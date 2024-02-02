Miami to keep tabs on Sean Pedulla in clash vs. Virginia Tech
Miami advanced to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament last year. Now, the Hurricanes are in danger of failing to qualify for the 68-team field next month.
Virginia Tech, which lost in the first round of last year's NIT, will need a big finish to return to the NCAA Tournament.
On Saturday afternoon, Miami (14-7, 5-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) will host Virginia Tech (13-8, 5-5) in a battle between league rivals in Coral Gables, Fla.
The Hokies had won three straight ACC games before losing to seventh-ranked Duke, 77-67, on Monday.
"We squandered some opportunities," Virginia Tech coach Mike Young said. "But better days are ahead."
Miami beat host Virginia Tech, 75-71, on Jan. 13. Matthew Cleveland scored 21 points in that game, however, he has missed two straight games due to what Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga called a "badly bruised hip."
Larranaga surely will have Hokies guard Sean Pedulla at the top of his scouting report. Pedulla leads the Hokies in scoring (15.5) and assists (4.5).
In addition, Pedulla scored a game-high 33 points in last month's Hokies-Hurricanes matchup, making 13 of 23 shots, including 5 of 13 on 3-pointers. And even though he's only 6-foot-1, he also had a game-high 10 rebounds.
The other two Hokies players to watch are Lynn Kidd and Hunter Cattoor. Kidd is averaging 13.9 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds, while Cattoor is contributing 13.8 points and shooting a team-best 43.1 percent from 3-point range.
Cattoor missed the earlier Miami game due to injury. Kidd had 16 points on 8-for-8 shooting against the Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes are just 3-5 in their past eight games, and that includes a 74-68 loss at North Carolina State on Tuesday.
Miami is powered by Norchad Omier, who is tops on the team in scoring (18.1) and rebounds (9.8).
Nijel Pack (14.7 points per game) and Wooga Poplar (14.6) also are the Hurricanes top 3-point threats at 44.7 and 39.3 percent shooting, respectively.
With Cleveland out, Miami has gone more to Paul Djobet, an athletic 6-7 freshman wing from France.
"Paul has practiced well all season," Larranaga said. "With Cleveland out, he's earned more playing time, and he was a plus-13 (on Jan. 27 against Pitt). He's done a wonderful job."
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|Lynn Kidd vs. Norchad Omier (Hurricanes gains possession)
|19:36
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point jump shot (Kyshawn George assists)
|0-2
|19:13
|+2
|Robbie Beran makes two point layup
|2-2
|18:52
|Norchad Omier turnover (lost ball) (Lynn Kidd steals)
|18:40
|MJ Collins misses three point jump shot
|18:38
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|18:30
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|18:28
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|18:10
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|18:08
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|17:49
|+2
|Nijel Pack makes two point layup
|2-4
|17:27
|+2
|Robbie Beran makes two point layup (Lynn Kidd assists)
|4-4
|17:04
|Lynn Kidd shooting foul (Norchad Omier draws the foul)
|17:04
|+1
|Norchad Omier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-5
|17:04
|+1
|Norchad Omier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-6
|16:43
|+2
|Mylyjael Poteat makes two point jump shot (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|6-6
|16:23
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point jump shot
|6-8
|16:06
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|16:04
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|15:56
|Nijel Pack turnover (bad pass)
|15:55
|TV timeout
|15:35
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|15:24
|Norchad Omier turnover (bad pass)
|15:06
|Bensley Joseph shooting foul (Sean Pedulla draws the foul)
|15:06
|+1
|Sean Pedulla makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-8
|15:06
|Sean Pedulla misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:06
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|14:53
|Mylyjael Poteat personal foul (Nijel Pack draws the foul)
|14:42
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point hook shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|7-10
|14:25
|Mylyjael Poteat turnover (traveling)
|13:59
|+2
|Nijel Pack makes two point jump shot
|7-12
|13:49
|Sean Pedulla misses two point jump shot
|13:47
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|13:35
|Kyshawn George turnover (bad pass)
|13:20
|+3
|Sean Pedulla makes three point jump shot (MJ Collins assists)
|10-12
|13:05
|Tyler Nickel personal foul
|12:58
|Paul Djobet misses three point jump shot
|12:56
|Kyshawn George offensive rebound
|12:52
|+3
|Kyshawn George makes three point jump shot (Bensley Joseph assists)
|10-15
|12:26
|Norchad Omier personal foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|12:12
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point hook shot
|12-15
|11:50
|+3
|Wooga Poplar makes three point jump shot
|12-18
|11:39
|Sean Pedulla misses two point layup
|11:37
|Sean Pedulla offensive rebound
|11:34
|+2
|Sean Pedulla makes two point layup
|14-18
|11:14
|Paul Djobet misses two point layup
|11:12
|Tyler Nickel defensive rebound
|11:08
|Lynn Kidd turnover (lost ball)
|11:08
|TV timeout
|10:48
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|10:46
|Hokies defensive rebound
|10:46
|Michael Nwoko personal foul
|10:29
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point layup
|16-18
|10:04
|+2
|Nijel Pack makes two point jump shot
|16-20
|9:40
|MJ Collins misses two point jump shot
|9:38
|Nijel Pack defensive rebound
|9:15
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|8:50
|+3
|Tyler Nickel makes three point jump shot (Robbie Beran assists)
|19-20
|8:23
|+3
|Matthew Cleveland makes three point jump shot (Norchad Omier assists)
|19-23
|8:05
|+2
|Sean Pedulla makes two point jump shot
|21-23
|7:53
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|7:51
|Matthew Cleveland offensive rebound
|7:46
|Matthew Cleveland turnover (lost ball) (MJ Collins steals)
|7:42
|TV timeout
|7:29
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|7:27
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|7:03
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|7:01
|Sean Pedulla defensive rebound
|6:51
|Sean Pedulla turnover (lost ball) (Nijel Pack steals)
|6:46
|Nijel Pack turnover (Mylyjael Poteat steals)
|6:45
|Norchad Omier personal foul (Mylyjael Poteat draws the foul)
|6:45
|+1
|Mylyjael Poteat makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-23
|6:45
|Mylyjael Poteat misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:45
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|6:26
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|6:26
|Hurricanes offensive rebound
|6:25
|Mylyjael Poteat personal foul
|6:09
|Kyshawn George misses two point jump shot
|6:07
|Sean Pedulla defensive rebound
|5:56
|Hunter Cattoor misses two point jump shot
|5:54
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|5:46
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|5:44
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|5:22
|+2
|Lynn Kidd makes two point hook shot (Robbie Beran assists)
|24-23
|4:57
|Nijel Pack misses two point layup
|4:55
|Sean Pedulla defensive rebound
|4:50
|Sean Pedulla misses two point layup
|4:48
|Kyshawn George defensive rebound
|4:41
|MJ Collins shooting foul (Nijel Pack draws the foul)
|4:41
|+1
|Nijel Pack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-24
|4:41
|+1
|Nijel Pack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-25
|4:27
|MJ Collins misses three point jump shot
|4:25
|Tyler Nickel offensive rebound
|4:20
|Tyler Nickel turnover (bad pass) (Wooga Poplar steals)
|4:14
|Kyshawn George turnover (lost ball) (Tyler Nickel steals)
|4:09
|+3
|Tyler Nickel makes three point jump shot (MJ Collins assists)
|27-25
|3:47
|Matthew Cleveland misses two point jump shot
|3:45
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|3:36
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Sean Pedulla assists)
|30-25
|3:34
|Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|3:34
|TV timeout
|3:09
|Wooga Poplar misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|Wooga Poplar offensive rebound
|3:03
|Wooga Poplar misses two point jump shot
|3:01
|MJ Collins defensive rebound
|2:43
|Lynn Kidd misses two point hook shot
|2:41
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|2:37
|Matthew Cleveland offensive foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|2:37
|Matthew Cleveland turnover (offensive foul)
|2:23
|Tyler Nickel misses three point jump shot
|2:21
|Kyshawn George defensive rebound
|2:16
|AJ Casey turnover (bad pass) (Tyler Nickel steals)
|2:07
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (MJ Collins assists)
|33-25
|1:47
|Lynn Kidd blocks Nijel Pack's two point layup
|1:45
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|1:38
|Kyshawn George blocks Tyler Nickel's two point layup
|1:36
|Lynn Kidd offensive rebound
|1:35
|Lynn Kidd turnover (lost ball) (Kyshawn George steals)
|1:34
|Sean Pedulla personal foul
|1:26
|Nijel Pack misses two point layup
|1:24
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|1:14
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|1:12
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|0:53
|Wooga Poplar misses two point jump shot
|0:51
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|0:37
|+2
|Tyler Nickel makes two point layup
|35-25
|0:05
|Hunter Cattoor shooting foul (Nijel Pack draws the foul)
|0:05
|Hokies 30 second timeout
|0:05
|+1
|Nijel Pack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-26
|0:05
|Nijel Pack misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:05
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|0:01
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Hurricanes defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:45
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|19:43
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|19:28
|Lynn Kidd shooting foul (Norchad Omier draws the foul)
|19:28
|+1
|Norchad Omier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-27
|19:28
|+1
|Norchad Omier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-28
|19:02
|Norchad Omier blocks Lynn Kidd's two point layup
|19:00
|Robbie Beran offensive rebound
|18:54
|+2
|Robbie Beran makes two point layup
|37-28
|18:44
|Norchad Omier misses two point jump shot
|18:42
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|18:36
|Sean Pedulla turnover (traveling)
|18:14
|Robbie Beran shooting foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|18:14
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-29
|18:14
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-30
|17:51
|+3
|Robbie Beran makes three point jump shot (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|40-30
|17:34
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point hook shot
|40-32
|17:22
|Matthew Cleveland personal foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|17:22
|Robbie Beran misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:22
|+1
|Robbie Beran makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-32
|16:55
|Kyshawn George misses two point layup
|16:53
|Kyshawn George offensive rebound
|16:50
|+2
|Kyshawn George makes two point layup
|41-34
|16:36
|+2
|Mylyjael Poteat makes two point jump shot (Sean Pedulla assists)
|43-34
|16:36
|Norchad Omier shooting foul (Mylyjael Poteat draws the foul)
|16:36
|+1
|Mylyjael Poteat makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|44-34
|16:24
|+3
|Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Kyshawn George assists)
|44-37
|16:04
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|Robbie Beran offensive rebound
|15:55
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Sean Pedulla assists)
|47-37
|15:40
|Mylyjael Poteat personal foul (Norchad Omier draws the foul)
|15:40
|TV timeout
|15:33
|+3
|Kyshawn George makes three point jump shot (Wooga Poplar assists)
|47-40
|15:15
|+2
|Sean Pedulla makes two point layup
|49-40
|15:04
|+2
|Bensley Joseph makes two point layup
|49-42
|14:33
|+3
|Sean Pedulla makes three point jump shot
|52-42
|14:13
|+3
|Bensley Joseph makes three point jump shot (Nijel Pack assists)
|52-45
|13:50
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|13:48
|Wooga Poplar defensive rebound
|13:43
|Hunter Cattoor personal foul (Nijel Pack draws the foul)
|13:35
|Wooga Poplar misses two point jump shot
|13:33
|Robbie Beran defensive rebound
|13:05
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|Kyshawn George defensive rebound
|12:49
|Lynn Kidd shooting foul (Nijel Pack draws the foul)
|12:49
|+1
|Nijel Pack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-46
|12:49
|+1
|Nijel Pack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-47
|12:29
|Wooga Poplar personal foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|12:19
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Robbie Beran assists)
|55-47
|12:08
|Norchad Omier turnover (bad pass) (Sean Pedulla steals)
|12:02
|Norchad Omier personal foul (Sean Pedulla draws the foul)
|11:52
|+2
|Mylyjael Poteat makes two point hook shot (Sean Pedulla assists)
|57-47
|11:31
|Bensley Joseph misses three point jump shot
|11:29
|Hokies defensive rebound
|11:28
|TV timeout
|11:09
|Kyshawn George personal foul (Robbie Beran draws the foul)
|11:03
|Robbie Beran misses three point jump shot
|11:01
|AJ Casey defensive rebound
|10:55
|+2
|Bensley Joseph makes two point layup
|57-49
|10:31
|Tyler Nickel misses three point jump shot
|10:29
|Hurricanes defensive rebound
|10:00
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|Mylyjael Poteat defensive rebound
|9:28
|Bensley Joseph blocks Mylyjael Poteat's two point hook shot
|9:26
|Bensley Joseph defensive rebound
|9:24
|Hunter Cattoor personal foul (Bensley Joseph draws the foul)
|9:15
|Mylyjael Poteat shooting foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|9:15
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-50
|9:15
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|57-51
|8:52
|+2
|Tyler Nickel makes two point jump shot
|59-51
|8:25
|+2
|Bensley Joseph makes two point layup
|59-53
|8:09
|Tyler Nickel misses two point layup
|8:07
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|8:00
|Tyler Nickel personal foul (Wooga Poplar draws the foul)
|8:00
|TV timeout
|8:00
|+1
|Wooga Poplar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-54
|8:00
|+1
|Wooga Poplar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|59-55
|7:48
|Sean Pedulla turnover (bad pass)
|7:24
|Norchad Omier misses two point layup
|7:22
|Matthew Cleveland offensive rebound
|7:19
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point layup
|59-57
|6:52
|MJ Collins misses two point layup
|6:50
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|6:46
|+3
|Bensley Joseph makes three point jump shot
|59-60
|6:42
|Hokies 30 second timeout
|6:42
|TV timeout
|6:26
|Bensley Joseph shooting foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|6:26
|+1
|Hunter Cattoor makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-60
|6:26
|+1
|Hunter Cattoor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-60
|6:05
|Matthew Cleveland misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|Lynn Kidd defensive rebound
|5:46
|+2
|Sean Pedulla makes two point layup
|63-60
|5:27
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|5:25
|MJ Collins defensive rebound
|5:11
|Hurricanes 30 second timeout
|5:03
|+2
|Sean Pedulla makes two point jump shot (Hunter Cattoor assists)
|65-60
|4:45
|Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
|4:43
|MJ Collins defensive rebound
|4:21
|Sean Pedulla turnover (lost ball) (Kyshawn George steals)
|4:16
|Bensley Joseph misses three point jump shot
|4:14
|Bensley Joseph offensive rebound
|4:02
|Sean Pedulla personal foul (Norchad Omier draws the foul)
|4:02
|+1
|Norchad Omier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-61
|4:02
|+1
|Norchad Omier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-62
|3:52
|Sean Pedulla turnover (bad pass) (Norchad Omier steals)
|3:46
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point dunk
|65-64
|3:42
|Sean Pedulla turnover (lost ball) (Kyshawn George steals)
|3:42
|+2
|Kyshawn George makes two point layup
|65-66
|3:42
|Hokies 30 second timeout
|3:42
|TV timeout
|3:28
|+2
|Hunter Cattoor makes two point layup
|67-66
|3:04
|+2
|Norchad Omier makes two point hook shot
|67-68
|2:46
|Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|2:44
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|2:34
|Matthew Cleveland turnover (lost ball) (Mylyjael Poteat steals)
|2:29
|Nijel Pack shooting foul (Sean Pedulla draws the foul)
|2:29
|Sean Pedulla misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:29
|Sean Pedulla misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:29
|Norchad Omier defensive rebound
|2:11
|Nijel Pack misses two point jump shot
|2:09
|Matthew Cleveland offensive rebound
|1:54
|+2
|Kyshawn George makes two point layup
|67-70
|1:54
|Robbie Beran shooting foul (Kyshawn George draws the foul)
|1:54
|+1
|Kyshawn George makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|67-71
|1:37
|Sean Pedulla turnover (bad pass) (Kyshawn George steals)
|1:32
|Robbie Beran blocks Kyshawn George's two point layup
|1:30
|Matthew Cleveland offensive rebound
|1:29
|Sean Pedulla personal foul (Matthew Cleveland draws the foul)
|1:29
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-72
|1:29
|+1
|Matthew Cleveland makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-73
|1:14
|Norchad Omier personal foul (Sean Pedulla draws the foul)
|1:14
|Sean Pedulla misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|1:14
|Hunter Cattoor offensive rebound
|1:08
|MJ Collins misses three point jump shot
|1:06
|Matthew Cleveland defensive rebound
|0:59
|+2
|Matthew Cleveland makes two point dunk (Wooga Poplar assists)
|67-75
|0:53
|Matthew Cleveland shooting foul (Sean Pedulla draws the foul)
|0:53
|Sean Pedulla misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:53
|+1
|Sean Pedulla makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-75
|0:53
|Hurricanes 60 second timeout
|0:49
|Hunter Cattoor personal foul (Kyshawn George draws the foul)
|0:49
|+1
|Kyshawn George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-76
|0:49
|+1
|Kyshawn George makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|68-77
|0:43
|+3
|Sean Pedulla makes three point jump shot
|71-77
|0:43
|Hokies 60 second timeout
|0:41
|Sean Pedulla personal foul (Kyshawn George draws the foul)
|0:41
|+1
|Kyshawn George makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-78
|0:41
|Kyshawn George misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:41
|Matthew Cleveland offensive rebound
|0:35
|Tyler Nickel personal foul (Bensley Joseph draws the foul)
|0:35
|+1
|Bensley Joseph makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-79
|0:35
|+1
|Bensley Joseph makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-80
|0:30
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|0:28
|Sean Pedulla offensive rebound
|0:25
|+3
|Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Sean Pedulla assists)
|74-80
|0:22
|Tyler Nickel personal foul (Wooga Poplar draws the foul)
|0:22
|+1
|Wooga Poplar makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-81
|0:22
|+1
|Wooga Poplar makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|74-82
|0:17
|Sean Pedulla misses three point jump shot
|0:15
|Hurricanes defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|82
|Field Goals
|28-58 (48.3%)
|24-53 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|11-30 (36.7%)
|7-16 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-14 (50.0%)
|27-29 (93.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|37
|Offensive
|7
|9
|Defensive
|19
|24
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|15
|8
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Virginia Tech 13-10
|74.3 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 16-7
|80.8 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Top Scorers
|S. Pedulla G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|5 AST
|K. George G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|36.7
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|93.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Pedulla
|21
|5
|5
|8/18
|3/10
|2/7
|4
|36
|1
|0
|7
|2
|3
|H. Cattoor
|19
|1
|3
|6/13
|5/11
|2/2
|4
|37
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|R. Beran
|10
|3
|3
|4/5
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|30
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|L. Kidd
|6
|11
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|1
|2
|1
|10
|M. Collins
|0
|3
|3
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Nickel
|10
|2
|0
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Poteat
|8
|1
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|15
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Young
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Camden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Wessler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Venable
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rechsteiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|26
|15
|28/58
|11/30
|7/14
|22
|200
|7
|2
|11
|7
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. George
|16
|5
|2
|5/8
|2/2
|4/5
|1
|34
|4
|1
|2
|2
|3
|N. Omier
|16
|7
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|6/6
|5
|26
|1
|1
|3
|0
|7
|M. Cleveland
|15
|13
|0
|4/9
|1/2
|6/6
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|5
|8
|N. Pack
|14
|1
|2
|4/15
|1/5
|5/6
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|W. Poplar
|7
|4
|2
|1/5
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Joseph
|14
|2
|1
|5/7
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|22
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|A. Casey
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Nwoko
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Djobet
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Mastin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Cassano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|33
|8
|24/53
|7/16
|27/29
|14
|200
|7
|3
|11
|9
|24
-
DUQ
URI73
58
USA
-
BALL
WMU45
26
-
CLST
OAK43
61
-
GRAM
JAST41
40
TNT
-
LEH
BU52
44
-
RMU
DET48
48
-
SC
UGA57
51
SECN
-
WICH
MEM41
37
CBS
-
BELM
MOSU23
16
-
BING
UVM12
14
-
BRAD
ILST14
8
-
CHAR
W&M12
21
-
ECU
CHAR10
11
ESPU
-
KSU
OKST15
11
ESP+
-
LEM
SHU8
12
-
LON
CHSO8
15
-
9MARQ
GTWN18
12
FS1
-
M-OH
OHIO19
13
-
MONM
DEL18
23
-
MURR
UNI10
11
CBSSN
-
NW
MINN17
15
BTN
-
SHOU
FIU17
13
ESP+
-
SIU
UIC12
17
-
TEX
25TCU13
21
ESP2
-
UVA
CLEM16
14
ESPN
-
VMI
MER19
26
-
WAG
STONEH21
22
-
WINT
NCAS14
20
-
FOR
STL0
0
USA
-
APP
GASO0
0
-
BRY
ME0
0
-
CAL
ASU0
0
PACN
-
CCSU
MRMK0
0
-
RICE
UTSA0
0
ESP+
-
COOK
ALST0
0
-
ULM
ARST0
0
-
MIZZ
VAN0
0
SECN
-
17UTST
SDSU0
0
FOX
-
AF
BSU0
0
-
BELLAR
QUEEN0
0
-
BUCK
AMER0
0
-
CIT
ETSU0
0
-
COPP
NCCU0
0
-
CCAR
MRSH0
0
-
DSU
NORF0
0
-
ELON
NCAT0
0
CBSSN
-
EMU
NIU0
0
-
EVAN
VALP0
0
-
FLA
TXAM0
0
ESP2
-
GCU
UTVA0
0
-
4HOU
8KAN0
0
ESPN
-
HOUC
NICH0
0
-
HOW
HAMP0
0
TNT
-
IDST
NAU0
0
-
MORE
TNTC0
0
-
MORG
SCST0
0
-
ODU
JMAD0
0
-
23OKLA
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
RAD
SCUP0
0
-
RICH
VCU0
0
ESPU
-
RUTG
MICH0
0
BTN
-
SOU
ALCN0
0
-
TXAMC
NW ST0
0
-
TROY
GAST0
0
-
WCU
WOFF0
0
-
UALR
EIU0
0
-
LAM
TXCC0
0
-
MCNS
SELA0
0
-
NDST
UND0
0