Xavier, Villanova meet fresh off easy victories
Two teams hoping to make a late-season push for an NCAA Tournament bid meet will Wednesday night at Cincinnati when Xavier hosts Villanova in a Big East showdown.
Xavier (12-10, 6-5) is coming off its second straight win, a 93-68 rout of DePaul at Chicago on Saturday night.
The Musketeers were powered by the most prolific scoring performance of the season in the Big East, as grad student Quincy Olivari had a career-high 43 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Olivari leads the Big East in scoring at an average of 19.1 points per game.
Olivari earned conference player-of-the-week honors as well as recognition as the Naismith Trophy player of the week nationally after he averaged 33 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.5 steals in wins over St. John's and DePaul.
Making the night more special was the presence of Olivari's father, Gerald, at Saturday's game.
"My dad means the world to me. He's supported me through everything," Olivari said. "I've never scored 40 in my life. To do it at the highest level is a tremendous feeling. I just wanted to share the moment with him because he knows how much basketball means to me, how great I want to be, and where I want to be in this sport."
Villanova (12-10, 5-6) won the first game between the two teams this season 66-65 at home Jan. 3, when Xavier's Desmond Claude missed two chances to give the Musketeers the lead in the closing 14 seconds.
The Wildcats snapped a five-game skid Sunday, and avoided their longest losing streak in 31 years, when they beat Providence 68-50 at Philadelphia.
"I was really proud of the way our guys came out defensively," Villanova coach Kyle Neptune said. "I thought we played extremely hard. We were really locked in. It was a great defensive effort. Because of our defensive effort, we ended up making some shots as well."
Villanova held Providence to 4-of-24 shooting (16.7 percent) in the first half and led 26-16 at the break. The Wildcats increased their lead to 50-24 while cruising to the win. Villanova's bench outscored the Providence reserves 28-0.
Eric Dixon leads Villanova in scoring at an average of 15.9 points per game and is second in rebounds at 6.4 per game.
1st Half
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:28
|+1
|Eric Dixon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|18-19
|5:28
|Sasa Ciani shooting foul (Eric Dixon draws the foul)
|5:48
|Gytis Nemeiksa turnover (bad pass)
|6:12
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point layup
|17-19
|6:18
|Quincy Olivari turnover (bad pass) (Hakim Hart steals)
|6:29
|Abou Ousmane defensive rebound
|6:31
|Tyler Burton misses two point jump shot
|6:56
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|6:58
|Abou Ousmane misses two point hook shot
|7:27
|+1
|Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-19
|7:27
|Dailyn Swain shooting foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|7:27
|+2
|Hakim Hart makes two point driving layup
|14-19
|7:39
|Lance Ware defensive rebound
|7:41
|Desmond Claude misses three point jump shot
|8:00
|TV timeout
|8:00
|Musketeers offensive rebound
|8:02
|Dayvion McKnight misses two point driving layup
|8:09
|Jordan Longino turnover (bad pass) (Abou Ousmane steals)
|8:27
|Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|8:29
|Trey Green misses three point jump shot
|8:48
|+3
|Justin Moore makes three point jump shot (Jordan Longino assists)
|12-19
|9:10
|+2
|Dailyn Swain makes two point driving dunk
|9-19
|9:15
|Eric Dixon turnover (bad pass) (Dailyn Swain steals)
|9:34
|+1
|Sasa Ciani makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|9-17
|9:34
|TV timeout
|9:34
|TJ Bamba shooting foul (Sasa Ciani draws the foul)
|9:34
|+2
|Sasa Ciani makes two point layup (Dailyn Swain assists)
|9-16
|9:56
|+3
|Tyler Burton makes three point jump shot (TJ Bamba assists)
|9-14
|10:09
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|10:11
|Desmond Claude misses three point jump shot
|10:38
|Trey Green defensive rebound
|10:40
|Dailyn Swain blocks Tyler Burton's two point layup
|10:45
|Desmond Claude turnover (lost ball) (Justin Moore steals)
|11:06
|+2
|Tyler Burton makes two point layup (Justin Moore assists)
|6-14
|11:22
|TJ Bamba offensive rebound
|11:24
|Mark Armstrong misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|+2
|Quincy Olivari makes two point driving layup (Dailyn Swain assists)
|4-14
|11:53
|TJ Bamba turnover (lost ball) (Quincy Olivari steals)
|12:11
|Sasa Ciani personal foul
|12:11
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|12:14
|Desmond Claude misses two point driving layup
|12:21
|Sasa Ciani defensive rebound
|12:23
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|12:40
|+2
|Dayvion McKnight makes two point jump shot
|4-12
|12:52
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point driving finger roll layup (Mark Armstrong assists)
|4-10
|13:06
|Lance Ware defensive rebound
|13:08
|Quincy Olivari misses two point pullup jump shot
|13:29
|Dayvion McKnight defensive rebound
|13:31
|Eric Dixon misses three point jump shot
|13:42
|Wildcats 30 second timeout
|13:44
|+2
|Sasa Ciani makes two point layup (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|2-10
|14:02
|Quincy Olivari defensive rebound
|14:04
|Brendan Hausen misses two point jump shot
|14:15
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|14:21
|Desmond Claude misses two point pullup jump shot
|14:45
|Mark Armstrong turnover (lost ball) (Dayvion McKnight steals)
|15:04
|+3
|Quincy Olivari makes three point jump shot (Desmond Claude assists)
|2-8
|15:14
|Jordan Longino personal foul (Abou Ousmane draws the foul)
|15:14
|Musketeers offensive rebound
|15:14
|Abou Ousmane misses two point layup
|15:14
|Abou Ousmane offensive rebound
|15:16
|Abou Ousmane misses two point alley-oop layup
|15:37
|Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)
|15:37
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|15:38
|Abou Ousmane blocks Eric Dixon's two point layup
|15:52
|TV timeout
|15:52
|Wildcats offensive rebound
|15:54
|Abou Ousmane blocks Tyler Burton's two point layup
|16:08
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|16:10
|Gytis Nemeiksa misses three point jump shot
|16:29
|+2
|Eric Dixon makes two point driving layup (Mark Armstrong assists)
|2-5
|16:55
|+2
|Gytis Nemeiksa makes two point reverse layup (Abou Ousmane assists)
|0-5
|17:09
|Gytis Nemeiksa offensive rebound
|17:11
|Desmond Claude misses three point jump shot
|17:12
|Mark Armstrong personal foul (Desmond Claude draws the foul)
|17:26
|Abou Ousmane defensive rebound
|17:28
|Justin Moore misses three point pullup jump shot
|17:51
|+3
|Desmond Claude makes three point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|0-3
|18:09
|Abou Ousmane defensive rebound
|18:11
|Justin Moore misses two point stepback jump shot
|18:26
|Gytis Nemeiksa personal foul
|18:26
|Wildcats defensive rebound
|18:28
|Desmond Claude misses three point jump shot
|18:31
|Quincy Olivari defensive rebound
|18:33
|Eric Dixon misses two point jump shot
|18:52
|TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|18:54
|Abou Ousmane misses two point hook shot
|19:10
|Gytis Nemeiksa defensive rebound
|19:12
|TJ Bamba misses two point hook shot
|19:39
|Eric Dixon defensive rebound
|19:41
|Quincy Olivari misses three point jump shot
|20:00
|Eric Dixon vs. Abou Ousmane (Quincy Olivari gains possession)
|Team Stats
|Points
|18
|19
|Field Goals
|7-19 (36.8%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-6 (33.3%)
|2-9 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|1-1 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|14
|13
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|8
|9
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|5
|6
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|4
|3
|Fouls
|3
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|36.8
|FG%
|34.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Burton
|5
|0
|0
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Dixon
|5
|1
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|1/1
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Moore
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Armstrong
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Bamba
|0
|5
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Longino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hausen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ware
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Njoku
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Toole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dumont
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Arcidiacono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|9
|5
|7/19
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1
|8
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Olivari
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Claude
|3
|0
|1
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Nemeiksa
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. McKnight
|2
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ousmane
|0
|4
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Olivari
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Claude
|3
|0
|1
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|G. Nemeiksa
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|D. McKnight
|2
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Ousmane
|0
|4
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Ciani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Swain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Craft
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sabourin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ducharme
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nzeh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Djokovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Freemantle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Colbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|19
|11
|6
|8/23
|2/9
|1/1
|4
|0
|4
|3
|3
|2
|9
