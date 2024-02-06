LOYCHI
GMASON
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:52
|TV timeout
|7:52
|Jared Billups personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)
|8:04
|Dame Adelekun defensive rebound
|8:04
|Baraka Okojie misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:04
|+1
|Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-28
|8:04
|Jayden Dawson personal foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)
|8:17
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|8:19
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|8:40
|+1
|Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-27
|8:40
|+1
|Baraka Okojie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-26
|8:40
|Jalen Quinn personal foul (Baraka Okojie draws the foul)
|8:51
|Jared Billups defensive rebound
|8:53
|Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot
|9:00
|Dame Adelekun offensive rebound
|9:02
|Jayden Dawson misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|+1
|Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-25
|9:29
|+1
|Keyshawn Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-24
|9:29
|Des Watson shooting foul (Keyshawn Hall draws the foul)
|9:37
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|9:39
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|Baraka Okojie personal foul (Braden Norris draws the foul)
|10:09
|Sheldon Edwards turnover (offensive foul)
|10:09
|Sheldon Edwards offensive foul
|10:10
|Darius Maddox defensive rebound
|10:12
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|10:37
|+3
|Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Hall assists)
|19-23
|10:48
|+1
|Philip Alston makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|19-20
|10:48
|Woody Newton shooting foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|10:49
|+2
|Philip Alston makes two point jump shot
|18-20
|11:01
|Woody Newton personal foul (Philip Alston draws the foul)
|11:02
|Philip Alston defensive rebound
|11:04
|Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|11:16
|+2
|Miles Rubin makes two point dunk
|16-20
|11:22
|Miles Rubin offensive rebound
|11:24
|Des Watson misses two point layup
|11:34
|TV timeout
|11:46
|Miles Rubin defensive rebound
|11:48
|Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|+3
|Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Braden Norris assists)
|14-20
|12:20
|Ronald Polite III personal foul (Dame Adelekun draws the foul)
|12:21
|Dame Adelekun offensive rebound
|12:23
|Sheldon Edwards misses three point jump shot
|12:38
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point layup
|11-20
|13:05
|+3
|Des Watson makes three point jump shot (Philip Alston assists)
|11-18
|13:18
|+2
|Darius Maddox makes two point jump shot
|8-18
|13:32
|Keyshawn Hall defensive rebound
|13:34
|Braden Norris misses three point jump shot
|13:52
|+1
|Darius Maddox makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-16
|13:52
|Darius Maddox misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:52
|Greg Dolan shooting foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)
|13:56
|Jalen Quinn turnover (lost ball) (Darius Maddox steals)
|14:23
|+2
|Ronald Polite III makes two point jump shot
|8-15
|14:47
|Darius Maddox defensive rebound
|14:49
|Philip Alston misses three point jump shot
|15:05
|+1
|Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-13
|15:05
|+1
|Amari Kelly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-12
|15:05
|Dame Adelekun shooting foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)
|15:05
|Amari Kelly offensive rebound
|15:07
|Darius Maddox misses two point layup
|15:23
|Jayden Dawson personal foul (Jared Billups draws the foul)
|15:45
|TV timeout
|15:45
|Patriots defensive rebound
|15:47
|Des Watson misses three point jump shot
|16:02
|+2
|Keyshawn Hall makes two point dunk (Ronald Polite III assists)
|8-11
|16:08
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|16:10
|Jalen Quinn misses two point layup
|16:36
|+3
|Darius Maddox makes three point jump shot (Ronald Polite III assists)
|8-9
|16:39
|Jalen Quinn personal foul (Darius Maddox draws the foul)
|16:45
|Des Watson personal foul (Keyshawn Hall draws the foul)
|17:06
|+3
|Braden Norris makes three point jump shot (Philip Alston assists)
|8-6
|17:10
|Jump ball. Des Watson vs. Darius Maddox (Ramblers gains possession)
|17:20
|Darius Maddox personal foul (Sheldon Edwards draws the foul)
|17:20
|Sheldon Edwards defensive rebound
|17:22
|Darius Maddox misses three point jump shot
|17:37
|Jared Billups defensive rebound
|17:39
|Des Watson misses three point jump shot
|17:50
|+3
|Jared Billups makes three point jump shot (Darius Maddox assists)
|5-6
|18:08
|+2
|Des Watson makes two point layup
|5-3
|18:14
|Amari Kelly turnover (bad pass) (Des Watson steals)
|18:23
|Amari Kelly defensive rebound
|18:25
|Sheldon Edwards misses two point layup
|18:33
|Darius Maddox turnover (bad pass) (Sheldon Edwards steals)
|18:48
|+3
|Sheldon Edwards makes three point jump shot (Des Watson assists)
|3-3
|18:59
|Amari Kelly turnover (traveling)
|19:17
|Philip Alston turnover (offensive foul)
|19:17
|Philip Alston offensive foul (Amari Kelly draws the foul)
|19:33
|+3
|Ronald Polite III makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Hall assists)
|0-3
|20:00
|Miles Rubin vs. Amari Kelly (Keyshawn Hall gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|19
|28
|Field Goals
|7-20 (35.0%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-14 (28.6%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|1-1 (100.0%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|7
|11
|Offensive
|3
|1
|Defensive
|4
|9
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|4
|5
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fouls
|10
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Loyola Chicago 15-7
|73.4 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|16.8 APG
|George Mason 15-7
|73.5 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Top Scorers
|S. Edwards G
|6 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|D. Maddox G
|9 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.0
|FG%
|66.7
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Edwards
|6
|1
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Watson
|5
|0
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Alston
|3
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Norris
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Rubin
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Maddox
|9
|2
|1
|3/6
|2/4
|1/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Polite III
|7
|0
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Hall
|4
|3
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Billups
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Kelly
|2
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
