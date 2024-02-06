away team background logo
LOYCHI
GMASON

1st Half
LCHI
Ramblers
19
GMU
Patriots
28

Time Team Play Score
7:52   TV timeout  
7:52   Jared Billups personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)  
8:04   Dame Adelekun defensive rebound  
8:04   Baraka Okojie misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
8:04 +1 Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-28
8:04   Jayden Dawson personal foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)  
8:17   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
8:19   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
8:40 +1 Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-27
8:40 +1 Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-26
8:40   Jalen Quinn personal foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)  
8:51   Jared Billups defensive rebound  
8:53   Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot  
9:00   Dame Adelekun offensive rebound  
9:02   Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot  
9:29 +1 Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-25
9:29 +1 Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-24
9:29   Des Watson shooting foul (Keyshawn Hall draws the foul)  
9:37   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
9:39   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
10:01   Baraka Okojie personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)  
10:09   Sheldon Edwards turnover (offensive foul)  
10:09   Sheldon Edwards offensive foul  
10:10   Darius Maddox defensive rebound  
10:12   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
10:37 +3 Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Hall assists) 19-23
10:48 +1 Philip Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-20
10:48   Woody Newton shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)  
10:49 +2 Philip Alston makes two point jump shot 18-20
11:01   Woody Newton personal foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)  
11:02   Philip Alston defensive rebound  
11:04   Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot  
11:16 +2 Miles Rubin makes two point dunk 16-20
11:22   Miles Rubin offensive rebound  
11:24   Des Watson misses two point layup  
11:34   TV timeout  
11:46   Miles Rubin defensive rebound  
11:48   Woody Newton misses three point jump shot  
12:14 +3 Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists) 14-20
12:20   Ronald Polite III personal foul (Dame Adelekun draws the foul)  
12:21   Dame Adelekun offensive rebound  
12:23   Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot  
12:38 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point layup 11-20
13:05 +3 Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Philip Alston assists) 11-18
13:18 +2 Darius Maddox makes two point jump shot 8-18
13:32   Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound  
13:34   Braden Norris misses three point jump shot  
13:52 +1 Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-16
13:52   Darius Maddox misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:52   Greg Dolan shooting foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)  
13:56   Jalen Quinn turnover (lost ball) (Darius Maddox steals)  
14:23 +2 Ronald Polite III makes two point jump shot 8-15
14:47   Darius Maddox defensive rebound  
14:49   Philip Alston misses three point jump shot  
15:05 +1 Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-13
15:05 +1 Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-12
15:05   Dame Adelekun shooting foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)  
15:05   Amari Kelly offensive rebound  
15:07   Darius Maddox misses two point layup  
15:23   Jayden Dawson personal foul (Jared Billups draws the foul)  
15:45   TV timeout  
15:45   Patriots defensive rebound  
15:47   Des Watson misses three point jump shot  
16:02 +2 Keyshawn Hall makes two point dunk (Ronald Polite III assists) 8-11
16:08   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
16:10   Jalen Quinn misses two point layup  
16:36 +3 Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists) 8-9
16:39   Jalen Quinn personal foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)  
16:45   Des Watson personal foul (Keyshawn Hall draws the foul)  
17:06 +3 Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Philip Alston assists) 8-6
17:10   Jump ball. Des Watson vs. Darius Maddox (Ramblers gains possession)  
17:20   Darius Maddox personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)  
17:20   Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound  
17:22   Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot  
17:37   Jared Billups defensive rebound  
17:39   Des Watson misses three point jump shot  
17:50 +3 Jared Billups makes three point jump shot (Darius Maddox assists) 5-6
18:08 +2 Des Watson makes two point layup 5-3
18:14   Amari Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Des Watson steals)  
18:23   Amari Kelly defensive rebound  
18:25   Sheldon Edwards misses two point layup  
18:33   Darius Maddox turnover (bad pass) (Sheldon Edwards steals)  
18:48 +3 Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Des Watson assists) 3-3
18:59   Amari Kelly turnover (traveling)  
19:17   Philip Alston turnover (offensive foul)  
19:17   Philip Alston offensive foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)  
19:33 +3 Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Hall assists) 0-3
20:00   Miles Rubin vs. Amari Kelly (Keyshawn Hall gains possession)  
12T
