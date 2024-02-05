No. 21 BYU and Oklahoma set for Big 12 showdown
It has taken BYU center Fousseyni Traore some time to get back to form after missing the Cougars' final seven nonconference games with a hamstring injury.
But heading into No. 21 BYU's game against Oklahoma on Tuesday in Norman, Okla., Traore appears to finally be back to 100 percent.
Traore is coming off a 24-point, nine-rebound performance in the Cougars' 83-73 win at West Virginia on Saturday -- his first start since suffering the injury in late November.
Traore started in place of Aly Khalifa, who missed Saturday's game due to illness.
In BYU's previous game, an 84-72 win over Texas, Traore had 16 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.
Traore's interior presence has also helped the Cougars on the perimeter.
BYU (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) is leading the nation with 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.
"We think it's something that's really important for us," Cougars coach Mark Pope said. "Philosophically, it's really important for us to try and stretch teams to guard 27 by 50 feet. Most teams make you guard by 21 by 50 or 18 by 50. We're trying to get it to 27 by 50. It's an extra 250 feet that you have to guard and with the personnel that we have and the way we play in our skill set, we need to work hard to continue to try and make teams guard in space."
The Cougars have three players -- Jaxson Robinson, Trevin Kneel and Noah Waterman -- averaging at least two 3-pointers per game.
Robinson and Kneel each have 51 made 3-pointers in 20 games (2.55 per contest).
The long ball is also a big reason the Cougars, winners of back-to-back games after a 2-4 stretch, lead the Big 12 at 84.4 points per game.
While the Cougars thrive on 3-point shooting, the Sooners are among the nation's best at defending along the perimeter.
Oklahoma enters Monday fifth in the nation in 3-point defense, holding opponents to just 28.2 percent from beyond the arc.
BYU has hit at least seven 3-pointers in every game this season. The Sooners have allowed more than seven 3-pointers just seven times this season.
Although Oklahoma (16-6, 4-5) has struggled of late, losing three of its last four games, the same cannot be said for Rivaldo Soares.
The reserve guard averaged just 5.0 points per game and shot 38.7 percent during a nine-game stretch from late December through much of January.
But in the last three games, Soares is averaging 13.3 points, shooting 66.7 percent.
Soares struggled with coming off the bench early but has settled into his role.
"I told him, 'I'm not mad at you. You wanted to start, I get it,'" Sooners coach Porter Moser said. "He's at peace with it. He knows I consider him the second shift, not substitution. He's a second-shift guy. He's really versatile, trust him passing the ball. ... He rebounds, defends with passion."
The all-time series is tied 2-2.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|21 Brigham Young 16-5
|84.4 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|20.1 APG
|Oklahoma 16-6
|77.6 PPG
|40.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Robinson
|20
|25.7
|13.8
|2.5
|1.7
|1.00
|0.40
|1.6
|43.8
|36.7
|86.4
|0.4
|2.1
|T. Knell
|20
|24.5
|11.8
|4.0
|1.6
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|49.1
|44.0
|70.6
|0.6
|3.5
|S. Johnson
|21
|26.5
|11.2
|5.5
|3.5
|1.00
|0.10
|1.4
|42.9
|30.6
|80.4
|1.5
|4
|N. Waterman
|20
|24.4
|10.6
|6.0
|0.9
|0.40
|0.40
|0.5
|46.5
|39.0
|81.8
|1.5
|4.5
|R. Saunders
|21
|20.8
|10.5
|4.3
|1.2
|0.90
|0.20
|0.4
|55.3
|35.5
|73.8
|1.6
|2.7
|F. Traore
|13
|16.7
|9.6
|4.6
|1.5
|0.70
|0.60
|1.9
|64.9
|66.7
|85.2
|1.8
|2.8
|D. Hall
|21
|27.6
|9.0
|3.4
|5.0
|0.90
|0.00
|1.9
|47.3
|37.3
|60.6
|0.8
|2.6
|A. Khalifa
|17
|20.2
|5.8
|4.4
|4.3
|0.30
|0.50
|1.2
|44.2
|32.0
|50.0
|1.3
|3.1
|D. Baker
|4
|10.3
|5.0
|0.8
|1.5
|0.80
|0.00
|0.8
|56.3
|50.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|A. Ally Atiki
|18
|12.8
|4.3
|3.4
|0.4
|0.40
|0.70
|0.9
|59.6
|0.0
|47.6
|1.2
|2.2
|T. Stewart
|15
|12.5
|3.4
|2.6
|1.7
|0.60
|0.40
|1.2
|41.7
|28.6
|62.5
|0.6
|2
|M. Adams Jr.
|1
|8
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|T. Tripple
|14
|3.4
|1.6
|1.0
|0.1
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|14.3
|90.0
|0.6
|0.4
|J. McGregor
|11
|1.7
|0.5
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|28.6
|33.3
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|T. Hayhurst
|11
|2.5
|0.2
|0.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|84.4
|44.8
|20.1
|6.30
|3.00
|11.0
|47.9
|36.4
|73.1
|12.3
|28.8
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. McCollum
|22
|30.9
|14.3
|2.8
|3.6
|1.00
|0.00
|2.1
|42.4
|33.6
|91.8
|0.2
|2.6
|O. Oweh
|22
|26.6
|13.0
|4.3
|1.1
|1.80
|0.50
|1.7
|52.0
|47.2
|66.7
|1.1
|3.2
|J. Moore
|21
|22.8
|10.2
|6.0
|0.5
|0.70
|1.00
|1.5
|55.2
|41.2
|75.9
|2
|4
|J. Hugley IV
|22
|17.9
|8.5
|3.9
|1.2
|0.30
|0.20
|1.5
|55.8
|39.3
|79.0
|0.9
|3
|M. Uzan
|22
|30.6
|8.5
|3.5
|4.4
|1.30
|0.30
|1.8
|37.9
|28.6
|66.7
|0.2
|3.3
|R. Soares
|22
|22.1
|7.4
|5.0
|1.4
|0.40
|0.40
|0.8
|47.2
|29.6
|83.6
|1.2
|3.8
|S. Godwin
|21
|18
|7.1
|5.3
|0.7
|0.70
|0.60
|1.3
|63.9
|0.0
|64.2
|3.2
|2.1
|L. Darthard
|22
|22.5
|6.4
|1.6
|0.7
|0.60
|0.10
|0.7
|37.4
|34.8
|69.6
|0
|1.5
|M. Klanjscek
|8
|4.5
|2.0
|0.8
|0.6
|0.00
|0.00
|0.6
|50.0
|25.0
|83.3
|0
|0.8
|K. Cooper
|12
|4.1
|1.6
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|46.2
|40.0
|62.5
|0.1
|0.7
|L. Northweather
|16
|5.3
|1.3
|1.0
|0.2
|0.10
|0.30
|0.2
|43.8
|27.3
|100.0
|0.2
|0.8
|Y. Keita
|8
|2.8
|1.1
|1.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.4
|60.0
|0.0
|37.5
|0.6
|0.6
|J. Moser
|8
|1.5
|0.3
|0.3
|0.1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.1
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|R. Lovelace
|6
|1.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|Total
|22
|0.0
|77.6
|40.5
|14.0
|6.70
|3.20
|12.7
|47.3
|34.1
|74.4
|10.6
|26.5
-
DEP
SJU0
0148.5 O/U
-22
6:30pm FS1
-
MISS
15SC0
0138 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm SECN
-
RUTG
MD0
0127.5 O/U
-8
6:30pm BTN
-
BUF
BGSU0
0151 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
CAN
NIAG0
0149 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CLEM
3UNC0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
CMU
AKR0
0133 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
BC0
0151.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
IND
OSU0
0141.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm PEAC
-
NIU
M-OH0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
OHIO
BALL0
0149 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
OKST
5HOU0
0128.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
URI
GW0
0156.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0149.5 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
VCU
FOR0
0141 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
WAKE
GT0
0151 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESPU
-
WMU
KENT0
0147 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
21BYU
OKLA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
18DAY
JOES0
0142.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm CBSSN
-
14IAST
TEX0
0139 O/U
-2
8:00pm LHN
-
UTM
UALR0
0161.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
BUT
1UCONN0
0147 O/U
-15.5
8:30pm FS1
-
25NMEX
WYO0
0155.5 O/U
+10.5
8:30pm
-
17UK
VAN0
0152 O/U
+10
8:30pm SECN
-
BSU
COLST0
0140.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CHAR
USF0
0134 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
MIST
MINN0
0140.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm PEAC
-
NEV
22UTST0
0149 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
23TTU
13BAYL0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
FRES
SJSU0
0140 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
24SDSU
AF0
0134 O/U
+10
10:30pm FS1
-
SMC
UOP0
0129.5 O/U
+21
11:00pm ESP2