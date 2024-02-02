Winning with defense, Virginia takes on Clemson
Contrasting styles of play will be on display Saturday when Virginia travels to Clemson for the 136th meeting between the Atlantic Coast Conference foes.
Per usual, Virginia (16-5, 7-3 ACC) is winning games on the defensive side of the court. The Cavaliers allow the second-fewest points per game (57.3) in NCAA Division I.
It's an impressive figure, even for Virginia standards. It's the fewest points the Cavaliers have allowed since the 2019-20 season, when they boasted the nation's best scoring defense, at 52.4 points per game.
Winners of five straight games, Bennett's team has given up more than 60 points just once in the stretch. The most recent victim was Notre Dame, as the Cavaliers stifled the Fighting Irish for a 65-53 victory on Wednesday.
"Why we've been a better team as of late is we've been better defensively," Bennett said. "It helps a lot of things."
On the offensive end, senior guard Reece Beekman leads the scoring with 13.3 points per game, while Isaac McKneely chips in 11.6.
Bennett and the Cavaliers now turn their attention to a Clemson team that shoots 47.4 percent from the field, good for third in the ACC.
"(Clemson's) a mature, veteran-led team," Bennett added. "It'll be a different kind of game. That's what makes the ACC what it is."
For Clemson (14-6, 4-5), life in conference play has been a roller coaster. After starting the year 11-1, the Tigers have dropped five of eight games in 2024.
Clemson appeared to be on its way to a blowout victory against Louisville on Tuesday, holding a 24-point advantage with less than 13 minutes left.
Thanks to sloppy ball handling and shooting woes, Clemson saw the Cardinals trim its lead to four points with 29 seconds left before escaping with a 70-64 win.
"It was harder than I would have liked," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "We didn't shoot the ball well and we were very slow starting the game. We had some very careless turnovers down the stretch and (Louisville) made some shots."
Relieved to have avoided a crushing blow for its NCAA Tournament resume, the Tigers can bolster their odds with a win over Virginia at home -- something they haven't done since Jan. 12, 2013.
On the season, Clemson's led by PJ Hall's 19.9 points per game, followed by Joe Girard III at 14.8.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|10:33
|+2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point jump shot (Ian Schieffelin assists)
|16-14
|10:47
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|10:49
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|10:53
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|10:55
|PJ Hall blocks Reece Beekman's two point layup
|11:12
|Jordan Minor defensive rebound
|11:14
|Josh Beadle misses two point layup
|11:35
|+1
|Taine Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-12
|11:35
|+1
|Taine Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-12
|11:35
|TV timeout
|11:35
|Jack Clark shooting foul (Taine Murray draws the foul)
|11:43
|Jordan Minor defensive rebound
|11:45
|PJ Hall misses three point jump shot
|11:58
|RJ Godfrey defensive rebound
|12:00
|Dante Harris misses two point jump shot
|12:19
|+2
|PJ Hall makes two point layup (RJ Godfrey assists)
|14-12
|12:27
|Jordan Minor personal foul (RJ Godfrey draws the foul)
|12:40
|+3
|Jacob Groves makes three point jump shot (Andrew Rohde assists)
|14-10
|13:01
|PJ Hall turnover (out of bounds)
|13:16
|Jacob Groves personal foul (RJ Godfrey draws the foul)
|13:24
|Josh Beadle defensive rebound
|13:26
|Blake Buchanan misses two point layup
|13:32
|Blake Buchanan offensive rebound
|13:34
|Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|14:02
|+2
|Ian Schieffelin makes two point layup
|11-10
|14:09
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|14:11
|Josh Beadle misses two point jump shot
|14:18
|Taine Murray personal foul
|14:18
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|14:20
|RJ Godfrey misses two point hook shot
|14:32
|Jack Clark offensive rebound
|14:34
|RJ Godfrey misses two point layup
|14:51
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|14:53
|Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
|15:15
|Taine Murray defensive rebound
|15:17
|Jack Clark misses two point layup
|15:31
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-8
|15:31
|+1
|Reece Beekman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-8
|15:31
|TV timeout
|15:31
|Joseph Girard III shooting foul
|15:33
|Chase Hunter turnover (Reece Beekman steals)
|15:45
|+2
|Ryan Dunn makes two point dunk
|9-8
|15:56
|Ryan Dunn offensive rebound
|15:56
|Reece Beekman misses two point layup
|15:56
|Chase Hunter turnover (Reece Beekman steals)
|16:05
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point layup
|7-8
|16:13
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|16:15
|Chauncey Wiggins misses two point layup
|16:18
|Andrew Rohde turnover (Chauncey Wiggins steals)
|16:47
|+2
|Chase Hunter makes two point layup
|5-8
|16:50
|Chase Hunter defensive rebound
|16:52
|Andrew Rohde misses three point jump shot
|17:17
|+3
|Joseph Girard III makes three point jump shot (Chauncey Wiggins assists)
|5-6
|17:28
|+2
|Isaac McKneely makes two point jump shot
|5-3
|17:46
|+1
|Ian Schieffelin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-3
|17:46
|Ryan Dunn shooting foul
|17:46
|+2
|Ian Schieffelin makes two point layup
|3-2
|17:46
|Ian Schieffelin offensive rebound
|17:46
|Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|18:05
|Isaac McKneely personal foul
|18:06
|Ian Schieffelin offensive rebound
|18:08
|Chauncey Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|18:28
|+2
|Reece Beekman makes two point jump shot
|3-0
|18:44
|Isaac McKneely defensive rebound
|18:46
|PJ Hall misses three point jump shot
|19:03
|+1
|Ryan Dunn makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|1-0
|19:03
|Ryan Dunn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:03
|Ian Schieffelin shooting foul
|19:28
|Ryan Dunn defensive rebound
|19:30
|Chauncey Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|(Tigers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Joseph Girard III makes two point jump shot (Ian Schieffelin assists)
|10:33
|Ian Schieffelin defensive rebound
|10:47
|Isaac McKneely misses three point jump shot
|10:49
|Cavaliers offensive rebound
|10:53
|PJ Hall blocks Reece Beekman's two point layup
|10:55
|Jordan Minor defensive rebound
|11:12
|Josh Beadle misses two point layup
|11:14
|+ 1
|Taine Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:35
|+ 1
|Taine Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:35
|Jack Clark shooting foul (Taine Murray draws the foul)
|11:35
|Jordan Minor defensive rebound
|11:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|16
|12
|Field Goals
|5-13 (38.5%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|1-5 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|10
|Offensive
|2
|5
|Defensive
|6
|5
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|1
|2
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fouls
|5
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Beekman G
|13.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|6.2 APG
|45.4 FG%
|
00
|. Schieffelin F
|9.3 PPG
|9.6 RPG
|2.3 APG
|59.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Beekman G
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|I. Schieffelin F
|5 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|
|38.5
|FG%
|31.3
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Beekman
|6
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Dunn
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|I. McKneely
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Rohde
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Minor
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Beekman
|6
|0
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Dunn
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|I. McKneely
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Rohde
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Minor
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Buchanan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. How
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bond III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gertrude
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bliss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|8
|1
|5/13
|1/5
|5/6
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Schieffelin
|5
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Girard III
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Hunter
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Hall
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C. Wiggins
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Schieffelin
|5
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Girard III
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Hunter
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Hall
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|C. Wiggins
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Beadle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Godfrey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Heidbreder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Nauseef
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Latiff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Leyte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hemenway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|10
|2
|5/16
|1/5
|1/1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|5
-
DUQ
URI71
58
2nd 5:36 USA
-
BALL
WMU45
26
2nd 15:03
-
CLST
OAK43
61
2nd 11:50
-
GRAM
JAST41
40
2nd 12:55 TNT
-
LEH
BU52
44
2nd 11:51
-
RMU
DET48
48
2nd 11:10
-
SC
UGA55
51
2nd 8:31 SECN
-
WICH
MEM41
37
2nd 13:08 CBS
-
BELM
MOSU22
14
1st 9:22
-
BING
UVM12
14
1st 9:47
-
BRAD
ILST14
8
1st 11:16
-
CHAR
W&M12
21
1st 11:58
-
ECU
CHAR10
11
1st 11:20 ESPU
-
KSU
OKST15
9
1st 10:44 ESP+
-
LEM
SHU8
12
1st 12:35
-
LON
CHSO8
15
1st 11:32
-
9MARQ
GTWN16
10
1st 11:44 FS1
-
M-OH
OHIO19
13
1st 11:46
-
MONM
DEL16
19
1st 10:22
-
MURR
UNI10
11
1st 11:35 CBSSN
-
NW
MINN14
15
1st 8:50 BTN
-
SHOU
FIU17
13
1st 8:57 ESP+
-
SIU
UIC12
17
1st 11:30
-
TEX
25TCU10
16
1st 11:44 ESP2
-
UVA
CLEM16
14
1st 10:33 ESPN
-
VMI
MER19
26
1st 11:40
-
WAG
STONEH21
19
1st 7:36
-
WINT
NCAS14
20
1st 10:53
-
FOR
STL0
0
USA
-
APP
GASO0
0
-
BRY
ME0
0
-
CAL
ASU0
0
PACN
-
CCSU
MRMK0
0
-
RICE
UTSA0
0
ESP+
-
COOK
ALST0
0
-
ULM
ARST0
0
-
MIZZ
VAN0
0
SECN
-
17UTST
SDSU0
0
FOX
-
AF
BSU0
0
-
BELLAR
QUEEN0
0
-
BUCK
AMER0
0
-
CIT
ETSU0
0
-
COPP
NCCU0
0
-
CCAR
MRSH0
0
-
DSU
NORF0
0
-
ELON
NCAT0
0
CBSSN
-
EMU
NIU0
0
-
EVAN
VALP0
0
-
FLA
TXAM0
0
ESP2
-
GCU
UTVA0
0
-
4HOU
8KAN0
0
ESPN
-
HOUC
NICH0
0
-
HOW
HAMP0
0
TNT
-
IDST
NAU0
0
-
MORE
TNTC0
0
-
MORG
SCST0
0
-
ODU
JMAD0
0
-
23OKLA
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
RAD
SCUP0
0
-
RICH
VCU0
0
ESPU
-
RUTG
MICH0
0
BTN
-
SOU
ALCN0
0
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0
-
TROY
GAST0
0
-
WCU
WOFF0
0
-
UALR
EIU0
0
-
LAM
TXCC0
0
-
MCNS
SELA0
0
-
NDST
UND0
0
-
SAM
CHAT0
0
-
SNIND
TNST0
0
-
STET
CARK0
0
-
UTM
SIUE0
0
-
WIU
SEMO0
0
-
CMU
BGSU0
0
-
COLO
UTAH0
0
PACN
-
EKY
KNSW0
0
-
FAMU
AAMU0
0
-
HC
L-MD0
0
-
JU
LIP0
0
-
NH
LOW0
0
-
SFA
TRLST0
0
-
UTA
UTU0
0
-
UIW
UNO0
0
-
UNF
PEAY0
0
-
USM
TXST0
0
-
GT
NCST0
0
CW
-
MD
MIST0
0
FOX
-
16AUB
MISS0
0
SECN
-
22BYU
WV0
0
ESP+
-
CINCY
15TTU0
0
ESP+
-
CLMB
DART0
0
-
DRKE
INST0
0
ESP2
-
LAF
ARMY0
0
-
ND
PITT0
0
ACCN
-
PRIN
BRWN0
0
-
USF
NTEX0
0
ESP+
-
TOWS
HOFS0
0
CBSSN
-
TLSA
20FAU0
0
ESP+
-
UCD
CP0
0
-
7DUKE
3UNC0
0
ESPN
-
TXSO
PVAM0
0
-
NE
STON0
0
-
UAPB
MVSU0
0
-
UCSD
LBSU0
0
-
CAMP
UNCW0
0
-
COR
HARV0
0
-
ORST
USC0
0
PACN
-
PENN
YALE0
0
-
PRES
HIPT0
0
-
SAC
PRST0
0
-
SFU
LIU0
0
-
UMBC
ALB0
0
-
USD
SACL0
0
-
SYR
WAKE0
0
CW
-
DU
ORU0
0
-
FSU
LOU0
0
ACCN
-
IDHO
MTST0
0
-
12IAST
18BAYL0
0
ESP2
-
MTSU
WKY0
0
ESPU
-
PEP
PORT0
0
-
USA
LA0
0
-
SEA
CABP0
0
-
STTHMN
UMKC0
0
-
UCRV
CSN0
0
-
WEB
NCO0
0
-
WYO
UNLV0
0
CBSSN
-
FGCU
UNA0
0
-
MSST
24ALA0
0
SECN
-
5TENN
10UK0
0
ESPN
-
UTRGV
SUU0
0
-
EWU
MONT0
0
-
JVST
NMST0
0
-
LIB
UTEP0
0
ESP+
-
WSU
WASH0
0
PACN
-
XAV
DEP0
0
FS1
-
COLST
FRES0
0
CBSSN
-
HAW
UCI0
0
-
ORE
UCLA0
0
ESP2
-
UCSB
CSUB0
0
-
UOP
SF0
0
-
SMC
GONZ0
0
ESPN
-
ARK
LSU74
95
2nd 0.0 ESP2
-
GMU
MASS65
66
2nd 0.0
-
NAVY
COLG64
88
2nd 0.0 CBSSN
-
PSU
IND85
71
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
JOES
LAS88
82
2nd 0.0 ESPU
-
1UCONN
SJU77
64
2nd 0.0 FOX
-
VT
MIA74
82
2nd 0.0 ESPN