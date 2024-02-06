STLOU
LSALLE
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+3
|Sincere Parker makes three point pullup jump shot
|51-39
|0:09
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-39
|0:09
|Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:09
|Bradley Ezewiro shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|0:14
|Khalil Brantley offensive rebound
|0:16
|Anwar Gill misses two point layup
|0:34
|+3
|Larry Hughes II makes three point pullup jump shot
|48-38
|0:47
|+3
|Ryan Zan makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists)
|45-38
|0:54
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|0:56
|Bradley Ezewiro misses two point hook shot
|1:09
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|1:11
|Bradley Ezewiro blocks Anwar Gill's two point driving layup
|1:30
|Kellen Thames turnover (lost ball)
|1:47
|Billikens 30 second timeout
|1:50
|Kellen Thames defensive rebound
|1:52
|Khalil Brantley misses two point layup
|2:12
|Explorers 30 second timeout
|2:15
|+3
|Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Larry Hughes II assists)
|45-35
|2:24
|Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Kellen Thames steals)
|2:36
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|2:38
|Bradley Ezewiro misses two point layup
|2:59
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-35
|2:59
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-34
|2:59
|Larry Hughes II personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|3:02
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|3:04
|Bradley Ezewiro misses two point hook shot
|3:23
|+1
|Ryan Zan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-33
|3:23
|+1
|Ryan Zan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-32
|3:23
|TV timeout
|3:23
|Kellen Thames shooting foul (Ryan Zan draws the foul)
|3:40
|+2
|Gibson Jimerson makes two point driving finger roll layup
|42-31
|3:54
|Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound
|3:56
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|4:06
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|4:08
|Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
|4:21
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup
|40-31
|4:32
|Djordje Curcic personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|4:41
|Khalil Brantley defensive rebound
|4:43
|Larry Hughes II misses three point jump shot
|4:57
|Larry Hughes II defensive rebound
|4:59
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|5:07
|Anwar Gill defensive rebound
|5:09
|Gibson Jimerson misses two point driving layup
|5:32
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point pullup jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|40-29
|5:45
|+2
|Stef van Bussel makes two point hook shot
|40-27
|5:54
|Stef van Bussel offensive rebound
|5:56
|Larry Hughes II misses three point jump shot
|6:09
|Stef van Bussel defensive rebound
|6:11
|Daeshon Shepherd misses two point jump shot
|6:29
|+2
|Larry Hughes II makes two point pullup jump shot
|38-27
|6:50
|+3
|Anwar Gill makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|36-27
|7:06
|+1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-24
|7:06
|+1
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-24
|7:06
|Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)
|7:24
|TV timeout
|7:24
|Billikens defensive rebound
|7:28
|Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot
|7:41
|+2
|Djordje Curcic makes two point stepback jump shot
|34-24
|7:58
|+3
|Anwar Gill makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists)
|32-24
|8:09
|+2
|Larry Hughes II makes two point driving layup
|32-21
|8:19
|+2
|Khalil Brantley makes two point driving layup
|30-21
|8:31
|+1
|Bradley Ezewiro makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|30-19
|8:31
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi shooting foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)
|8:31
|+2
|Bradley Ezewiro makes two point driving layup (Gibson Jimerson assists)
|29-19
|8:34
|Djordje Curcic defensive rebound
|8:36
|Bradley Ezewiro blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup
|8:37
|Anwar Gill offensive rebound
|8:39
|Anwar Gill misses two point driving layup
|8:50
|Explorers offensive rebound
|8:52
|Anwar Gill misses two point hook shot
|9:11
|Explorers defensive rebound
|9:13
|Kellen Thames misses two point driving dunk
|9:33
|+3
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists)
|27-19
|9:55
|+2
|Kellen Thames makes two point dunk (Gibson Jimerson assists)
|27-16
|10:00
|Andres Marrero turnover (Kellen Thames steals)
|10:09
|+1
|Kellen Thames makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-16
|10:09
|+1
|Kellen Thames makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-16
|10:09
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi shooting foul (Kellen Thames draws the foul)
|10:17
|Kellen Thames defensive rebound
|10:19
|Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot
|10:31
|+2
|Kellen Thames makes two point driving layup
|23-16
|10:37
|Kellen Thames defensive rebound
|10:39
|Khalil Brantley misses two point layup
|11:06
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. turnover (offensive foul)
|11:06
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. offensive foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|11:23
|Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound
|11:25
|Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot
|11:48
|TV timeout
|11:48
|Bradley Ezewiro turnover (lost ball)
|12:04
|+1
|Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-16
|12:04
|Rokas Jocius misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|12:04
|Sincere Parker personal foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)
|12:06
|Djordje Curcic turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|12:16
|Billikens defensive rebound
|12:18
|Rokas Jocius misses three point jump shot
|12:34
|+2
|Sincere Parker makes two point pullup jump shot
|21-15
|12:56
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup
|19-15
|13:18
|+2
|Sincere Parker makes two point pullup jump shot
|19-13
|13:36
|+1
|Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|17-13
|13:36
|Sincere Parker shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)
|13:36
|+2
|Anwar Gill makes two point driving finger roll layup
|17-12
|14:00
|+2
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point hook shot (Sincere Parker assists)
|17-10
|14:06
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|14:08
|Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot
|14:18
|Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound
|14:20
|Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot
|14:36
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point hook shot
|15-10
|15:00
|+1
|Bruce Zhang makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-8
|15:00
|+1
|Bruce Zhang makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-8
|15:00
|Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Bruce Zhang draws the foul)
|15:00
|Bruce Zhang offensive rebound
|15:02
|Bruce Zhang misses two point jump shot
|15:09
|Andres Marrero personal foul (Sincere Parker draws the foul)
|15:14
|+3
|Andres Marrero makes three point jump shot
|13-8
|15:30
|+2
|Sincere Parker makes two point pullup jump shot
|13-5
|15:49
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)
|15:50
|TV timeout
|15:50
|Cian Medley personal foul (Andres Marrero draws the foul)
|16:02
|+2
|Bradley Ezewiro makes two point layup (Cian Medley assists)
|11-5
|16:19
|+3
|Rokas Jocius makes three point jump shot (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi assists)
|9-5
|16:29
|Bradley Ezewiro turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|16:29
|Jump ball. Bradley Ezewiro vs. Khalil Brantley (Explorers gains possession)
|16:47
|Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)
|16:58
|+2
|Cian Medley makes two point pullup jump shot
|9-2
|17:24
|+2
|Rokas Jocius makes two point layup (Andres Marrero assists)
|7-2
|17:33
|Cian Medley turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Brantley steals)
|17:46
|Andres Marrero personal foul
|17:47
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound
|17:49
|Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot
|17:54
|Khalil Brantley offensive rebound
|17:56
|Andres Marrero misses two point jump shot
|17:58
|Cian Medley personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)
|18:09
|+2
|Bradley Ezewiro makes two point layup (Cian Medley assists)
|7-0
|18:34
|Khalil Brantley turnover (lost ball) (Cian Medley steals)
|18:38
|+2
|Bradley Ezewiro makes two point driving layup
|5-0
|18:54
|Billikens defensive rebound
|18:56
|Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot
|19:12
|+3
|Larry Hughes II makes three point pullup jump shot (Cian Medley assists)
|3-0
|19:18
|Rokas Jocius turnover (lost ball) (Larry Hughes II steals)
|19:44
|Rokas Jocius defensive rebound
|19:46
|Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point jump shot
|20:00
|Bradley Ezewiro vs. Rokas Jocius (Billikens gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|39
|Field Goals
|20-31 (64.5%)
|13-31 (41.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-8 (50.0%)
|6-15 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-7 (100.0%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|13
|Offensive
|2
|3
|Defensive
|11
|8
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|7
|7
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|6
|6
|Fouls
|9
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
10 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Saint Louis 8-14
|71.7 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|12.0 APG
|La Salle 11-11
|74.2 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
00
|. Hughes II G
|5.7 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|0.9 APG
|31.3 FG%
|
00
|. Gill G
|9.5 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|2.9 APG
|40.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Hughes II G
|10 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|A. Gill G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|64.5
|FG%
|41.9
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Hughes II
|10
|1
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Parker
|9
|0
|1
|4/4
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Jimerson
|5
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|4
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Medley
|2
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Thames
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Van Bussel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Zhang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Evans IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Meadows Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Magassa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Sotirov
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|13
|7
|20/31
|4/8
|7/7
|9
|0
|4
|2
|6
|2
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Jocius
|8
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Brantley
|4
|5
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|A. Marrero
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Vahlberg Fasasi
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Brickus
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Zan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sanchez-Ramos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gardler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Mercandino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Tahmaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Kovacevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Joseph
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|39
|11
|7
|13/31
|6/15
|7/9
|6
|0
|3
|0
|6
|3
|8
-
CHSO
WINT13
35
1st 0.0
-
GTWN
HALL33
38
2nd 19:40 FS2
-
HIPT
NCAS34
42
1st 0.0
-
STET
BELLAR40
51
2nd 18:55
-
STL
LAS51
39
1st 0.0
-
ARMY
LEH16
21
1st 7:25
-
16ALA
12AUB26
32
1st 7:46 ESP2
-
BUCK
NAVY21
29
1st 7:50
-
CIT
WCU17
23
1st 6:31
-
CLST
PFW20
24
1st 7:11
-
COLG
BU30
21
1st 5:05
-
DAV
DUQ21
18
1st 5:59
-
FURM
MER29
21
1st 7:12
-
GWEB
PRES23
21
1st 8:10
-
HC
LAF17
21
1st 7:24
-
LCHI
GMU19
28
1st 7:52
-
L-MD
AMER21
12
1st 6:28
-
LSU
6TENN22
40
1st 4:40 SECN
-
LOU
SYR34
34
1st 6:11 ACCN
-
MRSH
TROY16
29
1st 7:39
-
NOVA
XAV19
19
1st 5:28 FS1
-
PITT
NCST30
27
1st 5:03 ESPU
-
MASS
STBN23
16
1st 7:45
-
SCUP
LON19
23
1st 7:26
-
VALP
INST21
34
1st 5:04
-
11WISC
MICH22
31
1st 6:35 BTN
-
WKY
LT24
30
1st 5:56
-
WOFF
ETSU16
14
1st 7:25
-
UTSA
WICH5
2
1st 19:05 ESP+
-
CCAR
ULM0
0
-
APP
TXST0
0
-
BRAD
EVAN0
0
-
GASO
USA0
0
-
GAST
LA0
0
-
UIC
ILST0
0
-
JMAD
ARST0
0
-
MOSU
UNI0
0
-
MURR
BELM0
0
-
NTEX
TLSA0
0
ESP+
-
ODU
USM0
0
-
PORT
GONZ0
0
CBSSN
-
SIU
DRKE0
0
-
SMU
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
19CREI
PROV0
0
FS2
-
FGCU
EKY0
0
ESPU
-
ND
9DUKE0
0
ACCN
-
NEB
NW0
0
BTN
-
TXAM
MIZZ0
0
ESP2
-
UCLA
STAN0
0
PACN
-
UGA
MSST0
0
SECN
-
LMU
USD0
0
-
USC
CAL0
0
PACN