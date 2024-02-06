Dylan Andrews, UCLA test recent surge vs. Stanford
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin says the overall attitude of his streaking Bruins is no different than earlier in the season when wins were hard to come by as the team heads into Wednesday's Pac-12 road matchup with Stanford.
The difference now, Cronin believes, is that the result has matched the effort.
"I think people wanted me to pile on the guys and start talking about our talent," Cronin said following UCLA's 71-63 win Saturday over Oregon in Los Angeles. "We've got great guys on the team, and if you've got guys (who) will listen, you've just got to keep working with them."
The Bruins have won three straight games and five of six since a brutal 46-point loss at Utah.
UCLA (11-11, 6-5 Pac-12) lost eight of nine games and four straight as it bottomed with the program's worst loss in 27 years against the Utes in the 90-44 debacle. In seven of those eight defeats, the Bruins scored 60 points or fewer.
UCLA has since averaged 69.8 points in its last six games and scored at least 65 each time out. One key to the Bruins' offensive turnaround is the emergence of Dylan Andrews, who averaged 19.7 points over UCLA's winning streak after posting 21 vs. Oregon.
Andrews also shot 8 of 12 (66.7 percent) from 3-point range over the stretch, a marked improvement from his 0 of 5 effort from beyond the arc the last time UCLA faced Stanford. That was the second of two games when Andrews was 4 of 25 overall (16.0 percent) from the floor.
The Cardinal (11-10, 6-5) contributed to a four-game losing streak for the Bruins with a 59-53 victory Jan. 3 at Los Angeles. Stanford overcame UCLA's tenacious defense, which ranked No. 15 in the nation through the start of play Tuesday at 63.8 points allowed per game.
Stanford showed its own solid defense, holding the Bruins to 19-of-58 shooting from the floor (32.8 percent) and 3 of 13 from 3-point range (23.1 percent).
The Cardinal defense aims to regroup following a second-half breakdown when they gave up 48 points in an 82-71 loss at Arizona on Sunday.
Stanford comes into Wednesday's contest allowing 75.9 points per game, the third-highest yield in the Pac-12.
Kanaan Carlyle, who scored 17 points in the previous meeting with UCLA, missed Sunday's game with an upper-body injury. His status for Wednesday is uncertain.
"Kanaan adds an element, we know that. But it's next man up, and we've been that way all year," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. "We've had one game where we've had everybody available all year. So that's not an issue."
The Cardinal seek their first regular-season sweep of UCLA since 2004-05. Stanford has not defeated the Bruins on campus since 2019.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Mack
|22
|27.5
|13.1
|3.8
|1.8
|1.60
|0.00
|1.8
|37.9
|25.8
|76.4
|0.7
|3.1
|A. Bona
|22
|26.5
|12.0
|6.0
|1.2
|1.10
|1.90
|2.5
|60.6
|0.0
|64.4
|2.2
|3.8
|D. Andrews
|21
|34.7
|11.0
|2.0
|3.8
|0.80
|0.00
|1.9
|37.9
|30.2
|81.1
|0.4
|1.5
|L. Stefanovic
|22
|35
|11.0
|5.9
|1.6
|1.10
|0.10
|1.3
|35.6
|34.0
|87.5
|1.6
|4.3
|B. Buyuktuncel
|15
|19.3
|5.7
|3.1
|0.7
|0.10
|0.50
|1.2
|36.1
|29.2
|61.9
|1.1
|2
|W. McClendon
|22
|20.3
|4.5
|3.4
|1.2
|0.50
|0.10
|0.5
|37.8
|40.7
|71.4
|0.5
|2.9
|A. Mara
|18
|11.1
|3.5
|2.4
|0.7
|0.10
|0.70
|0.9
|45.0
|0.0
|52.9
|0.8
|1.7
|B. Williams
|21
|14.1
|2.9
|2.1
|0.4
|0.20
|0.10
|0.5
|39.7
|21.4
|63.6
|0.7
|1.4
|J. Vide
|15
|7.2
|2.3
|0.8
|0.6
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|40.0
|100.0
|80.0
|0
|0.8
|D. Williams
|7
|3.9
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.10
|0.3
|62.5
|0.0
|57.1
|0.6
|0.4
|K. Nwuba
|22
|8.9
|1.8
|1.7
|0.3
|0.10
|0.10
|0.5
|57.7
|0.0
|56.3
|1
|0.7
|I. Fibleuil
|20
|7.4
|1.3
|1.9
|0.3
|0.30
|0.30
|0.3
|45.5
|22.2
|75.0
|0.6
|1.3
|L. Cremonesi
|1
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|22
|0.0
|65.7
|38.6
|11.9
|5.90
|3.50
|11.8
|41.8
|31.7
|72.1
|10.7
|24.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Raynaud
|21
|29
|14.6
|10.0
|2.0
|0.50
|0.90
|2.6
|55.4
|38.2
|80.4
|2.5
|7.6
|K. Carlyle
|12
|25.7
|14.3
|3.2
|2.7
|0.30
|0.60
|2.8
|44.4
|41.5
|76.7
|0.3
|2.9
|B. Angel
|19
|31.1
|13.0
|4.8
|1.9
|0.50
|0.30
|2.1
|59.3
|50.0
|86.9
|0.6
|4.3
|M. Jones
|21
|30.6
|11.9
|2.7
|2.0
|0.90
|0.00
|1.0
|54.9
|46.8
|69.8
|0.4
|2.3
|S. Jones
|16
|27.8
|11.1
|4.1
|2.1
|1.20
|0.90
|1.1
|42.1
|40.3
|67.4
|1
|3.1
|A. Stojakovic
|21
|22.4
|8.0
|3.2
|0.8
|0.50
|0.10
|1.2
|40.0
|33.3
|58.3
|0.5
|2.7
|J. Bynum
|17
|24.8
|7.3
|2.3
|5.5
|0.60
|0.10
|2.3
|35.5
|32.7
|86.4
|0.3
|2
|B. Gealer
|21
|17.3
|4.4
|1.8
|2.5
|0.60
|0.00
|0.6
|34.8
|33.9
|75.0
|0.2
|1.6
|M. Murrell
|12
|13.3
|2.7
|2.3
|0.8
|0.30
|1.10
|0.3
|31.3
|31.6
|75.0
|0.4
|1.8
|J. Keefe
|20
|9.7
|2.6
|2.3
|0.4
|0.30
|0.30
|0.5
|57.1
|0.0
|50.0
|0.7
|1.7
|R. Agarwal
|5
|10.4
|2.4
|0.4
|0.2
|0.60
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|9.1
|100.0
|0
|0.4
|J. Thompson
|5
|1.4
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|R. Yuan
|3
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|21
|0.0
|78.1
|38.9
|17.5
|5.10
|3.10
|13.0
|47.0
|39.1
|74.4
|7.8
|27.9
-
CHSO
WINT14
41146 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
GTWN
HALL35
38138 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm FS2
-
HIPT
NCAS34
42158 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
STET
BELLAR40
51139.5 O/U
+4
6:30pm
-
STL
LAS51
39149.5 O/U
-4
6:30pm
-
ARMY
LEH16
21129 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
16ALA
12AUB26
32162.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP2
-
BUCK
NAVY21
29130 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CIT
WCU17
23139 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
CLST
PFW20
24153.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
COLG
BU30
21133 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
DAV
DUQ23
18137.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
MER29
21147 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
PRES23
21146 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
HC
LAF17
21129.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LCHI
GMU19
28136.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
L-MD
AMER21
12133.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
LSU
6TENN22
42153.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm SECN
-
LOU
SYR34
34154 O/U
-9
7:00pm ACCN
-
MRSH
TROY19
33153 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NOVA
XAV22
19149.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm FS1
-
PITT
NCST30
27143.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
MASS
STBN24
16145 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SCUP
LON19
23142.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
VALP
INST25
37156 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
11WISC
MICH23
31143 O/U
+8
7:00pm BTN
-
WKY
LT24
30150 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
WOFF
ETSU17
21141 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UTSA
WICH5
4156 O/U
-9.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
CCAR
ULM0
0146 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
APP
TXST0
0132 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
BRAD
EVAN0
0144.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
GASO
USA0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
GAST
LA0
0152 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
UIC
ILST0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
JMAD
ARST0
0160.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
UNI0
0139 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
BELM0
0147.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
NTEX
TLSA0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
USM0
0141.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
PORT
GONZ0
0160.5 O/U
-28.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
SIU
DRKE0
0137 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
SMU
RICE0
0143 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
19CREI
PROV0
0141 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm FS2
-
FGCU
EKY0
0141.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
ND
9DUKE0
0134 O/U
-17
9:00pm ACCN
-
NEB
NW0
0142 O/U
-6
9:00pm BTN
-
TXAM
MIZZ0
0138 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCLA
STAN0
0136 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UGA
MSST0
0143 O/U
-9
9:00pm SECN
-
LMU
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
USC
CAL0
0148.5 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm PACN