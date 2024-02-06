away team background logo
1st Half
STL
Billikens
51
LAS
Explorers
39

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +3 Sincere Parker makes three point pullup jump shot 51-39
0:09 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 48-39
0:09   Anwar Gill misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:09   Bradley Ezewiro shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
0:14   Khalil Brantley offensive rebound  
0:16   Anwar Gill misses two point layup  
0:34 +3 Larry Hughes II makes three point pullup jump shot 48-38
0:47 +3 Ryan Zan makes three point jump shot (Anwar Gill assists) 45-38
0:54   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
0:56   Bradley Ezewiro misses two point hook shot  
1:09   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
1:11   Bradley Ezewiro blocks Anwar Gill's two point driving layup  
1:30   Kellen Thames turnover (lost ball)  
1:47   Billikens 30 second timeout  
1:50   Kellen Thames defensive rebound  
1:52   Khalil Brantley misses two point layup  
2:12   Explorers 30 second timeout  
2:15 +3 Gibson Jimerson makes three point jump shot (Larry Hughes II assists) 45-35
2:24   Anwar Gill turnover (lost ball) (Kellen Thames steals)  
2:36   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
2:38   Bradley Ezewiro misses two point layup  
2:59 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-35
2:59 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-34
2:59   Larry Hughes II personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
3:02   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
3:04   Bradley Ezewiro misses two point hook shot  
3:23 +1 Ryan Zan makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-33
3:23 +1 Ryan Zan makes regular free throw 1 of 2 42-32
3:23   TV timeout  
3:23   Kellen Thames shooting foul (Ryan Zan draws the foul)  
3:40 +2 Gibson Jimerson makes two point driving finger roll layup 42-31
3:54   Gibson Jimerson defensive rebound  
3:56   Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot  
4:06   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
4:08   Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot  
4:21 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup 40-31
4:32   Djordje Curcic personal foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
4:41   Khalil Brantley defensive rebound  
4:43   Larry Hughes II misses three point jump shot  
4:57   Larry Hughes II defensive rebound  
4:59   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
5:07   Anwar Gill defensive rebound  
5:09   Gibson Jimerson misses two point driving layup  
5:32 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point pullup jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 40-29
5:45 +2 Stef van Bussel makes two point hook shot 40-27
5:54   Stef van Bussel offensive rebound  
5:56   Larry Hughes II misses three point jump shot  
6:09   Stef van Bussel defensive rebound  
6:11   Daeshon Shepherd misses two point jump shot  
6:29 +2 Larry Hughes II makes two point pullup jump shot 38-27
6:50 +3 Anwar Gill makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 36-27
7:06 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-24
7:06 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-24
7:06   Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Terrence Hargrove Jr. draws the foul)  
7:24   TV timeout  
7:24   Billikens defensive rebound  
7:28   Anwar Gill misses three point jump shot  
7:41 +2 Djordje Curcic makes two point stepback jump shot 34-24
7:58 +3 Anwar Gill makes three point jump shot (Khalil Brantley assists) 32-24
8:09 +2 Larry Hughes II makes two point driving layup 32-21
8:19 +2 Khalil Brantley makes two point driving layup 30-21
8:31 +1 Bradley Ezewiro makes regular free throw 1 of 1 30-19
8:31   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi shooting foul (Bradley Ezewiro draws the foul)  
8:31 +2 Bradley Ezewiro makes two point driving layup (Gibson Jimerson assists) 29-19
8:34   Djordje Curcic defensive rebound  
8:36   Bradley Ezewiro blocks Anwar Gill's two point layup  
8:37   Anwar Gill offensive rebound  
8:39   Anwar Gill misses two point driving layup  
8:50   Explorers offensive rebound  
8:52   Anwar Gill misses two point hook shot  
9:11   Explorers defensive rebound  
9:13   Kellen Thames misses two point driving dunk  
9:33 +3 Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi makes three point jump shot (Jhamir Brickus assists) 27-19
9:55 +2 Kellen Thames makes two point dunk (Gibson Jimerson assists) 27-16
10:00   Andres Marrero turnover (Kellen Thames steals)  
10:09 +1 Kellen Thames makes regular free throw 2 of 2 25-16
10:09 +1 Kellen Thames makes regular free throw 1 of 2 24-16
10:09   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi shooting foul (Kellen Thames draws the foul)  
10:17   Kellen Thames defensive rebound  
10:19   Daeshon Shepherd misses three point jump shot  
10:31 +2 Kellen Thames makes two point driving layup 23-16
10:37   Kellen Thames defensive rebound  
10:39   Khalil Brantley misses two point layup  
11:06   Terrence Hargrove Jr. turnover (offensive foul)  
11:06   Terrence Hargrove Jr. offensive foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
11:23   Bradley Ezewiro defensive rebound  
11:25   Khalil Brantley misses three point jump shot  
11:48   TV timeout  
11:48   Bradley Ezewiro turnover (lost ball)  
12:04 +1 Rokas Jocius makes regular free throw 2 of 2 21-16
12:04   Rokas Jocius misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
12:04   Sincere Parker personal foul (Rokas Jocius draws the foul)  
12:06   Djordje Curcic turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
12:16   Billikens defensive rebound  
12:18   Rokas Jocius misses three point jump shot  
12:34 +2 Sincere Parker makes two point pullup jump shot 21-15
12:56 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point driving layup 19-15
13:18 +2 Sincere Parker makes two point pullup jump shot 19-13
13:36 +1 Anwar Gill makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-13
13:36   Sincere Parker shooting foul (Anwar Gill draws the foul)  
13:36 +2 Anwar Gill makes two point driving finger roll layup 17-12
14:00 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. makes two point hook shot (Sincere Parker assists) 17-10
14:06   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
14:08   Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi misses three point jump shot  
14:18   Jhamir Brickus defensive rebound  
14:20   Gibson Jimerson misses three point jump shot  
14:36 +2 Rokas Jocius makes two point hook shot 15-10
15:00 +1 Bruce Zhang makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-8
15:00 +1 Bruce Zhang makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-8
15:00   Rokas Jocius shooting foul (Bruce Zhang draws the foul)  
15:00   Bruce Zhang offensive rebound  
15:02   Bruce Zhang misses two point jump shot  
15:09   Andres Marrero personal foul (Sincere Parker draws the foul)  
15:14 +3 Andres Marrero makes three point jump shot 13-8
15:30 +2 Sincere Parker makes two point pullup jump shot 13-5
15:49   Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)  
15:50   TV timeout  
15:50   Cian Medley personal foul (Andres Marrero draws the foul)  
16:02 +2 Bradley Ezewiro makes two point layup (Cian Medley assists) 11-5
16:19 +3 Rokas Jocius makes three point jump shot (Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi assists) 9-5
16:29   Bradley Ezewiro turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
16:29   Jump ball. Bradley Ezewiro vs. Khalil Brantley (Explorers gains possession)  
16:47   Jhamir Brickus turnover (bad pass)  
16:58 +2 Cian Medley makes two point pullup jump shot 9-2
17:24 +2 Rokas Jocius makes two point layup (Andres Marrero assists) 7-2
17:33   Cian Medley turnover (lost ball) (Khalil Brantley steals)  
17:46   Andres Marrero personal foul  
17:47   Terrence Hargrove Jr. defensive rebound  
17:49   Jhamir Brickus misses three point jump shot  
17:54   Khalil Brantley offensive rebound  
17:56   Andres Marrero misses two point jump shot  
17:58   Cian Medley personal foul (Jhamir Brickus draws the foul)  
18:09 +2 Bradley Ezewiro makes two point layup (Cian Medley assists) 7-0
18:34   Khalil Brantley turnover (lost ball) (Cian Medley steals)  
18:38 +2 Bradley Ezewiro makes two point driving layup 5-0
18:54   Billikens defensive rebound  
18:56   Andres Marrero misses three point jump shot  
19:12 +3 Larry Hughes II makes three point pullup jump shot (Cian Medley assists) 3-0
19:18   Rokas Jocius turnover (lost ball) (Larry Hughes II steals)  
19:44   Rokas Jocius defensive rebound  
19:46   Terrence Hargrove Jr. misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Bradley Ezewiro vs. Rokas Jocius (Billikens gains possession)  
Saint Louis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Hughes II 10 1 1 4/6 2/4 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 1
S. Parker 9 0 1 4/4 1/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
G. Jimerson 5 1 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
T. Hargrove Jr. 4 3 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 3
C. Medley 2 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 0 1 0 0
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Thames - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Van Bussel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Zhang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Evans IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Meadows Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Magassa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Sotirov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 51 13 7 20/31 4/8 7/7 9 0 4 2 6 2 11
La Salle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Jocius 8 1 0 3/4 1/2 1/2 2 - 0 0 1 0 1
K. Brantley 4 5 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 - 3 0 1 2 3
A. Marrero 3 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 0
T. Vahlberg Fasasi 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Brickus 0 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 1
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Zan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ireland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sanchez-Ramos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Mercandino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Tahmaz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kovacevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Joseph - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 11 7 13/31 6/15 7/9 6 0 3 0 6 3 8
