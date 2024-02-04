away team background logo
2nd Half
DAV
Wildcats
27
LCHI
Ramblers
32

Time Team Play Score
2:16   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
2:18 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup 56-66
2:31 +1 Braden Norris makes regular free throw 2 of 2 54-66
2:31 +1 Braden Norris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 54-65
2:31   Achile Spadone personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
2:31   Ramblers defensive rebound  
2:33   Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot  
2:43 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists) 54-64
3:09 +3 Reed Bailey makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 54-61
3:18   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
3:20   Des Watson misses three point jump shot  
3:43   Ramblers defensive rebound  
3:45   Reed Bailey misses two point layup  
4:00   Hunter Adam defensive rebound  
4:00   Dame Adelekun misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:00   TV timeout  
4:00   Reed Bailey personal foul (Dame Adelekun draws the foul)  
4:01   Wildcats offensive rebound  
4:03   Hunter Adam misses three point jump shot  
4:09   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
4:11   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
4:31 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 51-61
4:31 +1 Grant Huffman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 50-61
4:31   Jalen Quinn shooting foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
4:41   Wildcats defensive rebound  
4:43   Dame Adelekun misses two point layup  
5:05   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
5:07   Rikus Schulte misses three point jump shot  
5:17   Rikus Schulte defensive rebound  
5:19   Braden Norris misses two point jump shot  
5:44   Grant Huffman turnover (bad pass) (Dame Adelekun steals)  
6:01 +1 Des Watson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 49-61
6:01 +1 Des Watson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-60
6:01   Angelo Brizzi shooting foul (Des Watson draws the foul)  
6:05   Des Watson defensive rebound  
6:07   Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Jalen Quinn turnover (bad pass) (Angelo Brizzi steals)  
6:33   Miles Rubin defensive rebound  
6:35   Angelo Brizzi misses three point jump shot  
6:50   Des Watson turnover (out of bounds)  
7:08   Des Watson defensive rebound  
7:10   Angelo Brizzi misses two point layup  
7:24   Philip Alston turnover (traveling)  
7:46 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point hook shot 49-59
8:01   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
8:03   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
8:26   TV timeout  
8:26   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
8:31   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
8:33   Jarvis Moss misses three point jump shot  
8:37   Jarvis Moss defensive rebound  
8:39   Rikus Schulte blocks Philip Alston's two point layup  
8:45   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
8:47   Rikus Schulte misses two point layup  
8:47   Rikus Schulte offensive rebound  
8:49   Grant Huffman misses two point layup  
9:10 +3 Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Greg Dolan assists) 47-59
9:21 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup 47-56
9:29   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
9:31   Rikus Schulte blocks Greg Dolan's two point layup  
9:57   Sean Logan turnover (offensive foul)  
9:57   Sean Logan offensive foul (Greg Dolan draws the foul)  
10:12 +2 Dame Adelekun makes two point putback layup 45-56
10:17   Dame Adelekun offensive rebound  
10:19   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
10:38 +1 Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 45-54
10:38 +1 Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 44-54
10:38   Des Watson personal foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)  
10:53   TV timeout  
10:53   Des Watson turnover (traveling)  
11:26 +2 Bobby Durkin makes two point turnaround jump shot 43-54
11:30   Bobby Durkin offensive rebound  
11:32   Achile Spadone misses three point jump shot  
11:44 +2 Dame Adelekun makes two point tip layup 41-54
11:44   Dame Adelekun offensive rebound  
11:46   Jalen Quinn misses two point layup  
12:02   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
12:02   Sean Logan misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:02 +1 Sean Logan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 41-52
12:02   Miles Rubin shooting foul (Sean Logan draws the foul)  
12:25 +2 Jalen Quinn makes two point driving layup (Des Watson assists) 40-52
12:39   Sean Logan personal foul (Miles Rubin draws the foul)  
12:42   Ramblers offensive rebound  
12:44   Greg Dolan misses two point jump shot  
13:00   Grant Huffman personal foul (Miles Rubin draws the foul)  
13:09   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
13:11   Miles Rubin blocks Grant Huffman's two point layup  
13:17   Jalen Quinn personal foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)  
13:32   Braden Norris turnover (offensive foul)  
13:32   Braden Norris offensive foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
13:36   Miles Rubin defensive rebound  
13:38   Bobby Durkin misses two point layup  
13:56   Greg Dolan turnover (offensive foul)  
13:56   Greg Dolan offensive foul (Achile Spadone draws the foul)  
14:09   Miles Rubin defensive rebound  
14:11   Reed Bailey misses two point layup  
14:25   TV timeout  
14:25   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
14:32 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Greg Dolan assists) 40-50
14:47 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point hook shot (Grant Huffman assists) 40-47
15:02 +3 Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Greg Dolan assists) 38-47
15:11 +2 Angelo Brizzi makes two point driving layup 38-44
15:29 +2 Jalen Quinn makes two point driving layup 36-44
15:35   TV timeout  
15:46 +3 Reed Bailey makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 36-42
15:56 +3 Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists) 33-42
16:22   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
16:22   Angelo Brizzi misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:22   Angelo Brizzi misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:22   Dame Adelekun shooting foul (Angelo Brizzi draws the foul)  
16:35   Philip Alston personal foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)  
16:36   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
16:38   Des Watson misses three point jump shot  
16:52 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup 33-39
17:18 +3 Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 31-39
17:29   Bobby Durkin personal foul  
17:29   Ramblers defensive rebound  
17:31   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
17:42   Philip Alston turnover (bad pass) (Grant Huffman steals)  
18:07   Miles Rubin defensive rebound  
18:09   Miles Rubin blocks Connor Kochera's two point layup  
18:25 +1 Philip Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-36
18:25   Philip Alston misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:25   Reed Bailey shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)  
18:33 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point driving dunk (Bobby Durkin assists) 31-35
18:41   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
18:43   Sean Logan blocks Philip Alston's two point layup  
19:00   Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound  
19:02   Bobby Durkin misses two point jump shot  
19:29 +1 Philip Alston makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-35
19:29   Philip Alston misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:29   Reed Bailey shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)  
19:42   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
19:44   Grant Huffman misses two point layup  

1st Half
DAV
Wildcats
29
LCHI
Ramblers
34

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:06   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
0:08   Dame Adelekun misses two point layup  
0:08   Dame Adelekun offensive rebound  
0:10   Reed Bailey blocks Philip Alston's two point layup  
0:32   Ramblers 30 second timeout  
0:38   Ramblers defensive rebound  
0:40   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
0:55 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Sheldon Edwards assists) 29-34
1:08 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-31
1:08 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-31
1:08   Dame Adelekun shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)  
1:25   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
1:27   Braden Norris misses two point layup  
1:41 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point driving layup 27-31
2:01 +3 Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Des Watson assists) 25-31
2:17 +1 Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 1 25-28
2:17   Miles Rubin shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)  
2:17 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point putback layup 24-28
2:20   Reed Bailey offensive rebound  
2:22   Achile Spadone misses three point jump shot  
2:40 +2 Philip Alston makes two point driving reverse layup (Braden Norris assists) 22-28
3:01   Ramblers defensive rebound  
3:03   Reed Bailey misses three point jump shot  
3:15   Patrick Mwamba personal foul (Grant Huffman draws the foul)  
3:24 +3 Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Dame Adelekun assists) 22-26
3:42   Des Watson defensive rebound  
3:44   Hunter Adam misses three point jump shot  
3:59   Hunter Adam defensive rebound  
3:59   Dame Adelekun misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:59   Dame Adelekun misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:59   TV timeout  
3:59   Achile Spadone shooting foul (Dame Adelekun draws the foul)  
4:00   Dame Adelekun offensive rebound  
4:02   Dame Adelekun misses two point layup  
4:02   Dame Adelekun offensive rebound  
4:04   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
4:27 +2 Reed Bailey makes two point hook shot 22-23
4:52   Dame Adelekun turnover (traveling)  
5:00   Des Watson defensive rebound  
5:02   Reed Bailey misses two point jump shot  
5:17 +3 Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Jalen Quinn assists) 20-23
5:30 +3 Reed Bailey makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 20-20
5:43 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Des Watson assists) 17-20
5:55   Sean Logan personal foul  
5:56   Ramblers offensive rebound  
5:58   Des Watson misses three point jump shot  
6:12 +2 Bobby Durkin makes two point cutting layup (Grant Huffman assists) 17-17
6:38   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
6:38   Dame Adelekun misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:38   Sean Logan shooting foul (Dame Adelekun draws the foul)  
6:38 +2 Dame Adelekun makes two point driving layup (Des Watson assists) 15-17
6:53   TV timeout  
6:53 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup 15-15
7:19 +2 Greg Dolan makes two point driving layup (Jalen Quinn assists) 13-15
7:38   Braden Norris defensive rebound  
7:40   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
7:55   Des Watson turnover (lost ball) (Grant Huffman steals)  
8:18   Ramblers defensive rebound  
8:20   Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot  
8:31   Philip Alston turnover (offensive foul)  
8:31   Philip Alston offensive foul (Rikus Schulte draws the foul)  
8:50 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point running jump shot 13-13
9:12   Philip Alston turnover (bad pass) (Rikus Schulte steals)  
9:22 +2 Rikus Schulte makes two point putback layup 11-13
9:24   Rikus Schulte offensive rebound  
9:26   Rikus Schulte misses two point layup  
9:31   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
9:41   Wildcats offensive rebound  
9:43   Jalen Quinn blocks Connor Kochera's two point layup  
9:57   Greg Dolan turnover (bad pass)  
10:01   Jalen Quinn defensive rebound  
10:03   Connor Kochera misses two point layup  
10:25   Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound  
10:27   Greg Dolan misses three point jump shot  
10:45 +3 Angelo Brizzi makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 9-13
10:48   Miles Rubin personal foul  
11:09   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
11:11   Patrick Mwamba misses three point jump shot  
11:20   Patrick Mwamba defensive rebound  
11:22   Angelo Brizzi misses two point layup  
11:39   TV timeout  
11:39   Patrick Mwamba personal foul (Angelo Brizzi draws the foul)  
11:39   Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound  
11:41   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
11:48   Sean Logan turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Quinn steals)  
12:07 +3 Greg Dolan makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 6-13
12:32 +1 Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-10
12:32   Reed Bailey misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
12:32   Dame Adelekun shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)  
12:42 +3 Jalen Quinn makes three point jump shot (Dame Adelekun assists) 5-10
13:00   Angelo Brizzi turnover (double dribble)  
13:18 +1 Dame Adelekun makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-7
13:18 +1 Dame Adelekun makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-6
13:18   Hunter Adam shooting foul (Dame Adelekun draws the foul)  
13:41   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
13:43   Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot  
13:51   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
13:53   Philip Alston misses three point jump shot  
14:06   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
14:08   Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot  
14:20   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
14:22   Greg Dolan misses three point jump shot  
14:51 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point driving layup 5-5
15:22 +2 Dame Adelekun makes two point dunk (Des Watson assists) 3-5
15:29   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
15:31   Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot  
15:40   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
15:40   Philip Alston misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:40 +1 Philip Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 2 3-3
15:40   TV timeout  
15:40   Connor Kochera shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)  
15:46   Des Watson defensive rebound  
15:48   Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot  
16:17   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
16:19   Philip Alston misses two point jump shot  
16:31 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 3-2
16:35   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
16:37   Des Watson misses two point layup  
16:59   Reed Bailey turnover (double dribble)  
17:12   Des Watson personal foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)  
17:15   Grant Huffman offensive rebound  
17:17   Grant Huffman misses two point layup  
17:30   Wildcats offensive rebound  
17:32   Miles Rubin blocks Connor Kochera's two point layup  
17:35   Connor Kochera offensive rebound  
17:37   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
17:43   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
17:45   Sean Logan blocks Philip Alston's two point layup  
17:58   Grant Huffman personal foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)  
17:58   Grant Huffman turnover (lost ball) (Philip Alston steals)  
18:04 +2 Philip Alston makes two point driving layup (Miles Rubin assists) 0-2
18:23   Sheldon Edwards offensive rebound  
18:25   Grant Huffman blocks Des Watson's two point layup  
18:35   Bobby Durkin turnover (bad pass) (Miles Rubin steals)  
19:01   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
19:03   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
19:27   Sean Logan turnover (bad pass) (Braden Norris steals)  
19:37   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
19:39   Des Watson misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Reed Bailey vs. Miles Rubin (Des Watson gains possession)  
Davidson
Loyola Chicago
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Watson 17 5 5 5/11 5/9 2/2 2 - 0 0 3 0 5
B. Norris 14 2 3 4/10 4/8 2/2 1 - 1 0 1 0 2
P. Alston 7 3 0 2/8 0/1 3/6 2 - 1 0 4 0 3
S. Edwards 6 2 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
M. Rubin 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 - 1 3 0 0 4
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Watson 17 5 5 5/11 5/9 2/2 2 0 0 0 3 0 5
B. Norris 14 2 3 4/10 4/8 2/2 1 0 1 0 1 0 2
P. Alston 7 3 0 2/8 0/1 3/6 2 0 1 0 4 0 3
S. Edwards 6 2 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
M. Rubin 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 0 1 3 0 0 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Adelekun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dolan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Mwamba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Smythe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Schwieger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dawson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mortenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Yurasek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Welch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 29 19 22/51 13/27 9/16 16 0 5 4 12 6 23
