta'Lon Cooper steals)
|10:10
|+ 1
|B.J. Mack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:23
|B.J. Mack misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:23
|Jalen DeLoach shooting foul (B.J. Mack draws the foul)
|10:23
|Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:46
|+ 1
|B.J. Mack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|51
|Field Goals
|22-43 (51.2%)
|19-45 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|3-6 (50.0%)
|5-5 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|22
|Offensive
|5
|5
|Defensive
|17
|15
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|20
|8
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|7
|6
|Fouls
|7
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Carolina 18-3
|72.7 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Georgia 14-7
|77.2 PPG
|41.0 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Murray-Boyles F
|6.5 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|50.7 FG%
|
00
|. Abdur-Rahim G
|13.1 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|0.4 APG
|37.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Murray-Boyles F
|12 PTS
|1 REB
|4 AST
|J. Abdur-Rahim G
|13 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|51.2
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Murray-Boyles
|12
|1
|4
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|T. Cooper
|9
|3
|6
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Johnson
|6
|3
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Z. Davis
|6
|6
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|B. Mack
|6
|1
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Murray-Boyles
|12
|1
|4
|6/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|T. Cooper
|9
|3
|6
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. Johnson
|6
|3
|1
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Z. Davis
|6
|6
|2
|3/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|B. Mack
|6
|1
|1
|2/8
|0/3
|2/4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ugusuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Stute
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sparkman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grajzl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Herro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Conyers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dibba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bosmans-Verdonk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|22
|20
|22/43
|6/17
|3/6
|7
|0
|4
|0
|7
|5
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|13
|1
|0
|5/11
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N. Thomasson
|10
|4
|2
|4/11
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. Melendez
|6
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|S. Demary Jr.
|6
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|R. Tchewa
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|-
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|13
|1
|0
|5/11
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|N. Thomasson
|10
|4
|2
|4/11
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|R. Melendez
|6
|3
|1
|2/4
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|S. Demary Jr.
|6
|2
|2
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|R. Tchewa
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Cain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. DeLoach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Anselem-Ibe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jennings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sunahara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Moncrieffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|20
|8
|19/45
|8/21
|5/5
|10
|0
|4
|6
|6
|5
|15
-
DUQ
URI66
58
2nd 7:58 USA
-
BALL
WMU41
26
2nd 16:18
-
CLST
OAK42
61
2nd 12:24
-
GRAM
JAST37
38
2nd 14:39 TNT
-
LEH
BU52
42
2nd 11:51
-
RMU
DET46
41
2nd 13:20
-
SC
UGA53
51
2nd 9:49 SECN
-
WICH
MEM38
34
2nd 14:11 CBS
-
BELM
MOSU17
14
1st 10:56
-
BING
UVM12
12
1st 11:06
-
BRAD
ILST6
6
1st 15:20
-
CHAR
W&M12
21
1st 11:58
-
ECU
CHAR10
11
1st 12:09 ESPU
-
KSU
OKST14
9
1st 11:52 ESP+
-
LEM
SHU8
12
1st 12:35
-
LON
CHSO8
11
1st 12:46
-
9MARQ
GTWN16
8
1st 13:34 FS1
-
M-OH
OHIO14
10
1st 13:05
-
MONM
DEL16
16
1st 11:27
-
MURR
UNI10
11
1st 11:35 CBSSN
-
NW
MINN14
13
1st 9:43 BTN
-
SHOU
FIU12
11
1st 10:07 ESP+
-
SIU
UIC12
17
1st 11:55
-
TEX
25TCU8
16
1st 12:16 ESP2
-
UVA
CLEM14
12
1st 11:35 ESPN
-
VMI
MER19
26
1st 11:54
-
WAG
STONEH21
19
1st 7:36
-
WINT
NCAS11
17
1st 12:11
-
FOR
STL0
0
USA
-
APP
GASO0
0
-
BRY
ME0
0
-
CAL
ASU0
0
PACN
-
CCSU
MRMK0
0
-
RICE
UTSA0
0
ESP+
-
COOK
ALST0
0
-
ULM
ARST0
0
-
MIZZ
VAN0
0
SECN
-
17UTST
SDSU0
0
FOX
-
AF
BSU0
0
-
BELLAR
QUEEN0
0
-
BUCK
AMER0
0
-
CIT
ETSU0
0
-
COPP
NCCU0
0
-
CCAR
MRSH0
0
-
DSU
NORF0
0
-
ELON
NCAT0
0
CBSSN
-
EMU
NIU0
0
-
EVAN
VALP0
0
-
FLA
TXAM0
0
ESP2
-
GCU
UTVA0
0
-
4HOU
8KAN0
0
ESPN
-
HOUC
NICH0
0
-
HOW
HAMP0
0
TNT
-
IDST
NAU0
0
-
MORE
TNTC0
0
-
MORG
SCST0
0
-
ODU
JMAD0
0
-
23OKLA
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
RAD
SCUP0
0
-
RICH
VCU0
0
ESPU
-
RUTG
MICH0
0
BTN
-
SOU
ALCN0
0
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0
-
TROY
GAST0
0
-
WCU
WOFF0
0
-
UALR
EIU0
0
-
LAM
TXCC0
0
-
MCNS
SELA0
0
-
NDST
UND0
0
-
SAM
CHAT0
0
-
SNIND
TNST0
0
-
STET
CARK0
0
-
UTM
SIUE0
0
-
WIU
SEMO0
0
-
CMU
BGSU0
0
-
COLO
UTAH0
0
PACN
-
EKY
KNSW0
0
-
FAMU
AAMU0
0
-
HC
L-MD0
0
-
JU
LIP0
0
-
NH
LOW0
0
-
SFA
TRLST0
0
-
UTA
UTU0
0
-
UIW
UNO0
0
-
UNF
PEAY0
0
-
USM
TXST0
0
-
GT
NCST0
0
CW
-
MD
MIST0
0
FOX
-
16AUB
MISS0
0
SECN
-
22BYU
WV0
0
ESP+
-
CINCY
15TTU0
0
ESP+
-
CLMB
DART0
0
-
DRKE
INST0
0
ESP2
-
LAF
ARMY0
0
-
ND
PITT0
0
ACCN
-
PRIN
BRWN0
0
-
USF
NTEX0
0
ESP+
-
TOWS
HOFS0
0
CBSSN
-
TLSA
20FAU0
0
ESP+
-
UCD
CP0
0
-
7DUKE
3UNC0
0
ESPN
-
TXSO
PVAM0
0
-
NE
STON0
0
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0
-
UCSD
LBSU0
0
-
CAMP
UNCW0
0
-
COR
HARV0
0
-
ORST
USC0
0
PACN
-
PENN
YALE0
0
-
PRES
HIPT0
0
-
SAC
PRST0
0
-
SFU
LIU0
0
-
UMBC
ALB0
0
-
USD
SACL0
0
-
SYR
WAKE0
0
CW
-
DU
ORU0
0
-
FSU
LOU0
0
ACCN
-
IDHO
MTST0
0
-
12IAST
18BAYL0
0
ESP2
-
MTSU
WKY0
0
ESPU
-
PEP
PORT0
0
-
USA
LA0
0
-
SEA
CABP0
0
-
STTHMN
UMKC0
0
-
UCRV
CSN0
0
-
WEB
NCO0
0
-
WYO
UNLV0
0
CBSSN
-
FGCU
UNA0
0
-
MSST
24ALA0
0
SECN
-
5TENN
10UK0
0
ESPN
-
UTRGV
SUU0
0
-
EWU
MONT0
0
-
JVST
NMST0
0
-
LIB
UTEP0
0
ESP+
-
WSU
WASH0
0
PACN
-
XAV
DEP0
0
FS1
-
COLST
FRES0
0
CBSSN
-
HAW
UCI0
0
-
ORE
UCLA0
0
ESP2
-
UCSB
CSUB0
0
-
UOP
SF0
0
-
SMC
GONZ0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
LSU74
95
2nd 0.0 ESP2
-
GMU
MASS65
66
2nd 0.0
-
NAVY
COLG64
88
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
PSU
IND85
71
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
JOES
LAS88
82
2nd 0.0 ESPU
-
1UCONN
SJU77
64
2nd 0.0 FOX
-
VT
MIA74
82
2nd 0.0 ESPN