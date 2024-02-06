Georgia, Mississippi State aim to end SEC skids
Georgia and Mississippi State are looking for the same thing: a bounce-back effort to snap a string of Southeastern Conference losses and get back on track toward a potential NCAA Tournament at-large berth.
The seemingly evenly matched sets of Bulldogs will have to go through each other to make that happen Wednesday night in Starkville, Miss., in a much-needed home date for Mississippi State (14-8, 3-6 SEC).
Those Bulldogs lost 99-67 Saturday night at conference leader Alabama, committing 18 turnovers that led to 27 points and giving up a season-high point total to the nation's top-scoring team (89.9 ppg).
But Mississippi State coach Chris Jans looks back a season to find optimism for a turnaround.
"Last year, at the turn, we were 2-7 (in SEC play)," he said. "We found a way to stay together, and we continued to practice and fight. We ended up turning the tide a bit and made the NCAA Tournament. I'm pretty confident I've got a group of men in there that understand we have to move on."
Tolu Smith leads Mississippi State -- which has lost two games in a row -- with an average of 16.9 points per game and is coming off a game-high 23 at Alabama. Freshman guard Josh Hubbard supplies 14.8 ppg but hit for only seven on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, Georgia (14-8, 4-5) is trying to snap a three-game skid after losing 72-62 Saturday to newly ranked South Carolina. Georgia led by two at halftime but was outscored 34-22 in the second half despite getting 20 total points from Jabri Abdur-Rahim.
Georgia coach Mike White said his team needs to reconsider some things amid its longest losing streak of the season.
"It's something we haven't been through yet," he said. "We're going to try to talk some things out. We've got to figure out what gives us the best chance to win moving forward."
Abdur-Rahim leads the team's balanced attack at 13.4 ppg, while Noah Thomasson chips in an average of 12.0 and RJ Melendez 11.0.
Georgia made only 22 of 56 attempts from the field (39.3 percent) against South Carolina, including 9 of 28 from 3-point range.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2024 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Abdur-Rahim
|22
|27
|13.4
|3.7
|0.4
|0.80
|0.30
|1.0
|37.6
|39.0
|88.1
|0.9
|2.9
|N. Thomasson
|22
|27.4
|12.0
|3.0
|1.7
|0.60
|0.00
|0.7
|42.1
|35.7
|56.8
|0.5
|2.4
|R. Melendez
|22
|23.1
|11.0
|4.6
|1.0
|1.40
|0.20
|1.7
|44.7
|28.0
|86.7
|1.4
|3.2
|S. Demary Jr.
|22
|26.7
|9.7
|4.0
|2.5
|1.50
|0.40
|2.1
|43.4
|32.4
|71.7
|0.3
|3.7
|J. Hill
|22
|24
|8.8
|1.9
|3.7
|0.60
|0.00
|1.5
|37.6
|31.3
|58.3
|0.2
|1.7
|B. Cain
|22
|19.5
|7.2
|1.9
|0.9
|0.50
|0.30
|0.8
|43.9
|38.3
|54.5
|0.3
|1.5
|R. Tchewa
|22
|23.6
|7.2
|6.9
|1.0
|0.50
|0.70
|1.7
|53.2
|0.0
|71.4
|2
|4.9
|J. DeLoach
|19
|12.5
|3.5
|3.5
|0.5
|0.50
|0.40
|0.6
|49.0
|0.0
|66.7
|1.3
|2.2
|F. Anselem-Ibe
|16
|8.2
|2.7
|1.8
|0.1
|0.10
|0.80
|0.1
|59.1
|0.0
|70.8
|0.9
|0.9
|D. James
|7
|7.9
|2.1
|1.4
|0.7
|0.10
|0.40
|0.7
|66.7
|66.7
|25.0
|0.7
|0.7
|R. Sunahara
|11
|10.5
|1.9
|1.6
|0.5
|0.30
|0.30
|0.7
|62.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.3
|M. Moncrieffe
|10
|10
|1.2
|2.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.80
|0.9
|23.1
|0.0
|54.5
|0.7
|1.4
|J. Newell
|2
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0.5
|B. Klatsky
|2
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|22
|0.0
|76.5
|40.5
|12.5
|6.60
|3.60
|11.6
|43.3
|35.1
|72.5
|10.3
|26.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Smith
|10
|27
|16.9
|7.6
|1.4
|0.80
|0.40
|2.9
|59.4
|0.0
|62.0
|3
|4.6
|J. Hubbard
|22
|24.5
|14.8
|2.3
|1.7
|0.50
|0.10
|1.1
|39.0
|35.1
|82.4
|0.3
|2
|C. Matthews
|22
|28.1
|9.3
|7.0
|2.8
|2.00
|0.70
|1.8
|61.9
|5.9
|54.4
|2.5
|4.5
|S. Moore
|20
|23.2
|8.4
|2.5
|2.1
|1.10
|0.20
|1.2
|45.8
|33.3
|70.5
|0.4
|2.1
|J. Bell Jr.
|22
|19.1
|6.8
|6.6
|0.7
|0.50
|0.80
|1.7
|49.0
|0.0
|66.2
|2.3
|4.4
|D. Davis
|22
|23.2
|6.6
|1.8
|3.0
|1.50
|0.10
|1.5
|35.0
|32.2
|75.7
|0.2
|1.5
|D. Jeffries
|22
|28
|6.3
|6.0
|1.8
|1.10
|0.50
|1.5
|36.4
|23.6
|61.9
|1.2
|4.7
|T. Fort
|17
|13
|5.7
|2.1
|0.6
|0.20
|0.20
|0.6
|37.5
|34.9
|64.3
|0.5
|1.5
|K. Murphy
|8
|11.6
|5.4
|2.1
|0.8
|0.00
|0.40
|0.9
|58.6
|12.5
|72.7
|0.6
|1.5
|S. Jones Jr.
|22
|17.3
|5.1
|2.0
|1.0
|0.70
|0.30
|0.7
|44.3
|32.7
|78.6
|0.9
|1.1
|A. Taylor
|7
|11
|3.9
|1.4
|1.3
|0.30
|0.00
|0.3
|40.0
|40.0
|100.0
|0.4
|1
|G. Chol
|12
|7.8
|2.7
|1.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.20
|0.3
|57.9
|0.0
|100.0
|0.9
|0.9
|J. Scott
|10
|6.3
|1.3
|1.6
|0.4
|0.40
|0.10
|0.7
|40.0
|0.0
|20.0
|0.5
|1.1
|A. Myers
|7
|4.1
|1.1
|0.6
|0.0
|0.30
|0.00
|1.0
|33.3
|25.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|I. Stansbury
|6
|1
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.3
|Total
|22
|0.0
|74.2
|42.5
|14.7
|8.00
|3.30
|13.1
|44.8
|31.3
|67.9
|12.4
|27.0
-
CHSO
WINT14
41146 O/U
-10
6:30pm
-
GTWN
HALL35
38138 O/U
-12.5
6:30pm FS2
-
HIPT
NCAS34
42158 O/U
+1.5
6:30pm
-
STET
BELLAR40
51139.5 O/U
+4
6:30pm
-
STL
LAS51
39149.5 O/U
-4
6:30pm
-
ARMY
LEH16
21129 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
16ALA
12AUB26
32162.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP2
-
BUCK
NAVY21
29130 O/U
-1
7:00pm
-
CIT
WCU17
23139 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
CLST
PFW20
24153.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm
-
COLG
BU30
21133 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
DAV
DUQ23
18137.5 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
FURM
MER29
21147 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm
-
GWEB
PRES23
21146 O/U
+4
7:00pm
-
HC
LAF17
21129.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
LCHI
GMU19
28136.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
L-MD
AMER21
12133.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
LSU
6TENN22
42153.5 O/U
-14
7:00pm SECN
-
LOU
SYR34
34154 O/U
-9
7:00pm ACCN
-
MRSH
TROY19
33153 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NOVA
XAV22
19149.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm FS1
-
PITT
NCST30
27143.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm ESPU
-
MASS
STBN24
16145 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SCUP
LON19
23142.5 O/U
-7
7:00pm
-
VALP
INST25
37156 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm
-
11WISC
MICH23
31143 O/U
+8
7:00pm BTN
-
WKY
LT24
30150 O/U
-10
7:00pm
-
WOFF
ETSU17
21141 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
UTSA
WICH5
4156 O/U
-9.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
CCAR
ULM0
0146 O/U
-5
7:30pm
-
APP
TXST0
0132 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
BRAD
EVAN0
0144.5 O/U
+9
8:00pm
-
GASO
USA0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
GAST
LA0
0152 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
UIC
ILST0
0134.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
JMAD
ARST0
0160.5 O/U
+5
8:00pm
-
MOSU
UNI0
0139 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
MURR
BELM0
0147.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
NTEX
TLSA0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
USM0
0141.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm
-
PORT
GONZ0
0160.5 O/U
-28.5
8:00pm CBSSN
-
SIU
DRKE0
0137 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
SMU
RICE0
0143 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
19CREI
PROV0
0141 O/U
+2.5
8:30pm FS2
-
FGCU
EKY0
0141.5 O/U
-7
9:00pm ESPU
-
ND
9DUKE0
0134 O/U
-17
9:00pm ACCN
-
NEB
NW0
0142 O/U
-6
9:00pm BTN
-
TXAM
MIZZ0
0138 O/U
+4.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
UCLA
STAN0
0136 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UGA
MSST0
0143 O/U
-9
9:00pm SECN
-
LMU
USD0
0147.5 O/U
+3.5
10:00pm
-
USC
CAL0
0148.5 O/U
-2.5
11:00pm PACN