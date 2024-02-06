DAVID
DUQ
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:16
|Dukes defensive rebound
|7:18
|Achile Spadone misses three point jump shot
|7:47
|Riccardo Ghedini defensive rebound
|7:47
|Jake DiMichele misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:47
|Reed Bailey shooting foul (Jake DiMichele draws the foul)
|7:47
|+2
|Jake DiMichele makes two point layup
|18-13
|7:57
|TV timeout
|7:57
|Bobby Durkin personal foul
|8:03
|David Dixon defensive rebound
|8:05
|Riccardo Ghedini misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|Matus Hronsky turnover (lost ball) (Achile Spadone steals)
|8:36
|+3
|Achile Spadone makes three point jump shot (Bobby Durkin assists)
|18-11
|8:52
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|8:54
|Matus Hronsky misses three point jump shot
|9:11
|+2
|Riccardo Ghedini makes two point layup (Grant Huffman assists)
|15-11
|9:16
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|9:18
|Tre Williams misses two point hook shot
|9:43
|+2
|Riccardo Ghedini makes two point layup (Achile Spadone assists)
|13-11
|10:01
|Bobby Durkin defensive rebound
|10:03
|Jimmy Clark III misses two point jump shot
|10:23
|TV timeout
|10:23
|Sean Logan personal foul
|10:25
|Halil Barre defensive rebound
|10:27
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|10:55
|Connor Kochera defensive rebound
|10:57
|Fousseyni Drame misses three point jump shot
|11:02
|Jimmy Clark III defensive rebound
|11:04
|Grant Huffman misses three point jump shot
|11:10
|Grant Huffman offensive rebound
|11:12
|Hunter Adam misses three point jump shot
|11:41
|Mike Loughnane defensive rebound
|11:43
|Fousseyni Drame misses two point jump shot
|11:50
|Jake DiMichele defensive rebound
|11:52
|Mike Loughnane misses three point jump shot
|12:20
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-11
|12:20
|+1
|Jimmy Clark III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-10
|12:20
|Angelo Brizzi shooting foul (Jimmy Clark III draws the foul)
|12:29
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-9
|12:29
|+1
|Connor Kochera makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-9
|12:29
|Kareem Rozier shooting foul (Connor Kochera draws the foul)
|12:34
|Jimmy Clark III turnover (bad pass) (Hunter Adam steals)
|12:56
|Kareem Rozier turnover (bad pass)
|13:05
|+2
|Grant Huffman makes two point layup (Angelo Brizzi assists)
|9-9
|13:19
|Sean Logan defensive rebound
|13:21
|David Dixon misses two point jump shot
|13:40
|Angelo Brizzi personal foul
|14:02
|+1
|Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-9
|14:02
|+1
|Reed Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-9
|14:02
|Dae Dae Grant shooting foul (Reed Bailey draws the foul)
|14:02
|Jake DiMichele turnover (lost ball) (Reed Bailey steals)
|14:12
|Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound
|14:14
|Jake DiMichele misses three point jump shot
|14:34
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|14:36
|Grant Huffman misses two point jump shot
|15:01
|Kareem Rozier turnover
|15:01
|Kareem Rozier defensive rebound
|15:02
|Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot
|15:09
|Angelo Brizzi defensive rebound
|15:11
|Angelo Brizzi blocks Dae Dae Grant's three point jump shot
|15:18
|Fousseyni Drame defensive rebound
|15:20
|David Dixon blocks Reed Bailey's two point layup
|15:35
|Jake DiMichele personal foul
|15:45
|TV timeout
|15:45
|Tre Williams personal foul
|15:45
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|15:45
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point layup
|15:54
|Dae Dae Grant defensive rebound
|15:56
|Grant Huffman misses two point layup
|16:05
|+2
|Tre Williams makes two point hook shot
|5-9
|16:19
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|16:21
|Connor Kochera misses three point jump shot
|16:49
|+1
|Jake DiMichele makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-7
|16:49
|+1
|Jake DiMichele makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-6
|16:49
|Bobby Durkin shooting foul (Jake DiMichele draws the foul)
|16:53
|Reed Bailey turnover (bad pass) (Jake DiMichele steals)
|17:15
|Reed Bailey defensive rebound
|17:17
|Dae Dae Grant misses three point jump shot
|17:44
|+2
|Connor Kochera makes two point layup (Bobby Durkin assists)
|5-5
|17:58
|+3
|Jake DiMichele makes three point jump shot
|3-5
|18:17
|+3
|Connor Kochera makes three point jump shot (Reed Bailey assists)
|3-2
|18:23
|Reed Bailey offensive rebound
|18:25
|Sean Logan misses three point jump shot
|18:37
|Jimmy Clark III personal foul
|18:46
|+2
|Jimmy Clark III makes two point layup
|0-2
|18:58
|Tre Williams defensive rebound
|19:00
|Reed Bailey misses two point layup
|19:02
|Grant Huffman defensive rebound
|19:04
|Dae Dae Grant misses two point jump shot
|19:11
|Dae Dae Grant offensive rebound
|19:13
|Jake DiMichele misses three point jump shot
|19:35
|Dusan Mahorcic defensive rebound
|19:37
|Bobby Durkin misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Reed Bailey vs. Dusan Mahorcic (Grant Huffman gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|18
|13
|Field Goals
|6-20 (30.0%)
|4-16 (25.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-12 (16.7%)
|1-7 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|4-4 (100.0%)
|4-5 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|14
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|10
|11
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|6
|0
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fouls
|6
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
7 PTS, 1 REB
7 PTS, 1 REB
|Key Players
|
00
|. Kochera G
|10.6 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|1.0 APG
|48.2 FG%
|
00
|. DiMichele G
|5.2 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|0.4 APG
|42.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Kochera G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|J. DiMichele G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|30.0
|FG%
|25.0
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Kochera
|7
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Bailey
|2
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|G. Huffman
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|S. Logan
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Durkin
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Ghedini
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spadone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brizzi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Adam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Loughnane
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Katsock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Sosnik
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Matheny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Schulte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Skogman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|12
|6
|6/20
|2/12
|4/4
|6
|0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. DiMichele
|7
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|2/3
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Clark III
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Williams
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Grant
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|D. Mahorcic
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Barre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hronsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Rozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Drame
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Barba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Necas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Perusek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. McDermott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Anish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nicholls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Savrasov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Drame
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|13
|13
|0
|4/16
|1/7
|4/5
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2
|11
