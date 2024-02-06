away team background logo
1st Half
MASS
Minutemen
23
STBN
Bonnies
16

Time Team Play Score
7:45   TV timeout  
7:45   Josh Cohen personal foul  
8:03   Rahsool Diggins personal foul  
8:10 +3 Matt Cross makes three point jump shot (Rahsool Diggins assists) 23-16
8:29   Kyrell Luc turnover (lost ball)  
9:03   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
9:03   Keon Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
9:03   Keon Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:03   Kyrell Luc shooting foul (Keon Thompson draws the foul)  
9:09   Mika Adams-Woods personal foul  
9:33 +2 Chad Venning makes two point hook shot 20-16
10:01   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
10:03   Robert Davis Jr. misses three point jump shot  
10:25 +1 Mika Adams-Woods makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-14
10:25   Keon Thompson shooting foul (Mika Adams-Woods draws the foul)  
10:25 +2 Mika Adams-Woods makes two point layup (Moses Flowers assists) 20-13
10:41 +3 Robert Davis Jr. makes three point jump shot (Keon Thompson assists) 20-11
11:01   TV timeout  
11:01   Noel Brown turnover (lost ball)  
11:19 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point dunk (Robert Davis Jr. assists) 17-11
11:24   Josh Cohen defensive rebound  
11:26   Daryl Banks III misses two point layup  
11:45 +3 Daniel Hankins-Sanford makes three point jump shot (Jaylen Curry assists) 15-11
12:01   Noel Brown turnover (lost ball)  
12:03   Barry Evans defensive rebound  
12:05   Josh Cohen misses two point jump shot  
12:35   Daniel Hankins-Sanford defensive rebound  
12:37   Charles Pride misses three point jump shot  
12:56   Daniel Hankins-Sanford personal foul  
12:56   Matt Cross turnover (lost ball) (Mika Adams-Woods steals)  
13:10   Matt Cross defensive rebound  
13:12   Daryl Banks III misses three point jump shot  
13:24 +2 Jaylen Curry makes two point jump shot 12-11
13:29   Minutemen offensive rebound  
13:31   Daniel Hankins-Sanford misses two point layup  
13:31   Daniel Hankins-Sanford offensive rebound  
13:33   Jaylen Curry misses two point layup  
13:40   Robert Davis Jr. defensive rebound  
13:42   Noel Brown misses two point hook shot  
14:15 +1 Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-11
14:15 +1 Rahsool Diggins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-11
14:15   Daryl Banks III shooting foul (Rahsool Diggins draws the foul)  
14:37 +1 Assa Essamvous makes regular free throw 2 of 2 8-11
14:37 +1 Assa Essamvous makes regular free throw 1 of 2 8-10
14:37   TV timeout  
14:37   Jayden Ndjigue shooting foul  
14:37   Assa Essamvous offensive rebound  
14:39   Assa Essamvous misses two point layup  
14:39   Assa Essamvous offensive rebound  
14:41   Chad Venning misses two point hook shot  
14:55   Assa Essamvous defensive rebound  
14:57   Rahsool Diggins misses two point jump shot  
15:12   Keon Thompson defensive rebound  
15:14   Assa Essamvous misses three point jump shot  
15:42 +2 Matt Cross makes two point hook shot (Josh Cohen assists) 8-9
15:53   Jayden Ndjigue defensive rebound  
15:55   Chad Venning misses two point layup  
16:20 +2 Matt Cross makes two point layup (Jayden Ndjigue assists) 6-9
16:31 +2 Charles Pride makes two point jump shot 4-9
16:58 +2 Keon Thompson makes two point layup (Matt Cross assists) 4-7
16:58   Chad Venning turnover (lost ball) (Josh Cohen steals)  
17:00   Chad Venning defensive rebound  
17:02   Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot  
17:07   Minutemen offensive rebound  
17:09   Chad Venning blocks Josh Cohen's two point layup  
17:17   Chad Venning turnover (lost ball) (Josh Cohen steals)  
17:25   Josh Cohen personal foul  
17:36 +2 Rahsool Diggins makes two point layup 2-7
17:41   Moses Flowers turnover (lost ball) (Rahsool Diggins steals)  
18:04   Matt Cross turnover  
18:08   Jayden Ndjigue offensive rebound  
18:10   Rahsool Diggins misses three point jump shot  
18:35 +3 Mika Adams-Woods makes three point jump shot (Assa Essamvous assists) 0-7
18:43   Moses Flowers defensive rebound  
18:45   Jayden Ndjigue misses three point jump shot  
19:12 +2 Chad Venning makes two point layup 0-4
19:29   Charles Pride defensive rebound  
19:31   Matt Cross misses two point jump shot  
19:34   Minutemen offensive rebound  
19:36   Chad Venning blocks Rahsool Diggins's two point layup  
19:41 +2 Chad Venning makes two point jump shot 0-2
20:00   (Bonnies gains possession)  
