DAVID
DUQ

1st Half
DAV
Wildcats
18
DUQ
Dukes
13

Time Team Play Score
7:16   Dukes defensive rebound  
7:18   Achile Spadone misses three point jump shot  
7:47   Riccardo Ghedini defensive rebound  
7:47   Jake DiMichele misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:47   Reed Bailey shooting foul (Jake DiMichele draws the foul)  
7:47 +2 Jake DiMichele makes two point layup 18-13
7:57   TV timeout  
7:57   Bobby Durkin personal foul  
8:03   David Dixon defensive rebound  
8:05   Riccardo Ghedini misses three point jump shot  
8:23   Matus Hronsky turnover (lost ball) (Achile Spadone steals)  
8:36 +3 Achile Spadone makes three point jump shot (Bobby Durkin assists) 18-11
8:52   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
8:54   Matus Hronsky misses three point jump shot  
9:11 +2 Riccardo Ghedini makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists) 15-11
9:16   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
9:18   Tre Williams misses two point hook shot  
9:43 +2 Riccardo Ghedini makes two point layup (Achile Spadone assists) 13-11
10:01   Bobby Durkin defensive rebound  
10:03   Jimmy Clark III misses two point jump shot  
10:23   TV timeout  
10:23   Sean Logan personal foul  
10:25   Halil Barre defensive rebound  
10:27   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
10:55   Connor Kochera defensive rebound  
10:57   Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot  
11:02   Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound  
11:04   Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot  
11:10   Grant Huffman offensive rebound  
11:12   Hunter Adam misses three point jump shot  
11:41   Mike Loughnane defensive rebound  
11:43   Fousseyni Drame misses two point jump shot  
11:50   Jake DiMichele defensive rebound  
11:52   Mike Loughnane misses three point jump shot  
12:20 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-11
12:20 +1 Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 11-10
12:20   Angelo Brizzi shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)  
12:29 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-9
12:29 +1 Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-9
12:29   Kareem Rozier shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)  
12:34   Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Adam steals)  
12:56   Kareem Rozier turnover (bad pass)  
13:05 +2 Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Angelo Brizzi assists) 9-9
13:19   Sean Logan defensive rebound  
13:21   David Dixon misses two point jump shot  
13:40   Angelo Brizzi personal foul  
14:02 +1 Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-9
14:02 +1 Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-9
14:02   Dae Dae Grant shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)  
14:02   Jake DiMichele turnover (lost ball) (Reed Bailey steals)  
14:12   Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound  
14:14   Jake DiMichele misses three point jump shot  
14:34   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
14:36   Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot  
15:01   Kareem Rozier turnover  
15:01   Kareem Rozier defensive rebound  
15:02   Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot  
15:09   Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound  
15:11   Angelo Brizzi blocks Dae Dae Grant's three point jump shot  
15:18   Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound  
15:20   David Dixon blocks Reed Bailey's two point layup  
15:35   Jake DiMichele personal foul  
15:45   TV timeout  
15:45   Tre Williams personal foul  
15:45   Wildcats defensive rebound  
15:45   Dae Dae Grant misses two point layup  
15:54   Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound  
15:56   Grant Huffman misses two point layup  
16:05 +2 Tre Williams makes two point hook shot 5-9
16:19   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
16:21   Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot  
16:49 +1 Jake DiMichele makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-7
16:49 +1 Jake DiMichele makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-6
16:49   Bobby Durkin shooting foul (Jake DiMichele draws the foul)  
16:53   Reed Bailey turnover (bad pass) (Jake DiMichele steals)  
17:15   Reed Bailey defensive rebound  
17:17   Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot  
17:44 +2 Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Bobby Durkin assists) 5-5
17:58 +3 Jake DiMichele makes three point jump shot 3-5
18:17 +3 Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Reed Bailey assists) 3-2
18:23   Reed Bailey offensive rebound  
18:25   Sean Logan misses three point jump shot  
18:37   Jimmy Clark III personal foul  
18:46 +2 Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup 0-2
18:58   Tre Williams defensive rebound  
19:00   Reed Bailey misses two point layup  
19:02   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
19:04   Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot  
19:11   Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound  
19:13   Jake DiMichele misses three point jump shot  
19:35   Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound  
19:37   Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot  
20:00   Reed Bailey vs. Dusan Mahorcic (Grant Huffman gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 18 13
Field Goals 6-20 (30.0%) 4-16 (25.0%)
3-Pointers 2-12 (16.7%) 1-7 (14.3%)
Free Throws 4-4 (100.0%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 14
Offensive 2 2
Defensive 10 11
Team 1 1
Assists 6 0
Steals 3 1
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 1 5
Fouls 6 5
Technicals 0 0
23
C. Kochera G
7 PTS, 1 REB
44
J. DiMichele G
7 PTS, 1 REB
12T
Davidson 12-9 18-18
Duquesne 13-8 13-13
UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh, PA
UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
Davidson 12-9 71.8 PPG 37.9 RPG 12.6 APG
Duquesne 13-8 72.6 PPG 39.8 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
00
. Kochera G 10.6 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.0 APG 48.2 FG%
00
. DiMichele G 5.2 PPG 1.7 RPG 0.4 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
23
C. Kochera G 7 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
44
J. DiMichele G 7 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
30.0 FG% 25.0
16.7 3PT FG% 14.3
100.0 FT% 80.0
Davidson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kochera 7 1 0 2/4 1/3 2/2 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
R. Bailey 2 3 1 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 - 1 0 1 1 2
G. Huffman 2 3 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 2
S. Logan 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
B. Durkin 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Ghedini - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spadone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brizzi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Adam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Loughnane - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Katsock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sosnik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Matheny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Schulte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Skogman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 12 6 6/20 2/12 4/4 6 0 3 1 1 2 10
Duquesne
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. DiMichele 7 1 0 2/4 1/3 2/3 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
J. Clark III 4 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
T. Williams 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
D. Grant 0 3 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 2 1
D. Mahorcic 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Barre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hronsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Rozier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Drame - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Barba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Necas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Perusek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. McDermott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Anish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nicholls - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Savrasov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Drame - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 13 13 0 4/16 1/7 4/5 5 0 1 1 5 2 11
