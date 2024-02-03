WICHST
MEMP
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:51
|Carl Cherenfant offensive rebound
|11:53
|Kenny Pohto blocks Carl Cherenfant's two point layup
|12:04
|David Jones offensive rebound
|12:06
|Carl Cherenfant misses two point layup
|12:15
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|12:17
|Xavier Bell misses two point layup
|12:37
|David Jones turnover (lost ball) (Ronnie DeGray III steals)
|12:57
|Harlond Beverly personal foul (Carl Cherenfant draws the foul)
|13:01
|Carl Cherenfant defensive rebound
|13:03
|Harlond Beverly misses two point jump shot
|13:08
|Jaykwon Walton personal foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|13:09
|Shockers offensive rebound
|13:11
|Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot
|13:30
|+3
|Jayden Hardaway makes three point jump shot (Jaykwon Walton assists)
|41-37
|14:00
|+3
|Ronnie DeGray III makes three point jump shot (Harlond Beverly assists)
|41-34
|14:11
|TV timeout
|14:11
|Shockers offensive rebound
|14:13
|Malcolm Dandridge blocks Harlond Beverly's two point layup
|14:31
|Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|14:33
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|15:02
|+2
|Ronnie DeGray III makes two point layup (Harlond Beverly assists)
|38-34
|15:11
|Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|15:13
|Jahvon Quinerly misses two point jump shot
|15:21
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin defensive rebound
|15:23
|Ronnie DeGray III misses three point jump shot
|15:33
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup
|36-34
|15:42
|Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|15:44
|Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup
|15:50
|Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|15:52
|David Jones misses two point layup
|16:14
|+3
|Colby Rogers makes three point jump shot
|36-32
|16:29
|Xavier Bell defensive rebound
|16:31
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point jump shot
|17:00
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|17:02
|Dalen Ridgnal misses three point jump shot
|17:24
|+3
|Jaykwon Walton makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|33-32
|17:43
|+3
|Colby Rogers makes three point jump shot (Xavier Bell assists)
|33-29
|17:54
|Dalen Ridgnal defensive rebound
|17:56
|Jahvon Quinerly misses two point jump shot
|18:08
|Tigers defensive rebound
|18:10
|Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot
|18:42
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point jump shot
|30-29
|18:59
|Xavier Bell turnover (traveling)
|19:16
|TV timeout
|19:16
|Shockers 30 second timeout
|19:19
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge makes two point dunk
|30-27
|19:23
|Bijan Cortes turnover (lost ball) (Malcolm Dandridge steals)
|19:31
|+1
|Malcolm Dandridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-25
|19:31
|Malcolm Dandridge misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:31
|Quincy Ballard shooting foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)
|19:43
|Bijan Cortes turnover (traveling)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Shockers offensive rebound
|0:01
|Harlond Beverly misses two point layup
|0:05
|David Jones turnover (lost ball) (Harlond Beverly steals)
|0:24
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|0:29
|+1
|Xavier Bell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-24
|0:29
|+1
|Xavier Bell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-24
|0:29
|Ashton Hardaway personal foul (Xavier Bell draws the foul)
|0:37
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point layup
|28-24
|0:42
|Colby Rogers personal foul
|0:42
|Tigers offensive rebound
|0:44
|Ashton Hardaway misses two point jump shot
|0:55
|+2
|Harlond Beverly makes two point jump shot
|28-22
|1:10
|Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|1:12
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point jump shot
|1:28
|David Jones defensive rebound
|1:28
|Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:28
|Ronnie DeGray III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:28
|Ashton Hardaway shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|1:32
|Jayhlon Young turnover (bad pass) (Kenny Pohto steals)
|1:42
|+1
|Kenny Pohto makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-22
|1:42
|+1
|Kenny Pohto makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-22
|1:42
|Nicholas Jourdain shooting foul (Kenny Pohto draws the foul)
|2:08
|TV timeout
|2:08
|Nicholas Jourdain personal foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|2:16
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|2:18
|Nicholas Jourdain misses two point layup
|2:28
|Nicholas Jourdain offensive rebound
|2:30
|Jahvon Quinerly misses two point layup
|2:39
|Nicholas Jourdain defensive rebound
|2:41
|Harlond Beverly misses two point layup
|2:49
|+2
|Jaykwon Walton makes two point layup
|24-22
|3:00
|Jaykwon Walton offensive rebound
|3:02
|Ronnie DeGray III blocks Jaykwon Walton's two point layup
|3:15
|Jaykwon Walton defensive rebound
|3:17
|Malcolm Dandridge blocks Quincy Ballard's two point layup
|3:28
|Jordan Brown turnover (bad pass) (Harlond Beverly steals)
|3:44
|Jordan Brown defensive rebound
|3:46
|Ronnie DeGray III misses two point jump shot
|4:17
|+1
|Malcolm Dandridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-20
|4:17
|Malcolm Dandridge misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:17
|Dalen Ridgnal shooting foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)
|4:25
|Dalen Ridgnal personal foul (Nicholas Jourdain draws the foul)
|4:29
|Nicholas Jourdain defensive rebound
|4:31
|Colby Rogers misses three point jump shot
|4:43
|Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|4:45
|Quincy Ballard blocks Jaykwon Walton's two point layup
|4:57
|Jaykwon Walton offensive rebound
|4:59
|Quincy Ballard blocks Malcolm Dandridge's two point layup
|5:15
|Jordan Brown offensive rebound
|5:17
|Jaykwon Walton misses three point jump shot
|5:23
|+1
|Quincy Ballard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-19
|5:23
|+1
|Quincy Ballard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|23-19
|5:23
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin shooting foul (Quincy Ballard draws the foul)
|5:26
|Quincy Ballard offensive rebound
|5:28
|Xavier Bell misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|Quincy Ballard defensive rebound
|5:59
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point jump shot
|6:19
|David Jones defensive rebound
|6:19
|Dalen Ridgnal misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:19
|+1
|Dalen Ridgnal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-19
|6:19
|Jordan Brown shooting foul (Dalen Ridgnal draws the foul)
|6:19
|Dalen Ridgnal offensive rebound
|6:21
|Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot
|6:31
|Bijan Cortes defensive rebound
|6:33
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|6:41
|Jonathan Pierre defensive rebound
|6:43
|Harlond Beverly misses two point layup
|6:56
|Harlond Beverly offensive rebound
|6:58
|Harlond Beverly misses two point layup
|7:10
|TV timeout
|7:10
|David Jones turnover (bad pass)
|7:16
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|7:18
|Ronnie DeGray III misses three point jump shot
|7:38
|+3
|David Jones makes three point jump shot
|21-19
|7:53
|+2
|Xavier Bell makes two point jump shot
|21-16
|8:09
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point dunk (David Jones assists)
|19-16
|8:25
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point hook shot (Xavier Bell assists)
|19-14
|8:45
|+2
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin makes two point layup (David Jones assists)
|17-14
|8:54
|David Jones defensive rebound
|8:56
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin blocks Kenny Pohto's two point layup
|9:23
|Ashton Hardaway turnover (Xavier Bell steals)
|9:46
|+2
|Colby Rogers makes two point layup
|17-12
|10:07
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|10:09
|Jahvon Quinerly misses two point jump shot
|10:18
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|10:20
|Colby Rogers misses two point jump shot
|10:43
|+2
|David Jones makes two point layup (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|15-12
|10:46
|TV timeout
|10:46
|Jump ball. Jayhlon Young vs. Colby Rogers (Tigers gains possession)
|10:46
|Jayhlon Young offensive rebound
|10:48
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point layup
|10:50
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin offensive rebound
|10:52
|Malcolm Dandridge misses two point layup
|10:54
|Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|10:56
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|11:07
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin blocks Xavier Bell's two point layup
|11:28
|+2
|David Jones makes two point dunk
|15-10
|11:34
|David Jones offensive rebound
|11:36
|Jahvon Quinerly misses two point jump shot
|11:44
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin offensive rebound
|11:46
|David Jones misses three point jump shot
|12:07
|+1
|Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-8
|12:07
|+1
|Ronnie DeGray III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-8
|12:07
|Jayhlon Young shooting foul (Ronnie DeGray III draws the foul)
|12:18
|Nicholas Jourdain turnover (traveling)
|12:28
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|12:30
|Harlond Beverly misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|Jayden Hardaway turnover (lost ball) (Xavier Bell steals)
|12:57
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|12:59
|Colby Rogers misses three point jump shot
|13:05
|Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|13:07
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|13:20
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|13:22
|Xavier Bell misses two point jump shot
|13:43
|Ronnie DeGray III defensive rebound
|13:43
|Malcolm Dandridge misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|13:43
|Xavier Bell shooting foul (Malcolm Dandridge draws the foul)
|13:43
|+2
|Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup (Jayhlon Young assists)
|13-8
|13:56
|Kenny Pohto personal foul (David Jones draws the foul)
|13:56
|Tigers defensive rebound
|13:58
|Colby Rogers misses two point jump shot
|14:00
|Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|14:02
|David Jones misses two point jump shot
|14:09
|+2
|Kenny Pohto makes two point layup
|13-6
|14:20
|Kenny Pohto offensive rebound
|14:22
|Nicholas Jourdain blocks Kenny Pohto's two point layup
|14:36
|Jayden Hardaway turnover (Ronnie DeGray III steals)
|14:43
|Jayden Hardaway offensive rebound
|14:45
|Jaykwon Walton misses two point jump shot
|15:09
|TV timeout
|15:12
|Tigers defensive rebound
|15:14
|Dalen Ridgnal misses three point jump shot
|15:44
|+3
|Jaykwon Walton makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|11-6
|15:56
|+3
|Colby Rogers makes three point jump shot (Harlond Beverly assists)
|11-3
|16:22
|+3
|David Jones makes three point jump shot (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
|8-3
|16:48
|Nicholas Jourdain defensive rebound
|16:50
|Dalen Ridgnal misses three point jump shot
|17:14
|Quincy Ballard defensive rebound
|17:16
|Nae'Qwan Tomlin misses two point jump shot
|17:31
|+2
|Quincy Ballard makes two point dunk
|8-0
|18:00
|Jaykwon Walton turnover (lost ball)
|18:05
|Harlond Beverly turnover (Nae'Qwan Tomlin steals)
|18:07
|Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|18:09
|Quincy Ballard blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point layup
|18:27
|+3
|Colby Rogers makes three point jump shot (Bijan Cortes assists)
|6-0
|18:43
|Shockers defensive rebound
|18:45
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|19:06
|+3
|Harlond Beverly makes three point jump shot (Colby Rogers assists)
|3-0
|19:20
|Harlond Beverly defensive rebound
|19:22
|Dalen Ridgnal blocks Jaykwon Walton's two point layup
|19:34
|Jahvon Quinerly defensive rebound
|19:36
|Colby Rogers misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Quincy Ballard vs. Nae'Qwan Tomlin (Bijan Cortes gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|41
|37
|Field Goals
|13-41 (31.7%)
|15-46 (32.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|5-12 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|2-5 (40.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|38
|Offensive
|4
|14
|Defensive
|16
|20
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|7
|8
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|4
|10
|Fouls
|7
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wichita State 9-12
|72.9 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Memphis 15-6
|81.0 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|13.2 APG
|
|31.7
|FG%
|32.6
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|40.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Rogers
|14
|0
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. DeGray III
|7
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|K. Pohto
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|12
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|H. Beverly
|5
|9
|3
|2/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|8
|X. Bell
|4
|1
|2
|1/8
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|23
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Rogers
|14
|0
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. DeGray III
|7
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|2/4
|0
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|K. Pohto
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|12
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|H. Beverly
|5
|9
|3
|2/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|23
|2
|0
|1
|1
|8
|X. Bell
|4
|1
|2
|1/8
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|23
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Abidde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thengvall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ighovodja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Bamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Germany
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|41
|20
|7
|13/41
|6/16
|9/12
|7
|101
|7
|6
|4
|4
|16
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jones
|10
|5
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|N. Tomlin
|8
|4
|0
|4/10
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|J. Walton
|8
|4
|1
|3/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Hardaway
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|C. Cherenfant
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jones
|10
|5
|2
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|N. Tomlin
|8
|4
|0
|4/10
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|J. Walton
|8
|4
|1
|3/8
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Hardaway
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|C. Cherenfant
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Young
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|A. Hardaway
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Pierre
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Jourdain
|0
|4
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|J. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Mills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Stansbury
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|37
|34
|8
|15/46
|5/12
|2/5
|8
|103
|2
|5
|10
|14
|20
