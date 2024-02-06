UMASS
STBON
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|7:45
|TV timeout
|7:45
|Josh Cohen personal foul
|8:03
|Rahsool Diggins personal foul
|8:10
|+3
|Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|23-16
|8:29
|Kyrell Luc turnover (lost ball)
|9:03
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|9:03
|Keon Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:03
|Keon Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:03
|Kyrell Luc shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)
|9:09
|Mika Adams-Woods personal foul
|9:33
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point hook shot
|20-16
|10:01
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|10:03
|Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:25
|+1
|Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-14
|10:25
|Keon Thompson shooting foul (Mika Adams-Woods draws the foul)
|10:25
|+2
|Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (Moses Flowers assists)
|20-13
|10:41
|+3
|Robert Davis Jr. makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists)
|20-11
|11:01
|TV timeout
|11:01
|Noel Brown turnover (lost ball)
|11:19
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point dunk (Robert Davis Jr. assists)
|17-11
|11:24
|Josh Cohen defensive rebound
|11:26
|Daryl Banks III misses two point layup
|11:45
|+3
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Curry assists)
|15-11
|12:01
|Noel Brown turnover (lost ball)
|12:03
|Barry Evans defensive rebound
|12:05
|Josh Cohen misses two point jump shot
|12:35
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound
|12:37
|Charles Pride misses three point jump shot
|12:56
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul
|12:56
|Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Mika Adams-Woods steals)
|13:10
|Matt Cross defensive rebound
|13:12
|Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot
|13:24
|+2
|Jaylen Curry makes two point jump shot
|12-11
|13:29
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|13:31
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point layup
|13:31
|Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound
|13:33
|Jaylen Curry misses two point layup
|13:40
|Robert Davis Jr. defensive rebound
|13:42
|Noel Brown misses two point hook shot
|14:15
|+1
|Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-11
|14:15
|+1
|Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-11
|14:15
|Daryl Banks III shooting foul (Rahsool Diggins draws the foul)
|14:37
|+1
|Assa Essamvous makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-11
|14:37
|+1
|Assa Essamvous makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8-10
|14:37
|TV timeout
|14:37
|Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul
|14:37
|Assa Essamvous offensive rebound
|14:39
|Assa Essamvous misses two point layup
|14:39
|Assa Essamvous offensive rebound
|14:41
|Chad Venning misses two point hook shot
|14:55
|Assa Essamvous defensive rebound
|14:57
|Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot
|15:12
|Keon Thompson defensive rebound
|15:14
|Assa Essamvous misses three point jump shot
|15:42
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point hook shot (Josh Cohen assists)
|8-9
|15:53
|Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound
|15:55
|Chad Venning misses two point layup
|16:20
|+2
|Matt Cross makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists)
|6-9
|16:31
|+2
|Charles Pride makes two point jump shot
|4-9
|16:58
|+2
|Keon Thompson makes two point layup (Matt Cross assists)
|4-7
|16:58
|Chad Venning turnover (lost ball) (Josh Cohen steals)
|17:00
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|17:02
|Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot
|17:07
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|17:09
|Chad Venning blocks Josh Cohen's two point layup
|17:17
|Chad Venning turnover (lost ball) (Josh Cohen steals)
|17:25
|Josh Cohen personal foul
|17:36
|+2
|Rahsool Diggins makes two point layup
|2-7
|17:41
|Moses Flowers turnover (lost ball) (Rahsool Diggins steals)
|18:04
|Matt Cross turnover
|18:08
|Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound
|18:10
|Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot
|18:35
|+3
|Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Assa Essamvous assists)
|0-7
|18:43
|Moses Flowers defensive rebound
|18:45
|Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot
|19:12
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point layup
|0-4
|19:29
|Charles Pride defensive rebound
|19:31
|Matt Cross misses two point jump shot
|19:34
|Minutemen offensive rebound
|19:36
|Chad Venning blocks Rahsool Diggins's two point layup
|19:41
|+2
|Chad Venning makes two point jump shot
|0-2
|20:00
|(Bonnies gains possession)
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Josh Cohen personal foul
|7:45
|Rahsool Diggins personal foul
|8:03
|+ 3
|Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Rahsool Diggins assists)
|8:10
|Kyrell Luc turnover (lost ball)
|8:29
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|9:03
|Keon Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:03
|Keon Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:03
|Kyrell Luc shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)
|9:03
|Mika Adams-Woods personal foul
|9:09
|+ 2
|Chad Venning makes two point hook shot
|9:33
|Chad Venning defensive rebound
|10:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|23
|16
|Field Goals
|9-20 (45.0%)
|6-14 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|3-7 (42.9%)
|1-4 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|3-3 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|9
|Offensive
|2
|2
|Defensive
|6
|7
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|7
|2
|Steals
|3
|1
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|2
|6
|Fouls
|6
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
6 PTS
|Team Stats
|Massachusetts 14-7
|80.6 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|16.4 APG
|St. Bonaventure 13-8
|73.7 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Top Scorers
|M. Cross F
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|C. Venning F
|6 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|45.0
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cross
|7
|1
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Diggins
|4
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Thompson
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ndjigue
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Cohen
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cross
|7
|1
|1
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Diggins
|4
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Thompson
|4
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Ndjigue
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Cohen
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hankins-Sanford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Davis Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Marcus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cronin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Worthy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Majok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Castineyra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mason
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|23
|8
|7
|9/20
|3/7
|2/4
|6
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Venning
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|M. Adams-Woods
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Essamvous
|2
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|C. Pride
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Flowers
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Venning
|6
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|M. Adams-Woods
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Essamvous
|2
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|C. Pride
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Flowers
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Luc
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Banks III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Belardinelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ostrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. DeRose
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|9
|2
|6/14
|1/4
|3/3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|6
|2
|7
-
CHSO
WINT13
35
1st 0.0
-
GTWN
HALL33
38
2nd 19:40 FS2
-
HIPT
NCAS34
42
1st 0.0
-
STET
BELLAR40
51
2nd 18:55
-
STL
LAS51
39
1st 0.0
-
ARMY
LEH16
21
1st 7:25
-
16ALA
12AUB26
32
1st 7:46 ESP2
-
BUCK
NAVY21
29
1st 7:50
-
CIT
WCU17
23
1st 6:31
-
CLST
PFW20
24
1st 7:11
-
COLG
BU30
21
1st 5:05
-
DAV
DUQ21
18
1st 5:59
-
FURM
MER29
21
1st 7:12
-
GWEB
PRES23
21
1st 8:10
-
HC
LAF17
21
1st 7:24
-
LCHI
GMU19
28
1st 7:52
-
L-MD
AMER21
12
1st 6:28
-
LSU
6TENN22
40
1st 4:40 SECN
-
LOU
SYR34
34
1st 6:11 ACCN
-
MRSH
TROY16
29
1st 7:39
-
NOVA
XAV19
19
1st 5:28 FS1
-
PITT
NCST30
27
1st 5:03 ESPU
-
MASS
STBN23
16
1st 7:45
-
SCUP
LON19
23
1st 7:26
-
VALP
INST21
34
1st 5:04
-
11WISC
MICH22
31
1st 6:35 BTN
-
WKY
LT24
30
1st 5:56
-
WOFF
ETSU16
14
1st 7:25
-
UTSA
WICH5
2
1st 19:05 ESP+
-
CCAR
ULM0
0
-
APP
TXST0
0
-
BRAD
EVAN0
0
-
GASO
USA0
0
-
GAST
LA0
0
-
UIC
ILST0
0
-
JMAD
ARST0
0
-
MOSU
UNI0
0
-
MURR
BELM0
0
-
NTEX
TLSA0
0
ESP+
-
ODU
USM0
0
-
PORT
GONZ0
0
CBSSN
-
SIU
DRKE0
0
-
SMU
RICE0
0
ESP+
-
19CREI
PROV0
0
FS2
-
FGCU
EKY0
0
ESPU
-
ND
9DUKE0
0
ACCN
-
NEB
NW0
0
BTN
-
TXAM
MIZZ0
0
ESP2
-
UCLA
STAN0
0
PACN
-
UGA
MSST0
0
SECN
-
LMU
USD0
0
-
USC
CAL0
0
PACN