Pitt, NC State aim to improve standing in bids for NCAA berths
To boost their resumes for the NCAA Tournament, Pitt and North Carolina State obviously need to stack up as many wins as they can.
Wednesday night in Raleigh, N.C., will provide an opportunity for both Atlantic Coast Conference teams to do just that when the Wolfpack and Panthers square off.
Whichever team wins will gain a Quadrant 2 victory, which is classified as a home win against any team positioned 31st through 75th in the NCAA's NET rankings, or a road win over a team ranked 76th to 135th.
As of Tuesday, Pitt (14-8, 5-6) was 64th in the NET while North Carolina State (15-7, 7-4) was 76th.
According to ESPN's bracketology, however, neither team is projected to make the NCAA Tournament.
"I try not to look at (bracket projections) because it doesn't make sense to me," Pitt coach Jeff Capel said this week. "I don't understand it. ... Our league is really good, the teams in our league are really good, the players, the coaches -- it's way more than North Carolina and Duke."
But, of course, more victories could change outlooks for the Panthers and Wolfpack. Both teams have won their past two games.
Most recently, Pitt beat visiting Notre Dame 70-60 on Saturday. It was another game in which Blake Hinson's sharp shooting powered the Panthers as he scored 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range. Jaland Lowe added 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.
Hinson is averaging a team-high 18.0 points per game this season.
North Carolina State, which is 11-2 at home, beat visiting Georgia Tech 82-76 on Saturday. DJ Horne led the Wolfpack with 26 points while Jayden Taylor added 21. The victory marked the 200th for Wolfpack coach Kevin Keatts in his career.
Georgia Tech has wins over Duke and North Carolina this season, but because of the NET, Keatts knew his team couldn't afford to slip against the Yellow Jackets.
"A dangerous Georgia Tech team," he said. "Their three (conference) wins are as good as any three wins in this league."
And now, Keatts has to figure out how to beat Pitt, a team the Wolfpack lost to 68-60 at home last season.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:50
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point floating jump shot (Casey Morsell assists)
|28-25
|6:09
|+2
|Blake Hinson makes two point stepback jump shot
|28-23
|6:28
|TV timeout
|6:28
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|6:30
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot
|26-23
|6:43
|Ishmael Leggett turnover (lost ball) (Casey Morsell steals)
|6:49
|Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
|6:51
|Carlton Carrington misses two point jump shot
|7:09
|Carlton Carrington defensive rebound
|7:11
|Mohamed Diarra misses three point jump shot
|7:21
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|7:23
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot
|7:40
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot (Casey Morsell assists)
|26-20
|7:46
|Mohamed Diarra offensive rebound
|7:48
|Jayden Taylor misses three point jump shot
|8:02
|+1
|Carlton Carrington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-17
|8:02
|+1
|Carlton Carrington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|25-17
|8:02
|Jayden Taylor shooting foul (Carlton Carrington draws the foul)
|8:27
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point hook shot
|24-17
|8:45
|Blake Hinson turnover (traveling)
|8:56
|Jaland Lowe defensive rebound
|8:58
|Jayden Taylor misses three point jump shot
|9:26
|Mohamed Diarra defensive rebound
|9:28
|Carlton Carrington misses three point jump shot
|9:35
|Panthers offensive rebound
|9:37
|Guillermo Diaz Graham misses two point alley-oop dunk
|10:02
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|10:02
|Ben Middlebrooks misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:02
|Ben Middlebrooks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:02
|TV timeout
|10:02
|Jaland Lowe shooting foul (Ben Middlebrooks draws the foul)
|10:07
|Ben Middlebrooks defensive rebound
|10:09
|Ben Middlebrooks blocks William Jeffress's two point layup
|10:32
|+2
|Ben Middlebrooks makes two point layup (Michael O'Connell assists)
|24-15
|10:53
|+2
|Carlton Carrington makes two point running reverse layup
|24-13
|11:07
|Jaland Lowe defensive rebound
|11:09
|Dennis Parker Jr. misses two point jump shot
|11:31
|+2
|Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup
|22-13
|11:38
|Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|11:40
|Ben Middlebrooks misses two point hook shot
|11:52
|Ben Middlebrooks defensive rebound
|11:54
|Jaland Lowe misses two point floating jump shot
|12:17
|+2
|Ben Middlebrooks makes two point layup
|20-13
|12:30
|Ishmael Leggett personal foul (Ben Middlebrooks draws the foul)
|12:30
|Ben Middlebrooks offensive rebound
|12:30
|DJ Horne misses three point jump shot
|12:51
|Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|12:51
|+2
|Jaland Lowe makes two point jump shot
|20-11
|12:59
|Jayden Taylor turnover (lost ball) (Blake Hinson steals)
|13:21
|+1
|Guillermo Diaz Graham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-11
|13:21
|+1
|Guillermo Diaz Graham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-11
|13:21
|DJ Horne shooting foul (Guillermo Diaz Graham draws the foul)
|13:41
|+1
|Ben Middlebrooks makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|16-11
|13:41
|Guillermo Diaz Graham shooting foul (Ben Middlebrooks draws the foul)
|13:41
|+2
|Ben Middlebrooks makes two point layup (Michael O'Connell assists)
|16-10
|13:59
|+2
|Jaland Lowe makes two point floating jump shot
|16-8
|14:20
|Casey Morsell turnover (traveling)
|14:40
|+3
|Blake Hinson makes three point jump shot (Carlton Carrington assists)
|14-8
|15:02
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|15:04
|Casey Morsell misses two point reverse layup
|15:29
|+2
|Carlton Carrington makes two point dunk (Blake Hinson assists)
|11-8
|15:34
|+1
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|9-8
|15:34
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|15:34
|TV timeout
|15:34
|Federiko Federiko shooting foul (D.J. Burns Jr. draws the foul)
|15:44
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|15:46
|Jaland Lowe misses two point floating jump shot
|16:00
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point layup
|9-7
|16:17
|+2
|Carlton Carrington makes two point floating jump shot (Blake Hinson assists)
|9-5
|16:35
|Federiko Federiko defensive rebound
|16:37
|Michael O'Connell misses three point jump shot
|16:53
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|7-5
|16:53
|+1
|Blake Hinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|6-5
|16:53
|D.J. Burns Jr. shooting foul (Blake Hinson draws the foul)
|17:09
|Federiko Federiko defensive rebound
|17:11
|Jayden Taylor misses two point jump shot
|17:39
|+2
|Jaland Lowe makes two point floating jump shot
|5-5
|18:03
|+3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot
|3-5
|18:17
|DJ Horne defensive rebound
|18:19
|Blake Hinson misses three point jump shot
|18:23
|Blake Hinson defensive rebound
|18:25
|Casey Morsell misses three point jump shot
|18:33
|+3
|Blake Hinson makes three point jump shot (Zack Austin assists)
|3-2
|18:48
|Blake Hinson offensive rebound
|18:50
|Carlton Carrington misses two point jump shot
|19:01
|Carlton Carrington defensive rebound
|19:03
|D.J. Burns Jr. misses two point layup
|19:13
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|19:15
|Federiko Federiko misses two point alley-oop layup
|19:36
|+2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point hook shot
|0-2
|20:00
|Federiko Federiko vs. D.J. Burns Jr. (Wolfpack gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|D.J. Burns Jr. makes two point floating jump shot (Casey Morsell assists)
|5:50
|+ 2
|Blake Hinson makes two point stepback jump shot
|6:09
|Panthers 30 second timeout
|6:28
|+ 3
|DJ Horne makes three point jump shot
|6:30
|Ishmael Leggett turnover (lost ball) (Casey Morsell steals)
|6:43
|Ishmael Leggett offensive rebound
|6:49
|Carlton Carrington misses two point jump shot
|6:51
|Carlton Carrington defensive rebound
|7:09
|Mohamed Diarra misses three point jump shot
|7:11
|D.J. Burns Jr. defensive rebound
|7:21
|Ishmael Leggett misses two point jump shot
|7:23
|Team Stats
|Points
|28
|25
|Field Goals
|10-20 (50.0%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|3-Pointers
|2-4 (50.0%)
|3-9 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|6-6 (100.0%)
|2-5 (40.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|9
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|10
|7
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|4
|4
|Steals
|1
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fouls
|4
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Pittsburgh 14-8
|75.6 PPG
|41.4 RPG
|13.8 APG
|NC State 15-7
|75.7 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|47.6
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|40.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hinson
|10
|3
|2
|3/4
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|C. Carrington
|8
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Lowe
|6
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Z. Austin
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Federiko
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Diaz Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Leggett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jeffress
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Diaz Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Stevenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Mayhew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Barnes Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Amadou Kante
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Marshall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|28
|12
|4
|10/20
|2/4
|6/6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Burns Jr.
|9
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Horne
|9
|1
|0
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Taylor
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Morsell
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. O'Connell
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Middlebrooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Parker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Pass
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nunnally
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Snell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Keatts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25
|9
|4
|10/21
|3/9
|2/5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|7
-
CHSO
WINT13
35
1st 0.0
-
GTWN
HALL33
38
2nd 20:00 FS2
-
HIPT
NCAS34
42
1st 0.0
-
STET
BELLAR40
51
2nd 18:55
-
STL
LAS51
39
1st 0.0
-
ARMY
LEH16
21
1st 7:25
-
16ALA
12AUB26
32
1st 8:24 ESP2
-
BUCK
NAVY21
29
1st 7:50
-
CIT
WCU17
23
1st 6:31
-
CLST
PFW20
24
1st 7:11
-
COLG
BU26
20
1st 7:10
-
DAV
DUQ18
16
1st 6:56
-
FURM
MER29
21
1st 7:12
-
GWEB
PRES23
21
1st 8:10
-
HC
LAF17
21
1st 7:24
-
LCHI
GMU19
28
1st 8:04
-
L-MD
AMER21
12
1st 6:28
-
LSU
6TENN20
37
1st 5:05 SECN
-
LOU
SYR34
34
1st 6:11 ACCN
-
MRSH
TROY16
29
1st 7:39
-
NOVA
XAV18
19
1st 5:28 FS1
-
PITT
NCST28
25
1st 5:50 ESPU
-
MASS
STBN23
16
1st 7:45
-
SCUP
LON19
23
1st 7:26
-
VALP
INST18
32
1st 5:54
-
11WISC
MICH22
30
1st 6:35 BTN
-
WKY
LT24
30
1st 5:56
-
WOFF
ETSU16
14
1st 7:25
-
UTSA
WICH3
0
1st 19:25 ESP+
-
CCAR
ULM0
0
-
APP
TXST0
0
-
BRAD
EVAN0
0
-
GASO
USA0
0
-
GAST
LA0
0
-
UIC
ILST0
0
-
JMAD
ARST0
0
-
MOSU
UNI0
0
-
MURR
BELM0
0
-
NTEX
TLSA0
0
ESP+
-
ODU
USM0
0
-
PORT
GONZ0
0
CBSSN
-
SIU
DRKE0
0
-
SMU
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
19CREI
PROV0
0
FS2
-
FGCU
EKY0
0
ESPU
-
ND
9DUKE0
0
ACCN
-
NEB
NW0
0
BTN
-
TXAM
MIZZ0
0
ESP2
-
UCLA
STAN0
0
PACN
-
UGA
MSST0
0
SECN
-
LMU
USD0
0
-
USC
CAL0
0
PACN