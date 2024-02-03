STJOES
LSALLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|(Hawks gains possession)
|19:50
|Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot
|19:48
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|19:22
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|0-3
|19:03
|+3
|Christ Essandoko makes three point jump shot
|3-3
|18:48
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot
|18:46
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|18:38
|Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot
|18:36
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi defensive rebound
|18:24
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi assists)
|3-6
|18:24
|+2
|Rasheer Fleming makes two point dunk (Lynn Greer III assists)
|5-6
|17:47
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|17:45
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi offensive rebound
|17:36
|Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot
|17:34
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|17:24
|Rasheer Fleming misses three point jump shot
|17:22
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|17:12
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|17:10
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|16:59
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot
|8-6
|16:39
|+3
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes three point jump shot (Rokas Jocius assists)
|8-9
|16:07
|Christ Essandoko misses two point jump shot
|16:07
|Erik Reynolds II offensive rebound
|16:07
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup
|16:05
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|16:00
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|Christ Essandoko defensive rebound
|15:32
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi blocks Cameron Brown's two point jump shot
|15:32
|Lynn Greer III offensive rebound
|15:32
|Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)
|15:32
|TV timeout
|15:32
|+1
|Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-9
|15:32
|+1
|Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-9
|15:03
|Christ Essandoko blocks Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi's two point jump shot
|15:01
|Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound
|14:58
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|14:56
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|14:51
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|14:49
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|14:42
|+3
|Khalil Brantley makes three point jump shot
|10-12
|14:20
|Lynn Greer III turnover (bad pass) (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi steals)
|14:15
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot
|14:13
|Rokas Jocius offensive rebound
|14:11
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Rokas Jocius assists)
|10-15
|14:01
|Xzayvier Brown turnover (bad pass) (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi steals)
|13:57
|Rasheer Fleming blocks Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi's two point dunk
|13:55
|Explorers offensive rebound
|13:55
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|10-17
|13:30
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup
|12-17
|13:20
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|12-19
|13:10
|+3
|Rasheer Fleming makes three point jump shot (Anthony Finkley assists)
|15-19
|12:59
|Cameron Brown blocks Khalil Brantley's three point jump shot
|12:47
|+2
|Rasheer Fleming makes two point dunk (Xzayvier Brown assists)
|17-19
|12:25
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|17-21
|11:56
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot
|20-21
|11:37
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|11:35
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|11:27
|Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Anthony Finkley draws the foul)
|11:27
|TV timeout
|11:27
|+1
|Anthony Finkley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-21
|11:27
|+1
|Anthony Finkley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-21
|11:02
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point dunk (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|22-23
|10:46
|Anthony Finkley turnover (bad pass)
|10:36
|Andres Marrero misses two point jump shot
|10:34
|Christ Essandoko defensive rebound
|10:09
|+2
|Anthony Finkley makes two point jump shot
|24-23
|9:50
|Rokas Jocius misses three point jump shot
|9:48
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|9:41
|Xzayvier Brown turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)
|9:20
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|9:18
|Christ Essandoko defensive rebound
|9:08
|+2
|Erik Reynolds II makes two point layup (Christ Essandoko assists)
|26-23
|8:48
|+3
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|26-26
|8:24
|Christ Essandoko misses two point dunk
|8:22
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|8:14
|Christ Essandoko personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|8:05
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot
|26-29
|7:37
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi blocks Christ Essandoko's two point layup
|7:35
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|7:22
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot
|7:20
|Xzayvier Brown defensive rebound
|7:15
|Anwar Gill blocks Xzayvier Brown's two point layup
|7:13
|Hawks offensive rebound
|7:15
|TV timeout
|7:05
|Lynn Greer III turnover (bad pass) (Anwar Gill steals)
|6:58
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup
|6:56
|Christ Essandoko defensive rebound
|6:45
|Xzayvier Brown misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|Lynn Greer III offensive rebound
|6:38
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|6:36
|Andres Marrero defensive rebound
|6:19
|+2
|Andres Marrero makes two point jump shot
|26-31
|5:50
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|5:34
|Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot
|5:32
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|5:22
|Cameron Brown shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|5:22
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-32
|5:22
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-33
|5:06
|Khalil Brantley personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|4:50
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot
|28-33
|4:43
|Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
|4:41
|Ryan Zan offensive rebound
|4:40
|Ryan Zan turnover (lost ball)
|4:25
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Rasheer Fleming assists)
|31-33
|4:06
|+2
|Andres Marrero makes two point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|31-35
|3:49
|Lynn Greer III misses two point jump shot
|3:47
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|3:33
|Lynn Greer III shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|3:33
|TV timeout
|3:33
|Khalil Brantley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:33
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-36
|3:05
|Jhamir Brickus shooting foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)
|3:05
|Rasheer Fleming misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:05
|+1
|Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-36
|2:42
|Cameron Brown blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup
|2:40
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|2:35
|Xzayvier Brown misses two point layup
|2:33
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|2:27
|Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
|2:25
|Ryan Zan offensive rebound
|2:21
|+3
|Andres Marrero makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|32-39
|1:51
|Kacper Klaczek misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|1:20
|+3
|Andres Marrero makes three point jump shot (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi assists)
|32-42
|1:07
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Xzayvier Brown assists)
|35-42
|0:42
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point layup (Andres Marrero assists)
|35-44
|0:27
|+3
|Christ Essandoko makes three point jump shot (Rasheer Fleming assists)
|38-44
|0:21
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:21
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses two point jump shot
|0:19
|Explorers offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)
|20:00
|Christ Essandoko misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|20:00
|+1
|Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-44
|19:35
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot
|39-46
|19:18
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point layup
|19:13
|Christ Essandoko turnover (lost ball) (Jhamir Brickus steals)
|19:09
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point layup
|19:07
|Jhamir Brickus offensive rebound
|19:02
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|19:02
|Rokas Jocius offensive rebound
|19:02
|Cameron Brown personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|18:41
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point jump shot
|39-48
|18:30
|+2
|Christ Essandoko makes two point layup
|41-48
|18:18
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point jump shot
|41-50
|18:01
|Lynn Greer III misses two point layup
|17:59
|Rasheer Fleming offensive rebound
|17:27
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point jump shot
|17:27
|Christ Essandoko defensive rebound
|17:27
|+2
|Rasheer Fleming makes two point layup
|43-50
|17:27
|+2
|Christ Essandoko makes two point layup (Lynn Greer III assists)
|45-50
|17:27
|Daeshon Shepherd shooting foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)
|17:27
|+1
|Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|46-50
|17:08
|Rokas Jocius misses two point hook shot
|17:06
|Christ Essandoko defensive rebound
|16:59
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|16:57
|Erik Reynolds II misses two point jump shot
|16:55
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|16:48
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|16:46
|Explorers offensive rebound
|16:36
|+3
|Rokas Jocius makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|46-53
|16:23
|Cameron Brown turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|16:22
|Christ Essandoko personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|16:12
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|16:10
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|16:05
|Lynn Greer III misses two point layup
|16:03
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|15:53
|Rokas Jocius offensive foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)
|15:53
|Rokas Jocius turnover (offensive foul)
|15:53
|TV timeout
|15:36
|Christ Essandoko turnover (bad pass)
|15:16
|+3
|Anwar Gill makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|46-56
|14:56
|Christ Essandoko turnover (lost ball) (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi steals)
|14:49
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|14:47
|Xzayvier Brown defensive rebound
|14:42
|Ryan Zan shooting foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)
|14:42
|+1
|Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-56
|14:42
|+1
|Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-56
|14:26
|Cameron Brown personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|14:22
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point jump shot
|48-58
|14:08
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|14:06
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|14:02
|Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Erik Reynolds II steals)
|13:51
|+3
|Rasheer Fleming makes three point jump shot (Erik Reynolds II assists)
|51-58
|13:27
|Xzayvier Brown personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|13:09
|Khalil Brantley turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)
|12:54
|Xzayvier Brown turnover (bad pass) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|12:49
|Xzayvier Brown shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|12:49
|Khalil Brantley misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:49
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-59
|12:28
|Anthony Finkley misses three point jump shot
|12:26
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|12:22
|+3
|Andres Marrero makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|51-62
|12:13
|Hawks 30 second timeout
|12:13
|TV timeout
|12:03
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi shooting foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
|12:03
|+1
|Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-62
|12:03
|Cameron Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:03
|Ryan Zan defensive rebound
|11:45
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point jump shot
|52-64
|11:27
|Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|11:25
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi defensive rebound
|10:58
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|10:56
|Christ Essandoko defensive rebound
|10:45
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Christ Essandoko draws the foul)
|10:45
|TV timeout
|10:45
|+1
|Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|53-64
|10:45
|+1
|Christ Essandoko makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-64
|10:37
|Anwar Gill turnover (bad pass)
|10:25
|Xzayvier Brown misses three point jump shot
|10:23
|Lynn Greer III offensive rebound
|10:11
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup
|56-64
|9:49
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|9:47
|Cameron Brown defensive rebound
|9:44
|Ryan Zan personal foul (Xzayvier Brown draws the foul)
|9:44
|+1
|Xzayvier Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-64
|9:44
|+1
|Xzayvier Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-64
|9:35
|Khalil Brantley turnover (bad pass) (Xzayvier Brown steals)
|9:29
|+3
|Erik Reynolds II makes three point jump shot (Xzayvier Brown assists)
|61-64
|9:16
|Explorers 60 second timeout
|9:00
|Jhamir Brickus misses two point jump shot
|8:58
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|8:32
|Rokas Jocius blocks Lynn Greer III's two point layup
|8:32
|Explorers defensive rebound
|8:32
|Anwar Gill misses two point hook shot
|8:30
|Rokas Jocius offensive rebound
|8:30
|Xzayvier Brown shooting foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)
|8:30
|+1
|Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|61-65
|8:30
|+1
|Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-66
|8:19
|Christ Essandoko misses two point layup
|8:17
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|8:08
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|61-69
|7:46
|+3
|Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Lynn Greer III assists)
|64-69
|7:13
|Rokas Jocius misses two point jump shot
|7:11
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|7:05
|Lynn Greer III misses two point layup
|7:03
|Lynn Greer III offensive rebound
|7:01
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup
|66-69
|6:42
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|6:40
|Christ Essandoko defensive rebound
|6:26
|+2
|Xzayvier Brown makes two point layup
|68-69
|6:26
|Anwar Gill shooting foul (Xzayvier Brown draws the foul)
|6:26
|TV timeout
|6:26
|Xzayvier Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:26
|Rasheer Fleming offensive rebound
|6:07
|+2
|Xzayvier Brown makes two point layup
|70-69
|5:54
|Rasheer Fleming personal foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)
|5:54
|Rokas Jocius misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:54
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|5:33
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point layup
|72-69
|5:33
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|5:33
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|73-69
|5:20
|Cameron Brown personal foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|5:20
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-70
|5:20
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-71
|5:04
|Erik Reynolds II misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|Lynn Greer III offensive rebound
|4:55
|Andres Marrero shooting foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|4:55
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-71
|4:55
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-71
|4:35
|Anwar Gill misses two point jump shot
|4:33
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|4:33
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|4:33
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-71
|4:33
|Lynn Greer III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:33
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|4:29
|+2
|Andres Marrero makes two point layup (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|76-73
|4:13
|+2
|Xzayvier Brown makes two point layup
|78-73
|3:47
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Daeshon Shepherd draws the foul)
|3:47
|TV timeout
|3:47
|Daeshon Shepherd misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:47
|Daeshon Shepherd misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:47
|Rasheer Fleming defensive rebound
|3:20
|+2
|Lynn Greer III makes two point jump shot
|80-73
|3:02
|Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
|3:00
|Lynn Greer III defensive rebound
|3:00
|Anwar Gill personal foul (Cameron Brown draws the foul)
|3:00
|+1
|Cameron Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-73
|3:00
|Cameron Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:00
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|2:50
|Lynn Greer III personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|2:50
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-74
|2:50
|+1
|Jhamir Brickus makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|81-75
|2:22
|Lynn Greer III misses three point jump shot
|2:20
|Rasheer Fleming offensive rebound
|2:16
|Rasheer Fleming turnover (bad pass) (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi steals)
|2:09
|Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot
|2:07
|Andres Marrero offensive rebound
|2:00
|+3
|Jhamir Brickus makes three point jump shot
|81-78
|2:00
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|1:38
|Erik Reynolds II turnover (lost ball)
|1:11
|Khalil Brantley misses two point jump shot
|1:09
|Daeshon Shepherd offensive rebound
|1:07
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses two point jump shot
|1:05
|Hawks defensive rebound
|0:45
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi personal foul (Xzayvier Brown draws the foul)
|0:45
|Xzayvier Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:45
|+1
|Xzayvier Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|82-78
|0:38
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot
|0:36
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|0:36
|Khalil Brantley personal foul (Erik Reynolds II draws the foul)
|0:36
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|83-78
|0:36
|+1
|Erik Reynolds II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-78
|0:26
|Rasheer Fleming shooting foul (Khalil Brantley draws the foul)
|0:26
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|84-79
|0:26
|+1
|Khalil Brantley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-80
|0:25
|Khalil Brantley personal foul (Lynn Greer III draws the foul)
|0:25
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|85-80
|0:25
|+1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|86-80
|0:19
|+2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|86-82
|0:19
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:15
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)
|0:15
|+1
|Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|87-82
|0:15
|+1
|Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|88-82
|0:09
|Charles Coleman blocks Khalil Brantley's three point jump shot
|0:07
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi offensive rebound
|0:02
|Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Erik Reynolds II defensive rebound
|0:07
|Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi offensive rebound
|0:07
|Charles Coleman blocks Khalil Brantley's three point jump shot
|0:09
|+ 1
|Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:15
|+ 1
|Rasheer Fleming makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:15
|Jhamir Brickus personal foul (Rasheer Fleming draws the foul)
|0:15
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|0:19
|+ 2
|Jhamir Brickus makes two point layup
|0:19
|+ 1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:25
|+ 1
|Lynn Greer III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|82
|Field Goals
|26-55 (47.3%)
|28-69 (40.6%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|14-33 (42.4%)
|Free Throws
|26-33 (78.8%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|36
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|27
|21
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|11
|18
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|6
|Fouls
|14
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
24 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 15-7
|77.4 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|15.3 APG
|La Salle 11-11
|73.8 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Reynolds II G
|17.7 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.7 APG
|44.7 FG%
|
00
|. Brickus G
|14.4 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|4.9 APG
|44.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Reynolds II G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|J. Brickus G
|24 PTS
|8 REB
|8 AST
|
|47.3
|FG%
|40.6
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|42.4
|
|
|78.8
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Reynolds II
|21
|3
|1
|7/13
|5/8
|2/2
|0
|37
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Fleming
|17
|9
|2
|5/6
|2/3
|5/6
|3
|30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|L. Greer III
|16
|11
|3
|5/15
|0/2
|6/7
|2
|29
|0
|0
|2
|5
|6
|C. Essandoko
|16
|8
|1
|4/8
|2/2
|6/7
|2
|25
|0
|1
|3
|0
|8
|C. Brown
|5
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|2/4
|4
|34
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Brown
|9
|2
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|3/5
|3
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|A. Finkley
|4
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Klaczek
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Geatens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arizin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Vogel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Winborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Simmons II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lange
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Haskins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|36
|11
|26/55
|10/21
|26/33
|14
|199
|3
|5
|12
|9
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brickus
|24
|8
|8
|8/13
|6/8
|2/2
|3
|35
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|K. Brantley
|15
|3
|4
|4/13
|1/6
|6/8
|3
|33
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|R. Jocius
|15
|6
|2
|6/9
|1/2
|2/3
|3
|22
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|T. Vahlberg Fasasi
|6
|4
|2
|2/10
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|27
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|D. Shepherd
|0
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|0/2
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Marrero
|15
|2
|1
|6/11
|3/7
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Gill
|7
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/2
|2/2
|5
|25
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|R. Zan
|0
|5
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|C. Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanchez-Ramos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mercandino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Tahmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kovacevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Joseph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|32
|18
|28/69
|14/33
|12/17
|22
|198
|9
|4
|6
|11
|21
