Syracuse meets Louisville, aims to get back into win column
Louisville got a much-needed victory in its most recent game, and Syracuse would love to do the same Wednesday night when the Orange host the Cardinals in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.
The Cardinals (7-15, 2-9 ACC) are mired in another difficult season and had lost six straight games before defeating Florida State on Saturday. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored a career-high 29 points for Louisville in the 101-92 victory, while Ty-Laur Johnson had 27 points and 11 assists.
"I believe in my team," Louisville coach Kenny Payne said. "But we have to get experience, we have to continue to learn and get better. That is the reason you don't give up on guys. We beat a very good team tonight."
Syracuse coach Adrian Autry wasn't in such good spirits after his team was walloped by Wake Forest 99-70 on Saturday. The Orange (14-8, 5-6) allowed the Demon Deacons to shoot 66 percent from the field and 12 of 19 from 3-point range in losing for the third time in the last four games.
"I'd like to apologize to our fans, our university, for that performance," Autry said. "It's unacceptable. Won't be tolerated. Won't be allowed. Won't allow it."
The Orange have allowed two straight opponents to shoot at least 60 percent from the field and have given up 80 points or more in those two outings.
The defensive weaknesses could be a welcome sight for Cardinals guard Mike James. The sophomore is the team's leading scorer at an average of 13.6 points per game, but he has shot just 17 of 59 (28.8 percent) over the last six outings.
Meanwhile, Syracuse's top scorer is sophomore guard Judah Mintz (18.2 ppg), who has scored in double digits in 14 straight games.
The Orange edged the Cardinals 70-69 in the only meeting between the teams last season. Louisville leads the all-time series 19-12.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|6:11
|TV timeout
|6:11
|Chris Bell shooting foul (Ty-Laur Johnson draws the foul)
|6:11
|+2
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes two point layup
|34-34
|6:11
|Ty-Laur Johnson offensive rebound
|6:13
|Curtis Williams misses two point running jump shot
|6:31
|+3
|Chris Bell makes three point jump shot (Justin Taylor assists)
|32-34
|6:51
|+3
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes three point jump shot (Skyy Clark assists)
|32-31
|7:06
|+2
|Quadir Copeland makes two point layup
|29-31
|7:13
|Skyy Clark turnover (bad pass) (Quadir Copeland steals)
|7:20
|Curtis Williams defensive rebound
|7:22
|Quadir Copeland misses two point jump shot
|7:35
|+2
|Curtis Williams makes two point driving layup
|29-29
|7:42
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point layup (Quadir Copeland assists)
|27-29
|7:48
|+2
|Skyy Clark makes two point layup (Ty-Laur Johnson assists)
|27-27
|7:52
|Ty-Laur Johnson defensive rebound
|7:54
|J.J. Starling misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|+1
|Tre White makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|25-27
|8:11
|Justin Taylor shooting foul (Tre White draws the foul)
|8:11
|+2
|Tre White makes two point putback layup
|24-27
|8:11
|Tre White offensive rebound
|8:12
|Curtis Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|+2
|J.J. Starling makes two point driving dunk (Quadir Copeland assists)
|22-27
|8:30
|Ty-Laur Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Quadir Copeland steals)
|8:39
|+2
|Chris Bell makes two point driving reverse layup (Quadir Copeland assists)
|22-25
|8:46
|Chris Bell defensive rebound
|8:48
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point hook shot
|9:00
|Jump ball. (Cardinals gains possession)
|9:06
|Chris Bell turnover (lost ball) (Curtis Williams steals)
|9:17
|Ty-Laur Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Maliq Brown steals)
|9:34
|+3
|Chris Bell makes three point jump shot (Maliq Brown assists)
|22-23
|10:07
|+3
|Skyy Clark makes three point stepback jump shot
|22-20
|10:23
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point dunk (Quadir Copeland assists)
|19-20
|10:30
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|10:32
|Maliq Brown blocks Kaleb Glenn's two point driving layup
|10:48
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-18
|10:48
|+1
|Judah Mintz makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-17
|10:48
|Ty-Laur Johnson shooting foul (Judah Mintz draws the foul)
|11:02
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|11:04
|Mike James misses two point layup
|11:26
|Kaleb Glenn defensive rebound
|11:28
|Quadir Copeland misses three point jump shot
|11:39
|TV timeout
|11:39
|+2
|Mike James makes two point driving layup (Skyy Clark assists)
|19-16
|11:58
|Tre White defensive rebound
|12:00
|Chris Bell misses three point jump shot
|12:16
|+3
|Curtis Williams makes three point jump shot (Kaleb Glenn assists)
|17-16
|12:29
|Mike James defensive rebound
|12:31
|Judah Mintz misses three point jump shot
|12:43
|+3
|Mike James makes three point jump shot (Skyy Clark assists)
|14-16
|12:49
|Skyy Clark defensive rebound
|12:51
|J.J. Starling misses three point jump shot
|13:03
|Mike James turnover (bad pass) (Maliq Brown steals)
|13:22
|Cardinals 30 second timeout
|13:23
|+3
|J.J. Starling makes three point jump shot (Quadir Copeland assists)
|11-16
|13:28
|Chris Bell defensive rebound
|13:30
|Maliq Brown blocks Tre White's two point driving layup
|13:57
|+2
|Maliq Brown makes two point alley-oop layup (J.J. Starling assists)
|11-13
|14:17
|Tre White turnover (bad pass)
|14:36
|+2
|Chris Bell makes two point jump shot
|11-11
|14:53
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield turnover (lost ball)
|15:03
|Ty-Laur Johnson offensive rebound
|15:05
|Tre White misses three point jump shot
|15:32
|+1
|Maliq Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-9
|15:32
|+1
|Maliq Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-8
|15:32
|TV timeout
|15:32
|Mike James shooting foul (Maliq Brown draws the foul)
|15:54
|+2
|Ty-Laur Johnson makes two point pullup jump shot (Tre White assists)
|11-7
|16:20
|+2
|J.J. Starling makes two point driving layup
|9-7
|16:26
|Mike James turnover (bad pass) (J.J. Starling steals)
|16:49
|+3
|Chris Bell makes three point jump shot (J.J. Starling assists)
|9-5
|16:54
|Maliq Brown offensive rebound
|16:56
|Chris Bell misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|Kaleb Glenn personal foul
|17:05
|Orange 30 second timeout
|17:06
|+2
|Tre White makes two point putback layup
|9-2
|17:06
|Tre White offensive rebound
|17:07
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point layup
|17:16
|Tre White defensive rebound
|17:18
|Judah Mintz misses three point jump shot
|17:28
|+2
|Kaleb Glenn makes two point dunk (Ty-Laur Johnson assists)
|7-2
|17:44
|Justin Taylor turnover (lost ball)
|18:00
|Ty-Laur Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Judah Mintz steals)
|18:00
|Jump ball. Ty-Laur Johnson vs. Judah Mintz (Orange gains possession)
|18:12
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield defensive rebound
|18:14
|J.J. Starling misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|+2
|Kaleb Glenn makes two point driving layup (Ty-Laur Johnson assists)
|5-2
|18:40
|Judah Mintz turnover (Ty-Laur Johnson steals)
|18:59
|+3
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield makes three point jump shot (Ty-Laur Johnson assists)
|3-2
|19:22
|+2
|Justin Taylor makes two point layup (Maliq Brown assists)
|0-2
|19:43
|Maliq Brown defensive rebound
|19:45
|Brandon Huntley-Hatfield misses two point layup
|20:00
|(Cardinals gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|34
|34
|Field Goals
|14-23 (60.9%)
|13-22 (59.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-7 (71.4%)
|4-12 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|1-1 (100.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|12
|6
|Offensive
|4
|1
|Defensive
|8
|5
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|9
|10
|Steals
|2
|6
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|3
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Louisville 7-15
|72.8 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Syracuse 14-8
|75.1 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Top Scorers
|T. Johnson G
|7 PTS
|3 REB
|4 AST
|C. Bell F
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|60.9
|FG%
|59.1
|
|
|71.4
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Johnson
|7
|3
|4
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|M. James
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. White
|5
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|K. Glenn
|4
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Johnson
|7
|3
|4
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|M. James
|5
|1
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. White
|5
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|K. Glenn
|4
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Huntley-Hatfield
|3
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jovanovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Okorafor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Traynor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCool
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|12
|9
|14/23
|5/7
|1/1
|3
|0
|2
|0
|8
|4
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bell
|13
|2
|0
|5/7
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Brown
|8
|4
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|-
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|J. Starling
|7
|0
|2
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Mintz
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Taylor
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Bell
|13
|2
|0
|5/7
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Brown
|8
|4
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|J. Starling
|7
|0
|2
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Mintz
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Taylor
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Copeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hima
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Ruffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Cuffe Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Carey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Westry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Clayton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gatty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. McLeod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|34
|6
|10
|13/22
|4/12
|4/4
|2
|0
|6
|2
|3
|1
|5
