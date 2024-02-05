No. 24 San Diego State seeks consistency heading to Air Force
San Diego State is back in the AP Top 25 heading into its Mountain West Conference game on Tuesday night at Air Force, in Colorado Springs, Colo., and the No. 24 Aztecs hope to stick around in the poll this time.
San Diego State (17-5, 6-3 MWC) has appeared in the rankings three other times this season but lasted just a week before falling out each time.
After opening the season ranked No. 17 on the heels of their appearance in the NCAA Tournament championship game last season, the Aztecs dropped out after losing their second game of the season to BYU, which is now ranked No. 21.
San Diego State clawed back to No. 25 after winning six in a row but fell back out following a six-point loss at Grand Canyon on Dec. 5.
The Aztecs followed with a seven-game winning streak that lifted them back into the Top 25 at No. 19, but an 18-point loss at New Mexico on Jan. 13 put them back on the outside looking in.
San Diego State has lost twice more since then, at Boise State on Jan. 20 and at Colorado State on Jan. 30, but an impressive 81-67 win against visiting Utah State on Saturday has the Aztecs ranked once more.
Utah State entered last week ranked No. 17 but dropped to No. 22.
Colorado State, which fell out of the Top 25 heading into last week, did not return to the poll despite going 2-0 last week with a win against San Diego State.
San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher made a rare change to his starting lineup on Saturday that didn't involve an injury, illness or suspension. He inserted Jay Pal and Darrion Trammell into the starting five and moved Elijah Saunders and Micah Parrish to the bench.
Pal went 5-for-5 from the floor and scored a season-high 16 points. Parrish scored 14 for his best game in a month and Saunders scored eight points, including two key second-half 3-pointers.
Trammell, who started every game for the Aztecs last season, matched his second-highest scoring effort of the season with 12 points in just his third start of the season.
"It felt good, just to know that I stuck it out," Trammell said. "Now the time is here, and it's just be ready for every moment possible and every opportunity."
The Aztecs have helped themselves by going 19-for-43 (44.2 percent) from 3-point distance in the past two games.
"We shoot like that, we're going to be a good team," Dutcher said.
Air Force (8-13, 1-8) is coming off its most one-sided loss of the season, falling 94-56 at Boise State on Saturday.
The Falcons have lost 11 of their past 12 games following a 7-2 start to the season, but their lone win in that recent stretch was a stunning 32-point victory at UNLV on Jan. 23.
The Falcons also have something that San Diego State doesn't possess, and that's three players who average better than 15 points a game: Ethan Taylor (15.7), Rytis Petraitis (15.6) and Beau Becker (15.1).
Jeffrey Mills also showed he's capable of hitting that mark after matching his season high with 17 points in the loss to Boise State.
"What the Mountain West comes down, the teams that are good in this league, they know how to win close games," Air Force coach Joe Scott said last week.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|24 San Diego State 17-5
|76.2 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Air Force 8-13
|68.3 PPG
|32.4 RPG
|15.4 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. LeDee
|21
|32.9
|20.3
|8.6
|1.5
|1.20
|0.60
|2.4
|55.4
|38.7
|72.8
|3.2
|5.4
|R. Waters
|22
|28.4
|11.7
|3.8
|1.2
|0.70
|0.20
|0.9
|43.7
|42.0
|92.7
|0.3
|3.5
|M. Parrish
|22
|27.3
|10.1
|4.0
|1.7
|1.40
|0.50
|0.9
|42.5
|32.6
|69.1
|0.9
|3.1
|L. Butler
|22
|27.3
|9.4
|2.2
|3.4
|1.50
|0.20
|1.3
|43.2
|30.8
|50.0
|0.5
|1.7
|D. Trammell
|20
|25.1
|8.0
|2.2
|2.3
|0.90
|0.10
|1.1
|37.9
|28.8
|79.5
|0.5
|1.7
|E. Saunders
|22
|21.4
|6.1
|4.1
|1.1
|0.70
|0.30
|1.0
|41.2
|30.3
|94.4
|1.3
|2.9
|J. Pal
|22
|15.1
|5.4
|3.5
|0.6
|0.20
|0.80
|1.3
|50.7
|40.9
|78.7
|1.1
|2.4
|M. Byrd
|19
|13.8
|4.5
|2.6
|0.7
|0.80
|0.40
|0.9
|38.9
|27.9
|85.0
|0.3
|2.3
|M. Heide
|22
|9
|2.0
|2.4
|0.1
|0.20
|0.50
|0.5
|60.6
|0.0
|30.8
|1.3
|1.1
|C. Lawin
|5
|3
|1.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|25.0
|50.0
|0
|0.2
|B. Davis
|7
|7.4
|1.1
|0.6
|0.1
|0.30
|0.10
|0.4
|8.3
|10.0
|83.3
|0
|0.6
|D. Johnson Jr.
|10
|6.2
|0.6
|1.3
|0.1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|60.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.8
|C. Alger
|4
|3.3
|0.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.3
|D. Lopez
|2
|3.5
|0.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|R. Schwarz
|3
|4.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|22
|0.0
|76.2
|41.3
|12.6
|7.50
|3.50
|11.1
|44.9
|32.4
|73.0
|11.1
|26.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Taylor
|21
|38.1
|15.7
|4.5
|2.8
|1.30
|0.50
|2.0
|40.4
|39.4
|79.6
|0.5
|4
|R. Petraitis
|14
|31.4
|15.6
|5.6
|3.9
|1.60
|0.90
|2.7
|49.7
|38.9
|61.6
|1.6
|4
|B. Becker
|21
|29.7
|15.1
|4.7
|1.7
|0.30
|0.90
|1.0
|51.2
|42.3
|70.8
|0.9
|3.8
|J. Mills
|21
|35.7
|8.9
|3.0
|3.2
|1.50
|0.10
|1.1
|47.7
|36.1
|57.6
|0.8
|2.3
|K. Boylan
|21
|33.8
|8.3
|5.8
|2.1
|1.40
|1.00
|1.9
|46.4
|41.5
|74.2
|1.5
|4.3
|B. Brown
|21
|16.2
|4.0
|1.9
|0.9
|0.30
|0.10
|1.0
|47.5
|23.5
|72.7
|0.9
|1
|C. Green
|12
|11.8
|2.7
|2.8
|1.1
|0.50
|1.00
|0.8
|40.7
|0.0
|71.4
|0.3
|2.4
|L. Kearney
|12
|6.3
|2.5
|0.5
|0.3
|0.10
|0.20
|0.5
|34.5
|21.1
|85.7
|0.2
|0.3
|C. Beasley
|20
|13.9
|2.3
|1.7
|1.1
|0.40
|0.30
|1.4
|40.5
|18.2
|63.6
|0.7
|1.1
|K. Gilles
|12
|5.8
|1.0
|0.4
|0.4
|0.30
|0.00
|0.6
|40.0
|0.0
|44.4
|0.1
|0.3
|B. Ruggles
|7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.10
|0.00
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0
|0.1
|W. Celichowski
|1
|3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Walker
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|68.3
|32.4
|15.4
|6.80
|4.20
|12.5
|45.9
|37.4
|68.5
|7.6
|22.4
-
DEP
SJU0
0148.5 O/U
-22
6:30pm FS1
-
MISS
15SC0
0138 O/U
-3.5
6:30pm SECN
-
RUTG
MD0
0127.5 O/U
-8
6:30pm BTN
-
BUF
BGSU0
0151 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
CAN
NIAG0
0149 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
CLEM
3UNC0
0154.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
CMU
AKR0
0133 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm
-
FSU
BC0
0151.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm ACCN
-
IND
OSU0
0141.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm PEAC
-
NIU
M-OH0
0148 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
OHIO
BALL0
0149 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
OKST
5HOU0
0128.5 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
URI
GW0
0156.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
TOL
EMU0
0149.5 O/U
+12
7:00pm
-
VCU
FOR0
0141 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
WAKE
GT0
0151 O/U
+5
7:00pm ESPU
-
WMU
KENT0
0147 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
21BYU
OKLA0
0150 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
18DAY
JOES0
0142.5 O/U
+2
8:00pm CBSSN
-
14IAST
TEX0
0139 O/U
-2
8:00pm LHN
-
UTM
UALR0
0161.5 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm
-
BUT
1UCONN0
0147 O/U
-15.5
8:30pm FS1
-
25NMEX
WYO0
0155.5 O/U
+10.5
8:30pm
-
17UK
VAN0
0152 O/U
+9.5
8:30pm SECN
-
BSU
COLST0
0140.5 O/U
-5
9:00pm
-
CHAR
USF0
0134 O/U
-2
9:00pm ESP2
-
MIST
MINN0
0140.5 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm PEAC
-
NEV
22UTST0
0149 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm
-
23TTU
13BAYL0
0144.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESPN
-
FRES
SJSU0
0140 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
24SDSU
AF0
0134 O/U
+10
10:30pm FS1
-
SMC
UOP0
0129.5 O/U
+21
11:00pm ESP2