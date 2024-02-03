away team background logo
home team background logo
STJOES
LSALLE

1st Half
JOES
Hawks
38
LAS
Explorers
44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   (Hawks gains possession)  
19:50   Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot  
19:48   Rokas Jocius defensive rebound  
19:22 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 0-3
19:03 +3 Christ Essandoko makes three point jump shot 3-3
18:48   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot  
18:46   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
18:38   Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot  
18:36   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi defensive rebound  
18:24 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi assists) 3-6
18:24 +2 Rasheer Fleming makes two point dunk (Lynn Greer III assists) 5-6
17:47   Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot  
17:45   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi offensive rebound  
17:36   Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot  
17:34   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
17:24   Rasheer Fleming misses three point jump shot  
17:22   Rokas Jocius defensive rebound  
17:12   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
17:10   Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound  
16:59 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot 8-6
16:39 +3 Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes three point jump shot (Rokas Jocius assists) 8-9
16:07   Christ Essandoko misses two point jump shot  
16:07   Erik Reynolds II offensive rebound  
16:07   Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup  
16:05   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
16:00   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
15:58   Christ Essandoko defensive rebound  
15:32   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi blocks Cameron Brown's two point jump shot  
15:32   Lynn Greer III offensive rebound  
15:32   Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)  
15:32   TV timeout  
15:32 +1 Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-9
15:32 +1 Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-9
15:03   Christ Essandoko blocks Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi's two point jump shot  
15:01   Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound  
14:58   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
14:56   Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound  
14:51   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
14:49   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
14:42 +3 Khalil Brantley makes three point jump shot 10-12
14:20   Lynn Greer III turnover (bad pass) (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi steals)  
14:15   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot  
14:13   Rokas Jocius offensive rebound  
14:11 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Rokas Jocius assists) 10-15
14:01   Xzayvier Brown turnover (bad pass) (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi steals)  
13:57   Rasheer Fleming blocks Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi's two point dunk  
13:55   Explorers offensive rebound  
13:55 +2 Rokas Jocius makes two point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 10-17
13:30 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup 12-17
13:20 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 12-19
13:10 +3 Rasheer Fleming makes three point jump shot (Anthony Finkley assists) 15-19
12:59   Cameron Brown blocks Khalil Brantley's three point jump shot  
12:47 +2 Rasheer Fleming makes two point dunk (Xzayvier Brown assists) 17-19
12:25 +2 Rokas Jocius makes two point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 17-21
11:56 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot 20-21
11:37   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
11:35   Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound  
11:27   Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Anthony Finkley draws the foul)  
11:27   TV timeout  
11:27 +1 Anthony Finkley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-21
11:27 +1 Anthony Finkley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-21
11:02 +2 Rokas Jocius makes two point dunk (Jhamir Brickus assists) 22-23
10:46   Anthony Finkley turnover (bad pass)  
10:36   Andres Marrero misses two point jump shot  
10:34   Christ Essandoko defensive rebound  
10:09 +2 Anthony Finkley makes two point jump shot 24-23
9:50   Rokas Jocius misses three point jump shot  
9:48   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
9:41   Xzayvier Brown turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)  
9:20   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
9:18   Christ Essandoko defensive rebound  
9:08 +2 Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup (Christ Essandoko assists) 26-23
8:48 +3 Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 26-26
8:24   Christ Essandoko misses two point dunk  
8:22   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
8:14   Christ Essandoko personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)  
8:05 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot 26-29
7:37   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi blocks Christ Essandoko's two point layup  
7:35   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
7:22   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot  
7:20   Xzayvier Brown defensive rebound  
7:15   Anwar Gill blocks Xzayvier Brown's two point layup  
7:13   Hawks offensive rebound  
7:15   TV timeout  
7:05   Lynn Greer III turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)  
6:58   Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup  
6:56   Christ Essandoko defensive rebound  
6:45   Xzayvier Brown misses three point jump shot  
6:43   Lynn Greer III offensive rebound  
6:38   Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot  
6:36   Andres Marrero defensive rebound  
6:19 +2 Andres Marrero makes two point jump shot 26-31
5:50   Anwar Gill personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
5:34   Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot  
5:32   Ryan Zan defensive rebound  
5:22   Cameron Brown shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
5:22 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-32
5:22 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-33
5:06   Khalil Brantley personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
4:50 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot 28-33
4:43   Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot  
4:41   Ryan Zan offensive rebound  
4:40   Ryan Zan turnover (lost ball)  
4:25 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Rasheer Fleming assists) 31-33
4:06 +2 Andres Marrero makes two point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 31-35
3:49   Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot  
3:47   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
3:33   Lynn Greer III shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
3:33   TV timeout  
3:33   Khalil Brantley misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:33 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-36
3:05   Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)  
3:05   Rasheer Fleming misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:05 +1 Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-36
2:42   Cameron Brown blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup  
2:40   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
2:35   Xzayvier Brown misses two point layup  
2:33   Ryan Zan defensive rebound  
2:27   Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot  
2:25   Ryan Zan offensive rebound  
2:21 +3 Andres Marrero makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 32-39
1:51   Kacper Klaczek misses three point jump shot  
1:49   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
1:20 +3 Andres Marrero makes three point jump shot (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi assists) 32-42
1:07 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Xzayvier Brown assists) 35-42
0:42 +2 Rokas Jocius makes two point layup (Andres Marrero assists) 35-44
0:27 +3 Christ Essandoko makes three point jump shot (Rasheer Fleming assists) 38-44
0:21   Explorers 30 second timeout  
0:21   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses two point jump shot  
0:19   Explorers offensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
JOES
Hawks
50
LAS
Explorers
38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)  
20:00   Christ Essandoko misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
20:00 +1 Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2 39-44
19:35 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot 39-46
19:18   Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup  
19:13   Christ Essandoko turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)  
19:09   Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup  
19:07   Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound  
19:02   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
19:02   Rokas Jocius offensive rebound  
19:02   Cameron Brown personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)  
18:41 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot 39-48
18:30 +2 Christ Essandoko makes two point layup 41-48
18:18 +2 Rokas Jocius makes two point jump shot 41-50
18:01   Lynn Greer III misses two point layup  
17:59   Rasheer Fleming offensive rebound  
17:27   Daeshon Shepherd misses two point jump shot  
17:27   Christ Essandoko defensive rebound  
17:27 +2 Rasheer Fleming makes two point layup 43-50
17:27 +2 Christ Essandoko makes two point layup (Lynn Greer III assists) 45-50
17:27   Daeshon Shepherd shooting foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)  
17:27 +1 Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 1 of 1 46-50
17:08   Rokas Jocius misses two point hook shot  
17:06   Christ Essandoko defensive rebound  
16:59   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
16:57   Erik Reynolds II misses two point jump shot  
16:55   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
16:48   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
16:46   Explorers offensive rebound  
16:36 +3 Rokas Jocius makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 46-53
16:23   Cameron Brown turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
16:22   Christ Essandoko personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
16:12   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
16:10   Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound  
16:05   Lynn Greer III misses two point layup  
16:03   Rokas Jocius defensive rebound  
15:53   Rokas Jocius offensive foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)  
15:53   Rokas Jocius turnover (offensive foul)  
15:53   TV timeout  
15:36   Christ Essandoko turnover (bad pass)  
15:16 +3 Anwar Gill makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 46-56
14:56   Christ Essandoko turnover (lost ball) (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi steals)  
14:49   Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot  
14:47   Xzayvier Brown defensive rebound  
14:42   Ryan Zan shooting foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)  
14:42 +1 Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 1 of 2 47-56
14:42 +1 Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-56
14:26   Cameron Brown personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
14:22 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot 48-58
14:08   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
14:06   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
14:02   Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Erik Reynolds II steals)  
13:51 +3 Rasheer Fleming makes three point jump shot (Erik Reynolds II assists) 51-58
13:27   Xzayvier Brown personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
13:09   Khalil Brantley turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)  
12:54   Xzayvier Brown turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
12:49   Xzayvier Brown shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
12:49   Khalil Brantley misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:49 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-59
12:28   Anthony Finkley misses three point jump shot  
12:26   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
12:22 +3 Andres Marrero makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 51-62
12:13   Hawks 30 second timeout  
12:13   TV timeout  
12:03   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)  
12:03 +1 Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 52-62
12:03   Cameron Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:03   Ryan Zan defensive rebound  
11:45 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point jump shot 52-64
11:27   Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot  
11:25   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi defensive rebound  
10:58   Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot  
10:56   Christ Essandoko defensive rebound  
10:45   Anwar Gill personal foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)  
10:45   TV timeout  
10:45 +1 Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-64
10:45 +1 Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-64
10:37   Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass)  
10:25   Xzayvier Brown misses three point jump shot  
10:23   Lynn Greer III offensive rebound  
10:11 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup 56-64
9:49   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
9:47   Cameron Brown defensive rebound  
9:44   Ryan Zan personal foul (Xzayvier Brown draws the foul)  
9:44 +1 Xzayvier Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 57-64
9:44 +1 Xzayvier Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 58-64
9:35   Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Xzayvier Brown steals)  
9:29 +3 Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Xzayvier Brown assists) 61-64
9:16   Explorers 60 second timeout  
9:00   Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot  
8:58   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
8:32   Rokas Jocius blocks Lynn Greer III's two point layup  
8:32   Explorers defensive rebound  
8:32   Anwar Gill misses two point hook shot  
8:30   Rokas Jocius offensive rebound  
8:30   Xzayvier Brown shooting foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)  
8:30 +1 Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 1 of 2 61-65
8:30 +1 Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 2 of 2 61-66
8:19   Christ Essandoko misses two point layup  
8:17   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
8:08 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 61-69
7:46 +3 Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists) 64-69
7:13   Rokas Jocius misses two point jump shot  
7:11   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
7:05   Lynn Greer III misses two point layup  
7:03   Lynn Greer III offensive rebound  
7:01 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup 66-69
6:42   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
6:40   Christ Essandoko defensive rebound  
6:26 +2 Xzayvier Brown makes two point layup 68-69
6:26   Anwar Gill shooting foul (Xzayvier Brown draws the foul)  
6:26   TV timeout  
6:26   Xzayvier Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:26   Rasheer Fleming offensive rebound  
6:07 +2 Xzayvier Brown makes two point layup 70-69
5:54   Rasheer Fleming personal foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)  
5:54   Rokas Jocius misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:54   Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound  
5:33 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point layup 72-69
5:33   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
5:33 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 1 73-69
5:20   Cameron Brown personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
5:20 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 73-70
5:20 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 73-71
5:04   Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot  
5:02   Lynn Greer III offensive rebound  
4:55   Andres Marrero shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
4:55 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 74-71
4:55 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 75-71
4:35   Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot  
4:33   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
4:33   Anwar Gill personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
4:33 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 76-71
4:33   Lynn Greer III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
4:33   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
4:29 +2 Andres Marrero makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists) 76-73
4:13 +2 Xzayvier Brown makes two point layup 78-73
3:47   Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)  
3:47   TV timeout  
3:47   Daeshon Shepherd misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:47   Daeshon Shepherd misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:47   Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound  
3:20 +2 Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot 80-73
3:02   Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot  
3:00   Lynn Greer III defensive rebound  
3:00   Anwar Gill personal foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)  
3:00 +1 Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2 81-73
3:00   Cameron Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:00   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
2:50   Lynn Greer III personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)  
2:50 +1 Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2 81-74
2:50 +1 Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2 81-75
2:22   Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot  
2:20   Rasheer Fleming offensive rebound  
2:16   Rasheer Fleming turnover (bad pass) (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi steals)  
2:09   Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot  
2:07   Andres Marrero offensive rebound  
2:00 +3 Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot 81-78
2:00   Explorers 30 second timeout  
1:38   Erik Reynolds II turnover (lost ball)  
1:11   Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot  
1:09   Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound  
1:07   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses two point jump shot  
1:05   Hawks defensive rebound  
0:45   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi personal foul (Xzayvier Brown draws the foul)  
0:45   Xzayvier Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:45 +1 Xzayvier Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2 82-78
0:38   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot  
0:36   Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound  
0:36   Khalil Brantley personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)  
0:36 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2 83-78
0:36 +1 Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2 84-78
0:26   Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)  
0:26 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2 84-79
0:26 +1 Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2 84-80
0:25   Khalil Brantley personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)  
0:25 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 85-80
0:25 +1 Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 86-80
0:19 +2 Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup 86-82
0:19   Explorers 30 second timeout  
0:15   Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)  
0:15 +1 Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 1 of 2 87-82
0:15 +1 Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 2 of 2 88-82
0:09   Charles Coleman blocks Khalil Brantley's three point jump shot  
0:07   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi offensive rebound  
0:02   Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot  
0:07   Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  
  Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
  Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
  Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi offensive rebound
  Charles Coleman blocks Khalil Brantley's three point jump shot
Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 2 of 2
Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 1 of 2
  Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)
  Explorers 30 second timeout
Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
Points 88 82
Field Goals 26-55 (47.3%) 28-69 (40.6%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 14-33 (42.4%)
Free Throws 26-33 (78.8%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 38 36
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 27 21
Team 2 4
Assists 11 18
Steals 3 9
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 12 6
Fouls 14 22
Technicals 0 0
2
E. Reynolds II G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
2
J. Brickus G
24 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
Saint Joseph's
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Reynolds II 21 3 1 7/13 5/8 2/2 0 37 1 0 1 1 2
R. Fleming 17 9 2 5/6 2/3 5/6 3 30 0 1 1 3 6
L. Greer III 16 11 3 5/15 0/2 6/7 2 29 0 0 2 5 6
C. Essandoko 16 8 1 4/8 2/2 6/7 2 25 0 1 3 0 8
C. Brown 5 3 0 1/3 1/2 2/4 4 34 1 2 1 0 3
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Brown 9 2 3 3/7 0/2 3/5 3 31 1 0 3 0 2
A. Finkley 4 0 1 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 9 0 0 1 0 0
K. Klaczek 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
C. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Geatens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Vogel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Winborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Simmons II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lange - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Haskins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 36 11 26/55 10/21 26/33 14 199 3 5 12 9 27
La Salle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brickus 24 8 8 8/13 6/8 2/2 3 35 1 0 0 2 6
K. Brantley 15 3 4 4/13 1/6 6/8 3 33 2 0 3 0 3
R. Jocius 15 6 2 6/9 1/2 2/3 3 22 0 1 1 3 3
T. Vahlberg Fasasi 6 4 2 2/10 2/6 0/0 4 27 4 2 0 2 2
D. Shepherd 0 1 0 0/5 0/2 0/2 1 20 0 0 0 1 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Marrero 15 2 1 6/11 3/7 0/0 1 24 0 0 0 1 1
A. Gill 7 3 1 2/8 1/2 2/2 5 25 2 1 1 0 3
R. Zan 0 5 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 2 3
C. Ireland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sanchez-Ramos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mercandino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Tahmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kovacevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 32 18 28/69 14/33 12/17 22 198 9 4 6 11 21
