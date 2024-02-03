away team background logo
2nd Half
WICH
Shockers
11
MEM
Tigers
13

Time Team Play Score
11:51   Carl Cherenfant offensive rebound  
11:53   Kenny Pohto blocks Carl Cherenfant's two point layup  
12:04   David Jones offensive rebound  
12:06   Carl Cherenfant misses two point layup  
12:15   Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound  
12:17   Xavier Bell misses two point layup  
12:37   David Jones turnover (lost ball) (Ronnie DeGray III steals)  
12:57   Harlond Beverly personal foul (Carl Cherenfant draws the foul)  
13:01   Carl Cherenfant defensive rebound  
13:03   Harlond Beverly misses two point jump shot  
13:08   Jaykwon Walton personal foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
13:09   Shockers offensive rebound  
13:11   Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot  
13:30 +3 Jayden Hardaway makes three point jump shot (Jaykwon Walton assists) 41-37
14:00 +3 Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (Harlond Beverly assists) 41-34
14:11   TV timeout  
14:11   Shockers offensive rebound  
14:13   Malcolm Dandridge blocks Harlond Beverly's two point layup  
14:31   Harlond Beverly defensive rebound  
14:33   Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot  
15:02 +2 Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup (Harlond Beverly assists) 38-34
15:11   Harlond Beverly defensive rebound  
15:13   Jahvon Quinerly misses two point jump shot  
15:21   Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound  
15:23   Ronnie DeGray III misses three point jump shot  
15:33 +2 Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup 36-34
15:42   Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound  
15:44   Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup  
15:50   Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound  
15:52   David Jones misses two point layup  
16:14 +3 Colby Rogers makes three point jump shot 36-32
16:29   Xavier Bell defensive rebound  
16:31   Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point jump shot  
17:00   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
17:02   Dalen Ridgnal misses three point jump shot  
17:24 +3 Jaykwon Walton makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists) 33-32
17:43 +3 Colby Rogers makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bell assists) 33-29
17:54   Dalen Ridgnal defensive rebound  
17:56   Jahvon Quinerly misses two point jump shot  
18:08   Tigers defensive rebound  
18:10   Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot  
18:42 +2 Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point jump shot 30-29
18:59   Xavier Bell turnover (traveling)  
19:16   TV timeout  
19:16   Shockers 30 second timeout  
19:19 +2 Malcolm Dandridge makes two point dunk 30-27
19:23   Bijan Cortes turnover (lost ball) (Malcolm Dandridge steals)  
19:31 +1 Malcolm Dandridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-25
19:31   Malcolm Dandridge misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:31   Quincy Ballard shooting foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)  
19:43   Bijan Cortes turnover (traveling)  

1st Half
WICH
Shockers
30
MEM
Tigers
24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Shockers offensive rebound  
0:01   Harlond Beverly misses two point layup  
0:05   David Jones turnover (lost ball) (Harlond Beverly steals)  
0:24   Tigers 30 second timeout  
0:29 +1 Xavier Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-24
0:29 +1 Xavier Bell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-24
0:29   Ashton Hardaway personal foul (Xavier Bell draws the foul)  
0:37 +2 Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point layup 28-24
0:42   Colby Rogers personal foul  
0:42   Tigers offensive rebound  
0:44   Ashton Hardaway misses two point jump shot  
0:55 +2 Harlond Beverly makes two point jump shot 28-22
1:10   Harlond Beverly defensive rebound  
1:12   Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point jump shot  
1:28   David Jones defensive rebound  
1:28   Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:28   Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
1:28   Ashton Hardaway shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
1:32   Jayhlon Young turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Pohto steals)  
1:42 +1 Kenny Pohto makes regular free throw 2 of 2 26-22
1:42 +1 Kenny Pohto makes regular free throw 1 of 2 25-22
1:42   Nicholas Jourdain shooting foul (Kenny Pohto draws the foul)  
2:08   TV timeout  
2:08   Nicholas Jourdain personal foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
2:16   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
2:18   Nicholas Jourdain misses two point layup  
2:28   Nicholas Jourdain offensive rebound  
2:30   Jahvon Quinerly misses two point layup  
2:39   Nicholas Jourdain defensive rebound  
2:41   Harlond Beverly misses two point layup  
2:49 +2 Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup 24-22
3:00   Jaykwon Walton offensive rebound  
3:02   Ronnie DeGray III blocks Jaykwon Walton's two point layup  
3:15   Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound  
3:17   Malcolm Dandridge blocks Quincy Ballard's two point layup  
3:28   Jordan Brown turnover (bad pass) (Harlond Beverly steals)  
3:44   Jordan Brown defensive rebound  
3:46   Ronnie DeGray III misses two point jump shot  
4:17 +1 Malcolm Dandridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-20
4:17   Malcolm Dandridge misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
4:17   Dalen Ridgnal shooting foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)  
4:25   Dalen Ridgnal personal foul (Nicholas Jourdain draws the foul)  
4:29   Nicholas Jourdain defensive rebound  
4:31   Colby Rogers misses three point jump shot  
4:43   Harlond Beverly defensive rebound  
4:45   Quincy Ballard blocks Jaykwon Walton's two point layup  
4:57   Jaykwon Walton offensive rebound  
4:59   Quincy Ballard blocks Malcolm Dandridge's two point layup  
5:15   Jordan Brown offensive rebound  
5:17   Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot  
5:23 +1 Quincy Ballard makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-19
5:23 +1 Quincy Ballard makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-19
5:23   Nae'Qwan Tomlin shooting foul (Quincy Ballard draws the foul)  
5:26   Quincy Ballard offensive rebound  
5:28   Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot  
5:57   Quincy Ballard defensive rebound  
5:59   Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point jump shot  
6:19   David Jones defensive rebound  
6:19   Dalen Ridgnal misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:19 +1 Dalen Ridgnal makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-19
6:19   Jordan Brown shooting foul (Dalen Ridgnal draws the foul)  
6:19   Dalen Ridgnal offensive rebound  
6:21   Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot  
6:31   Bijan Cortes defensive rebound  
6:33   David Jones misses three point jump shot  
6:41   Jonathan Pierre defensive rebound  
6:43   Harlond Beverly misses two point layup  
6:56   Harlond Beverly offensive rebound  
6:58   Harlond Beverly misses two point layup  
7:10   TV timeout  
7:10   David Jones turnover (bad pass)  
7:16   Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound  
7:18   Ronnie DeGray III misses three point jump shot  
7:38 +3 David Jones makes three point jump shot 21-19
7:53 +2 Xavier Bell makes two point jump shot 21-16
8:09 +2 Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point dunk (David Jones assists) 19-16
8:25 +2 Kenny Pohto makes two point hook shot (Xavier Bell assists) 19-14
8:45 +2 Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point layup (David Jones assists) 17-14
8:54   David Jones defensive rebound  
8:56   Nae'Qwan Tomlin blocks Kenny Pohto's two point layup  
9:23   Ashton Hardaway turnover (Xavier Bell steals)  
9:46 +2 Colby Rogers makes two point layup 17-12
10:07   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
10:09   Jahvon Quinerly misses two point jump shot  
10:18   Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound  
10:20   Colby Rogers misses two point jump shot  
10:43 +2 David Jones makes two point layup (Jahvon Quinerly assists) 15-12
10:46   TV timeout  
10:46   Jump ball. Jayhlon Young vs. Colby Rogers (Tigers gains possession)  
10:46   Jayhlon Young offensive rebound  
10:48   Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point layup  
10:50   Nae'Qwan Tomlin offensive rebound  
10:52   Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup  
10:54   Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound  
10:56   Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses three point jump shot  
11:05   Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound  
11:07   Nae'Qwan Tomlin blocks Xavier Bell's two point layup  
11:28 +2 David Jones makes two point dunk 15-10
11:34   David Jones offensive rebound  
11:36   Jahvon Quinerly misses two point jump shot  
11:44   Nae'Qwan Tomlin offensive rebound  
11:46   David Jones misses three point jump shot  
12:07 +1 Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-8
12:07 +1 Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-8
12:07   Jayhlon Young shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)  
12:18   Nicholas Jourdain turnover (traveling)  
12:28   Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound  
12:30   Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot  
12:50   Jayden Hardaway turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bell steals)  
12:57   Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound  
12:59   Colby Rogers misses three point jump shot  
13:05   Harlond Beverly defensive rebound  
13:07   Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot  
13:20   Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound  
13:22   Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot  
13:43   Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound  
13:43   Malcolm Dandridge misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:43   Xavier Bell shooting foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)  
13:43 +2 Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup (Jayhlon Young assists) 13-8
13:56   Kenny Pohto personal foul (David Jones draws the foul)  
13:56   Tigers defensive rebound  
13:58   Colby Rogers misses two point jump shot  
14:00   Harlond Beverly defensive rebound  
14:02   David Jones misses two point jump shot  
14:09 +2 Kenny Pohto makes two point layup 13-6
14:20   Kenny Pohto offensive rebound  
14:22   Nicholas Jourdain blocks Kenny Pohto's two point layup  
14:36   Jayden Hardaway turnover (Ronnie DeGray III steals)  
14:43   Jayden Hardaway offensive rebound  
14:45   Jaykwon Walton misses two point jump shot  
15:09   TV timeout  
15:12   Tigers defensive rebound  
15:14   Dalen Ridgnal misses three point jump shot  
15:44 +3 Jaykwon Walton makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists) 11-6
15:56 +3 Colby Rogers makes three point jump shot (Harlond Beverly assists) 11-3
16:22 +3 David Jones makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists) 8-3
16:48   Nicholas Jourdain defensive rebound  
16:50   Dalen Ridgnal misses three point jump shot  
17:14   Quincy Ballard defensive rebound  
17:16   Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point jump shot  
17:31 +2 Quincy Ballard makes two point dunk 8-0
18:00   Jaykwon Walton turnover (lost ball)  
18:05   Harlond Beverly turnover (Nae'Qwan Tomlin steals)  
18:07   Harlond Beverly defensive rebound  
18:09   Quincy Ballard blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point layup  
18:27 +3 Colby Rogers makes three point jump shot (Bijan Cortes assists) 6-0
18:43   Shockers defensive rebound  
18:45   Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot  
19:06 +3 Harlond Beverly makes three point jump shot (Colby Rogers assists) 3-0
19:20   Harlond Beverly defensive rebound  
19:22   Dalen Ridgnal blocks Jaykwon Walton's two point layup  
19:34   Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound  
19:36   Colby Rogers misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Quincy Ballard vs. Nae'Qwan Tomlin (Bijan Cortes gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 41 37
Field Goals 13-41 (31.7%) 15-46 (32.6%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 2-5 (40.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 38
Offensive 4 14
Defensive 16 20
Team 4 4
Assists 7 8
Steals 7 2
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 4 10
Fouls 7 8
Technicals 0 0
4
C. Rogers G
14 PTS, 1 AST
8
D. Jones F
10 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
Team Stats
Wichita State 9-12 72.9 PPG 44.4 RPG 11.5 APG
Memphis 15-6 81.0 PPG 40.6 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
00
. Rogers G 15.2 PPG 3.7 RPG 2.0 APG 40.5 FG%
00
. Jones F 21.6 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.5 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. Rogers G 14 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
8
D. Jones F 10 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
31.7 FG% 32.6
37.5 3PT FG% 41.7
75.0 FT% 40.0
Wichita State
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Rogers 14 0 1 5/10 4/7 0/0 1 26 0 0 0 0 0
R. DeGray III 7 3 0 2/5 1/3 2/4 0 17 2 1 0 0 3
K. Pohto 6 1 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 12 1 1 0 1 0
H. Beverly 5 9 3 2/9 1/2 0/0 1 23 2 0 1 1 8
X. Bell 4 1 2 1/8 0/1 2/2 1 23 2 0 1 0 1
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Abidde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thengvall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ighovodja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Germany - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 20 7 13/41 6/16 9/12 7 101 7 6 4 4 16
Memphis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jones 10 5 2 4/8 2/4 0/0 0 23 0 0 3 2 3
N. Tomlin 8 4 0 4/10 0/1 0/0 1 22 1 2 0 2 2
J. Walton 8 4 1 3/8 2/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 2 2
J. Hardaway 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 1 0
C. Cherenfant 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 1
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Young 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 1 0
A. Hardaway 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 0
J. Pierre 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
J. Brown 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 1 1
N. Jourdain 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 1 1 1 3
J. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Mills - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Stansbury - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 34 8 15/46 5/12 2/5 8 103 2 5 10 14 20
NCAA BB Scores