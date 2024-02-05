A well-rested Boston College team will attempt to extend its winning streak to three games when it faces visiting Florida State on Tuesday night.

BC (13-8, 4-6 ACC) hasn't played since earning an 80-75 victory over Syracuse last Tuesday. BC used a 21-0 run to take a 44-30 lead early in the second half. The Eagles shot 60 percent from the field (30 of 50) and were 10 of 20 from 3-point range.

"We've been working pretty hard just trying to improve every day and I think we're starting to see the fruits of our labor," Eagles coach Earl Grant said. "We just have to keep working at it, believe in each other and trust the process."

Florida State (12-9, 6-4 ACC) is coming off losses to North Carolina (75-68) and Louisville (101-92). The Seminoles committed 18 turnovers that led to 22 points in Saturday's loss to Louisville. Florida State shot 15.8 percent from 3-point range (3 of 19) and missed 12 of 35 free-throw attempts in that game.

"There's no doubt we are not as consistent with our execution, offensively or defensively, as we have been in the past," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said following the Louisville game. "We'll take what we can from this game and learn from our shortcomings.

"That's one thing about playing in the ACC: You don't have time to have a pity party, because right around the corner comes another game against (a team) that will be well-coached and well-prepared."

Jamir Watkins is Florida State's leading scorer (13.9) and rebounder (5.8). Primo Spears (12.2) and Darin Green Jr. (12.2) also average double figures in points.

BC center Quinten Post ranks eighth among ACC players in rebounding (7.6) and ninth in scoring (16.2). Claudell Harris, who made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points against Syracuse, is averaging 14.4 points per game.

BC is 8-3 at home.

"We're moving in the right direction," Grant said. "I think the guys are all rowing together, trying to do the same thing, having a singular focus. I'm excited about where we are."

