Boston College in 'right direction' with Florida State up next
A well-rested Boston College team will attempt to extend its winning streak to three games when it faces visiting Florida State on Tuesday night.
BC (13-8, 4-6 ACC) hasn't played since earning an 80-75 victory over Syracuse last Tuesday. BC used a 21-0 run to take a 44-30 lead early in the second half. The Eagles shot 60 percent from the field (30 of 50) and were 10 of 20 from 3-point range.
"We've been working pretty hard just trying to improve every day and I think we're starting to see the fruits of our labor," Eagles coach Earl Grant said. "We just have to keep working at it, believe in each other and trust the process."
Florida State (12-9, 6-4 ACC) is coming off losses to North Carolina (75-68) and Louisville (101-92). The Seminoles committed 18 turnovers that led to 22 points in Saturday's loss to Louisville. Florida State shot 15.8 percent from 3-point range (3 of 19) and missed 12 of 35 free-throw attempts in that game.
"There's no doubt we are not as consistent with our execution, offensively or defensively, as we have been in the past," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said following the Louisville game. "We'll take what we can from this game and learn from our shortcomings.
"That's one thing about playing in the ACC: You don't have time to have a pity party, because right around the corner comes another game against (a team) that will be well-coached and well-prepared."
Jamir Watkins is Florida State's leading scorer (13.9) and rebounder (5.8). Primo Spears (12.2) and Darin Green Jr. (12.2) also average double figures in points.
BC center Quinten Post ranks eighth among ACC players in rebounding (7.6) and ninth in scoring (16.2). Claudell Harris, who made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points against Syracuse, is averaging 14.4 points per game.
BC is 8-3 at home.
"We're moving in the right direction," Grant said. "I think the guys are all rowing together, trying to do the same thing, having a singular focus. I'm excited about where we are."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Florida State 12-9
|77.3 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Boston College 13-8
|76.4 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|13.9 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Watkins
|21
|26.6
|14.0
|5.8
|2.9
|1.70
|0.50
|2.6
|41.9
|31.0
|78.8
|1.3
|4.5
|D. Green Jr.
|21
|31.2
|12.2
|3.1
|0.9
|1.70
|0.10
|1.0
|42.9
|39.7
|66.7
|0.3
|2.9
|P. Spears
|13
|24.9
|12.2
|1.9
|2.2
|1.10
|0.00
|2.0
|37.5
|30.3
|77.4
|0.3
|1.6
|C. Corhen
|16
|17.7
|8.4
|3.6
|0.5
|0.80
|0.40
|0.9
|64.4
|0.0
|67.9
|1.7
|1.9
|B. Miller
|21
|24.1
|7.7
|5.1
|1.4
|0.90
|1.20
|1.4
|46.5
|31.5
|50.0
|1.3
|3.8
|J. Warley
|21
|22.9
|7.4
|2.7
|2.7
|1.20
|0.30
|1.1
|41.9
|33.3
|70.4
|1
|1.7
|C. Fletcher
|7
|15.9
|6.7
|5.0
|1.0
|1.10
|0.60
|1.7
|38.8
|29.4
|57.1
|1.3
|3.7
|D. Green
|21
|15
|5.8
|2.3
|0.5
|0.20
|0.30
|0.9
|50.6
|14.3
|72.0
|1.3
|1
|C. Jackson
|20
|14
|4.6
|1.2
|1.2
|0.80
|0.10
|0.6
|41.5
|28.6
|75.0
|0.3
|0.9
|J. Gainey
|16
|11.9
|3.3
|2.9
|0.2
|0.40
|0.60
|0.6
|62.9
|0.0
|42.9
|0.8
|2.1
|J. Nickelberry
|21
|10.9
|3.0
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.10
|0.4
|36.0
|29.7
|64.0
|0.2
|1
|T. Bol Bowen
|19
|10.6
|2.9
|2.7
|0.2
|0.70
|0.50
|0.7
|47.1
|11.8
|50.0
|1.1
|1.6
|T. House
|17
|4.2
|1.6
|0.4
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.3
|45.0
|50.0
|40.0
|0.2
|0.2
|I. Spainhour
|2
|2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|M. Brown
|2
|1.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|S. Adebisi
|6
|1.3
|0.3
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.2
|J. Jones
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|W. Mbatch
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|M. Thorpe
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|77.3
|38.2
|12.6
|9.30
|4.00
|12.3
|44.6
|32.5
|68.7
|10.7
|24.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Q. Post
|20
|31.3
|16.2
|7.6
|2.8
|0.80
|1.80
|2.8
|50.0
|41.9
|80.0
|2
|5.7
|C. Harris Jr.
|20
|30
|14.4
|3.1
|1.9
|1.10
|0.00
|1.0
|44.0
|40.3
|67.4
|0.4
|2.7
|J. Zackery
|21
|32.6
|11.7
|3.2
|4.3
|1.60
|0.10
|1.7
|47.4
|31.8
|84.5
|0.7
|2.6
|D. McGlockton
|21
|29.3
|10.8
|6.5
|1.0
|0.60
|1.10
|0.8
|59.7
|37.5
|73.8
|2.3
|4.2
|P. Aligbe
|20
|23.5
|6.6
|4.6
|0.7
|0.60
|0.20
|1.0
|44.0
|14.8
|62.5
|1.3
|3.3
|M. Madsen
|21
|17
|6.2
|2.4
|0.9
|0.60
|0.20
|0.8
|42.4
|44.8
|100.0
|0.2
|2.1
|D. Hand Jr.
|21
|14.3
|5.2
|1.9
|0.4
|0.40
|0.20
|0.5
|35.7
|34.6
|73.3
|0.4
|1.5
|C. Kelley III
|21
|15.9
|4.3
|1.4
|1.6
|0.60
|0.10
|1.4
|40.3
|29.3
|64.0
|0.2
|1.2
|E. Strong
|11
|6.9
|2.5
|0.8
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|52.2
|28.6
|50.0
|0.4
|0.5
|F. Payne
|5
|4.8
|1.6
|0.8
|0.6
|0.20
|0.00
|0.2
|27.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|0.6
|A. Mighty
|20
|6.3
|1.2
|1.2
|0.3
|0.20
|0.30
|0.3
|43.8
|0.0
|52.9
|0.5
|0.7
|A. Atiyeh
|2
|2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Di Donna
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Jackson
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|E. Soares
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|76.4
|37.9
|13.9
|6.30
|3.70
|10.4
|46.5
|36.4
|74.4
|9.2
|25.5
-
DEP
SJU0
0148.5 O/U
-22
6:30pm FS1
-
MISS
15SC0
0138 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm SECN
-
RUTG
MD0
0127.5 O/U
-8
6:30pm BTN
-
BUF
BGSU0
0151 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
CAN
NIAG0
0149 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CLEM
3UNC0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
CMU
AKR0
0133 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
BC0
0151.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
IND
OSU0
0141.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm PEAC
-
NIU
M-OH0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
OHIO
BALL0
0149 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
OKST
5HOU0
0128.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
URI
GW0
0156.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0149.5 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
VCU
FOR0
0141 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
WAKE
GT0
0151 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESPU
-
WMU
KENT0
0147 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
21BYU
OKLA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
18DAY
JOES0
0142.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm CBSSN
-
14IAST
TEX0
0139 O/U
-2
8:00pm LHN
-
UTM
UALR0
0161.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
BUT
1UCONN0
0147 O/U
-15.5
8:30pm FS1
-
25NMEX
WYO0
0155.5 O/U
+10.5
8:30pm
-
17UK
VAN0
0152 O/U
+9.5
8:30pm SECN
-
BSU
COLST0
0140.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CHAR
USF0
0134 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
MIST
MINN0
0140.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm PEAC
-
NEV
22UTST0
0149 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
23TTU
13BAYL0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
FRES
SJSU0
0140 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
24SDSU
AF0
0134 O/U
+10
10:30pm FS1
-
SMC
UOP0
0129.5 O/U
+21
11:00pm ESP2