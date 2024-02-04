DAVID
LOYCHI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:16
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|2:18
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup
|56-66
|2:31
|+1
|Braden Norris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-66
|2:31
|+1
|Braden Norris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-65
|2:31
|Achile Spadone personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)
|2:31
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|2:33
|Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot
|2:43
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists)
|54-64
|3:09
|+3
|Reed Bailey makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|54-61
|3:18
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|3:20
|Des Watson misses three point jump shot
|3:43
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|3:45
|Reed Bailey misses two point layup
|4:00
|Hunter Adam defensive rebound
|4:00
|Dame Adelekun misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:00
|TV timeout
|4:00
|Reed Bailey personal foul (Dame Adelekun draws the foul)
|4:01
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|4:03
|Hunter Adam misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|4:11
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|4:31
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-61
|4:31
|+1
|Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-61
|4:31
|Jalen Quinn shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|4:41
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|4:43
|Dame Adelekun misses two point layup
|5:05
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|5:07
|Rikus Schulte misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|Rikus Schulte defensive rebound
|5:19
|Braden Norris misses two point jump shot
|5:44
|Grant Huffman turnover (bad pass) (Dame Adelekun steals)
|6:01
|+1
|Des Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-61
|6:01
|+1
|Des Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-60
|6:01
|Angelo Brizzi shooting foul (Des Watson draws the foul)
|6:05
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|6:07
|Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot
|6:15
|Jalen Quinn turnover (bad pass) (Angelo Brizzi steals)
|6:33
|Miles Rubin defensive rebound
|6:35
|Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|Des Watson turnover (out of bounds)
|7:08
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|7:10
|Angelo Brizzi misses two point layup
|7:24
|Philip Alston turnover (traveling)
|7:46
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point hook shot
|49-59
|8:01
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|8:03
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|8:26
|TV timeout
|8:26
|Ramblers 30 second timeout
|8:31
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|8:33
|Jarvis Moss misses three point jump shot
|8:37
|Jarvis Moss defensive rebound
|8:39
|Rikus Schulte blocks Philip Alston's two point layup
|8:45
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|8:47
|Rikus Schulte misses two point layup
|8:47
|Rikus Schulte offensive rebound
|8:49
|Grant Huffman misses two point layup
|9:10
|+3
|Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Greg Dolan assists)
|47-59
|9:21
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup
|47-56
|9:29
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|9:31
|Rikus Schulte blocks Greg Dolan's two point layup
|9:57
|Sean Logan turnover (offensive foul)
|9:57
|Sean Logan offensive foul (Greg Dolan draws the foul)
|10:12
|+2
|Dame Adelekun makes two point putback layup
|45-56
|10:17
|Dame Adelekun offensive rebound
|10:19
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|+1
|Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|45-54
|10:38
|+1
|Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|44-54
|10:38
|Des Watson personal foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)
|10:53
|TV timeout
|10:53
|Des Watson turnover (traveling)
|11:26
|+2
|Bobby Durkin makes two point turnaround jump shot
|43-54
|11:30
|Bobby Durkin offensive rebound
|11:32
|Achile Spadone misses three point jump shot
|11:44
|+2
|Dame Adelekun makes two point tip layup
|41-54
|11:44
|Dame Adelekun offensive rebound
|11:46
|Jalen Quinn misses two point layup
|12:02
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|12:02
|Sean Logan misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:02
|+1
|Sean Logan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-52
|12:02
|Miles Rubin shooting foul (Sean Logan draws the foul)
|12:25
|+2
|Jalen Quinn makes two point driving layup (Des Watson assists)
|40-52
|12:39
|Sean Logan personal foul (Miles Rubin draws the foul)
|12:42
|Ramblers offensive rebound
|12:44
|Greg Dolan misses two point jump shot
|13:00
|Grant Huffman personal foul (Miles Rubin draws the foul)
|13:09
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|13:11
|Miles Rubin blocks Grant Huffman's two point layup
|13:17
|Jalen Quinn personal foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)
|13:32
|Braden Norris turnover (offensive foul)
|13:32
|Braden Norris offensive foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|13:36
|Miles Rubin defensive rebound
|13:38
|Bobby Durkin misses two point layup
|13:56
|Greg Dolan turnover (offensive foul)
|13:56
|Greg Dolan offensive foul (Achile Spadone draws the foul)
|14:09
|Miles Rubin defensive rebound
|14:11
|Reed Bailey misses two point layup
|14:25
|TV timeout
|14:25
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|14:32
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Greg Dolan assists)
|40-50
|14:47
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point hook shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|40-47
|15:02
|+3
|Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Greg Dolan assists)
|38-47
|15:11
|+2
|Angelo Brizzi makes two point driving layup
|38-44
|15:29
|+2
|Jalen Quinn makes two point driving layup
|36-44
|15:35
|TV timeout
|15:46
|+3
|Reed Bailey makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|36-42
|15:56
|+3
|Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists)
|33-42
|16:22
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|16:22
|Angelo Brizzi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|16:22
|Angelo Brizzi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|16:22
|Dame Adelekun shooting foul (Angelo Brizzi draws the foul)
|16:35
|Philip Alston personal foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)
|16:36
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|16:38
|Des Watson misses three point jump shot
|16:52
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup
|33-39
|17:18
|+3
|Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|31-39
|17:29
|Bobby Durkin personal foul
|17:29
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|17:31
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|17:42
|Philip Alston turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)
|18:07
|Miles Rubin defensive rebound
|18:09
|Miles Rubin blocks Connor Kochera's two point layup
|18:25
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-36
|18:25
|Philip Alston misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|18:25
|Reed Bailey shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|18:33
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point driving dunk (Bobby Durkin assists)
|31-35
|18:41
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|18:43
|Sean Logan blocks Philip Alston's two point layup
|19:00
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|19:02
|Bobby Durkin misses two point jump shot
|19:29
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-35
|19:29
|Philip Alston misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|19:29
|Reed Bailey shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|19:42
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|19:44
|Grant Huffman misses two point layup
|0:00
|End of period
|0:06
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|0:08
|Dame Adelekun misses two point layup
|0:08
|Dame Adelekun offensive rebound
|0:10
|Reed Bailey blocks Philip Alston's two point layup
|0:32
|Ramblers 30 second timeout
|0:38
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|0:40
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists)
|29-34
|1:08
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|29-31
|1:08
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-31
|1:08
|Dame Adelekun shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)
|1:25
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|1:27
|Braden Norris misses two point layup
|1:41
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point driving layup
|27-31
|2:01
|+3
|Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Des Watson assists)
|25-31
|2:17
|+1
|Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-28
|2:17
|Miles Rubin shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)
|2:17
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point putback layup
|24-28
|2:20
|Reed Bailey offensive rebound
|2:22
|Achile Spadone misses three point jump shot
|2:40
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point driving reverse layup (Braden Norris assists)
|22-28
|3:01
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|3:03
|Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot
|3:15
|Patrick Mwamba personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)
|3:24
|+3
|Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Dame Adelekun assists)
|22-26
|3:42
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|3:44
|Hunter Adam misses three point jump shot
|3:59
|Hunter Adam defensive rebound
|3:59
|Dame Adelekun misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:59
|Dame Adelekun misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:59
|TV timeout
|3:59
|Achile Spadone shooting foul (Dame Adelekun draws the foul)
|4:00
|Dame Adelekun offensive rebound
|4:02
|Dame Adelekun misses two point layup
|4:02
|Dame Adelekun offensive rebound
|4:04
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|4:27
|+2
|Reed Bailey makes two point hook shot
|22-23
|4:52
|Dame Adelekun turnover (traveling)
|5:00
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|5:02
|Reed Bailey misses two point jump shot
|5:17
|+3
|Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists)
|20-23
|5:30
|+3
|Reed Bailey makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|20-20
|5:43
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Des Watson assists)
|17-20
|5:55
|Sean Logan personal foul
|5:56
|Ramblers offensive rebound
|5:58
|Des Watson misses three point jump shot
|6:12
|+2
|Bobby Durkin makes two point cutting layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|17-17
|6:38
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|6:38
|Dame Adelekun misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:38
|Sean Logan shooting foul (Dame Adelekun draws the foul)
|6:38
|+2
|Dame Adelekun makes two point driving layup (Des Watson assists)
|15-17
|6:53
|TV timeout
|6:53
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup
|15-15
|7:19
|+2
|Greg Dolan makes two point driving layup (Jalen Quinn assists)
|13-15
|7:38
|Braden Norris defensive rebound
|7:40
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|7:55
|Des Watson turnover (lost ball) (Grant Huffman steals)
|8:18
|Ramblers defensive rebound
|8:20
|Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot
|8:31
|Philip Alston turnover (offensive foul)
|8:31
|Philip Alston offensive foul (Rikus Schulte draws the foul)
|8:50
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point running jump shot
|13-13
|9:12
|Philip Alston turnover (bad pass) (Rikus Schulte steals)
|9:22
|+2
|Rikus Schulte makes two point putback layup
|11-13
|9:24
|Rikus Schulte offensive rebound
|9:26
|Rikus Schulte misses two point layup
|9:31
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|9:41
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|9:43
|Jalen Quinn blocks Connor Kochera's two point layup
|9:57
|Greg Dolan turnover (bad pass)
|10:01
|Jalen Quinn defensive rebound
|10:03
|Connor Kochera misses two point layup
|10:25
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|10:27
|Greg Dolan misses three point jump shot
|10:45
|+3
|Angelo Brizzi makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|9-13
|10:48
|Miles Rubin personal foul
|11:09
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|11:11
|Patrick Mwamba misses three point jump shot
|11:20
|Patrick Mwamba defensive rebound
|11:22
|Angelo Brizzi misses two point layup
|11:39
|TV timeout
|11:39
|Patrick Mwamba personal foul (Angelo Brizzi draws the foul)
|11:39
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|11:41
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|Sean Logan turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Quinn steals)
|12:07
|+3
|Greg Dolan makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|6-13
|12:32
|+1
|Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-10
|12:32
|Reed Bailey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:32
|Dame Adelekun shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)
|12:42
|+3
|Jalen Quinn makes three point jump shot (Dame Adelekun assists)
|5-10
|13:00
|Angelo Brizzi turnover (double dribble)
|13:18
|+1
|Dame Adelekun makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-7
|13:18
|+1
|Dame Adelekun makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-6
|13:18
|Hunter Adam shooting foul (Dame Adelekun draws the foul)
|13:41
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|13:43
|Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot
|13:51
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|13:53
|Philip Alston misses three point jump shot
|14:06
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|14:08
|Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot
|14:20
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|14:22
|Greg Dolan misses three point jump shot
|14:51
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup
|5-5
|15:22
|+2
|Dame Adelekun makes two point dunk (Des Watson assists)
|3-5
|15:29
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|15:31
|Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot
|15:40
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|15:40
|Philip Alston misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|15:40
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-3
|15:40
|TV timeout
|15:40
|Connor Kochera shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|15:46
|Des Watson defensive rebound
|15:48
|Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot
|16:17
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|16:19
|Philip Alston misses two point jump shot
|16:31
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists)
|3-2
|16:35
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|16:37
|Des Watson misses two point layup
|16:59
|Reed Bailey turnover (double dribble)
|17:12
|Des Watson personal foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)
|17:15
|Grant Huffman offensive rebound
|17:17
|Grant Huffman misses two point layup
|17:30
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|17:32
|Miles Rubin blocks Connor Kochera's two point layup
|17:35
|Connor Kochera offensive rebound
|17:37
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|17:45
|Sean Logan blocks Philip Alston's two point layup
|17:58
|Grant Huffman personal foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|17:58
|Grant Huffman turnover (lost ball) (Philip Alston steals)
|18:04
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point driving layup (Miles Rubin assists)
|0-2
|18:23
|Sheldon Edwards offensive rebound
|18:25
|Grant Huffman blocks Des Watson's two point layup
|18:35
|Bobby Durkin turnover (bad pass) (Miles Rubin steals)
|19:01
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|19:03
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|19:27
|Sean Logan turnover (bad pass) (Braden Norris steals)
|19:37
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|19:39
|Des Watson misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Reed Bailey vs. Miles Rubin (Des Watson gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|66
|Field Goals
|21-57 (36.8%)
|22-51 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|13-27 (48.1%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|37
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|24
|23
|Team
|4
|8
|Assists
|8
|19
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|12
|Fouls
|15
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Davidson 12-8
|72.2 PPG
|38.0 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Loyola Chicago 14-7
|73.3 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|16.6 APG
|
|36.8
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|48.1
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|56.3
|
|R. Bailey
|23
|4
|0
|8/13
|3/5
|4/5
|3
|-
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|G. Huffman
|16
|8
|7
|7/16
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|-
|2
|1
|2
|1
|7
|C. Kochera
|5
|2
|0
|1/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Durkin
|4
|7
|1
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|S. Logan
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|-
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|R. Bailey
|23
|4
|0
|8/13
|3/5
|4/5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|G. Huffman
|16
|8
|7
|7/16
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|7
|C. Kochera
|5
|2
|0
|1/7
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|B. Durkin
|4
|7
|1
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|S. Logan
|1
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brizzi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Schulte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spadone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Adam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Katsock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ghedini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sosnik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Matheny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Loughnane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skogman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|30
|8
|21/57
|5/21
|9/13
|15
|0
|4
|6
|8
|6
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Watson
|17
|5
|5
|5/11
|5/9
|2/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|B. Norris
|14
|2
|3
|4/10
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|P. Alston
|7
|3
|0
|2/8
|0/1
|3/6
|2
|-
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|S. Edwards
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Rubin
|0
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|-
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Watson
|17
|5
|5
|5/11
|5/9
|2/2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|B. Norris
|14
|2
|3
|4/10
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|P. Alston
|7
|3
|0
|2/8
|0/1
|3/6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|S. Edwards
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Rubin
|0
|4
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Adelekun
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Dolan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Mwamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Smythe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schwieger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mortenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Yurasek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Welch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|29
|19
|22/51
|13/27
|9/16
|16
|0
|5
|4
|12
|6
|23
